Foodbeveragesops 130925065424-phpapp01

INDEX SESSION 1  Maintaining a professional appearance.  Tray handling. SESSION 2  Pre service briefing.  Telephone st...
SESSION 7  Taking the order.  Bread and Appetiser service.  Soup service. SESSION 8  Main course service.  Crumbing a...
MAINTAINING A PROFESSIONAL APPEARANCE CLEANLINESS OF THE BODY  Take a bath frequently especially before reporting for dut...
HANDS AND NAILS  Wash hands after leaving the toilet and washroom  Keep finger nails short and clean at all times  Do n...
UNIFORM  Wear only clean well pressed uniform that are free of stains  The uniform should be well fitting  Always wear ...
HAIR MALE:  Keep hair short, neat and well combed and free from dandruff  Bleaching and dying of hair are not permitted ...
OPENING PROCEDURE  Open restaurant, switch on all the lights. Make sure all of them are in a working order.  Read the lo...
CHECKING STATIONS  Clean cutlery placed in drawers  Side plates, as under liner  Ashtrays  Napkins  Trays  Toothpick...
TRAY HANDLING  Salver  Continental breakfast tray - 24 * 15  American breakfast tray - 26 * 18  Use a tray with non-sk...
HANDLING LIGHT/SMALL/ MEDIUM TRAYS PROCEDURE:  Pick up the salver and use left hand to carry the tray (unless you are lef...
PRE SERVICE & BRIEFING  Prior to briefing, F&B staff should be in full uniform and ready for service  Check personal gro...
ANSWERING THE TELEPHONE  ANSWER THE PHONE WITHIN 3 RINGS  “La Terrasse, good morning / afternoon / evening”  “Baan Thai...
TELEPHONIC RESERVATION 1. Name of the client 2. The day/date he/she would like to visit 3. The time he/she intends to come...
TAKING ORDERS IN ROOM SERVICE1. Pick up the telephone within 3 rings 2. Greet the guest with “Room Service, good morning M...
WHEN CALLER IS LOOKING FOR SOMEBODY 1. If person calls looking for somebody, please use the following phrases when speakin...
4. If the guest wishes to leave a message, please note down the following:  Time of the call  Date of the call  Callers...
HANDLING SILVERWARE  All soiled silverware is to be be placed in the cutlery sink.  The cutlery sink has warm water, Sum...
HOW TO CHANGE A TABLECLOTH  Pull the chairs from the table to give some space.  Remove all condiments to the corner side...
HANDLING GLASSWARE AND CROCKERY  Soiled glassware must be placed upturned in the glass rack and then passed through the d...
FOLDING NAPKINS PROCEDURE:  Ensure the Guests always sits on a table which is completely set.  Ensure that the napkins a...
SETTING UP TABLE FOR DINNER  Pepper shaker  Salt shaker  B&B plate and knife  AP Knife  AP Spoon  Dinner fork  Napk...
SEQUENCE OF SERVICE  Meet, greet and seat the guest.  Serve water.  Serve Drinks.  Serve appetiser.  Serve soup.  Se...
ARRIVAL AND SEATING  Guest to be greeted or acknowledged within 15 seconds of entering the restaurant.  Guest to be gree...
SERVICE  Pre meal drink to be offered.  Wine / beverages to be served within 3 minutes of ordering.  Bread rolls and bu...
BILL PRESENTATION  Bill to be provided within 1 minute of request.  Bill to be presented in a clean bill folder with a h...
TABLE ALLOCATION PROCEDURE :  Check the reservation book 30 mins before the restaurant opens.  Check if any guests have ...
ADJUSTING TABLE FOR CORRECT COVERS (BEFORE THE GUEST SITS) PROCEDURE :  Check the number of person for the table.  Use a...
SEATING THE GUESTS IN THE RESTAURANT PROCEDURE :  Greet or acknowledge guest within 15 seconds of entering the restaurant...
PLACING NAPKIN FOR THE GUEST IN THE RESTAURANT PROCEDURE :  Once all guests are seated at the table comfortably, the napk...
SERVING WATER PROCEDURE :  Hi – ball glasses or water goblets will be placed as part of the cover.  Guests will not be c...
OFFERING A PRE-MEAL DRINK PROCEDURE :  Once all guests have their napkins place on their lap, the waiter will offer pre-m...
PRESENTING MENU CARDS AND WINE LIST PROCEDURE :  Present the beverage menu to the guest within 1 min of his being seated....
 The menu is presented by opening the menu and holding it in front of the guest from the right.  One wine list should be...
SERVICE OF PRE – MEAL DRINKS PROCEDURE :  Place the order and fire it into the Micros.  Prepare the drinks tray with the...
TAKING THE ORDER PROCEDURE :  The Steward / Captain will approach the guest table with his/her waiters pad to write the o...
 Don’t forget to ask the guest the doneness of meal i.e. rare, medium, well done.  Any special instructions by the guest...
NOTE:  As the guest orders each dish, repeat the dish name as you write, so that you don’t have to repeat the whole order...
SERVICE OF BREAD PROCEDURE:  A variety of bread is immediately placed on the guest table after their food order is taken ...
SERVING AN APPETIZER PROCEDURE:  Place the necessary cutlery before service of appetizer.  Serve appetizer from the gues...
SERVING SOUP  Place the appropriate flatware on the cover.  Place the soup bowl on an under liner at the side station. ...
ASSEMBLING AND PICKING UP FOOD ORDERS PROCEDURE:  The service at the table will be done simultaneously if possible.  The...
SERVING MAIN COURSE PROCEDURE:  Place appropriate cutlery on the cover.  For pre plated main courses serve from the righ...
SERVING SIDE DISHES PROCEDURE:  Place the main course on the table.  Serve side dish from guest’s left with the help of ...
SERVICE OF SAUCE PROCEDURE:  Carry the sauce-boat on an under-plate on the flat of your left hand, with the lip of the sa...
STANDARD FOR CRUMBING PROCEDURE:  Make sure the side plates, cruets, and other items no longer required have been removed...
 Move clockwise round the table crumbing each guest’s place as required, finishing with the host. NOTE:  Before crumbing...
STANDARD OF CLEARING THE TABLE FOR TWO GUESTS PROCEDURE:  For two guests the table will be cleared by one waiter.  Check...
 Once the table is cleared the waiter will crumb the table from the right and left side simultaneously for each guest bef...
STANDARD FOR CLEARING THE TABLE FOR THREE OR MORE GUESTS PROCEDURE:  For three or more guests the table will be cleared b...
 The waiter clears the Dinner plates from the right and B&B plate from the left moving in a clockwise direction.  While ...
TAKING AND SERVING DESSERT PROCEDURE:  After the meal, crumb the table and present dessert menu, “This is our dessert men...
OFFERING TEA OR COFFEE AT THE END OF THE MEAL  Suggest tea and coffee after taking dessert order.  Take order offering t...
 In the pantry prepare tea by first rinsing the tea pot with hot water, placing one tea bag per portion or 15 grams loose...
