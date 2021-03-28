Southern state community college m4 mho - 3.24.21 - presentation (1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
@artwithimpact #Movies4MentalHealth HOSTED BY:
About Your Facilitator Beth Killian, she/her • Recent MSW grad • Musician, Songw...
POLL: Who's here today? A Student at SSCC C B Faculty/staff at SSCC Somebody else (share in chat!)
POLL: Where in the world are you? Ohio A C B Another state Another country
#Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth ○ Campus workshops ○ Monthly short ﬁlm competition ○ Short ﬁlm production grants...
#Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth HERE’S THE PLAN ● Setting the scene together ● Watch and discuss ﬁlms, connect o...
#Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth Mental health is personal – YOU are the expert on your own experience We are onl...
#Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth NEED SUPPORT? Access mental health support throughout this ...
3 WAYS TO ENGAGE We welcome your participation! CHAT BOX: Use the Public Chat to connect with the whole group #1
POLL: respond to a Poll when prompted #2 Set Your Status by clicking on your name and selecting from the drop-down menu #3 3 WAYS TO ENGAGE We welcome your participation!
If you need tech support, ask… Look for the person whose name begins with AWI Support and Private Chat them with any issues.
#Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth IN JUST A FEW WORDS... What has self-care been looking like...
MENTAL HEALTH
Mental illness Mental wellness MENTAL HEALTH
#Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth Some movies and TV shows that show mental illness… #Movies4...
#Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth Characters with mental illness are portrayed as… #Movies4Me...
#Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth MH ACROSS CULTURES ● It is put on the backburner in my experience ● Seen as a ph...
WHAT IS STIGMA? A judgment or stereotype that is: ○ Always negative ○ Always untrue ○ Can be internalized
Purpose By Victor O'Frank AWI Winner, December 2016 CONTENT HEADS UP depression
HOW ARE YOU FEELING AFTER WATCHING THIS FILM? A Hopeful C B D E Sad Angry or Frustrated Overwhelmed Worried or Anxious
#Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth How does stigma feel? #Movies4MentalHealth ● Like you canno...
#Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth What makes it difficult to reach out for help? #Movies4Ment...
BREATHING EXERCISE
HOW WAS THIS BREATHING EXERCISE FOR YOU? A Relaxing C B D E Invigorating or refreshing Meh Stressful or uncomfortable New
SOCH - Supporting Our Community's Mental Health By Varundeep Singh Chawla AWI Winner, January 2020 Content heads up: anxiety, depiction of panic attack
#Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth What did you think? How did you feel? #Movies4MentalHealth ...
#Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth What are some practices that help support your wellness? #M...
BODY SCAN
HOW WAS THE BODY SCAN FOR YOU? A Relaxing C B D E Invigorating or refreshing Meh Stressful or uncomfortable New
Little Elizabeth By Elizabeth Ayiku AWI Winner, February 2018 CONTENT HEADS UP discussion of trauma and childhood sexual assault
WHERE DID YOU EXPERIENCE THIS IN YOUR BODY? A Head C B D E Shoulders Somewhere else I didn't feel it in my body Belly
#Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth What did you think? How did you feel? #Movies4MentalHealth ...
#Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth How can we support ourselves and others? #Movies4MentalHeal...
PANEL Digital round of applause for our panel!
#Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth Art With Impact: Continued Connections Click the link in th...
#Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth MEET THE PANEL bit.ly/m4mho-sscc Madison Glenn (she/her) Human Services Technolo...
#Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth Please ﬁll out the evaluation! @artwithimpact info@artwithi...
#Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth Virtual Mingle / Panel Q&A Ask a question or share a though...
Stay in touch: Sign up for Continued Connections! ...and don't forget to copy/paste the resources in the Shared Notes! @artwithimpact info@artwithimpact.org
  1. 1. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth @artwithimpact #Movies4MentalHealth HOSTED BY:
  2. 2. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth About Your Facilitator Beth Killian, she/her • Recent MSW grad • Musician, Songwriter, Dancer • Hopeful Music/Movement Therapist IG: @bethanywheremusic
  3. 3. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth POLL: Who’s here today? A Student at SSCC C B #Movies4MentalHealth Faculty/staff at SSCC Somebody else (share in chat!)
