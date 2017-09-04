Творческое задание.

Приемы управления потоками покупателей в объектах розничной торговли Шиш А.А
Рассмотрим 3 торговых розничных организации
1. Объект розничной торговли • ОДО «Виталюр» основано в 1995 году • 45 магазинов различных форматов по всей стране • «Вита...
Управление потоками товаров • Это товары одной категории (подкатегории) одного производителя, размещенные вместе, единой л...
Управление потоками средств продвижения товаров • упаковка; • выкраска; • шелфтокеры (только собственное производство); • ...
Управление потоками потенциальных покупателей • горизонтальная и вертикальная выкладка; • островное расположение торговых ...
Рекомендации: • Узкие проходы в магазине, такая планировка естественно затрудняет перемещение покупателей по залу и осмотр...
2. Объект розничной торговли Сеть универсамов «Рублёвский» была основана в 2003 году. В настоящий момент сеть динамично ра...
Управление потоками товаров • Отсутствие или недостаточное количество акционного товара на полке; • Представлены продоволь...
Управление потоками средств продвижения товаров • ценники; • шелфтокеры; • акционные буклеты, вывески; • навигация; • рекл...
Управление потоками потенциальных покупателей • звуковой ролик; • промо-мероприятия; • дегустация; • островное расположени...
Рекомендации: • Хаотичное передвижение покупателей по магазину. Движение покупателей должно быть грамотно организовано. Ну...
3. Объект розничной торговли • Первый торговый центр «Корона» был открыт 2006 года. • магазин бытовой техники «Корона Техн...
Управление потоками товаров • Эффект востребованности • Широкий ассортимент продовольственных и непродовольственных товаро...
Управление потоками средств продвижения товаров • торговые стойки для выкладки продукции; • шелфтокеры; • держатели ценник...
Управление потоками потенциальных покупателей • промо-мероприятия, дегустация; • дисплейная выкладка товаров; • горизонтал...
Рекомендации: • Обзор в центре зала затруднен островными конструкциями, высокие конструкции должны находится возле стен, а...
Спасибо за внимание!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Творческое задание.

61 views

Published on

Приемы управления потоками

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
61
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
8
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Творческое задание.

  1. 1. Приемы управления потоками покупателей в объектах розничной торговли Шиш А.А
  2. 2. Рассмотрим 3 торговых розничных организации
  3. 3. 1. Объект розничной торговли • ОДО «Виталюр» основано в 1995 году • 45 магазинов различных форматов по всей стране • «Виталюр» — это не только розничная торговля, но и производство. • 650 поставщиков товаров. • Ежедневно магазины посещает около 100 000 покупателей • Общая площадь торговых иадминистративных объектов – 90 000 м2
  4. 4. Управление потоками товаров • Это товары одной категории (подкатегории) одного производителя, размещенные вместе, единой линейкой. • Представлены продовольственные и непродовольственные товары. • Продукция собственного производства (кулинария, кондитерские, молочные, полуфабрикаты и др.) • Эффект востребованности товара
  5. 5. Управление потоками средств продвижения товаров • упаковка; • выкраска; • шелфтокеры (только собственное производство); • ценники (акционные – оранжевые); • акционные буклеты; • навигация; • шелфбанеры
  6. 6. Управление потоками потенциальных покупателей • горизонтальная и вертикальная выкладка; • островное расположение торговых точек; • зона вытянутой руки; • эффект винегрета; • островное расположение; • полезное соседство • правило товаров «импульсной покупки»
  7. 7. Рекомендации: • Узкие проходы в магазине, такая планировка естественно затрудняет перемещение покупателей по залу и осмотр ассортимента. Рекомендуется изменить перепланировку, или поменять холодильнике в центре зала на меньшей размер.
  8. 8. 2. Объект розничной торговли Сеть универсамов «Рублёвский» была основана в 2003 году. В настоящий момент сеть динамично развивается и насчитывает 74 универсама. Ежедневно более 140 000 человек совершают покупки в сети универсамов «Рублёвский».
  9. 9. Управление потоками товаров • Отсутствие или недостаточное количество акционного товара на полке; • Представлены продовольственные и непродовольственные товары. • Продукция собственного производства (кулинария, кондитерские, молочные, полуфабрикаты и др.)
  10. 10. Управление потоками средств продвижения товаров • ценники; • шелфтокеры; • акционные буклеты, вывески; • навигация; • реклама на турникетах; • плакаты во входной группе; • брендирование паллет; • шелфбанеры; • напольные наклейки
  11. 11. Управление потоками потенциальных покупателей • звуковой ролик; • промо-мероприятия; • дегустация; • островное расположение точек; • эффект винегрета
  12. 12. Рекомендации: • Хаотичное передвижение покупателей по магазину. Движение покупателей должно быть грамотно организовано. Нужно направить посетителей магазина естественным ходом движения - против часовой стрелки. И вход не должен совпадать с выходом.
  13. 13. 3. Объект розничной торговли • Первый торговый центр «Корона» был открыт 2006 года. • магазин бытовой техники «Корона Техно», галерея бутиков «Модный Молл», ресторан быстрого обслуживания «Пит Stop», кафе «Амстердам», детский развлекательный центр «Дискавери».
  14. 14. Управление потоками товаров • Эффект востребованности • Широкий ассортимент продовольственных и непродовольственных товаров • Продукция собственного производства (кулинария, кондитерские, полуфабрикаты,)
  15. 15. Управление потоками средств продвижения товаров • торговые стойки для выкладки продукции; • шелфтокеры; • держатели ценников; • рекламные стенды; • навигация; • брендирование паллет; • шелфбанеры
  16. 16. Управление потоками потенциальных покупателей • промо-мероприятия, дегустация; • дисплейная выкладка товаров; • горизонтальная и вертикальная выкладка; • метод торможения и привлечения внимания; • обратные часы; • золотой треугольник; • эффект винегрета
  17. 17. Рекомендации: • Обзор в центре зала затруднен островными конструкциями, высокие конструкции должны находится возле стен, а низкие - в центре зала. Обзор зала должен быть хорошим, чтобы не оттолкнуть покупателя от покупок, и быстрее найти необходимый товар, поэтому центральные конструкции обязательно должны быть ниже уровня глаз.
  18. 18. Спасибо за внимание!

×