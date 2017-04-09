Apps tecnologias e usos

#appsmontanhauna #appsmontanhauna
#appsmontanhauna Como se faz um APP? Construindo as Caixinhas Mágicas
#appsmontanhauna AMBIENTE MOBILE Caixinhas mágicas
#appsmontanhauna 6 Conceitos Software desenvolvido para ser instalado em um dispositivo eletrônico móvel: PDA, telefone ce...
#appsmontanhauna 7 Principais Plataformas de Devices Android dominou o mercado de SmartPhones com 86.8%. A Samsung, foi o ...
#appsmontanhauna TECNOLOGIAS MOBILE Múltiplicidade de Tecnologias
#appsmontanhauna 9 Tecnologias Nativas Nativas com IDEs Híbridas Híbridas Web Apps Progressive Web Apps
#appsmontanhauna 10 Tecnologias Nativas Ferramentas •Android: Java •iOs: Objective-C e Swift Usos •Alta performance •Uso i...
#appsmontanhauna Exemplos de Apps Nativas
#appsmontanhauna 12 Tecnologias Nativas com IDEs Híbridas Ferramentas • Xamarin • Unity Usos • Alta performance • Uso inte...
#appsmontanhauna Exemplos de Apps Nativas Imagem da Attest
#appsmontanhauna 14 Tecnologias Híbridas Ferramentas •Cordova •Ionic com Cordova •PhoneGap •Corona (LUA) •Unity (JavaScrip...
#appsmontanhauna Exemplos de Apps Nativas Imagem da MartTalk
#appsmontanhauna 16 Tecnologias Web Apps Ferramentas •HTML, JavaScript, CSS Usos •Apps baseadas em Formulários •Apps que r...
#appsmontanhauna Exemplos de Apps Nativas Imagem da Loja Mobilus
#appsmontanhauna 18 Tecnologias Progressive Web Apps Ferramentas •HTML, JavaScript, CSS Usos •Apps baseadas em Formulários...
#appsmontanhauna Exemplos de Apps Nativas
#appsmontanhauna APPS VÃO ACABAR EM BREVE? Apocalipse das Apps
#appsmontanhauna 21 Apps vão acabar? “Em 2020, as pessoas não irão usar aplicativos em seus aparelhos. Na realidade, os ap...
#appsmontanhauna TENDÊNCIAS Profissões de Impacto Fonte: http://computerworld.com.br/gartner-lista-dez-tendencias-tecnolog...
#appsmontanhauna Malha de dispositivos Internet Das Coisas Bilhões de Pontos e Informações Redes sociais, governos e empre...
#appsmontanhauna Experiência ambiente-usuário “Holodec” – Interface e Experiência Semiótica Experiência do usuário Imersão...
#appsmontanhauna Impressão 3D Arquitetura do impossível Novos materiais Aeroespacial, médico, automotivo, de energia e mil...
#appsmontanhauna Informação de tudo Malha Digital Informação textual, de áudio e de vídeo, sensoriais e contextuais No SQL...
#appsmontanhauna Aprendizagem avançada de máquina Redes Neurais Profundas Cognição Conhecimento Artificial Autonomia de de...
#appsmontanhauna Agentes e equipamentos autônomos Robôs Servidores Google Now, Siri, Cortana Carro do Google Novo salto na...
#appsmontanhauna Arquitetura de segurança adaptativa Interfaces de Programação de Aplicação Aprendizado para autodefesa Ví...
#appsmontanhauna Arquitetura de sistema avançado Viabilidades físicas Demandas intensas de arquitetura de computação Arqui...
#appsmontanhauna Aplicativo de rede e arquitetura de serviço Microserviços Fim das estruturas monolíticas Serviços para mi...
#appsmontanhauna Aplicativo de rede e arquitetura de serviço Plataformas de Internet das Coisas (IoT) "Qualquer empresa qu...
#appsmontanhauna ADAPTE-SE Esteja Preparado Fonte: http://computerworld.com.br/gartner-lista-dez-tendencias-tecnologicas-d...
#appsmontanhauna 35 E aí? Aposte em Progressive Web Apps Fonte: http://gatewaysun.com/2015/10/06/gartner-no-more-apps-by-2...
#appsmontanhauna Do It Yourself! • Faça o máximo que puder, Você Mesmo! • http://fabricadeaplicativos.com.br/ • http://pts...
#appsmontanhauna contato@henkoti.com.br http://henkoti.com.br #appsmontanhauna
  1. 1. #appsmontanhauna #appsmontanhauna
  2. 2. #appsmontanhauna Alexandre “Montanha” de Oliveira • Pós-Graduado em Educação • Historiador pela UFMG • Certificado em Gamification Atua profissionalmente na área de TI há mais de 25 anos. Grande experiência em informatização de empresas de diversos setores como o Colégio Logosófico, Belgo Mineira e CEMIG. Foi Gerente de Fábrica de Software da TOTVS, então a maior empresa de ERP da América Latina por mais de 10 anos, onde desenvolveu uma metodologia que privilegia o cliente e seu requisito, envolvendo todos os players do projeto para uma entrega consciente. Foi responsável por conduzir a TOTVS a duas certificações MPSBR e três certificações ISO. Atualmente é Diretor de Fábrica de Software da Henko Tecnologia.
