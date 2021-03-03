Colgate university m4 mho - 3.3.21 - presentation (3)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
#Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth @artwithimpact #Movies4MentalHealth HOSTED BY:
#Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth About Your Facilitator Beth Killian, she/her • Recent MSW grad • Musician, Songw...
#Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth POLL: Who’s here today? A Student at Colgate University C B...
#Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth POLL: Where in the world are you? New York A C B #Movies4Me...
#Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth ○ Campus workshops ○ Monthly short ﬁlm competition ○ Short ﬁlm production grants...
#Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth HERE’S THE PLAN ● Setting the scene together ● Watch and discuss ﬁlms, connect o...
#Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth Mental health is personal – YOU are the expert on your own experience We are onl...
#Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth NEED SUPPORT? Access mental health support throughout this ...
#Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth 3 WAYS TO ENGAGE We welcome your participation! CHAT BOX: U...
#Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth POLL: respond to a Poll when prompted #2 Set Your Status by...
#Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth If you need tech support, ask… Look for the person whose na...
#Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth IN JUST A FEW WORDS... What has self-care been looking like...
#Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth MENTAL HEALTH
#Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth Mental illness Mental wellness MENTAL HEALTH
#Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth Some movies and TV shows that show mental illness… #Movies4...
#Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth Characters with mental illness are portrayed as… #Movies4Me...
#Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth MH ACROSS CULTURES ● Misunderstood, even by nurses ● Some secretive, some shamef...
#Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth WHAT IS STIGMA? A judgment or stereotype that is: ○ Always negative ○ Always unt...
#Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth A Short Film About Anxiety By Lily Rose Thomas and Stephen ...
#Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth HOW ARE YOU FEELING AFTER WATCHING THIS FILM? A Hopeful C B...
#Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth How does stigma feel? #Movies4MentalHealth ● Unfair ● Isola...
#Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth What makes it difficult to reach out for help? #Movies4Ment...
#Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth BREATHING EXERCISE
#Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth HOW WAS THIS BREATHING EXERCISE FOR YOU? #Movies4MentalHeal...
#Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth Tres By Mariana Osuna Peres AWI Winner, September 2014 CONT...
#Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth What did you think? How did you feel? #Movies4MentalHealth ...
#Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth What are some practices that help support your wellness? #M...
#Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth BODY SCAN
#Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth HOW WAS THE BODY SCAN FOR YOU? #Movies4MentalHealth A Relax...
#Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth Blue By Samuel León AWI Winner, September 2018 CONTENT HEAD...
#Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth WHERE DID YOU EXPERIENCE THIS IN YOUR BODY? #Movies4MentalH...
#Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth What did you think? How did you feel? #Movies4MentalHealth ...
#Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth How can we support ourselves and others? #Movies4MentalHeal...
#Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth PANEL Digital round of applause for our panel! #Movies4Ment...
#Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth Art With Impact: Continued Connections Click the link in th...
#Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth MEET THE PANEL http://bit.ly/m4mho-colgate Joanna Rodriguez (she/her) Student, C...
#Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth Please ﬁll out the evaluation! @artwithimpact info@artwithi...
#Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth Virtual Mingle / Panel Q&A Ask a question or share a though...
#Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth Stay in touch: Sign up for Continued Connections! ...and do...
  1. 1. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth @artwithimpact #Movies4MentalHealth HOSTED BY:
  2. 2. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth About Your Facilitator Beth Killian, she/her • Recent MSW grad • Musician, Songwriter, Dancer • Hopeful Music/Movement Therapist IG: @bethanywheremusic
  3. 3. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth POLL: Who’s here today? A Student at Colgate University C B #Movies4MentalHealth Faculty/staff at Colgate University Somebody else (share in chat!)
  4. 4. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth POLL: Where in the world are you? New York A C B #Movies4MentalHealth Another state Another country
  5. 5. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth ○ Campus workshops ○ Monthly short ﬁlm competition ○ Short ﬁlm production grants ○ Global community BROUGHT TO YOU BY
  6. 6. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth HERE’S THE PLAN ● Setting the scene together ● Watch and discuss ﬁlms, connect our minds and bodies ● Panel of students and resources ● Evaluation (and a chance to enter to win a $25 Amazon gift card!) ● Virtual Mingle / Q&A #Movies4MentalHealth
  7. 7. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth Mental health is personal – YOU are the expert on your own experience We are online - this is a public, shared space We are recording this session for internal training and evaluation purposes Please take care of yourself however you need, including asking for help HEADS UP #Movies4MentalHealth
  8. 8. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth NEED SUPPORT? Access mental health support throughout this workshop. Click Shared Notes to link to online resources Private Chat mental health pros. They are at the top and have * next to their names #1 #2 #Movies4MentalHealth
  9. 9. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth 3 WAYS TO ENGAGE We welcome your participation! CHAT BOX: Use the Public Chat to connect with the whole group #1 #Movies4MentalHealth
  10. 10. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth POLL: respond to a Poll when prompted #2 Set Your Status by clicking on your name and selecting from the drop-down menu #3 3 WAYS TO ENGAGE We welcome your participation! #Movies4MentalHealth
  11. 11. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth If you need tech support, ask… Look for the person whose name begins with AWI Support and Private Chat them with any issues. #Movies4MentalHealth
  12. 12. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth IN JUST A FEW WORDS... What has self-care been looking like for you these days? #Movies4MentalHealth ● Meditation Cat therapy ● Getting enough sleep ● Reading for pleasure ● Taking a break from work to walk my dog ● Eating Cheez Itz ● Doing something creative
  13. 13. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth MENTAL HEALTH
  14. 14. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth Mental illness Mental wellness MENTAL HEALTH
  15. 15. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth Some movies and TV shows that show mental illness… #Movies4MentalHealth ● Bojack Horseman ● Grey’s Anatomy ● Euphoria ● Monk ● Iron Man 3 ● You ● A Beautiful Mind ● The Big Bang Theory ● Devil and Daniel Johnson
  16. 16. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth Characters with mental illness are portrayed as… #Movies4MentalHealth ● Sad ● Lonely ● Confused ● Angry ● Dangerous/Chaotic ● Erratic ● Self-loathing ● Weak ● Psychotic ● Humor/Comic relief
  17. 17. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth MH ACROSS CULTURES ● Misunderstood, even by nurses ● Some secretive, some shameful or viewed as something wrong or less than, denial in others ● Didn’t really talk about it until it became necessary. And still only really with immediate family Across different cultures and languages, people talk about and explore mental health in multiple ways. In just a few words, please share: How have you experienced the concept of "mental health" within your own cultural communities?
