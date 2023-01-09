Aexonic Year in Review- 2022.pdf

Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
Over the past year, we've worked with clients across the globe, developing products in Supply chain & Logistics, Fin Tech, Hospitality, Media, opened new development center, and so much more.
Here is a look back at 2022 in our year in review — with an eye on the future!