  3. 3. #appsmontanhauna 3
  4. 4. #appsmontanhauna Como se faz um APP? Construindo as Caixinhas Mágicas
  5. 5. #appsmontanhauna AMBIENTE MOBILE Caixinhas mágicas
  6. 6. #appsmontanhauna 6 Conceitos Software desenvolvido para ser instalado em um dispositivo eletrônico móvel: PDA, telefone celular, smartphone ou MP3 Player. Instalado no dispositivo ou baixado pelo usuário através de uma loja on-line: Google Play, App Store ou Windows Phone Store. Web entregues por HTTP que usam processamento do lado do servidor ou do cliente.
  7. 7. #appsmontanhauna 7 Principais Plataformas de Devices Android dominou o mercado de SmartPhones com 86.8%. A Samsung, foi o contribuinte, permanecendo no primeiro lugar, apesar do alarmante recall do Galaxy Note 7. A fatia do Android share apresentou crescimento ano a ano e trimestre a trimestre... Fonte: http://www.idc.com/promo/smartphone-market-share/os
  8. 8. #appsmontanhauna TECNOLOGIAS MOBILE Múltiplicidade de Tecnologias
  9. 9. #appsmontanhauna 9 Tecnologias Nativas Nativas com IDEs Híbridas Híbridas Web Apps Progressive Web Apps
  10. 10. #appsmontanhauna 10 Tecnologias Nativas Ferramentas •Android: Java •iOs: Objective-C e Swift Usos •Alta performance •Uso intenso a recursos nativos •Interfaces não “convencionais” Prós •Performance •Aderência às exigências dos distribuidores •Bibliotecas e frameworks disponíveis •Adequação às novas versões Contras •Um time para cada tecnologia •Custo do desenvolvimento •Produtividade
  11. 11. #appsmontanhauna Exemplos de Apps Nativas
  12. 12. #appsmontanhauna 12 Tecnologias Nativas com IDEs Híbridas Ferramentas • Xamarin • Unity Usos • Alta performance • Uso intenso a recursos nativos • Interfaces não “convencionais” Prós • Performance • Aderência às exigências dos distribuidores • Uma única linguagem para todas as plataformas Contras • Adiciona uma camada a mais de complexidade • Novidades das plataformas podem demorar a serem adequadas
  13. 13. #appsmontanhauna Exemplos de Apps Nativas Imagem da Attest
  14. 14. #appsmontanhauna 14 Tecnologias Híbridas Ferramentas •Cordova •Ionic com Cordova •PhoneGap •Corona (LUA) •Unity (JavaScript) Usos •Apps baseadas em Formulários •Jogos de interface mais simples •Apps que “portam” páginas HTML Prós •Aproveitamento de equipes Web •Um código gerado para todas as plataformas •Altíssima produtividade •Criatividade na interface Contras •Problemas com os distribuidores •Performance •Recursos limitados •Gap de tempo para adotar novas implementações das plataformas •Recursos de Hardware acessados via Plugins
  15. 15. #appsmontanhauna Exemplos de Apps Nativas Imagem da MartTalk
  16. 16. #appsmontanhauna 16 Tecnologias Web Apps Ferramentas •HTML, JavaScript, CSS Usos •Apps baseadas em Formulários •Apps que respondem à páginas HTML responsivas Prós •Aproveitamento de equipes Web •Um código gerado para todas as plataformas •Altíssima produtividade •Criatividade na interface •Não precisa instalar Contras •Performance •Recursos limitados •Não consegue acessar nenhum recurso de Hardware
  17. 17. #appsmontanhauna Exemplos de Apps Nativas Imagem da Loja Mobilus
  18. 18. #appsmontanhauna 18 Tecnologias Progressive Web Apps Ferramentas •HTML, JavaScript, CSS Usos •Apps baseadas em Formulários •Apps que respondem à páginas HTML responsivas Prós •Aproveitamento de equipes Web •Um código gerado para todas as plataformas •Altíssima produtividade •Criatividade na interface •Não precisa instalar Contras •Performance •Recursos limitados •Não consegue acessar nenhum recurso de Hardware
  19. 19. #appsmontanhauna Exemplos de Apps Nativas
  20. 20. #appsmontanhauna APPS VÃO ACABAR EM BREVE? Apocalipse das Apps
  21. 21. #appsmontanhauna 21 Apps vão acabar? “Em 2020, as pessoas não irão usar aplicativos em seus aparelhos. Na realidade, os apps estarão esquecidos. As pessoas vão contar com os assistentes virtuais pra tudo. A era pós- app está vindo”. - Peter Sondergaard, Vice-Presidente sênior de Pesquisa da Gartner, Fonte: http://gatewaysun.com/2015/10/06/gartner-no-more-apps-by-2020-and-robots-will-create-robots/
  22. 22. #appsmontanhauna TENDÊNCIAS Profissões de Impacto Fonte: http://computerworld.com.br/gartner-lista-dez-tendencias-tecnologicas-de-alto-impacto-para-2016
