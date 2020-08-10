Tarea 7 Dominio

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Tarea.7 Presentaci�n electr�nica Estudiante. Alexandra Guadalupe Carrasco Guam�n. Autor. Jhon Patricio Acosta Bonilla. Tutor. Sixto Salom�n Mera Vargas.
  2. 2. DATOS ESTAD�STICOS Poblaci�n Es el conjunto de todos los posibles individuos o elementos cuyas propiedades son objeto de un estudio estad�stico.. Pues de ser finita o infinita (en estad�stica se considera as� para valores muy grandes o que crecen continuamente)
  3. 3. MUESTRA Es un subconjunto representativo de la poblaci�n de la cual se toman los datos. Se utiliza una muestra para el estudio estad�stico cuando existe un impedimento para realizarlo en toda la poblaci�n. Los resultados obtenidos en la muestra se asumen ciertos para toda la poblaci�n
  4. 4. VARIABLE Cada una de las caracter�sticas o propiedades de estudio de un grupo de individuos o elementos susceptible de tomar alg�n valor.
  5. 5. TIPOS DE VARIABLES Variable Cualitativa. Si el valor que toman los datos es no num�rico, es decir, no podemos expresarla con n�meros y hay que expresarla con palabras. Por ejemplo, el lugar donde nacimos.
  6. 6. VARIABLE CUANTITATIVA Si cualquier caracter�stica que se puede expresar con n�meros. Por ejemplo, El n�mero de hermanos, la estatura. Dentro de esta variable podemos distinguir dos tipos:
  7. 7. MEDIDAS ESTADISTICAS Medidas de posici�n Medidas de dispersi�n Medidas de forma Medidas de tendencia central *Media aritm�tica *Mediana *Moda *Rango *Desviaci�n est�ndar *Varianza *Coeficiente de variaci�n *Cuartiles *D�ciles *Perceptiles

