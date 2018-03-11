The 19th hole

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. M E E T M E AT T H E 1 9 T H H O L E F O R S O M E E X T R A F U N !
  2. 2. T H E 1 9 T H H O L E W A S C R E AT E D F O R S P O R T ’ S FA N S W H O W A N T T O H AV E M O R E F U N A F T E R T H E G A M E I S O V E R
  3. 3. D U R I N G T H I S C L A S S I H A V E L E A R N E D M A N Y T I P S T O M A K E M Y B U S S I N E S S S U C C E S S F U L .
  4. 4. A F T E R 9 W E E K S O F H A R D W O R K H E R E I S A R E V I E W O F I T
  5. 5. I F W E A N A L Y S I S T H E P I C T U R E A N D T H E O N E B E F O R E W E C A N S E E A B I G D I F F E R E N C E O N T H E V I E W S . I T H I N K T H A T H A P P E N E D B E C A U S E O N T H I S O N E I F O C U S E D O N W H A T M Y B L O G I S G O I N G T O B E A B O U T A N D E V E N T H O U G H I D I D N ’ T H A V E A N Y C O M M E N T S , I H A V E M U C H M O R E V I E W E R S B E C A U S E O F T H E T O P I C
  6. 6. M Y V L O G H A S 1 3 V I E W S O N L Y A N D A G A I N I T H I N K T H A T I S V E R Y G O O D F O R A B R A N D N E W A C C O U N T W I T H N O F O L L O W E R S . I T H I N K I D I D V E R Y G O O D . I D I D A V E R Y G O O D W I T H T H E B A C K G R O U N D , M Y O U T F I T A N D H O L D I N G T H E G O L F C L U B A T T H E E N D . W H A T I W I L L D O D I F F E R E N T W I L L B E L O O K M O R E N A T U R A L O N M Y V I D E O B Y M A Y B E U S E A M O N I T O R I N F R O N T O F M E S H O W I N G W H A T I H A V E T O T E L L , A L S O I W I L L S E A R C H F O R A B E T T E R A P P T O E D I T T H E V I D E O . I P U T A L O T O F T I M E A N D E F F O R T O N T H I S S H O R T V I D E O B U T I E N J O Y E D D O I N G I T . I W I L L U S E I T O N M Y B U S I N E S S F O R S P E C I F I C I N S T R U C T I O N S A B O U T G O L F , S O T H E F O L L O W E R W I L L S E E D I F F E R E N T P R A C T I C E S O R G O L F C L U B S E T C .
  7. 7. I D I D N O T O P E N A F A C E B O O K A C C O U N T F O R M Y B U S I N E S S , R I G H T N O W I ’ M U S I N G M Y P E R S O N A L A C C O U N T . I T H I N K I T W A S G O O D B E C A U S E N O T J U S T M Y C L A S S M A T E S L O O K E D A T M Y P O S T . A S A R E S U L T T H E P O P U L A R I T Y O F M Y B L O G I N C R E A S E D . I N T H E F U T U R E I W I L L O P E N A F A C E B O O K A C C O U N T F O R M Y B U S I N E S S A N D S H A R E T H E A R T I C L E S O N A P E R S O N A L B L O G A S A C O M P L I M E N T .
  8. 8. I F I G O B Y T H E L I K E S I H A V E O N M Y F A C E B O O K P O S T I D I D N ’ T H A V E T O O M A N Y . I T W A S M A Y B E O N E O R T W O L I K E S P E R P O S T . U N F O R T U N A T E L Y , F A C E B O O K D O E S N ’ T S H O W T H E V I E W S Y O U R P O S T H A S A N Y M O R E , B U T I F W E L O O K A T T H E S T A T S F R O M T H E B L O G G E R S 9 9 % O F T H E V I E W S C A M E F R O M F A C E B O O K . T H I S T E L L S M E T H A T F A C E B O O K I S T H E P L A T F O R M I S H O U L D B E U S I N G I N T H E F U T U R E T O A D V E R T I S E M Y B L O G I H A V E 3 5 8 F R I E N D S O N F A C E B O O K , I ’ M F O L L O W I N G 3 1 D I F F E R E N T G R O U P S O N F A C E B O O K T H A T A R E N O T R E L A T E D W I T H T H E B U S I N E S S , B U T I F O L L O W T W O D I F F E R E N T I N D I V I D U A L G R O U P S ( C H A T R O O M S ) W H I C H A R E T H E S A N D T R A P A N D H A C K E R S P A R A D I S E . I H A V E L I K E D O V E R 1 0 0 P A G E S , 1 4 O F T H E M A R E R E L A T E D W I T H M Y N E W B U S I N E S S .
