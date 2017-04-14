5.1.- Indicarlosaspectosmás importantesenel mantenimientoynormasde seguridadenel empleode trituradorasde quijadaycono. TRI...
A. La rotación del cono de trituración en torno a su propia línea central no puede exceder 15 revoluciones/minuto. B. El e...
enbuenestadoytenerencuentalasnormasde seguridadenel empleode lasmáquinasconlaque está operando que puede depender también ...
 Bajo tonelaje del molino  Excesivo consumo de bolas y chaquetas o revestimiento  Paradas obligadas del molino por pern...
Cuestionario prepa

PREPARACIÓN Y CONCENTRACIÓN DE MINERALES

  1. 1. 5.1.- Indicarlosaspectosmás importantesenel mantenimientoynormasde seguridadenel empleode trituradorasde quijadaycono. TRITURADORA DE QUIJADA 1. Rodaje sincarga 2. En el funcionamientocontinuode 2horas,la temperaturadel rodamiento nopuede ser mayor a 30 grados. 3. El volante yruedade ranura funcionanconestabilidad. 4. Ningunaparte de fricciónllevarozadura,ni caída ni pulido,sinanormalidadsonora. 5. El dispositivoreguladorala salidade material debe garantizarel alcance de ajuste de la misma. 6. Rodaje con carga. 7. La trituradoranopuede llevarlosimpactosychoquesperiódicos. 8. El grado de alimentaciónmáximodebeestar conforme alanorma de diseño. 9. En funcionamientocontinuode 8horas,la temperaturadel rodamiento nopuede ser mayor a 30 grados. 10. La capacidadde la trituradoray la granulosidaddebenestarde acuerdocon las especificacionesde diseño. 11. Entre labase de ajuste yla base lateral del armazónnohay saltollamativo. 12. Preparacionesprevioel usoInspeccionandetalladamente la lubricacióndelrodamiento,y si las articulacionesde laplacade empujónesténplenamentelubricadas. 13. Inspeccionandetalladamentesi todaslasfijacionesseanseguras. 14. Inspeccionandetalladamentesi lacadenade transmisiónfuncione bien.Cuandohaya daños,debencambiarlaatiempo,ysi la cadenao la polea llevanmugre,debenlimpiarla con el trapo. 15. Inspeccionansi el dispositivode protecciónfuncionebien,enel casode cualquiercaso peligroso,debensolucionarloatiempo. 16. Inspeccionansi lacavidad de la trituradoralleve piedrasocosasextrañas,cuandolo proceda,debenlimpiarlaparaasegurarlapuestaenmarcha con lacavidadvacía de la trituradora. 17. Inspeccionansi lospernosde presiónse retiren,si el grupode arandelasesté bien presionado, ysi lospernosde formaT esténbienapretados. TRITURADORA DE CONO 1. Previa la puesta en marcha de la trituradora debe inspeccionar las fijaciones de las articulaciones principales. 2. Previa la puesta en marcha jala con mano la transmisión para que el eje excéntrico vacío gire por lomenos2-3 vueltas.Cuandose considere flexible sinrepresión,se podráponerla máquina en marcha. 3. Previa la puesta en marcha de la trituradora debe arrancar la bomba de aceite, hasta que todoslospuntosde lubricaciónesténlubricadosyel aceitevuelvaal tanque,se podráponer la trituradora en marcha. 4. El funcionamiento continuo en la prueba sin carga no puede ser menos a 2 horas. 5. Durante la pruebasincarga de la trituradora es necesario llegar los siguientes requisitos:
  2. 2. A. La rotación del cono de trituración en torno a su propia línea central no puede exceder 15 revoluciones/minuto. B. El engranaje cónico no puede llevar el ruido periódico. C. El dispositivo de lubricación llega los siguientes requisitos. a) La presión del tubo alimentador de aceite debe estar en 0.8-1.5kgf/cm2. b) La temperatura del aceite vuelto no puede exceder 50℃. D. En el desmontaje posterioralapruebalas partesde fricciónde la trituradorano pueden llevar quemadura ni desgastes etc. 6. Las revolucionesexcesivasdel conode trituraciónpodrían causar posiblemente resultados malos, en este caso debe parar en seguida la máquina para hacer las inspecciones y reparaciones inspeccionando al mismo tiempo la alimentación de aceite, luego reinicia la prueba. 7. Si el engranaje de cono lleva ruido periódico, será necesario inspeccionar lo correcto del montaje del engranaje, así como la holgura del engranaje. 5.2.