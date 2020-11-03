Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 PORTFÓLIOPORTFÓLIO Alexander Bernardi
2 Alexander Bernardi Nascido em 15 de maio de 1973 Atualmente resido em São Paulo, mas já morei em outras cidades do Brasi...
3 Sou graduado como Tecnólogo em Gestão Ambiental e adicionalmente obtive um certificado em tratamento de efluentes. També...
5 Obtive também outros certificados como os de instrutor de mergulho por duas certificadoras norte-americanas e como instr...
6 A seguir, segue um breve resumo das atividades de alguns dos projetos e obras que tive a oportunidade de gerenciar. Esta...
7 ESTAÇÃO DE TRATAMENTO DE EFLUENTES INDUSTRIAIS Cliente Final: Iguaçu Celulose e Papel S.A. Cliente: Grieco Soluções Ambi...
8 SISTEMA DE ABASTECIMENTO DE ETANOL PARA A 1a. TERMOELÉTRICA “FLEX” Cliente Final: Petrobras S.A. Cliente: IMC Saste Solu...
9 ESTAÇÃO DE TRATAMENTO DE ESGOTO Cliente Final: BRK Ambiental (antiga FOZ Ambiental) Cliente: Memphis Empreendimentos Ltd...
10 Participei do gerenciamento e fornecimento de projetos realizados em Mato Grosso, para e empresa Gerentec Engenharia, d...
11 Projetos executivos para sistemas de desidratação de lodo das ETAs abaixo listadas: ● ETA 3 – Tijucal I e II ● ETA 4 –T...
12 Projetos executivos para sistemas de reúso de água de lavagem das ETAs abaixo listadas: ● ETA 1 – Presidente Marques ● ...
13 Elaboração de projetos executivos hidromecânicos de tubulação para: ● RAP Pequizeiro ● RAP Nossa Senhora da Guia ● RAP ...
14 Também apresentei à época, propostas para modernização e reforma de estações de tratamento de esgoto, equipamentos e el...
15 ● Projeto executivo hidromecânico de implantação da Estação de Tratamento de Esgoto Jardim Universitário tipo Compacta ...
16 Alexander Bernardi Gerente de Projetos | Estratégia | Planejamento | Negociação | Colaboração | Resultado | Trabalhando...
Alexander Bernardi
