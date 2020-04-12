Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD AUTONOMA DE TAMAULIPAS UNIDAD ACADEMICA MULTIDISCIPLINARIA REYNOSA-RODHE. INGENIERÍA EN ENERGIAS RENOVABLES DE...
Introducción. En este preciso momento nos preguntamos energía renovable y desarrollo sustentable si, pero como inciden……. ...
Energías renovables y el desarrollo sustentable. El tema que voy a tratar es energías renovables y desarrollo sustentable,...
De ahí las empresas que en la actualidad deciden cambiar en conjunto con los gobiernos de algunas regiones mundiales que v...
Pero sin duda los indicadores ecológicos marcan una pauta en el desequilibrio irracional que tiene el ser humano en este a...
Conclusión. Concluyo con la aplicación de las energías renovables y su impacto en el desarrollo sustentable tienen una sol...
Bibliografía. Introducción a las Energías Renovables Aspectos Medioambientales del Uso de la Energía Repercusiones de la e...
Energias renovables y desarrollo sustentable

Ensayo de energías renovables y desarrollo sustentable

Published in: Education
Energias renovables y desarrollo sustentable

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD AUTONOMA DE TAMAULIPAS UNIDAD ACADEMICA MULTIDISCIPLINARIA REYNOSA-RODHE. INGENIERÍA EN ENERGIAS RENOVABLES DESARROLLO DE HABILIDADES PARA APRENDER. Energías renovables y el desarrollo sustentable ALUMNO: HERMILO HERNÁNDEZ GARZÓN
  2. 2. Introducción. En este preciso momento nos preguntamos energía renovable y desarrollo sustentable si, pero como inciden……. La energía renovable de uso prioritario para que sirve si como vivo estoy bien son a menudo las respuestas que encontramos en la vida cotidiana y le añadimos la palabra desarrollo sustentable, en medio de frases se ve la importancia que genera la responsabilidad de cambiar el entorno en que vivimos y su impacto en el medio ambiente aunque contribuye con la crisis ambiental que se vive, las energías renovables sirven de igual manera que las convencionales para fomentar nuestro modo de vida en diferentes etapas de oferta y demanda de los servicios ya sean locales, regionales, estatales o internacionales, ya que al realizar el costo beneficio nos da el parámetro de ser más limpias con lo cual se impacta al medio ambiente mínimo, pero lo que sabemos solo son ventajas y desconocemos en su mayoría las desventajas que plantean las diferente formas de obtención limpia para satisfacer nuestras necesidades, al aplicar un sistema de modelo en proyecto de sustentabilidad donde la economía, sociedad y tecnología generen y provoque cambios en el medio ambiente, logrando alcanzar en forma alternativa la generación de la energías redituables en nuestro ecosistema sin alterar en media ambiente.
  3. 3. Energías renovables y el desarrollo sustentable. El tema que voy a tratar es energías renovables y desarrollo sustentable, comenzando por definir las energías renovables las cuales son fuentes naturales inagotables que se generan por procesos tecnológicos a altos niveles como solución a la oferta y demanda de la globalización, clasificándose como generadoras eólicas, solares fotovoltaicos, solares térmicas, geotérmicas, mareomotrices, de biomasa y las pequeñas hidroeléctricas y el desarrollo sustentable, es solo una palabra, un producto del consumismo, no es así, el desarrollo sustentable se crea y se da como como consecuencia de los problemas que tienen los diferentes ecosistemas en nuestro mundo y la interrelación que tiene con los individuos en su vida cotidiana al fomentar el agotamiento de recursos y la trasformación desequilibrad e irreversible en nuestro planeta. En cuanto a su aprovechamiento las energías renovables son una concesión de energías baratas y limpias que se pueden obtener de las inversiones privadas y públicas de determinada región, pero también para producir energía eléctrica se usa la convencional a partir de combustibles fósiles como el petróleo y el carbón. Actualmente cuando la disponibilidad de recursos fósiles juega un rol determinante en el suministro energético global y nacional, y cuando los factores medio ambientales aparecen entre las preocupaciones principales de la sociedad contemporánea, las Energías Renovables resurgen con éxito creciente en todas las latitudes del planeta, alentadas por los apremios del suministro energético y la presencia de marcos normativos favorables. Durante años el cambio del clima la contaminación y devastación de recursos en el medio ambiente ha propiciado que se tomen medidas sobre el consumo de energías que provocan el efecto invernadero y que trae consecuencias a nivel mundial como el deterioro de la capa de ozono es por eso que se utilizan protocolos en donde los gobiernos acordaron en 1997 el Protocolo de Kyoto del Convenio Marco sobre Cambio Climático de la ONU (UNFCCC), que marca objetivos legalmente obligatorios para que, durante el periodo 2008-2012, los países industrializados reduzcamos un 5,2 % –sobre los niveles de 1990– las emisiones de los principales gases de efecto invernadero.