NOTE :  Serve hot water automatically with tea.  In the first trip, place all the tea cups, saucers, teaspoons and the s...
PRESENTING CIGARETTES PROCEDURE :  Know all the brands of cigarette available.  Open the cigarette wrapping and the cove...
LIGHTING A GUESTS CIGARETTE  PROCEDURE :  If a guest picks up a cigarette within a view, light the cigarette (preferably ...
CHANGING ASHTRAY PROCEDURE:  Pick up one clean ashtray on a tray from side station / pantry and proceed towards guest tab...
CIGAR SERVICE PROCEDURE:  Open and offer the humidor (cigar box) to the guest (check prior to presentation for cleanlines...
FOOD STORE AND BEVERAGE STORE REQUISITION PROCEDURE:  Check the actual stock in the restaurant against the par stock for ...
 The steward will be required to exchange the empty soft drink bottles for filled ones. After having shown the empty bott...
INTER BAR TRANSFERS PROCEDURE:  Inter Bar Transfer Form is used when an item is transferred from one department to anothe...
STANDARD FOR PREPARING WHITE ROSE AND SPARKLING WINE PROCEDURE  Put the wine bottle in the wine bucket and add ice to app...
PRESENTING AND OPENING WHITE ROSE AND RED WINE PROCEDURE  Hold the napkin in your left hand (napkin to be folded into fou...
 With a ‘waiters friend’ in your right hand, cut the foil with the blade just above the raised ridge about 5mm below the ...
 Now cease the lifting action and place your thumb and index finger at the base of the cork. Twist the cork gently onto i...
STANDARD FOR POURING WINE WHITE/ROSE/RED/CHAMPAGN E PROCEDURE  Wipe the lip of the bottle with a service cloth  The bott...
 When all the glasses have been filled, place the remaining white / rose / champagne on the table in a wine cooler. If re...
STANDARD FOR OPENING CHAMPAGNE PROCEDURE  Take the bottle firmly in your hand, holding at a 45 degrees angle at waist hei...
 Wipe the lip of the bottle with your service cloth.  Hold the bottle in your right hand so that the label face the host...
SUGGESTIVE SELLING PROCEDURE  Know the menu thoroughly.  Check the special dishes of the day.  Note any changes in the ...
 Do not confuse the guest with too many suggestions, use two items at a time which are special, popular, promotional.  S...
SUGGESTIVE SELLING DESSERT  After the customer has completed his/her main course, offer him/her specific dessert by sayin...
NOTE:  Anticipate guest need for successive suggestive selling.  In a hurry = Quick preparation item  On company expens...
SUGGESTIVE SELLING  Help guest in selection from the menu when necessary in a pleasant manner. Do not force guests to ord...
 There are lot of suggestive selling adjectives which can be used while describing various dishes of your menu   EXAMPLES...
SETTING UP CUTLERY IN ACCORDANCE TO THE ORDER PROCEDURE  Changing cutlery after order has been taken. Gather cutlery from...
HANDLING FLATWARE IN THE RESTAURANT PROCEDURE  If flatware has water spots or fingerprint smudges, wipe it with a clean b...
LOADING TRAYS PROCEDURE  Stack plates according to size.  Cups do not remain on saucers, for this will take up too much ...
COMMUNICATING DURING SERVICE PROCEDURE:  When communicating with anyone during service be brief and to the point. Do not ...
 When communicating with the Chef give clear instructions and speak with respect.  Remember even though the door to the ...
 If you make mistakes then don’t try to hide them for the fear of reprimand, own up to them. Sooner or later your mistake...
PREVENTING AN ACCIDENT Be careful and alert when:  Carrying loaded tray  Unloading tray  Lightening cigarettes  Servin...
 Always have a service cloth handy in case there are any spills on the guest.  Be careful while opening the service door...
PRESENTING THE BILL PROCEDURE:  Go to Micros and print guest check.  Ensure all details on the bill are correct.  Prese...
NOTE:  While presenting the bill, if the guest is busy in a conversation the waiter must not wait there for the guest to ...
THANKING THE GUEST PROCEDURE:  Thank guest in a warm and courteous manner and say:  To Residents  “Thank you very much,...
CLOSING EDM OR A & G CHECKS PROCEDURE:  Feed into Micros all the entries.  Touch “Discount”.  For A & G Checks “Disc Be...
 Close the bill by touching “EDM” and put required information.  All  EDM  checks  should  be  signed  by  the  concerne...
BREAKAGE REPORTS PROCEDURES:  All restaurants will have separate breakage bins for crockery and glassware kept in the res...
 After the breakage report is done the steward will make an entry of the items consumed in the kitchen stewarding requisi...
LINEN EXCHANGE PROCEDURE:  Linen will be exchanged every day at in accordance to the time assigned by the House keeping D...
 The linen exchange register will be shown to the linen room ( which is in the basement ) and soiled linen counted and sh...
  1. 1. INDEX SESSION 1  Maintaining a professional appearance.  Tray handling. SESSION 2  Pre service briefing.  Telephone standards. SESSION 3  Laying a table cloth.  Handling glassware and cutlery. SESSION 4  Napkin folding.  Setting a table. SESSION 5  Setting up a side station.  Sequence of service. SESSION 6  Seating a guest.  Serving water.  Pre meal drink service.
  2. 2. SESSION 7  Taking the order.  Bread and Appetiser service.  Soup service. SESSION 8  Main course service.  Crumbing and clearance. SESSION 9  Dessert service.  Tea and Coffee service.  Cigarette service. SESSION 10  Cigar service. SESSION 11  Beverage service.  Requisitions and bar transfers. SESSION 12  Red and white wine service. SESSION 13  Sparkling wine service. SESSION 14  BOSS and LQA Standards.
  3. 3. MAINTAINING A PROFESSIONAL APPEARANCE CLEANLINESS OF THE BODY  Take a bath frequently especially before reporting for duty  Apply deodorant or body talcum (do not overuse)  Avoid using too much perfume POSTURE  Always hold the body erect, with straight head and shoulders  Do not run or lean on pillars, chairs, tables, walls or service station  Stand at assigned station in an attentive and receptive manner SKIN  Keep it clean and clear, wash often, drink plenty of water and obtain adequate sleep and exercise  If it is too dry apply moisturizer
  4. 4. HANDS AND NAILS  Wash hands after leaving the toilet and washroom  Keep finger nails short and clean at all times  Do not wear any nail polish  Do not bite nails instead use a nail clipper TEETH  Brush teeth after all meals and rinse the mouth constantly  If wearing dentures, remember to have them on when on duty  No smoking during working hours, to prevent from smelling  After smoking, always rinse your mouth or eat a mouth freshener FEET  Keep your and toe nails trimmed  Foot powder is recommended if the feet smell  For extreme cases consult physician  Shoes must be well polished
  5. 5. UNIFORM  Wear only clean well pressed uniform that are free of stains  The uniform should be well fitting  Always wear name tags on duty  All headgear / sashes / pleats of the uniform should be worn JEWELLERY  Avoid wearing excessive jewellery while on duty  Only wedding band, engagement ring or watch is recommended  No ear studs for males  No bracelets
  6. 6. HAIR MALE:  Keep hair short, neat and well combed and free from dandruff  Bleaching and dying of hair are not permitted  Hair length must be at least one inch away from shirt collar  Beard is not permitted on duty, unless the employee is Sikh. FEMALE:  Staff with long hair to tie up hair neatly with black ribbon only  Bleaching and dying of hair not permitted
  7. 7. OPENING PROCEDURE  Open restaurant, switch on all the lights. Make sure all of them are in a working order.  Read the log book, see if there is anything that requires to be followed up  Take out cutlery from the shelves and place them in appropriate area and check the cleanliness.  If re-polishing is required, segregate them and put it for Burnishing / Plating.  Check the cleanliness of all the tables and chairs.  Make sure all tables are level and not “rocking”, to stabilise them, we use “cork”, not folded paper  Make any necessary notes for Housekeeping to repair cushion or Trouble Reports for Engineering to repair umbrellas.
