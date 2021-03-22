⚡Download⚡ Around India in 80 Trains Full Online

GET NOW : https://pdf.ebooklibrary.pw/1857886445 The inspiring, true-life stories of the Underground Railroad come alive for our times in " Tubman Travels: 32 Underground Railroad Journeys on Delmarva." Join award-winning writer Jim Duffy as he wanders the backroads and small towns of Maryland✔8217 s Eastern Shore and Delaware in search of sites and scenes that will put modern-day travelers in touch with stories from the lives of men and women who set out against all odds in search of freedom from slavery. The 19th century heroes of these stories include not just the most famous of the region✔8217 s escaped slaves, Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass, but also an array of lesser-known figures whose journeys out of bondage speak volumes about the timeless themes of courage, love, family, and faith.The journeys in the book begin on the wide Choptank River in Cambridge, Maryland and then wander along scenic backroads leading through history-laden towns such as Easton, St. Michaels, Denton, Chestertown, Centreville, Bucktown, Madison, Galena, and Chesapeake City. Crossing into Delaware, the journeys continue through Dover, Middletown, Seaford, New Castle, and Wilmington.Jim Duffy is the author of the top-selling travel book, " Eastern Shore Road Trips: 27 One-Day Adventures on Delmarva," and the founder of the Secrets of the Eastern Shore website and Facebook page, which are the go-to sources for travel tips and unforgettable stories about the Eastern Shore of Maryland, the Eastern Shore of Virginia, and southern Delaware.