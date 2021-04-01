COPY LINK TO DOWNLOAD : https://pdf.ebooklibrary.pw/1595983155 In 2001, Dennis Muth severely injured his back while on the job. This began a tortuous seven-year journey through hospitals, the court system, and insurance company battles. In *The Dark Side of Injury,* naturopath and nurse practitioner Debra Muth explores the often confusing maze of worker s compensation, medical malpractice, and the healthcare industry in general. She provides practical advice, worksheets, checklists, and much more, to help others who are injured at work navigate the murky waters and hopefully, stay in control of their health and their recovery.