  8. 8. CHECKING STATIONS  Clean cutlery placed in drawers  Side plates, as under liner  Ashtrays  Napkins  Trays  Toothpicks with toothpick holder  Sauces (Worcestershire, Tabasco, H/P) tomato ketchup and mustard  Oil and vinegar Cruet  Pepper mill and tissue paper  Sugar  Note Pads & Pencils  KOT Pads  Water Jugs
  9. 9. TRAY HANDLING  Salver  Continental breakfast tray - 24 * 15  American breakfast tray - 26 * 18  Use a tray with non-skid surface.  Place heavy items in the center of the tray. Balance heavy items on tray from center to shoulders where appropriate.  Liquid containers such as water jugs should be placed towards the center of the tray.  Do not allow anything to project over the edge where it can be easily jarred.  Common china such as coffee mugs, may be stacked together.  Do not over stack or over fill a tray. Get help or make two trips.
  10. 10. HANDLING LIGHT/SMALL/ MEDIUM TRAYS PROCEDURE:  Pick up the salver and use left hand to carry the tray (unless you are left- handed). This is for your convenience as you will be using your right hand to serve.  Place salver on left palm. Palm should be opened wide to support the base of the tray and maintain steadiness.  Carry salver at around waist level and the palm level must be lower than the arm as this will help support the base of the salver and maintain steadiness.  Keep body straight and walk firmly with confidence.  Carry and transfer everything with the salver.
  11. 11. PRE SERVICE & BRIEFING  Prior to briefing, F&B staff should be in full uniform and ready for service  Check personal grooming and personal equipment (waiter’s friend, pen, notebook, matches, handkerchief)  Daily specials of day should be checked with Chef ( for Thali orders or TDH meals )  Check stock availability and out of stock items.  Inform on guest’s special requests, e.g, anniversary.  Inform on yesterday’s revenues (i e: logbook)  Any point regarding general service may be brought up this time  Check mise-en-place  Staff are to break off for Breakfast/ Lunch/ Dinner and final groom before service
  12. 12. ANSWERING THE TELEPHONE  ANSWER THE PHONE WITHIN 3 RINGS  “La Terrasse, good morning / afternoon / evening”  “Baan Thai, good morning / afternoon / evening”
  13. 13. TELEPHONIC RESERVATION 1. Name of the client 2. The day/date he/she would like to visit 3. The time he/she intends to come 4. The number of persons that are coming 5. The telephone number or room number 6. Any special requests or demands WHEN TAKING A RESERVATION KEEP THAT SMILE IN YOUR VOICE
  14. 14. TAKING ORDERS IN ROOM SERVICE1. Pick up the telephone within 3 rings 2. Greet the guest with “Room Service, good morning Mr/s…….” 3. Take down the order on a Kitchen order Ticket, including the following details  Date  Time or desired time to serve  Room number  Number of person  Items ordered guest name  Special request  Order taker 4. Repeat the order “May I repeat your order Mr/s…….?” 5. Inform the guest on timing “Your order will be ready in approximately 20 minutes Mr/s…” 6. Ask the guest if there is anything else “Is there anything else, Mr/s…?” 7. Thank the guest “Thank you for calling Mr/s….” 8. Hang up 9. Try to upsell (beverage)
  15. 15. WHEN CALLER IS LOOKING FOR SOMEBODY 1. If person calls looking for somebody, please use the following phrases when speaking to the guest.  Whom would you like to speak to Sir/Madam?  Please hold the line while I look for Mr/s….. • Press hold button and locate guest 2. If the guest is found inform him/her.  Excuse me Mr/s…., there is a call for you  If you know the name of the caller use it  If the guest asks you to take a message do so 3. If the guest is not found inform the caller.  Thank you for waiting Sir/Madam. Mr/s….. is not in the restaurant, would you like to leave a message?
  16. 16. 4. If the guest wishes to leave a message, please note down the following:  Time of the call  Date of the call  Callers name  The message Once the message has been written down, repeat it to the caller to verify if you have understood him/her correctly 5. Thank the caller and wish him/her a pleasant day/evening.  Thank you Sir/Madam, have a pleasant evening. 6. Inform operator of the message and have them deliver it to the room. Should you see the guest yourself, please give him/her the message directly.
  17. 17. HANDLING SILVERWARE  All soiled silverware is to be be placed in the cutlery sink.  The cutlery sink has warm water, Suma Det solution, aluminum foil and lemon.  The lemon and aluminum foil help to remove and tarnished marks or black spots.  The silverware is then passed through the dishwashing machine.  Wiping of cutlery is done using a lint free waiters cloth.  First pick up equipment with sharp edges such as knives, then forks and lastly spoons.
  18. 18. HOW TO CHANGE A TABLECLOTH  Pull the chairs from the table to give some space.  Remove all condiments to the corner side of table.  Take the edge of the tablecloth in front of you and fold it into the middle of table.  Take a new clean tablecloth open it looking for the curved side and the line, set the line straight with the edge of the table.  Open the new Table cloth until the middle of the table.  Remove the condiment to the other side of the new table cloth.  Take the edge of new tablecloth and pull back old table cloth with new one.  Reset the condiments on their proper place.  Check again to make sure that tablecloth fits with table.  Spread the tablecloth.  Brush the chairs and check on cleanliness of cushions.  Set back the chairs.  Bring the dirty tablecloth back to laundry. ONCE A WEEK CHECK CLEANLINESS OF MOULTON
  19. 19. HANDLING GLASSWARE AND CROCKERY  Soiled glassware must be placed upturned in the glass rack and then passed through the dishwashing machine.  They must then be wiped dry with a lint free waiters cloth.  To remove any water stains remaining dip the glass in hot water and wipe again with a dry waiters cloth.  Soiled crockery is to be placed in the dishwashing area at the designated place after scrapping off any debris.  For cups with coffee and tea stains place in chlorine solution.  Also for crockery with black stains place in chlorine solution.