  4. 4. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth POLL: Where in the world are you? Ohio A C B #Movies4MentalHealth Another state Another country
  5. 5. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth ○ Campus workshops ○ Monthly short ﬁlm competition ○ Short ﬁlm production grants ○ Global community BROUGHT TO YOU BY Individual Sponsors ○ Cali Fuller, MA, LPC Co-founder of Found Space Counseling LLC https://www.foundspacecounseling.com ○ Jana Harrington, MA, LPCC-S, LCDCIII https://couragetohealcounseling.com
  6. 6. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth HERE’S THE PLAN ● Setting the scene together ● Watch and discuss ﬁlms, connect our minds and bodies ● Panel of students and resources ● Evaluation (and a chance to enter to win a $25 Amazon gift card!) ● Virtual Mingle / Q&A #Movies4MentalHealth
  7. 7. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth Mental health is personal – YOU are the expert on your own experience We are online - this is a public, shared space We are recording this session for internal training and evaluation purposes Please take care of yourself however you need, including asking for help HEADS UP #Movies4MentalHealth
  8. 8. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth NEED SUPPORT? Access mental health support throughout this workshop. Click Shared Notes to link to online resources Private Chat mental health pros. They are at the top and have * next to their names #1 #2 #Movies4MentalHealth
  9. 9. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth 3 WAYS TO ENGAGE We welcome your participation! CHAT BOX: Use the Public Chat to connect with the whole group #1 #Movies4MentalHealth
  10. 10. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth POLL: respond to a Poll when prompted #2 Set Your Status by clicking on your name and selecting from the drop-down menu #3 3 WAYS TO ENGAGE We welcome your participation! #Movies4MentalHealth
  11. 11. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth If you need tech support, ask… Look for the person whose name begins with AWI Support and Private Chat them with any issues. #Movies4MentalHealth
  12. 12. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth IN JUST A FEW WORDS... What has self-care been looking like for you these days? #Movies4MentalHealth ● Connecting with nature ● Hiking ● Sleeping ● Learning about meditation ● Therapy and long dog walks ● Exercise and skincare ● Meditating and journaling ● Being with my animals ● Music is a big part of my relaxation ● Road trips and seeing people ● Dying my hair
  13. 13. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth MENTAL HEALTH
  14. 14. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth Mental illness Mental wellness MENTAL HEALTH
  15. 15. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth Some movies and TV shows that show mental illness… #Movies4MentalHealth ● Euphoria ● House ● Prodigal Son ● 13 Reasons Why ● Rain Man ● Girl Gone ● Lucifer ● Silver Linings Playbook ● Split ● Shameless ● Umbrella Academy ● Hillbilly Elegy ● Black Swan ● Midsommar
  16. 16. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth Characters with mental illness are portrayed as… #Movies4MentalHealth ● Gloriﬁed in some cases ● Weak ● A problem to be dealt with ● Loud, violent ● Vulnerable ● Eccentric ● Scared, sad, lonely ● Insensitive ● Attention Seeking ● Unstable or Dangerous ● “Crazy”
  17. 17. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth MH ACROSS CULTURES ● It is put on the backburner in my experience ● Seen as a phase that will pass with time ● Living in rural areas people avoid mental health, or classify you as “crazy” ● Christians/Church often portrayed as weakness or a lack of faith ● High standards ● Growing up anxieties I had I was told to ignore it and “act my age” ● A lot of people let society and social media have an inﬂuence on their mental health ● Our society does not prioritize mental wellness Across different cultures and languages, people talk about and explore mental health in multiple ways. In just a few words, please share: How have you experienced the concept of "mental health" within your own cultural communities?
