kkhActividad 7 Funci�n y localizaci�n anat�mica de los pares craneales Alexandra Marin Hoyos Johana Andrea C�rdenas Amaril...
�Cu�l es el nervio que se encarga de la masticaci�n? A.Hipoglos B Trigemino D. Todas las anteriores C. Glosofar�ngeo
C.Todas las anteriores D. Nervio �ptico A.Nervio oculomotor B. Nervio pat�tico 2.� Nervio que forma parte de las fibras af...
A. Nervio troclear B. Nervio olfaterio . D. En el est�mago 3 �Cu�l es el par craneal m�s corto ? C. Nervio �ptico
4 �De d�nde surge toda la informaci�n del nervio �ptico? A. Cerebro D.Diencefalo B.Nervio olfatorio D. Su origen aparente ...
B.Nervio ipogloso C. Nervio adyacenteA.Nervio oculomotor 5. �Nervio que se encarga de que la pupila se dilate y se contrai...
A.Nervio oculomotor C. Nervio facial B. Nervio trigemino 6.�Nervio encargado del movimiento de los ojos es? D. Nervio faci...
B. porque tienen funci�n en la boca C. Porque un cient�fico se lo invento �Porque se dice que el nervio trig�mino es uno d...
C. Es�fago B. Nervio dorsal D. Esta conformado por tres gl�ndulas 8.El nervio accesorio permite que la cabeza qued� decant...
10 �Nervio que interviene en la acci�n de tragar? A. Nervio vago C. Nervio trig�mino Nervio hipogloso D. Todas las anterio...
Beltran prieto(1996)pares craneales :anatomia , caracteristicas y funciones. Recuperado de ://medichttpsoplus.com/neurolog...
Actividad 7 quien quiere ser millonario

se realizan unas series de preguntas sobre los 12 pares craneales

Published in: Health & Medicine
  Beltran prieto(1996)pares craneales :anatomia , caracteristicas y funciones. Recuperado de ://medichttpsoplus.com/neurologia/pares-craneales Triglia A.(1988). Psicolog�a y mente. Recuperado de https://psicologiaymente.com/neurociencias/pares-craneales-nervios-cerebro Referencias

