Create cups, mugs, bowls, and more pieces that are perfect for you! Everyone who owns a beloved mug that has just the right handle, an agreeably cereal bowl, or a plate that fits perfectly in the dishwasher knows that once you've found these pieces, you wish you had more of them. In Making Pottery You Can Use, you'll learn how to create the pieces that will work best for you. Each element of the creative process is explained, including: Deciding the function of the itemWorking out proportions and making basic drawingsChoosing the right clay and toolsDesign decisions, techniques to consider, variations to contemplatePicking the best method: throwing, slabbing, or coilingChoosing food-safe glazes, and moreSuccessful teacher, designer, and author Jacqui Atkin explains how to throw and hand-build pieces that are beautiful and practical, from plates, cups, and saucers to casserole dishes, pitchers, and tureens. Get started today and you'll have pieces that marry beauty, form, and function, and are perfect for all of your needs.