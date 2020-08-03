Successfully reported this slideshow.
MATEMÁTICA SÉPTIMO AÑO TEMA: OPERACIONES COMBINADAS Elaborado por: Lic. Alexander Toapanta
JERARQUÍA DE LAS OPERACIONES
Operaciones combinadas con y sin signos de agrupación.

  1. 1. MATEMÁTICA SÉPTIMO AÑO TEMA: OPERACIONES COMBINADAS Elaborado por: Lic. Alexander Toapanta
  2. 2. OPERACIONES COMBINADAS SIN SIGNOS DE AGRUPACIÓN • Para realizar operaciones combinadas (adiciones, sustracciones, multiplicaciones y divisiones) entre números naturales, en las que no aparecen signos de agrupación, se debe seguir en orden los siguientes pasos: • 1. Realizar todas las divisiones o multiplicaciones de izquierda a derecha. • 2. Realizar todas las adiciones y sustracciones de izquierda a derecha.
  3. 3. OPERACIONES COMBINADAS CON SIGNOS DE AGRUPACIÓN • Para realizar operaciones combinadas con signos de agrupación se debe realizar primero lo que está dentro de los signos, tomando en cuenta que primero es paréntesis, luego corchetes y después las llaves. Después se deben considerar las mismas reglas de operaciones sin signos de agrupación
  4. 4. JERARQUÍA DE LAS OPERACIONES

