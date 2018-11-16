Successfully reported this slideshow.
Informática II
Informática II
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD ESTATAL DE BOLIVAR FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS AGROPRECUARIAS Y DEL MEDIO AMBIENTE INFORMATICA II NOMBRE ALEX LAGUAQUIZA CARRERA MEDICINA VETERINARIA SEGUNDO B
  2. 2. CABLE UTP Y FIBRA OPTICA
  3. 3. CABLE UTP Un cable es un cordón que está resguardado por alguna clase de recubrimiento y que permite conducir electricidad o distintos tipos de señales los cables suelen estar confeccionados con aluminio o cobre
  4. 4. UTP, por otra parte, es una sigla que significa Unshielded Twisted Pair (lo que puede traducirse como “Par trenzado no blindado”). El cable UTP, por lo tanto, es una clase de cable que no se encuentra blindado y que suele emplearse en las telecomunicaciones.
  5. 5. VENTAJAS  Bajo costo en su contratación.  Alto número de estaciones de trabajo por segmento.  Facilidad para el rendimiento y la solución de problemas.  Puede estar previamente cableado en un lugar o en cualquier parte.
  6. 6. FIBRA OPTICA Fibra óptica Filamento de material dieléctrico, como el vidrio o los polímeros acrílicos, capaz de conducir y transmitir impulsos luminosos de uno a otro de sus extremos; permite la transmisión de comunicaciones telefónicas, de televisión, etc., a gran velocidad y distancia, sin necesidad de utilizar señales eléctricas.  "un cable de fibra óptica que une desde hace unos días a España con el Reino Unido hará posible que se realicen 16 000 llamadas telefónicas a la vez"
  7. 7. VENTAJAS  Multiprotocolo (TCP/IP, SCSI, etc.)  Escalable.  Muy segura ya que no hay manera de acceder a los datos transmitidos sin romper la fibra.  El cable es muy liviano y se corroe poco.  La señal se pierde muy poco a lo largo del cable.

