Live case SMART EQ

STARTING A NEW RELATIONSHIP BY EQ SMART 328255 327036 329035 328484
ANÁLISIS DEL MACROENTORNO: PESTEL POLÍTICO ECONÓMICO SOCIAL TECNOLÓGICO ECOLÓGICO LEGAL No se han dado grandes incentivos ...
ANÁLISIS DEL MICROENTORNO: PORTER COMPETENCIA CLIENTES PROVEEDORES RIVALIDAD EN EL SECTOR SUSTITUTIVOS Coches eléctricos d...
DAFO Análisis Interno Análisis Externo DEBILIDADES AMENAZAS • Que la gente no se compre un Smart EQ por no disponer de un ...
CAME Análisis Interno Análisis Externo CORREGIR (DEBILIDADES) AFRONTAR (AMENAZAS) • Actualizar y publicar el volumen total...
CAME Análisis Interno Análisis Externo MANTENER (FORTALEZAS) EXPLOTAR (OPORTUNIDADES) • Limitar el uso de la aplicación y ...
ANÁLISIS INTERNO PRODUCTO DISTRIBUCIÓN PRECIO COMUNICACIÓN VENTAS La gama de productos Mercedes se organiza en: - Compacto...
PRPRO PROPUESTA DE VALOR
OBJETIVO 500 Suscriptores ESTRATEGIA GENERACIÓN DE DEMANDA PEER TO PEER TÁCTICAS Y ACCIONES Propietarios de los puntos de ...
TIMING 1 año y medio PRESUPUESTO 40.000 € RESPONSABLES Departamento informático y tecnológico KPIs  Número de personas qu...
PLAN DE CONTINGENCIA Gran promoción a través de sorteos Co - branding con Netflix, 3 meses de suscripción en su plataforma...
×