Hand of God.pptx

2.
We started of by trying to recreate it shot for shot
3.
THE PROCESS
• After some location scouting we opted for for a more creepy, old style church to
further connote the horror genre.
• It took a couple of reshoots to get the angle of the church tower correct and
have the same step back effect as in cherry falls
• I had to add the town sign through photoshop as it wasn’t something we could
find in Luxembourg. It took some colour correction and cganging the title name
and blending it in with the scene to make it seem real, I them put the PSd file
straigh into FCPX
4.
The name springwood is intertextuallity from a
cult film A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984).
Springwood in the A Nightmare on Elm Street
film series is in the fictional Springwood
County, Ohio. No such county exits in the real
world Ohio. Other examples:
6.
We added some shots to connote the hybridity of
the genre and anchor it as a teen slasher. We
used the exterior of a school like in Pretty in
Pink as seen on the left to denote that some
action will be happening in school and revolve
around teens.