  20. 20. FOLDING NAPKINS PROCEDURE:  Ensure the Guests always sits on a table which is completely set.  Ensure that the napkins are clean, crisp and placed in the center of the cover.  Once the guest is seated, assist him in unfolding the napkin and place it on his lap from the right side.  During the meal if the guest gets up for some reason, ensure that the napkin is neatly folded ( as per the standard of the restaurant ) and kept on the left of the cover. Incase the B & B plate is dirty place it on the right hand side of the cover. – Book fold. – Cone fold. – Fan fold.
  21. 21. SETTING UP TABLE FOR DINNER  Pepper shaker  Salt shaker  B&B plate and knife  AP Knife  AP Spoon  Dinner fork  Napkin  Bud vase  Water glass
  22. 22. SEQUENCE OF SERVICE  Meet, greet and seat the guest.  Serve water.  Serve Drinks.  Serve appetiser.  Serve soup.  Serve main course.  Serve dessert.  Serve tea and coffee.  Bill presentation.
  23. 23. ARRIVAL AND SEATING  Guest to be greeted or acknowledged within 15 seconds of entering the restaurant.  Guest to be greeted in a pleasant and friendly manner.  Ascertain guest name and use it during interaction.  Check if smoking or non-smoking was preferred.  Escort the guest to his table.  Guest should be seated within 1 minute of their arrival.  Seat the guest at a fully laid table.  Offer chair assistance.  Offer assistance with napkins.  Remove extra covers if necessary.  Present the menu / wine list.
  24. 24. SERVICE  Pre meal drink to be offered.  Wine / beverages to be served within 3 minutes of ordering.  Bread rolls and butter to be automatically served.  Waiter to replace cutlery as required.  Waiter to neatly fold napkin and place on the arm of the chair if guest leaves the table.  Dishes to be cleared within 3 minutes of all guests finishing their meals.  Waiter to remove side plate, knife, butter and cruets on completion of the main course.  Waiter to crumb down the table.  Waiter to offer dessert immediately.  Dessert to be served within 5 minutes of order being taken.  Waiter to offer tea/coffee and serve within 5 minutes.  Option of hot and cold milk to made available.
  25. 25. BILL PRESENTATION  Bill to be provided within 1 minute of request.  Bill to be presented in a clean bill folder with a hotel pen.  Bill to be clearly itemized and correct.  Waiter to collect payment promptly.  Waiter to return correct change. .
  26. 26. TABLE ALLOCATION PROCEDURE :  Check the reservation book 30 mins before the restaurant opens.  Check if any guests have made specific requests for a particular table.  Reserve the tables by putting a reserved sign, also enter the same table number on the reservation book against the guests name.  For large bookings the tables can be joined and made to the desired number.
  27. 27. ADJUSTING TABLE FOR CORRECT COVERS (BEFORE THE GUEST SITS) PROCEDURE :  Check the number of person for the table.  Use a tray and clear the extra settings and the napkin.  Clear settings from the right side.  Remove place mats (for breakfast and lunch) – as per restaurant standard setup..  If necessary adjust center piece as to give more space for service.  Always make the table look neat and attractive.
  28. 28. SEATING THE GUESTS IN THE RESTAURANT PROCEDURE :  Greet or acknowledge guest within 15 seconds of entering the restaurant.  Every guest will be accompanied to the table and seated within 1 minute.  Stand 9” – 12” behind guest’s chair.  Kept left leg behind and right leg forward touching the chairs back with right knee (distance between both the feet should be of the length of one shoe).  Hold the chair with both hands from the side of the back.  Lift the chair 1” – 1.5” from the ground and pull back. Let the guest go in.  As the guest is sitting, move the chair forward till it is comfortable for the guest and rest the chair on the floor.  If possible all ladies will be assisted in the seating procedure.  Staff of adjoining stations will assist with seating procedure if required.
  29. 29. PLACING NAPKIN FOR THE GUEST IN THE RESTAURANT PROCEDURE :  Once all guests are seated at the table comfortably, the napkin placing will commence.  The procedure will start with a lady if there is one and move in clockwise direction around the table.  Napkin is unfolded alongside the guest from the right and formed into a large triangular shape.  Excuse the guest and place the napkin across the guest lap, the long side of the triangle towards the guest.  Repeat for each guest in turn.
  30. 30. SERVING WATER PROCEDURE :  Hi – ball glasses or water goblets will be placed as part of the cover.  Guests will not be charged for filtered tap water, but mineral water, sparkling water and Evian will be charged.  The water goblet will be placed on the top of the AP knife on the right side  The water will be poured in the Hi ball or the goblet until it is ¾ full  The waiter should be attentive during service to pour water into the Hi ball or the goblet as needed  Check during service if the guest wants more water
  31. 31. OFFERING A PRE-MEAL DRINK PROCEDURE :  Once all guests have their napkins place on their lap, the waiter will offer pre-meal drink.  If water is requested, the waiter will up-sell mineral water or Evian.  If asked, “what do you have?”, the waiter will reply to this effect, “We have a full range of drinks available from our bar, would you like to see our beverage list / menu?”  The order will be written on the waiters B.O.T. and fired into the Micros.
  32. 32. PRESENTING MENU CARDS AND WINE LIST PROCEDURE :  Present the beverage menu to the guest within 1 min of his being seated.  Each guest will be presented with one menu from the right side in the following manner: always ladies first, always older guests first.  Check with the guest his preference of water.  Water should be served within 2 mins of it being ordered.  Suggest the guest an Aperitif or any other beverage of his liking.  The beverage order must be served within 3 mins of the order being taken.  Guest will be presented the menu card and the wine list after ice-water is served.
  33. 33.  The menu is presented by opening the menu and holding it in front of the guest from the right.  One wine list should be given opened to the host of the table.  The dinner menu should be presented within 1 min of the beverages being served.  After distributing the menus, bring guest’s attention to the daily special, menu changes or even try to recommend some typical specialties.  After presenting menus and enumerating the specials, leave the guest alone to study the menu.    Check for the dinner order within 10 mins of the menu cards being given.
  34. 34. SERVICE OF PRE – MEAL DRINKS PROCEDURE :  Place the order and fire it into the Micros.  Prepare the drinks tray with the under-liner at the bar.  Arrange the drinks and glassware on the tray and double check the order for accuracy (all drinks opened at the bar).  Carry tray into the restaurant at the table.  Serving ladies first, place the coaster ( wherever applicable ) above the knife and place the glass on it (if wine glasses are placed on the table, put the coaster below the white wine glass).  Take the bottle in your right hand with the label clearly visible to the guest.  Pour the soft drink / mixer / water into the glass on the table so that the flow is directed to the inside opposite edge of the glass.  If the bottle / can still contains some beer / soft drink / water, place it on the table to the right of the glass with a second coaster underneath (label facing the guest).
  35. 35. TAKING THE ORDER PROCEDURE :  The Steward / Captain will approach the guest table with his/her waiters pad to write the order he may say, “Sir/Ma’am are you ready to place the order?” or “excuse me, may I please take your order now?”  All restaurant staff should have comprehensive knowledge of the dishes on offer.  Write in order of courses and after each course draw a line (use commonly accepted abbreviation).  Against each menu items write the quantity on the left hand side of the dish and the seat number on the right hand side of the dish.  Remember if the guest orders two appetizers and no main course ask which appetizer he/she would like to have first.  Depending on guest preference, salads can be served at the beginning, during, or after the main course.
