PRINCIPIOS FUNDAMENTALES INTERACCION ELECTRICA

Definición  la carga es otra de las propiedades fundamentales de la materia. De hecho, dos de las tres partículas fundame...
Electricidad Estática.  La carga eléctrica que se encuentra en reposo en los cuerpos se denomina estática. Es la que se e...
Propiedades De La Carga Eléctrica  La carga eléctrica está cuantizada. Existen dos tipos de carga: positiva y negativa. L...
Ley de Coulomb  La fuerza de atracción o repulsión entre dos cargas es directamente proporcional al producto de ellas e i...
Modelo Matemático De La Ley De Coulomb  Coulomb realizó todas sus mediciones en el aire, pero rigurosamente hablando, la ...
Ley de Gravitación de Newton  La ley de gravitación universal es una ley física clásica que describe la interacción gravi...
Modelo Matemático  la ley de la gravitación universal predice que la fuerza ejercida entre dos cuerpos de masas masa 1 y ...
Semejanzas y diferencias de la ley de Coulomb y Ley de Gravitación de Newton
Definición De Campo
Intensidad De Campo Eléctrico  Sea un cuerpo con una pequeña carga q sobre el que se ejerce en un punto del espacio una f...
Representación De Los Campos Vectoriales  Los campos como el gravitatorio o el eléctrico que están definidos en cada punt...
Tipos De Graficas  Las líneas de fuerza nacen en las cargas positivas se les llama manantiales del campo y terminan en la...
Campo Eléctrico Desde Una Perspectiva Energética  La fuerza eléctrica es conservativa, porque es central (d epende de 1/r...
Energía Potencial Electrostática  La energía potencial electrostática o energía potencial eléctrica es un tipo de energía...
Carga Puntual  Para una carga puntual en presencia de un campo eléctrico producido por otra carga puntual , la energía po...
Potencial Eléctrico  Al igual que cuando hablamos de la energía potencial gravitatoria estudiamos que un cuerpo que se en...
Modelo Matemático de Potencial Eléctrico  Esta expresión determina que solo es posible calcular diferencias de energias (...
Teorema de Gauss  Una superficie S en un campo vectorial es atravesada por líneas de fuerza. Cuánto mayor sea la superfic...
Expresión Matemática del Teorema de Gauss  El teorema de Gauss establece que el flujo de campo eléctrico que atraviesa un...
Campo Creado Por Un Hilo Rectilíneo Cargado Uniformemente  Suponemos que el hilo conductor está cargado uniformemente. Si...
BIBLIOGRAFIA  https://www.iesreyescatolicos.es/sitio/images/stories/d epartamentos/fyq/pdf/2bach/c2u2.pdf.  http://www.s...
  1. 1. GRUPO 2 TEMA: PRINCIPIOS FUNDAMENTALES INTERACCIÓN ELÉCTRICA INTEGRANTES: ACOSTA XAVIER NRC:7839
  2. 2. PRINCIPIOS FUNDAMENTALES INTERACCION ELECTRICA
  3. 3. Definición  la carga es otra de las propiedades fundamentales de la materia. De hecho, dos de las tres partículas fundamentales tienen carga: negativa los electrones y positiva los protones.
  4. 4. Electricidad Estática.  La carga eléctrica que se encuentra en reposo en los cuerpos se denomina estática. Es la que se encue ntra presente en las nubes de tormenta.  Atraen objetos ligeros, se repelen o se atraen entre sí, etc.
  5. 5. Propiedades De La Carga Eléctrica  La carga eléctrica está cuantizada. Existen dos tipos de carga: positiva y negativa. La carga eléctrica se conserva.
  6. 6. Ley de Coulomb  La fuerza de atracción o repulsión entre dos cargas es directamente proporcional al producto de ellas e i nversamente proporcional al cuadrado de la distanci a que las separa.
  7. 7. Modelo Matemático De La Ley De Coulomb  Coulomb realizó todas sus mediciones en el aire, pero rigurosamente hablando, la expresión de la ley de Coulomb se refiere al vacío, es decir, al espacio en que no hay una cantidad perceptible de átomos, moléculas u otras partículas.
