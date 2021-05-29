Alex cuenca 9 no b proyectos s2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Unidad Educativa del Milenio ”Bernardo Valdivieso” Proyecto 7 Nombre: Alex Fernando cuenca pineda Fecha: 29/05/2021 Semana: 3 Curso: noveno paralelo: ”B” Asignatura: Proyectos Escolares Consolidación:
  2. 2. 1. Qué son las herramientas Web 2.0 Las herramientas web 2.0 son tecnología en línea que facilitan la conexión dinámica entre los miembros de tu comunidad educativa. ... Hay herramientas para colaboración, manejo de curso y organización, creación de vídeos, e learning, gamificación, generadores de cuestionarios y productividad , entre otras. 2. Qué son los blog y para que sirve Un blog es una página web o sitio web donde publicar contenidos en una página especial (la página del blog) que sirve para escribir periódicamente con el fin de lograr determinados objetivos. Un blog sirve para muchas cosas, pero va a depender de los objetivos que nos marquemos. Los objetivos que puedes marcarte en tu blog pueden ser diferentes, y varían en función de cuál sea tu meta. Por ello, antes de nada deberemos fijarlos para no irnos del rumbo que tenemos marcado. 3. Qué es Slideshare y para qué sirve Slideshare es un sitio web que ofrece a los usuarios la posibilidad de subir y compartir en público o en privado presentaciones de diapositivas en Power Point, PDF, Portafolios, Documentos Word, y Open Office. Uno de sus principales usos es la posibilidad que brinda de compartir material. Como tantos otros soportes, esta herramienta tiene la característica de permitir el acceso a material audiovisual siendo un servicio muy dinámico y flexible.
  3. 3. 4. Qué son las Wikis. Y para qué sirve Los Wikis son herramientas simples, flexibles y potentes de colaboración. Se pueden utilizar para cualquier cosa, desde repositorios o listas de enlaces web debidamente organizados hasta la creación de enciclopedias. Un Wiki sirve para crear páginas web de forma rápida y eficaz, además ofrece gran libertad a los usuarios, incluso para aquellos usuarios que no tienen muchos conocimientos de informática ni programación, permite de forma muy sencilla incluir textos, hipertextos, documentos digitales, enlaces y demás. 5. Qué es Flickr y para qué sirve Flickr es un sitio web que permite almacenar, ordenar, buscar, vender y compartir fotografías o vídeos en línea, a través de Internet. Cuenta con una comunidad de usuarios que comparten fotografías y videos creados por ellos mismos.