  18. 18. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth WHAT IS STIGMA? A judgment or stereotype that is: ○ Always negative ○ Always untrue ○ Can be internalized
  19. 19. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth Purpose By Victor O'Frank AWI Winner, December 2016 CONTENT HEADS UP depression
  20. 20. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth HOW ARE YOU FEELING AFTER WATCHING THIS FILM? A Hopeful C B #Movies4MentalHealth D E Sad Angry or Frustrated Overwhelmed Worried or Anxious
  21. 21. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth How does stigma feel? #Movies4MentalHealth ● Like you cannot share ● Monotonous ● Lonely ● Invalidating ● Isolation ● Heavy ● Unfair ● Like you have to do the same and nothing changes ● Sad ● It feels like weight upon me ● It makes you feel like a mistake ● Heavy ● Hopeless ● Shameful
  22. 22. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth What makes it difficult to reach out for help? #Movies4MentalHealth ● People making you feel like you are being dramatic ● Shame and guilt ● Fear of rejection or that the person doesn’t understand ● Fear of being judged or not understood ● You don’t want to be seen as your illness ● How we were raised ● Gaslighting response ● Worrying about what they might think or say ● We never learned about mental illness in high school! ● People might say I’m lying or overreacting
  23. 23. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth BREATHING EXERCISE
  24. 24. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth HOW WAS THIS BREATHING EXERCISE FOR YOU? #Movies4MentalHealth A Relaxing C B D E Invigorating or refreshing Meh Stressful or uncomfortable New
  25. 25. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth SOCH - Supporting Our Community’s Mental Health By Varundeep Singh Chawla AWI Winner, January 2020 Content heads up: anxiety, depiction of panic attack
  26. 26. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth What did you think? How did you feel? #Movies4MentalHealth ● I related to it ● The child asking “are you okay mom” was really powerful ● The way everything got loud, and she got dizzy in the ice cream shop was relatable ● I felt connected to the sense of urgency for the mother ● I feel uneasy, as someone who struggles with horrible anxiety attacks, I feel for her because I know how hard it can be ● I related to how she kept focusing on the people coming in ● There is power in this ﬁlm. It shared and taught about how anxiety can show up about anything ● The sound score was so effective, I could feel what she was feeling
  27. 27. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth What are some practices that help support your wellness? #Movies4MentalHealth ● Downtime from screens ● Self-reﬂection ● Removing myself to breathe ● I have to pre-plan and write out a list so I don’t feel overwhelmed ● Set a small goal and try to meet it ● Listening to music and taking a break ● Focus on the facts that are real and present around me, rather than anxious “what if” thoughts ● Getting enough sleep
  28. 28. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth BODY SCAN
  29. 29. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth HOW WAS THE BODY SCAN FOR YOU? #Movies4MentalHealth A Relaxing C B D E Invigorating or refreshing Meh Stressful or uncomfortable New
  30. 30. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth Little Elizabeth By Elizabeth Ayiku AWI Winner, February 2018 CONTENT HEADS UP discussion of trauma and childhood sexual assault
  31. 31. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth WHERE DID YOU EXPERIENCE THIS IN YOUR BODY? #Movies4MentalHealth A Head C B D E Shoulders Somewhere else I didn’t feel it in my body Belly
  32. 32. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth What did you think? How did you feel? #Movies4MentalHealth ● I got chills ● An ache ● Sick in my stomach, thinking about what happened ● Warmness ● Felt her pain ● I related so much to this video ● Sorrow ● It hits so hard feeling that much emotion someone else can relate to ● At peace near the end ● Deﬁnitely peace
  33. 33. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth How can we support ourselves and others? #Movies4MentalHealth ● Listening ● Validating ● Acceptance ● Be there for each other ● We can be empathetic and just being there for them can help ● Being respectful to someone’s feelings ● Share resources ● Do not “other” people ● Advocate for those who haven’t found their voice yet ● Risk being vulnerable so others can understand and be there ●
  34. 34. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth PANEL Digital round of applause for our panel! #Movies4MentalHealth
  35. 35. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth Art With Impact: Continued Connections Click the link in the chat to learn more! Exclusive community events and spaces Arts-based discussion trainings Interview and discussion opportunities Weekly art + wellness prompts
  36. 36. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth MEET THE PANEL bit.ly/m4mho-sscc Madison Glenn (she/her) Human Services Technology Student Haven Young (she/her) Student, Hillsboro City School Susan Shafer (she/her) Brown County Coordinator, Child Focus Monique R. Bellamy, LPCC-S (she, her) Clinical Director, Family Recovery Services (FRS)
  37. 37. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth Please ﬁll out the evaluation! @artwithimpact info@artwithimpact.org #Movies4MentalHealth You can enter for a chance to win a $25 Amazon gift card! If you are receiving credit for attending this workshop, at the end of the evaluation, you’ll be prompted to add your information to a sign-in sheet. Evaluation responses will remain separate and anonymous.
  38. 38. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth Virtual Mingle / Panel Q&A Ask a question or share a thought! You can raise your hand (see image below) to be given instructions to audio in, use the public chat box, or send a private message to AWI Support / a panelist. #Movies4MentalHealth
  39. 39. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth Stay in touch: Sign up for Continued Connections! ...and don’t forget to copy/paste the resources in the Shared Notes! @artwithimpact info@artwithimpact.org #Movies4MentalHealth

×