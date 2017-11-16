Instituto de difusión técnica num.1 Bachillerato tecnológico en informática 5to semestre grupo “A” Submodulo II: Aplicar m...
Primeramente hay que ubicar los tornillos que cierran la impresora.
Para el siguiente paso hay que retirar las tapas que están a los lados de la impresora. Esto dejara descubierto los compon...
Cuidadosamente hay que limpiar y sacudir esta parte. De igual forma con el siguiente lado de la impresora.
Hay que asegurar que no queden restos de polvo y que no estén movidas ninguna de sus partes electrónicas. Hay que atornill...
Hay que remover el polvo y asegurarse que los rodillos de la impresora no estén amarrados por el polvo o residuos de hojas...
También hay que revisar los engranajes y si es necesario engrasar nuevamente estos. Así lograremos un excelente resultado!!
Mantenimiento de una impresora.

Realizado por Jhosmar Hair Arias Perez
José Dionicio Hernández Torres

Published in: Education