  8. 8. Ley de Gravitación de Newton  La ley de gravitación universal es una ley física clásica que describe la interacción gravitatoria entre distintos cuerpos con masa.
  9. 9. Modelo Matemático  la ley de la gravitación universal predice que la fuerza ejercida entre dos cuerpos de masas masa 1 y masa2 separados una distancia r es igual al producto de sus masas e inversamente proporcional al cuadrado de la distancia, es decir:
  10. 10. Semejanzas y diferencias de la ley de Coulomb y Ley de Gravitación de Newton
  11. 11. Definición De Campo
  12. 12. Intensidad De Campo Eléctrico  Sea un cuerpo con una pequeña carga q sobre el que se ejerce en un punto del espacio una fuerza eléctrica F. Llamaremos intensidad de campo eléctrico en ese punto, que notaremos E, al cociente:
  13. 13. Representación De Los Campos Vectoriales  Los campos como el gravitatorio o el eléctrico que están definidos en cada punto del espacio por una magnitud vectorial se denominan campos vectoriales. Estos campos pueden representarse mediante líneas de fuerza.
  14. 14. Tipos De Graficas  Las líneas de fuerza nacen en las cargas positivas se les llama manantiales del campo y terminan en las cargas negativas se les llama sumideros del campo.
  15. 15. Campo Eléctrico Desde Una Perspectiva Energética  La fuerza eléctrica es conservativa, porque es central (d epende de 1/r2 ).  Por tanto podemos asociar una energía potencial a un a carga colocada en un campo eléctrico. Si solo actúan fuerzas conservativas la energía mecánic a de un cuerpo cargado se conserva.
  16. 16. Energía Potencial Electrostática  La energía potencial electrostática o energía potencial eléctrica es un tipo de energía potencial (medida en julios en el S.I .) que resulta de la fuerza de Coulomb y está asociada a la configuración particular de un conjunto de cargas puntuales en un sistema definido.
  17. 17. Carga Puntual  Para una carga puntual en presencia de un campo eléctrico producido por otra carga puntual , la energía potencial electrostática se define como el negativo del trabajo hecho por la fuerza electrostática.
  18. 18. Potencial Eléctrico  Al igual que cuando hablamos de la energía potencial gravitatoria estudiamos que un cuerpo que se encuentra a una determinada altura de la superficie de la Tierra adquiere una determinada.
  19. 19. Modelo Matemático de Potencial Eléctrico  Esta expresión determina que solo es posible calcular diferencias de energias (ΔEp) y la energía potencial en un punto es siempre un valor relativo con respecto a otro, sin embargo para hablar de un valor absoluto se utiliza como referencia un punto situado en el infinito.
  20. 20. Teorema de Gauss  Una superficie S en un campo vectorial es atravesada por líneas de fuerza. Cuánto mayor sea la superficie o mayor sea la intensidad de campo, mayor será el número de líneas de fuerza.
  21. 21. Expresión Matemática del Teorema de Gauss  El teorema de Gauss establece que el flujo de campo eléctrico que atraviesa una superficie cerrada es igual a la carga neta situada en su interior dividida por la constante dieléctrica del medio.
  22. 22. Campo Creado Por Un Hilo Rectilíneo Cargado Uniformemente  Suponemos que el hilo conductor está cargado uniformemente. Si es Q la carga total y L la longitud total del hilo, definimos la densidad lineal de carga, λ, como la carga por unidad de longitud del hilo. Se calcula:
  23. 23. BIBLIOGRAFIA  https://www.iesreyescatolicos.es/sitio/images/stories/d epartamentos/fyq/pdf/2bach/c2u2.pdf.  http://www.secst.cl/colegio- online/docs/07042020_753pm_5e8d2e7f39f83.pdf  http://www.juntadeandalucia.es/averroes/centros- tic/41008970/helvia/sitio/upload/campo_electricooo_1. pdf  https://rua.ua.es/dspace/bitstream/10045/9117/1/Tem a%2002_Interaccio%CC%81n%20ele%CC%81ctrica%20 %28S%26I%29.pdf

