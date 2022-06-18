Successfully reported this slideshow.

5 Types of Plastic Molding Process

Jun. 18, 2022
Health & Medicine

Plastic molding involves manufacturing plastic parts by pouring liquid plastic into a mold. Various plastic molding methods and techniques are used to make various plastic parts and components. Even though injection molding is the most common process, a few other processes still stand out. Plastic molders use state-of-the-art equipment and tools to build complex parts effectively. Considering plastic is the predominantly used material worldwide, five plastic molding processes can help you achieve your desired designs.

  Plastic molding involves manufacturing plastic parts by pouring liquid plastic into a mold. Various plastic molding methods and techniques are used to make various plastic parts and components. Even though injection molding is the most common process, a few other processes still stand out. Plastic molders use state-of-the-art equipment and tools to build complex parts effectively. Considering plastic is the predominantly used material worldwide, five plastic molding processes can help you achieve your desired designs.
  This polymer molding process involves feeding heated plastic into a heated mold. This process is followed by closing the mold and compressing the plastic into distinct shapes. The machine will remove the end product from the mold after cooling down. The curing process keeps the finished parts in great shape and structural integrity. Compression molding uses strong parts to manufacture parts and components for various applications in the automotive industry.
  Extrusion molding is a unique process considering it extrudes molten plastic into a die. This interesting process achieves the final shape of the end product from the die and not the mold's shape. This technique applies to making parts that need continuous lengths and identical cross-sections. It can also make hollow-formed components like pipes, tubes, and straws. However, it is not a viable option for creating very complex parts.
  This polymer molding process uses rotations and high temperatures to coat the exterior of the molds and form the part and component shapes. The mold cools down while rotating, allowing the ejection of the end product from the machine. This process makes hollow and large containers with one section like tanks. However, this process is very slow and not great for the rapid mass production of specific parts.
  Plastic injection molding is a versatile process considering it is cost-effective, fast, and creates different part sizes. The process involves injecting molten plastic into a steel mold and allowing it to cool and eject the final product. The process sounds simple, but it is complex, considering adjusting the mold parameters to achieve a particular product is nearly impossible. Nonetheless, it is still a viable solution for manufacturing large volumes of precise and consistent parts that vary in complexity. It is also cheaper and more effective than the other plastic molding processes.
  Blow molding works like traditional glass blowing, where a machine pushes air into a plastic parison to achieve a specific shape. The heated plastic is directly blown into its final form, and after it cools, the machine ejects the final product from the mold. This polymer molding process is primarily used to create simple hollow containers with very thin walls. Some products of this process include plastic bottles, large storage containers, and drums. It is, however, unable to build intricate components due to complexities.
  7. 7. thank you for visit us Apollooptical.com CALL US: (585) 272-6170