  9. 9. C O N S I D E R I N G M Y A C C O U N T I S V E R Y N E W A N D I ’ M A N A L Y Z I N G P O S T B Y P O S T , A S Y O U C A N S E E O N T H E P I C T U R E S M Y P O S T S D I D V E R Y W E L L , T H E Y W E R E S E E I N G A N D I H A V E O N E L I K E O N O N E O F T H E M . I D O N O M A N Y F O L L O W E R S O N T W I T T E R , M Y C L A S S M A T E S A R E T H E O N L Y O N E S . A N A L Y Z I N G T H I S N U M B E R , I C O N S I D E R E D U S I N G T W I T T E R M O R E , B E C A U S E O F T H E Z E R O E X P E R I E N C E I H A D W H E N I O P E N E D T H I S A C C O U N T . W I T H T H E L I T T L E E X P E R I E N C E I H A V E N O W , I T H I N K I F I P U T M O R E T I M E A N D E F F O R T O N M Y T W I T T E R A C C O U N T C A N M A K E I T V E R Y P O P U L A R A N D W H O K N O W S M A Y B E I W I L L H A V E A T W E E T F R O M D O N A L D T R U M P A B O U T G O L F ( J / K ) . A L L T H E P E O P L E A N D C O M P A N I E S I ’ M F O L L O W I N G I S B E C A U S E O F M Y B U S I N E S S . I W I L L K E E P U S I N G I T F O R T H A T P U R P O S E . T H E S T R E N G T H O N M Y T W I T T E R W I L L B E I ’ M A N E W O N I T A N D I H A D G O O D R E S U L T S A N D V I E W S , S O I W I L L P U T M O R E E F F O R T O N I T A N D M A K E I T A S U C C E S S . M Y W E A K N E S S I S A L A C K O F F O L L O W E R S W H I C H W I L L C H A N G E W I T H T I M E .
  10. 10. I H A V E B E E N U S I N G M Y L I N K E D I N A C C O U N T F O R T H E L A S T 6 M O N T H S B E C A U S E I W A S L O O K I N G F O R A N E W J O B . I ’ M N O T R E A L L Y S U R E I F I W A N T T O U S E I T F O R M Y B U S I N E S S . I T H I N K L I N K E D I N I S L I K E A N O N L I N E R E S U M E T H A T D I D N ’ T R E A L L Y W O R K F O R M E W H E N I W A S L O O K I N G F O R A J O B . I T L O O K E D G O O D O N M Y R E S U M E T H A T I H A V E B U T I T D I D N ’ T R E A L L Y H E L P M E I N M Y J O B S E A R C H . I A L S O T R I E D T O J O I N D I F F E R E N T G R O U P S R E L A T E D W I T H M Y N E W B U S I N E S S B U T T H E Y W E R E A L L P R I V A T E . I R E Q U E S T E D T O B E P A R T O F A F E W G R O U P S A N D O N L Y O N E A C C E P T E D M E A W E E K L A T E R , S O I D O N ’ T T H I N K I W I L L I N V E S T T I M E O P E N I N G A L I N K E D I N A C C O U N T F O R M Y B U S I N E S S R I G H T N O W .
  11. 11. C L O S I N G T H O U G H T S
  I R E A L L Y L O V E T H E V L O G I D E A . I W I L L M A K I N G V I D E O S O F N E W P R O D U C T . I W I L L S T A R T M A Y B E W I T H T W O V I D E O S A M O N T H A N D S E E I F I T W O R K S . I W I L L B E U S I N G F A C E B O O K F O R S U R E B E C A U S E I ' M V E R Y F A M I L I A R W I T H I T . I T ' S E A S Y T O W O R K W I T H A N D W I L L B E F A C E B O O K
  13. 13. I R E A L L Y L O V E T H E V L O G I D E A . I W I L L M A K I N G V I D E O S O F N E W P R O D U C T . I W I L L S T A R T M A Y B E W I T H T W O V I D E O S A M O N T H A N D S E E I F I T W O R K S . I W I L L B E U S I N G F A C E B O O K F O R S U R E B E C A U S E I ’ M V E R Y F A M I L I A R W I T H I T . I T ’ S E A S Y T O W O R K W I T H A N D W I L L B E F A C E B O O K
  14. 14. I W I L L D E F I N I T E L Y K E E P T W I T T E R A N D W I L L C O N T I N U E P U T T I N G W O R K I N T O I T S O I C A N B U I L D I T U P , I D I D N ’ T T H I N K T H A T M A N Y P E O P L E W I L L C H E C K M Y T W E E T S B E C A U S E T H E A C C O U N T I S S T I L L V E R Y N E W . F O R T H E L I N K E D I N A C C O U N T I D I D N O T P U T A N Y E F F O R T I N T O I T . M Y O P I N I O N I S T H A T I T J U S T S E E M S L I K E I T ’ S J U S T A N O N L I N E R E S U M E .
  15. 15. I W I L L B E O P E N I N G A N I N S T A G R A M A C C O U N T E V E N T H O U G H T H I S T H I S P L A T F O R M W A S N ’ T I N C L U D E D I N T H E C L A S S . I C U R R E N T L Y H A V E A P E R S O N A L I N S T A G R A M A C C O U N T A N D I R E A L L Y L I K E I T . I T H I N K I T W I L L B E V E R Y G O O D F O R M Y N E W B U S I N E S S T O H A V E O N E .
  16. 16. I N C O N C L U S I O N , I W I L L C O N T I N U E T O W O R K H A R D M O V I N G F O R W A R D W I T H M Y N E W B U S I N E S S A N D E N D I N G E V E R Y S I N G L E P O S T W I T H … … S E E Y O U N E X T T I M E A T T H E 1 9 T H H O L E !