  23. 23. #appsmontanhauna Malha de dispositivos Internet Das Coisas Bilhões de Pontos e Informações Redes sociais, governos e empresas. Dispositivos móveis, wearables Aparelhos eletrônicos Automóveis Utilidades Domésticas "O foco está no usuário móvel, que é cercado por uma malha de dispositivos que se estende muito além dos meios tradicionais", David Cearley, VP do Gartner
  24. 24. #appsmontanhauna Experiência ambiente-usuário “Holodec” – Interface e Experiência Semiótica Experiência do usuário Imersão Experiência e convergência: do virtual ao real, do real ao virtual "Projetar aplicativos móveis continua sendo um importante [...] No entanto, o projeto objetiva fornecer uma experiência que flui e explora diferentes dispositivos“ David Cearley, VP do Gartner
  25. 25. #appsmontanhauna Impressão 3D Arquitetura do impossível Novos materiais Aeroespacial, médico, automotivo, de energia e militar oferta de materiais com taxa de crescimento anual de 64,1% Mudança na linha de produção “[...] a impressão 3D terá uma expansão constante dos materiais que podem ser impressos, [...] do aprimoramento da velocidade [...] do surgimento de novos modelos para imprimir e montar peças “ David Cearley, VP do Gartner
  26. 26. #appsmontanhauna Informação de tudo Malha Digital Informação textual, de áudio e de vídeo, sensoriais e contextuais No SQL: Big Data Busca Semântica Afluência da informação “Big Data trata de entender las relaciones que te unen a las personas que te interesan y el conocimiento del potencial de esa relación”, Joe Rospars (CEO) Blue State Digital (Campanha do Obama)
  27. 27. #appsmontanhauna Aprendizagem avançada de máquina Redes Neurais Profundas Cognição Conhecimento Artificial Autonomia de desenvolvimento Dilemas éticos e morais
  28. 28. #appsmontanhauna Agentes e equipamentos autônomos Robôs Servidores Google Now, Siri, Cortana Carro do Google Novo salto na relação Humano-Computador “Problema do Carro do Google” 1ª Lei: Um robô não pode ferir um ser humano ou, por inação, permitir que um ser humano sofra algum mal. 2ª Lei: Um robô deve obedecer as ordens que lhe sejam dadas por seres humanos exceto nos casos em que tais ordens entrem em conflito com a Primeira Lei. 3ª Lei: Um robô deve proteger sua própria existência desde que tal proteção não entre em conflito com a Primeira ou Segunda Leis.
  29. 29. #appsmontanhauna Arquitetura de segurança adaptativa Interfaces de Programação de Aplicação Aprendizado para autodefesa Vírus e Hackers “do bem” Proteção adaptativa “Dilema de Ultron”
  30. 30. #appsmontanhauna Arquitetura de sistema avançado Viabilidades físicas Demandas intensas de arquitetura de computação Arquitetura neuromórfica ultra eficiente e de alta potência Matrizes de Portas Programáveis em Campo (FPGA) Materiais FPGA é um circuito integrado projetado para ser configurado por um consumidor ou projetista após a fabricação – de onde advém "programável em campo"
  31. 31. #appsmontanhauna Aplicativo de rede e arquitetura de serviço Microserviços Fim das estruturas monolíticas Serviços para microdados APIs Sinápses
  32. 32. #appsmontanhauna Aplicativo de rede e arquitetura de serviço Plataformas de Internet das Coisas (IoT) "Qualquer empresa que adote a IoT precisará desenvolver uma estratégia de plataforma, porém abordagens incompletas de provedores concorrentes dificultarão sua implementação até 2018", projeta Cearley.
  33. 33. #appsmontanhauna Aplicativo de rede e arquitetura de serviço Plataformas de Internet das Coisas (IoT) "Qualquer empresa que adote a IoT precisará desenvolver uma estratégia de plataforma, porém abordagens incompletas de provedores concorrentes dificultarão sua implementação até 2018", projeta Cearley.
  34. 34. #appsmontanhauna ADAPTE-SE Esteja Preparado Fonte: http://computerworld.com.br/gartner-lista-dez-tendencias-tecnologicas-de-alto-impacto-para-2016
  35. 35. #appsmontanhauna 35 E aí? Aposte em Progressive Web Apps Fonte: http://gatewaysun.com/2015/10/06/gartner-no-more-apps-by-2020-and-robots-will-create-robots/ Estudo sobre Bots Estude sobre “Softwares Especialistas” Entenda que a Tecnologia da Informação está em tudo
  36. 36. #appsmontanhauna Do It Yourself! • Faça o máximo que puder, Você Mesmo! • http://fabricadeaplicativos.com.br/ • http://ptsnappy.appypie.com/app/creator-software/
  37. 37. #appsmontanhauna
  38. 38. #appsmontanhauna contato@henkoti.com.br http://henkoti.com.br #appsmontanhauna