  18. 18. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth WHAT IS STIGMA? A judgment or stereotype that is: ○ Always negative ○ Always untrue ○ Can be internalized
  19. 19. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth A Short Film About Anxiety By Lily Rose Thomas and Stephen Isaac-Wilson AWI Winner, July 2018 CONTENT HEADS UP descriptions of anxiety, intense sounds, ﬂashing lights
  20. 20. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth HOW ARE YOU FEELING AFTER WATCHING THIS FILM? A Hopeful C B #Movies4MentalHealth D E Sad Angry or Frustrated Overwhelmed Worried or Anxious
  21. 21. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth How does stigma feel? #Movies4MentalHealth ● Unfair ● Isolating ● Stiﬂing
  22. 22. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth What makes it difficult to reach out for help? #Movies4MentalHealth ● Can’t always be vulnerable ● Embarrassment ● Judgement
  23. 23. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth BREATHING EXERCISE
  24. 24. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth HOW WAS THIS BREATHING EXERCISE FOR YOU? #Movies4MentalHealth A Relaxing C B D E Invigorating or refreshing Meh Stressful or uncomfortable New
  25. 25. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth Tres By Mariana Osuna Peres AWI Winner, September 2014 CONTENT HEADS UP discussion of anxiety, agoraphobia, suicidal ideation
  26. 26. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth What did you think? How did you feel? #Movies4MentalHealth ● How much she cared for her grandmother and mother; felt sadness ● Felt very pensive, thought a lot about the water imagery in the last ﬁlm ● Hereditary feelings, her mother was depressed too ● I drew in closer to the video and put my head in my hands and moaned for her
  27. 27. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth What are some practices that help support your wellness? #Movies4MentalHealth ● Cracking my knuckles ● Crying ● Stress balls/toys
  28. 28. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth BODY SCAN
  29. 29. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth HOW WAS THE BODY SCAN FOR YOU? #Movies4MentalHealth A Relaxing C B D E Invigorating or refreshing Meh Stressful or uncomfortable New
  30. 30. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth Blue By Samuel León AWI Winner, September 2018 CONTENT HEADS UP substance use disorder, imagery of pills and alcohol
  31. 31. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth WHERE DID YOU EXPERIENCE THIS IN YOUR BODY? #Movies4MentalHealth A Head C B D E Shoulders Somewhere else I didn’t feel it in my body Belly
  32. 32. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth What did you think? How did you feel? #Movies4MentalHealth ● Wow, so powerful ● I felt a sense of release when she smiled making blue paint from the pills ● The contrast from the agony to smile
  33. 33. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth How can we support ourselves and others? #Movies4MentalHealth ● Make beautiful things ● Foster sape space & channels of expression ● Let other know we are here if they need us ● Open listening & honesty ● Volunteer ●
  34. 34. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth PANEL Digital round of applause for our panel! #Movies4MentalHealth
  35. 35. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth Art With Impact: Continued Connections Click the link in the chat to learn more! Exclusive community events and spaces Arts-based discussion trainings Interview and discussion opportunities Weekly art + wellness prompts
  36. 36. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth MEET THE PANEL http://bit.ly/m4mho-colgate Joanna Rodriguez (she/her) Student, Colgate University Lambda / QTPOC / SORT Vicki Coates (she/her) Program Coordinator, Shaw Wellness Institute Jim Livi NAMI Syracuse
  37. 37. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth Please ﬁll out the evaluation! @artwithimpact info@artwithimpact.org #Movies4MentalHealth You can enter for a chance to win a $25 Amazon gift card! If you are receiving credit for attending this workshop, at the end of the evaluation, you’ll be prompted to add your information to a sign-in sheet. Evaluation responses will remain separate and anonymous.
  38. 38. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth Virtual Mingle / Panel Q&A Ask a question or share a thought! You can raise your hand (see image below) to be given instructions to audio in, use the public chat box, or send a private message to AWI Support / a panelist. #Movies4MentalHealth
  39. 39. #Poetry4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth #Poetry4MentalHealth Stay in touch: Sign up for Continued Connections! ...and don’t forget to copy/paste the resources in the Shared Notes! @artwithimpact info@artwithimpact.org #Movies4MentalHealth