- Indicarla importanciade: a) Pulverizarunmineral a-150 m, previoa unanálisisquímico. Para aceleraruna reacciónquímica es necesarioque losreactivosesténen completocontacto con lamuestraa reaccionar.Esto se lograal triturar o pulverizarlasmuestras generalmente a - 150m. b) Prepararun mineral a-10 m, previoauna pruebametalúrgica. Para poder separar los metales de la parte no valiosa es necesario que estas presenten un determinado tamaño de partícula, en la cual la liberación del metal sea alta, esta se da generalmente a -10m. 5.3.- Plantearenun diagrama,lasoperacionesseguidasenlaboratorioparalapreparación mecánicade mineralesa-10m. Incluirtambiénlaetapade muestreofinal paraobtenercabezaexperimental. 5.4.- En la secciónde chancado de una plantaconcentradora,¿Cuálessonlosaspectosde control que debe vigilarunSupervisor? La moliendaeslaúltimaetapadel procesode conminución,enestaetapalaspartículasse reducen de tamaño por una combinación de impacto y abrasión ya sea en seco o como una suspensión en agua pulpa. Unsupervisordebe verificar el muestreode pruebasmetalúrgicas,asícomotambiénel proceso de chancado, revisar el tamaño del mineral,ver que se han separado el material fino del gruesoylacalidadconlaque éstaingresaalatrituradora. Ademásrevisarquelastrituradorasestén
  3. 3. enbuenestadoytenerencuentalasnormasde seguridadenel empleode lasmáquinasconlaque está operando que puede depender también del tipo y la cantidad de mineral que ingresa. 5.5.- ¿Qué importanciatiene lacalidadygranulometríadel productochancadoque se entregaen la secciónmolienda? Tiene gran importancia debido a que de eso dependerá también la calidad con la que saldrá el mineral luego de la salida de la molienda. Saber clasificar bien de acuerdo a la granulometría del mineral que ingresa, determinará un mejor producto ya que el propósito de la operación de molienda es ejercer un control estrecho en el tamaño del producto y, por esta razón frecuentemente se dice que una molienda correcta es la clave de una buena recuperación de la especie útil. 5.6.- ¿Una plantaconcentradora,puede trabajarsinzarandasvibratoriasenlasecciónchancado? Explicar Las zarandas vibratoriasse utilizanpara separar materialesendistintostamañospara su posterior procesamiento,ousofinal,enfunciónalasnecesidadesdelcliente.Esdebidoaéstascaracterísticas que su uso se hace adecuado en la operación de chancado, debido a que al poder separar los tamañosde mineral (gruesosyfinos),facilitaeltrabajode losmolinosevitandodesgaste de energía al momento de la trituración porque el mineral que entra se encuentra uniforme ya que sabe clasificar bien de acuerdo a la granulometría del mineral que ingresa, determinará un mejor producto ya que el propósito de la operación de molienda es ejercer un control estrecho en el tamaño del producto. 5.7.- ¿Es convenienteutilizaraguaenlaSecciónchancado para evitarlageneraciónde polvo? ¿Qué efectonegativotiene suempleo? A) El exceso de agua en el molino ocasiona Un excesolavaralasbolasy cuandose hace funcionarel molinonose obtiene unabuenaacciónde moliendapuesel mineral no estápegadoalasbolas,haciendounapulpademasiadofluidaque saca la carga de mineral demasiado rápida, no dando tiempo a moler disminuyendo el tiempo de molienda,dandocomoresultadounamoliendaexcesivamentegruesa,consumoexageradodebolas aumento de costo de producción y una baja eficiencia de molienda. El exceso de agua en la molienda da como resultado  Molienda gruesa  Aumento de costo de producción  Densidad baja  Menor eficiencia del molino
  4. 4.  Bajo tonelaje del molino  Excesivo consumo de bolas y chaquetas o revestimiento  Paradas obligadas del molino por pernos flojos, rupturas de pernos, caída de chaquetas o revestimiento interiores del molino.  Costo de molienda altos B) Falta de agua en el molino La pulpadel mineral avanzalentamenteyse hace cada vezmásdensa,lasbolasnomuelen, porque el barro se muele muy espeso alrededor de las bolas, impidiendobuenosgolpespor que el barro amortigua todos los golpes  En estas condiciones de operación las bolas pueden salir junto con la pulpa de mineral.  La falta de agua en un molino ocasiona  Molienda gruesa y mala  Paradas obligatorias del molino  Densidad elevada  Molienda deficiente porque el barro se pega a las bolas amortiguando los golpes  Perdidas de tonelaje en el molino

×