  36. 36.  Don’t forget to ask the guest the doneness of meal i.e. rare, medium, well done.  Any special instructions by the guest about his food has to be written down e.g. less spicy, no garlic, extra sauce…., allergic.  Explain any dish if the guest wants to know more about.  If the guest cannot decide even after your suggestion, then ask him, “Sir shall I call the chef / manager to help you with your order?”
  37. 37. NOTE:  As the guest orders each dish, repeat the dish name as you write, so that you don’t have to repeat the whole order in the end. Repeat the complete order at the end after having taken the order.  Thank the guest after taking down his order.  Collect the menu from the guest.  Fire the order into the MICROS.
  38. 38. SERVICE OF BREAD PROCEDURE:  A variety of bread is immediately placed on the guest table after their food order is taken and their table set.  All breads will be served in a bread boat / wicker basket with a napkin pocket in which the bread is placed.  Offer to serve the guest.  Serve from the left side of the guest with a service spoon and service fork.  Bread will be placed on the B&B plate.  Remaining bread in the boat will be placed on the table in the center or within guest reach to help themselves.  Offer guest more bread if their bread boat seems empty.  Each bread boat must be accompanied with butter in a butter dish. The portion size will be depending on the number of guests.  Bread boat and butter must be cleared away once the guest has finished his/her meal or if guest does not require it anymore.
  39. 39. SERVING AN APPETIZER PROCEDURE:  Place the necessary cutlery before service of appetizer.  Serve appetizer from the guest’s right.  Place appetizer between fork and knife, say “here’s your …. Sir/Madam”  Say “enjoy your ……….”.
  40. 40. SERVING SOUP  Place the appropriate flatware on the cover.  Place the soup bowl on an under liner at the side station.  Serve the soup from the right hand side.  Say “here’s your ………. Sir / Madam.
  41. 41. ASSEMBLING AND PICKING UP FOOD ORDERS PROCEDURE:  The service at the table will be done simultaneously if possible.  The waiter will check with the kitchen if the food is ready and ask his colleagues to help him pick up.  Each waiter will pick up one main course for each guest (remembering his guest seating).  The food accompaniments will also be picked up for the courses.  In case the restaurant is busy, then one waiter will serve all the guests on one table.  All food to be picked up as soon as it is ready, the food should not be kept standing in the hot case for long.
  42. 42. SERVING MAIN COURSE PROCEDURE:  Place appropriate cutlery on the cover.  For pre plated main courses serve from the right hand side.  For main courses being served from a platter onto a plate first place a warm plate on the cover in between the cutlery.  Serve main course from guest’s left with the help of service spoon and service fork on the Dinner plate. Before serving ask the guest “Sir/Madam, may I serve?”
  43. 43. SERVING SIDE DISHES PROCEDURE:  Place the main course on the table.  Serve side dish from guest’s left with the help of service spoon and service fork on the Dinner plate. Before serving ask the guest “Sir/Madam, may I serve?”  Place the side dish on the top left of the joint plate for the guest to help himself.  Check during the meal if they need another helping. NOTE:  The side dishes should be served in appropriate flatware.
  44. 44. SERVICE OF SAUCE PROCEDURE:  Carry the sauce-boat on an under-plate on the flat of your left hand, with the lip of the sauce-boat facing to the right.  Serve the sauce from the left of the guest.  Lower the under-plate over the guests plate, so that it is not more than 5 cm above it.  Hold the serving spoon in your right hand with the handle of the spoon above the lip of the sauce boat.  Draw the spoon across the sauce-boat towards you to collect the sauce.  Carry the spoon away from you to sauce the appropriate item. Note that the sauce should only cover one third of the item.  Move clockwise round the table offering the sauce to each guest in turn, with the host last.
  45. 45. STANDARD FOR CRUMBING PROCEDURE:  Make sure the side plates, cruets, and other items no longer required have been removed.  Hold a B&B plate on the flat of your left hand with your hand under the center of the plate.  Brush down from the guests left ( from where their side plates were before they were cleared).  Hold the plate just under the edge of the table with your left hand.  Brush the crumbs onto the plate using the folded service cloth held in your right hand.  Do not flick the crumbs, just brush them steadily towards you with the folded service cloth.
  46. 46.  Move clockwise round the table crumbing each guest’s place as required, finishing with the host. NOTE:  Before crumbing, if you see any wet food like a sauce dropped on the table, then carry a B&B knife under the napkin and with the tip of the knife lift any food sticking on the tablecloth.  If you see bread on the table, remove it with your silver service cutlery.
  47. 47. STANDARD OF CLEARING THE TABLE FOR TWO GUESTS PROCEDURE:  For two guests the table will be cleared by one waiter.  Check for yourself if the plate is empty with the cutlery on it.  Body language and waiter observation indicates appropriate time for clearance.  The guest will be asked for permission to clear his plate.  The waiter clears the Dinner plates from the right along with B&B plate moving in a clockwise direction.  The dirty food will not be scraped from one plate to another while clearing.  The salt and pepper shaker will be cleared next
  48. 48.  Once the table is cleared the waiter will crumb the table from the right and left side simultaneously for each guest before offering the dessert menu.  Clearing procedure is done in silence unless the waiter need to excuse himself, for eg: when a guest is engaged in a conversation.
  49. 49. STANDARD FOR CLEARING THE TABLE FOR THREE OR MORE GUESTS PROCEDURE:  For three or more guests the table will be cleared by the 2 waiters who served the table  Check for yourself if the plate is empty with the cutlery on it  Body language and waiter observation indicates appropriate time for clearance  The guest will be asked for permission to clear his plate  The second waiter start from the opposite end of the table  The first waiter whose table it is will clear the joint plate and the B&B plate  Both the waiters will start clearing the plate by beginning with the fullest plate
  50. 50.  The waiter clears the Dinner plates from the right and B&B plate from the left moving in a clockwise direction.  While clearing, the dirty food will not be scraped from one plate to another.  The waiter clearing the last B&B plate will also clear the salt and pepper shaker.  Once the table is cleared, the waiter will crumb the table from the right and left side simultaneously for each guest before offering the dessert menu.  Clearing procedure is done in silence unless the waiter needs to excuse himself, eg: when a guest is engaged in a conversation.
  51. 51. TAKING AND SERVING DESSERT PROCEDURE:  After the meal, crumb the table and present dessert menu, “This is our dessert menu”.  Take dessert order and fire it into the Micros.  Set dessert spoon to the right and dessert fork to the left of each guest cover.  Serve dessert within 5minutes of taking the order.  Place dessert in front of the guest’s right. Serve children and ladies first. Say “Here’s your … Madam / Sir”.
