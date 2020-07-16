Successfully reported this slideshow.
Gambling Laws in Canada
CONTENT Gaming v Gambling Regulations Legal Updates Offshore Gaming Operators Gaming in Video Games
GAMING V "GAMING" Gaming Activity with an element of chance where a player pays money and runs the risk of losing the mone...
LAWS & REGULATIONS Federal Criminal Code Competition Act Gaming Corporation Act Consumer Protection Act Provincial
General Rules Social gaming without money is not considered gambling Faciliting bets or gambling is illegal unless an exce...
Legal Updates Government of Ontario supports legalizing single-event sports betting The commissioners of the five major sp...
OFFSHORE GAMING OPERATORS
Offshore Operators No legal definitions of online, mobile or digital gaming in the Criminal Code 1,400 accessible to Canad...
Gambling in Video Games
Loot Boxes No regulation or legislation in North America ESRB equates them to "collectible trading cards" Paid loot boxes ...
Interested in Learning More? Alex Davis alexander@davislaw.io
Overview of Gaming Laws in Canada that includes relevant legislation, general rules (such as the effects of skill-testing questions and social gaming), and recent updates.