  4. 4. De ahí las empresas que en la actualidad deciden cambiar en conjunto con los gobiernos de algunas regiones mundiales que ven un cambio en su economía y agotamiento de sus recursos para desarrollar un proceso que cumpla con la oferta y demanda de su requerimiento en cuanto a bienes y servicios En particular se pretende concientizar por medio de cultura y educación fomentando el ahorro energético que a su vez se utilicen energías renovables, a través del viento, sol, residuos entre otros lo cual nos ayudara a continuar con nuestra vida sin repercusiones al medio ambiente De igual forma en nuestro país la participación de la sociedad, organizaciones, empresa y gobierno mantienen una actuación de concepto sustentable que ha sido encajado en los aspectos científicos y tecnológicos como demanda del cambio en el medio ambiente que se ha generado en el mundo, los proyectos y programas para abordarlo son desde los foros, congresos, manifestaciones por diferentes sectores que ven la casusa devastadoras por las cuales atravesamos, pero solo en la política se ve reflejado con los discursos. A partir de esto definamos el desarrollo, palabra que significa cambio y crecimiento en un determinado tiempo, pero existen diferentes tipos de desarrollo, en este caso abordaremos el de las personas donde se da un proceso de bienes y servicios a través de los recursos naturales y materiales para obtener una mejor calidad de vida, obteniendo salud, educación, cultura, entre otros y sustentabilidad concepto que se introduce con el fin de entender el crecimiento en los países donde la interrelacionan de energías renovables y desarrollo sustentable nos permita alcanzar un modo de crecimiento y desarrollo sin afectar el medio ambiente. En cuanto a la aplicación de energías limpias y económicas, manteniendo de manera responsable la preservación de la biodiversidad aplicando los recursos económicos con los cual se obtiene un costo social equilibrado para preservar la vida del ser humano. Este cambio que realiza es un proceso de transformación en la sociedad que aplica la economía para la obtención de energías renovables de manera racional con eficiencia y eficacia en determinado tiempo para implementar una reingeniería que prolongue la vida del ser humano sin alterar el orden en el planeta.
  5. 5. Pero sin duda los indicadores ecológicos marcan una pauta en el desequilibrio irracional que tiene el ser humano en este apartado con el fin de satisfacer sus necesidades a costa de desquiciar los ecosistemas y su biodiversidad, al obtener nuestra huella ecológica se pone de manifiesto que toda actividad humana solo persigue un propósito y es el enriquecimiento sin tomar en cuenta el entorno en que habitamos y que construimos para sentirnos satisfechos con una calidad de vida a la que se vuelve habitual a través de las muchas décadas y que ahora son difíciles de cambiar por el sistema de confort en el que estamos envuelto y se llama dependencia de bienes y servicios. En nuestro México son más de 100 millones de habitantes y su mancha urbana sigue creciendo condicionando a las grandes ciudades a mantener un alto índice de bienes y servicios para coexistir y continuar con la vida de desigualdad y abaratamiento de recursos, que no se pueden satisfacer de la noche a la mañana aunque se aplique programas gubernamentales o del sector privado, estamos lejos de aplicar nuestras obligaciones con responsabilidad en los ámbitos económico y educacionales, así como sociales que enmarque la cultura de un mejor ambiente que nos libere como un país no en vías de desarrollo sino como un país próspero y desarrollado de igualdad y competencia internacional, con un objetivos claros y específicos a través de leyes y normas que regulen el medio ambiente y aplicación de economía sostenible para cada individuo mexicano con implantación a en el orbe mundial, a través de proyectos y programas donde la inclusión de todos los mexicanos aporten ideas, conocimientos y experiencia para un mejor crecimiento sustentable.
  6. 6. Conclusión. Concluyo con la aplicación de las energías renovables y su impacto en el desarrollo sustentable tienen una solución radical al conocer sus ventajas y desventajas con las que se formulan datos y parámetros al tomar en cuenta sus costos beneficio a la región que pertenecen y solucionar los desastres, que con el tiempo fuimos creando los seres humanos a través del consumo de energía y agotamiento de combustibles fósiles. Hoy tenemos la alternativa de utilizar energías amigables de bajo costo y consumo duradero para la movilidad en nuestro entorno, con la aplicación de tratados para el cambio climático con impactos reversibles e irreversibles en el consumo de energía, y de cómo impacta las energías renovables en nuestro medio ambiente dejando de manifiesto la conciencia creada en el trato que se da al consumo y generación de la energía en un entorno de responsabilidad a través del medio sustentable para tener planeta sano.