  52. 52. OFFERING TEA OR COFFEE AT THE END OF THE MEAL  Suggest tea and coffee after taking dessert order.  Take order offering the choice we serve.  Fire order into the micros.  Tea or Coffee to be served within 5min of taking the order or within 5min of clearing the dessert.  Prepare a clean and dry beverage tray with under liner.  Place tea pot (small for one portion and large for two portions).  Place milk in a creamer (small for one portion and large for two portions) , tea cup, saucer, teaspoon, sugar pot, under liner, teaspoon and tea strainer if serving loose tea.  All tea will be accompanied by an extra vessel of hot water.
  53. 53.  In the pantry prepare tea by first rinsing the tea pot with hot water, placing one tea bag per portion or 15 grams loose tea and the filling with hot water.  Go to the guest table, place the tea cup, saucer and teaspoon in front of the guest.  Place the sugar pot / under liner / teaspoon on the top center of the table in front of the guest.  Place the tea pot and under liner on the lower right of the tea cup and offer to pour “May I pour the tea for you Mr./s…………..  Then place the milk in the creamer on the upper right of the tea cup above the tea pot offer to pour.  Place the tea cup and saucer in front of the guest in the center.  Leave the table after saying “please enjoy your tea Mr./s………..”
  54. 54. NOTE :  Serve hot water automatically with tea.  In the first trip, place all the tea cups, saucers, teaspoons and the sugar pot, under liner, teaspoon.  In the second trip, get the tea and offer to pour.  For breakfast, the tea cup, saucer, teaspoon, sugar pot, and under liner will be a part of the cover.  For breakfast, service for filter coffee will also be the same except coffee will be served in a coffee pot and milk or cream may be served as per guests liking.  Espresso, Cappuccino and Ristretto will be served directly in coffee cup or Demi Tasse.
  55. 55. PRESENTING CIGARETTES PROCEDURE :  Know all the brands of cigarette available.  Open the cigarette wrapping and the cover.  Pull out three cigarettes from the center slightly out of the pack.  The second one is pulled out slightly more then the other two.  Place the pack on a B&B plate with a box of matches.  Present it to the guest from the right.
  56. 56. LIGHTING A GUESTS CIGARETTE  PROCEDURE :  If a guest picks up a cigarette within a view, light the cigarette (preferably from right but guest convenience is more important).  Hold match stick between your thumb and index finger, (depending on convenience) and strike it away from yourself and away from guest.  When lit, holding the match stick with the same fingers keep the rest of the fingers around the match stick, forming a cup (thus preventing the flame from being blown) and light the tip of the cigarette.  If lighting the Match stick from the left side, then after striking the match stick hold it between the first two fingers with the flame facing the guest and light the cigarette.  Turn away from the guest, extinguishing the flame by fanning it out.  Keep the burnt match sticks back in the matchbox in the opposite direction (can be discard after in the pantry). Never put it in the guest ashtray.  If using a lighter, strike the lighter and bring the flame within the reach of the guest’s cigarette with the free hand shadowing the flame if necessary  Avoid getting too close to the guest’s face and be careful with bearded guests.
  57. 57. CHANGING ASHTRAY PROCEDURE:  Pick up one clean ashtray on a tray from side station / pantry and proceed towards guest table.  Take the clean ashtray with your right hand and place it on top of the dirty ashtray so as to prevent ashes from flying into guest food and drinks.  Clear off both the ashtrays on the tray. Then pick up clean ashtray and place it on the table.
  58. 58. CIGAR SERVICE PROCEDURE:  Open and offer the humidor (cigar box) to the guest (check prior to presentation for cleanliness, suitable stock).  Allow the guest to select a cigar.  Offer to clip the cigar (if necessary) using cigar clippers (remove only a little from the rounded tip of the cigar and make a clean, crisp cut).  After inspection by the guest, present the cigar to the guest.  Light the cigar by placing the match away from the cigar. If the guest does not wish to smoke cigar straight away, place it on a B & B Plate with a box of matches.  Make sure the guest has an ashtray.
  59. 59. FOOD STORE AND BEVERAGE STORE REQUISITION PROCEDURE:  Check the actual stock in the restaurant against the par stock for the food store. Check the consumption of beverage for the previous day.  Make an entry in the food store requisition book of the variance between the par stock and actual stock in hand. Make an entry in the beverage store requisition book of the variance between the par stock and actual stock in hand.  The steward will now get it signed by the Restaurant Manager or the captain of the restaurant. The food store requisition book will be counter signed by the Exec. Chef and the F & B manager and the beverage store requisition by the financial controller and the F & B manager.  The steward has to now take the requisitions and pick up the food and beverage stores from the stores, which are located near receiving.
  60. 60.  The steward will be required to exchange the empty soft drink bottles for filled ones. After having shown the empty bottles to the stores personnel , he will keep the empty crates of bottles in the room near the staff parking which is meant for storing empty bottles  After the items are issued the store supervisor will sign saying issued and the steward will sign the requisition book saying received.  Once the steward has picked up the food and beverage store the first two copies of the requisition book will be kept by the stores personnel .  The Steward will now bring back all the items to the respective Restaurant.  Both the requisition books will be placed back in the bar and the items stored in the shelves allocated to them.
  61. 61. INTER BAR TRANSFERS PROCEDURE:  Inter Bar Transfer Form is used when an item is transferred from one department to another department.  Complete all data required on the form, i.e. from, to, and date.  Write down the items needed, the quantity and unit.  Get it signed by your department head and close the requisition right after the last item, so that it can not be added anymore.  When receiving the item from the concerned Bar put tick () for the item which is already given.  Get it signed from the Barman under “delivered by” and under “received by” signed by the person who receives the item.  Leave one copy of the Transfer Form in the concerned Bar.  All Transfer Forms will be checked by Beverage Controller on daily basis.
  62. 62. STANDARD FOR PREPARING WHITE ROSE AND SPARKLING WINE PROCEDURE  Put the wine bottle in the wine bucket and add ice to approx. 2/3 of the cooler.  Add water to ice level.  Place the napkin on the wine bucket and place wine bucket on the wine stand..  Carry wine cooler with the stand into the restaurant and place it on the right hand side of the host.  Turn bottle label facing the guest.
  63. 63. PRESENTING AND OPENING WHITE ROSE AND RED WINE PROCEDURE  Hold the napkin in your left hand (napkin to be folded into four horizontally) and with your right hand lift the wine from the cooler.  Let the bottle drain and then hold it on the flat of your left hand with the serviette underneath label facing the guest.  Present to the host and identify the wine verbally, mentioning the company, variety and vintage so that host can confirm that the correct wine has been brought – “Excuse me Sir, your …”  Wait for his/her acknowledgement. Upon confirming the order, take one step back and prepare to open the wine bottle.  Hold the bottle firmly in your left hand holding at a 45 degrees angle at waist height ensuring that the label is facing the guest.
