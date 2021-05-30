Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. PERSONAL BRAND EXPLORATION Alexander Arzoumanian Project & Portfolio I: Week 1 May 5, 2021
  2. 2. Alexander Arzoumanian, better known as Zando, is the second of three children in his family. He grew up in a tight knit community in La Crescenta, California which definitely shaped him into the hardworking, down to earth person he is today. He has been a huge sports fan his whole life, his favorite team by far is the New England Patriots. After his playing career was over he decided to enroll in Full Sail's Sportscasting program, in order to continue his love and passion for sports. IDENTITY
  3. 3. PROFESSION Potential Job Titles: • Broadcast Announcer • Media Programming Director • Reporter BRAND ARCHETYPE - Hero Archetype- Confident and quick decisions lead to exceptional content that leaves you wanting more. Any challenge presented will be overcome in order to produce quality NBA content.  Sportscaster for the NBA Picture Relevant to Your Industry Goes Here
  4. 4. • DEMOGRAPHICS: 50% male, 50% female, all different kinds of ethnicities, ages 50-60 • PSYCHOGRAPHICS: Being with children, standing up for what’s right, and giving people credit where it due • IDEAL AUDIENCE MEMBERS: Freddy Rolon, Vice President (ESPN), Hannah Storm, Producer (ESPN), Lindsey Mandia, President of Production (Fox Sports) Producers and Presidents at ESPN and Fox Sports TARGET AUDIENCE
  5. 5. GOALS Short Term: (Immediately After Graduation, 2022) • Get an entry-level sportscasting position at ESPN. ‣Connect with, and get in touch with, 15 ESPN production team members by August 1, 2022. Mid Term: (2027) • Commentate on nationally televised games ‣Getting more air time, whether it is as a commentator or on air personality. Long Term: (2042) • Get my own segment on ESPN, like Scott Van Pelt ‣Continue to network and improve on my craft until opportunity and presents itself.
  6. 6. SKILLS ANALYSIS Notable Skills & Current Proficiencies: Notable Skills REQUIRED in TRADE & Current Proficiencies: Adobe Creative Suite 65% Production 60% Conversational Skills 90% Observing 95% SOFT HARD ERP Software 0% Microsoft Excel 90% Public Speaking 90% Social Perceptivness 80% SOFT HARD
  7. 7. I help sports fans watch games by entertain them and telling them a story. PROMISE
  8. 8. CREDENTIALS Work Experience: • 1 year as a supervisor at Academy USA gym • 5 years of experience as a basketball scorekeeper Education: • Crescenta Valley High School • Sportscasting, B.S., Full Sail University (Exp. 2022) Leadership Roles: • Basketball Coach • Basketball Manager
  9. 9. COMPETITION Justin Nicolosi Industry Experience: • Podcast Creator Education: • Graduated student from Sportscasting, B.S. at Full Sail University • Bachelors degree in Social Science education from UCF Leadership Experience: • Teacher at Huntington learning center Skills and Proficiencies: • Producing • Editing • Teaching Alexander Arzoumanian Overall Online Presence: • 33 connection, banner image is customized, headshot is professional, profile is detailed enough, published articles, not clear if active on social media, doesn’t have a custom URL • Grade: Average, 70 out of 100 Industry Experience: • Supervisor at Academy USA gym • Basketball scorekeeper Education: • Enrolled in Sportscasting, B.S. at Full Sail University Leadership Experience: • Basketball Coach • Basketball Manager Skills and Proficiencies: • Adobe Creative Suite • Editing • Public Speaking Overall Online Presence: • 0 connections ,custom banner image, headshot isn’t very professional, not a very detailed profile, no published articles, very active on other social media, URL is not customized • Grade: Poor, 30 out of 100
  10. 10. COMPETITION Dylan Coyle Noteworthy Experience: • Director of communications and community engagement at Reading Royals Alexander Arzoumanian Industry Experience: • Media relations assistant at Fox School of Business • Commentator for RaceSpot TV • Education: • Bachelors degree in journalism from Temple University Skills and Proficiencies: • Event Planning- 8 endorsements • Radio Broadcasting - 5 endorsements • Broadcast Television - 3 endorsements Overall Online Presence: • 500+ connections, custom banner image, very professional headshot, very detailed profile, many published articles, is active on other social media, has a custom URL • Grade:Superior, 90 out of 100 Industry Experience: • Supervisor at Academy USA gym • Basketball scorekeeper Education: • Enrolled in Sportscasting, B.S. at Full Sail University Leadership Experience: • Basketball Coach • Basketball Manager Skills and Proficiencies: • Adobe Creative Suite • Editing • Public Speaking Overall Online Presence: • 0 connections ,custom banner image, headshot isn’t very professional, not a very detailed profile, no published articles, very active on other social media, URL is not customized • Grade: Poor, 30 out of 100
  11. 11. BRAND POSITION Although Zando may be lacking in the experience department, he makes up for it in the charisma department. Making people lose a sense of time and just immerse themselves in a sporting event is all he wants to do. ALEXANDER “ZANDO” ARZOUMANIAN
  12. 12. NETWORKING & MARKETING Industry Events & Organizations • National Sports Media Association ‣ May 13, 2021 | Online • National Association of Broadcasters State Leadership Conference ‣ May 11, 2021 | Washington, DC • Sports Techie Live CTO Roundtable ‣ May 12, 2021 | Online Digital Marketing • Primary Content: I want to cut highlights and do analysis over them, like ESPN does and publish them to YouTube. I want my own study type show on YouTube until I can make it with a bigger company. • Primary Tools: I will use Youtube to upload my content, but Instagram and Twitter are the best options to promote my content to the audience I want to reach. • Website: I will continue to improve and evolve my digital profile so people view it and know I am always adapting, they can use this as a starting point for what I am all about.
  13. 13. PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT Mentor • I want a mentor that sees what I see in myself, potential. Someone who wants the best for me. I want someone who also knows how to cut loose and has fun and celebrates when possible. June 2022 Formal Education • Sportscasting, B.S., Full Sail University (Exp. 2022) Technical Skills • ERP Software, lynda.com, May 2022 • Adobe Creative Suite, onlc.com May 2022 • Microsoft Excel, skillshare.com May 2022 Soft Skills • Vocal Training, speechandvoice.com , December 2021 • Social Perception classes, study.com , February 2022
  14. 14. Alexander Arzoumanian You know people don’t have the same passion for sports anymore? Well, what I do is tell them a story and make them fall back in love with the “child’s game” they are watching. In fact, you’re gonna be just one of the many that this happens to. “
  15. 15. REFERENCES Hero Brand Archetype - Kaye Putnam: Psychology Brand Strategy. Kaye Putnam | Psychology Driven Brand Strategist. (2019, August 19). https://www.kayeputnam.com/ brandality-archetype-hero/.Â https://www.linkedin.com/in/justin-nicolosi-9776021ba/#. (n.d.).Â Livestorm. (n.d.). https://app.livestorm.co/sporttechie/cto-roundtable-51221? type=detailed.Â National Association of Broadcasters. (n.d.). https://www.nab.org/events/.Â News & Events: National Sports Media Association. National Sports Media Association. (n.d.). https://nationalsportsmedia.org/news/category/events.Â Summary Report for: 27-3011.00 - Broadcast Announcers and Radio Disc Jockeys. O*NET OnLine. (n.d.). https://www.onetonline.org/link/summary/27-3011.00#Skills.Â

