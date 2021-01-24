Successfully reported this slideshow.
Control parental

Trabajo realizado por: Alejandro Martínez

Control parental

  1. 1. CONTROL PARENTAL
  2. 2. ÍNDICE ● ¿Que es?……………………………….1 ● Como prevenir………………………….2 ● Tipos…………………………………….3 ● Video…………………………………….4
  3. 3. ¿QUE ES? ● Como su propio nombre indica, el control parental es una característica especialmente útil para padres y responsables educativos que desean impedir que niños o adolescentes puedan acceder a páginas Web inapropiadas.
  4. 4. TIPOS ● Audiencia General (todas las edades): ● Los programas que pueden ser inapropiados para niños pequeños requerirán el PIN para la reproducción. ● Advertencia para padres (mayores de 13 años): ● Los programas que pueden ser inapropiados para niños menores de 13 años requerirán el PIN para la reproducción. ● Restringido (adultos): ● Programas que pueden contener material para adultos. Todo el contenido disponible sin PIN.Para configurar los controles parentales, debe activar su código de acceso de 4 dígitos que le permitirá ajustar la configuración de su cuenta cuando lo desee. Para obtener más información sobre cómo configurar el Control Parental,
  5. 5. VIDEO ● https://youtu.be/pEOiX_foflY