  64. 64.  With a ‘waiters friend’ in your right hand, cut the foil with the blade just above the raised ridge about 5mm below the top of the bottle (place the foil in your pocket)  Close the blade of the ‘waiters friend’ and open the spiral (corkscrew)  Hold the neck of the bottle firmly in left hand, insert the sharp tip of the spiral into the center of the cork. Slowly turn the spiral into clockwise direction, keeping it in line with the core of the cork.  Stop turning the spiral when the last turn of the spiral is still visible to prevent the spiral from piercing the base of the cork.  Tilt the arm of the ‘waiters friend’ so that the lever rests on the lip of the bottle. Hold the lever in place using the side of your index finger. Now extract the cork by raising the opposite end of the body of the ‘waiters friend’, exerting leverage on the lip of the bottle until the cork starts to bend.
  65. 65.  Now cease the lifting action and place your thumb and index finger at the base of the cork. Twist the cork gently onto its side to remove it from the bottle. This technique will prevent the cork from breaking and will allow the cork to be extracted without any distracting popping sound.  Remove the cork from the spiral and return the ‘waiters friend’ into the pocket.  After removing the cork, leave it on the table on a B&B plate for guest to nose (do not ask). NOTE:  The same procedure will be followed for the opening of red wines except they will not be brought to the guest on a wine cooler, they will be brought in a cane basket lined with a serviette.
  66. 66. STANDARD FOR POURING WINE WHITE/ROSE/RED/CHAMPAGN E PROCEDURE  Wipe the lip of the bottle with a service cloth  The bottle is held firmly in the right hand with the label directed towards the guest. If white / rose / champagne, then a napkin is collared around the bottle to prevent the wine from getting warm with the heat of our hand  Pour about 30 ml of wine into the host’s glass for approval. The wine should be poured into the center of the glass with the bottle held above not touching the glass, then twisted and lifted straight up  After the guest has approved the wine, fill the guests glasses starting with the guest immediately to the left of the host moving clockwise round the table. If there is a lady then the lady first and then, move clockwise. Complete the service by serving the host last.
  67. 67.  When all the glasses have been filled, place the remaining white / rose / champagne on the table in a wine cooler. If red then leave the bottle in the cane basket  Remove the B&B plate with the cork  Keep an eye on the guest’s glasses when they are only 1/3rd , then top them up  When the bottle is empty, clear it away and ask the host whether they require another bottle of the same wine or another one from the wine list  If the same wine is ordered again then repeat the procedure without the tasting  If a new wine is ordered then change glasses
  68. 68. STANDARD FOR OPENING CHAMPAGNE PROCEDURE  Take the bottle firmly in your hand, holding at a 45 degrees angle at waist height away from the guest’s face. The angle helps reduce the pressure on the cork.  With your right hand locate the wire ring on the muselet (muzzle or cage), and untwist it.  Remove foil and cage, holding the cork in place with the thumb of your left hand as an extra precaution.  Take a service cloth in the palm of the right hand and with it cover and firmly hold the cork.  Hold the base of the bottle with your left hand and twist it to loosen the cork. Ease the cork gently out of the bottle into the palm of your right hand.
  69. 69.  Wipe the lip of the bottle with your service cloth.  Hold the bottle in your right hand so that the label face the host, and pour about 30 ml of wine into the glass for approval.  Alternatively, the bottle may be held with the thumb in the punt with the fingers spread out to support the body of the wine.
  70. 70. SUGGESTIVE SELLING PROCEDURE  Know the menu thoroughly.  Check the special dishes of the day.  Note any changes in the menu / out of stock.  Know new or promotional items.  Know the cooking method and the main ingredient of each dish, also know the garnish and accompaniment.  Know how long each dish will take to prepare.  Know the price of each item.  Know how to pronounce dishes.  When recommending, try to create an appealing mental picture in the guest’s mind that can influence a guests choice  Use courteous and cheerful tone of voice to describe colour, size, temperature, taste, person (our Chef, bartender) – status (delicious, excellent, popular…) suitability.  Use precise and correct expressions that suggest uniqueness or special qualities of the house.
  71. 71.  Do not confuse the guest with too many suggestions, use two items at a time which are special, popular, promotional.  Suggest that the guest can order by the bottle or by the glass.  The waiter should know the house wine and thorough knowledge of the wines available. EXTRAS / SIDE DISHES  Recommend side dishes / extras with their main course.
  72. 72. SUGGESTIVE SELLING DESSERT  After the customer has completed his/her main course, offer him/her specific dessert by saying “would you like to try our Chocolate Mud Pie for your dessert”.  Present the dessert menu with the recommendation for a specific dish e.g. “you should try our Lemon and Pepper Crème Brûlée, it is really delicious” TEA / COFFEE  After the guest has finished his dessert, ask if he would like to have tea/coffee by saying, “we have a large selection of different types of tea, perhaps you would like to try one, we have……”  After the guest has ordered coffee suggest some liqueur, port, cognac along with his/her coffee.
  73. 73. NOTE:  Anticipate guest need for successive suggestive selling.  In a hurry = Quick preparation item  On company expenses = Expensive items  VIP or connoisseur = Only the best  Stare blankly at menu = Don’t know, need suggestion  Lonely = Friendly expressions / rapport building first  Special occasions = Champagne / wine  Budgeting type = Adequate meal at fair price  Family = Suggest the kid first  Intimate couple = Offer the lady first  On diet = low calorie
  74. 74. SUGGESTIVE SELLING  Help guest in selection from the menu when necessary in a pleasant manner. Do not force guests to order.  Try suggesting the high price items first and if possible, lower cost item if they are of similar price. Then, come down to the next lower price. Be tactful, the guest should not feel that you are only suggesting high price items.  Acknowledge guest’s order in a courteous manner.  Invite the Chef to come and speak to the guest and helping them in suggesting Chef’s specialty.  Sell items on the menu based on personal attention to the guest, not high pressured sales.  Be able to describe portion size of each dish, and also the service time.  Be specific with suggestions. Ask open ended questions and not closed ended questions.
  75. 75.  There are lot of suggestive selling adjectives which can be used while describing various dishes of your menu   EXAMPLES: Fragrant Delicate Delicious Garden Clear Savoury Fresh Cool Refreshing Creamy Succulent Fantastic Smooth Rich Moist Exquisite Tart Bubbly Fluffy Elegant Mouth watering Appetising Home made Tender Crisp Traditional Sweet Oven fresh
  76. 76. SETTING UP CUTLERY IN ACCORDANCE TO THE ORDER PROCEDURE  Changing cutlery after order has been taken. Gather cutlery from the side station without creating excessive noise.  Place appropriate cutlery on a service salver which has a linen under liner.  Place additional cutlery next to dinner knife and dinner fork.  All additional cutlery will be placed before the service of that course.  For steak replace dinner knife with a steak knife.  Additional cutlery will be offered to the guest on request.
  77. 77. HANDLING FLATWARE IN THE RESTAURANT PROCEDURE  If flatware has water spots or fingerprint smudges, wipe it with a clean bussing cloth.  If flatware is dirty, i.e. stained with leftover food return to dishwasher for washing.  If flatware is bent or damaged, remove immediately and bring to management’s attention.  Do not handle food contact surface. When placing flatware on a table, hold flatware on the side of the handle. Carry with thumb and index finger.  Clean flatware is carried to a table on service plate with napkin on a tray.
  78. 78. LOADING TRAYS PROCEDURE  Stack plates according to size.  Cups do not remain on saucers, for this will take up too much room on the tray..  Plates with food should not be piled on top of each other, rather use plate for scraps.  Heaviest dishes are laid where the weight should be closest to the shoulder.  Glasses are loaded on a separate tray than chinaware..
  79. 79. COMMUNICATING DURING SERVICE PROCEDURE:  When communicating with anyone during service be brief and to the point. Do not ramble.  If guests ask for anything whether it is related to F&B or not, you should never say “that’s not my job” or “please check with the Front Office Assistant for the information”. You should be able to answer, if you do not know say “I will find out for you Sir/Madam/Miss”  If a guest asks for a dish, which is not in the menu, say “Sir, may I check with the Chef and let you know?”   Never say “I am sorry I cannot help you” offer options and alternatives.  Do not stand in groups and discuss in the restaurant.  Check your body language while in the restaurant. No pointing fingers or awkward gestures.
  80. 80.  When communicating with the Chef give clear instructions and speak with respect.  Remember even though the door to the pantry and kitchen is closed the voice carry to the restaurant, so do not speak with loud voices / yelling / shouting.  Treat the kitchen steward with respect, no throwing of cutlery / crockery / dishes for wash up and again no shouting / no informal languages  During busy times there should be not gossiping or useless chatter. Guest and work related issues should only be discussed.  During service follow instructions given by the Restaurant Manager or F&B Manager. If you do not understand then ask questions, but never say “yes” if you have not understood them.  Do not talk negatively about your hotel / your colleagues / managers to others.
  81. 81.  If you make mistakes then don’t try to hide them for the fear of reprimand, own up to them. Sooner or later your mistakes will be known.  Work together as a team, if you are not busy then help your colleagues who are busy.  Show patience if the bar and kitchen are busy and tempers are flying high.  Before leaving for duty always inform your Manager and wish him and your colleagues “Good evening, good night”.  Always wish your Manager and colleagues “Good morning, Good afternoon” when you start your duty.  Always attend all your F&B briefing, take notes and ask questions and be on time.  Do not listen to customer’s personal conversation.  Do not eat, drink, smoke, chew gum in the restaurant  Do not read newspaper / magazines or sing song / hum in the restaurant
  82. 82. PREVENTING AN ACCIDENT Be careful and alert when:  Carrying loaded tray  Unloading tray  Lightening cigarettes  Serving food and drink specially wine and champagne  Handling hot plate  Clearing dirty dishes  Lighting candles on the table  Always avoid unnecessary haste. Walk, do not run.  Do not work close behind co-worker.  Mop or sweep floor immediately to prevent any accidents. Do not allow anyone to step into the area until cleaned.  Do not serve food and drink in broken or chipped glassware and chinaware.
  83. 83.  Always have a service cloth handy in case there are any spills on the guest.  Be careful while opening the service doors.  Check that your foot ware is comfortable, all the straps of your sandal are tied properly.  Check that your uniform is well worn, specially ladies to prevent from being tripped.  Inform the guests about hot plates and sharp steak knives.  Avoid horseplay in the restaurant.
  84. 84. PRESENTING THE BILL PROCEDURE:  Go to Micros and print guest check.  Ensure all details on the bill are correct.  Present it to the host from the right.  Receive the payment / or let the guest sign if he is an in-house guest.  Close the bill folder.  Take it back to the cashier.  If the guest settles by cash, check the change and present it to the guest in a bill folder, accompanied with the copy of the bill.  Place the bill folder on the guest’s right and say “Thank you very much Sir/Madam”.
  85. 85. NOTE:  While presenting the bill, if the guest is busy in a conversation the waiter must not wait there for the guest to pay.  He should leave, but his attention should be on the table. Hanging around till the guest settles the bill signals a negative body language that we want the guest to leave soon.
  86. 86. THANKING THE GUEST PROCEDURE:  Thank guest in a warm and courteous manner and say:  To Residents  “Thank you very much, enjoy the rest of your day / evening”  “Thank you very much, good night and sleep well”  “Thank you very much, we will see you in the morning, sleep well”  To Visitors  “Thank you for coming, we hope to see you again soon”  If opportunity permits, then escort guest while going out of the restaurant and thank him again  Along the way make some small talk with the guest, get their comments Inform the Restaurant Manager / F&B Manager about any complaints, compliments, comments immediately
  87. 87. CLOSING EDM OR A & G CHECKS PROCEDURE:  Feed into Micros all the entries.  Touch “Discount”.  For A & G Checks “Disc Bev. Off” for Beverages Order and “Disc Food Off” for Food Order.  Close the bill by touching “A & G Check”, and type the name of the person, and bill can be printed.  All A & G checks should be signed by the concerned executive before he  leaves the Restaurant..  For EDM Checks , do the same thing as above, but the option is “Disc Bev Off” for beverage and “Disc Food Off” for food
  88. 88.  Close the bill by touching “EDM” and put required information.  All  EDM  checks  should  be  signed  by  the  concerned  executive  before he leaves the Restaurant.  The amount Tendered should be 0 (zero).
  89. 89. BREAKAGE REPORTS PROCEDURES:  All restaurants will have separate breakage bins for crockery and glassware kept in the restaurant.  Whenever any crockery or glassware breaks, it will be put in the respective breakage bin for accounting purposes.  Every Tuesday a steward will be required to get an actual count of all the items broken and make an entry in the breakage report.  He will then write the per unit cost of each item and multiply it with the total amount broken. This will be done for each item.  The steward is then required to total up all the items consumed for the week and write it down in the breakage report.
  90. 90.  After the breakage report is done the steward will make an entry of the items consumed in the kitchen stewarding requisition book against the breakage. The breakage report will be signed by the restaurant manager and counter signed by the kitchen steward and F & B manager.  The kitchen steward will take the top two copies of the breakage report.  The steward will then take the kitchen stewarding requisition book to the stores and collect the items. After the items are issued the store supervisor will sign saying issued and the steward will sign the requisition book saying received.  The stores will keep the first two copies. The steward will bring the items and keep them in their respective place.
  91. 91. LINEN EXCHANGE PROCEDURE:  Linen will be exchanged every day at in accordance to the time assigned by the House keeping Department.  The stewards would require to remove the soiled linen from the bin ( kept in the restaurant ) and count it.  The napkins, waiters cloth, DCM dusters and tea napkins will be counted separately and made into bundles of 10. The mats ( If in use ) will be neatly placed on top of each other in stacks of 10 each.  The steward will now make an entry in the linen exchange register of the exact amount of linen that is soiled and needs to be exchanged.  The soiled and counted linen will now be put in a linen bag and taken down to the House Keeping Department.
  92. 92.  The linen exchange register will be shown to the linen room ( which is in the basement ) and soiled linen counted and shown to house-keeping.  An entry of the fresh linen issued will be made in the linen exchange register and House-keeping will retain the first copy. The steward will bring back the linen to the restaurant and store it in the place assigned for linen storage.  In case, of Balance Linen, it will be collected after the lunch service gets over.

