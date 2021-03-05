You (or your loved one) are now an Ostomate.I am also an Ostomate. I made this book for me to use also!This Ostomy Logbook Tracker Planner will help you with the following plus more:12 month calendar pages⭐ and each month will have the following for you to record: Medical Appointments Monthly History that can record the following: Flange Changes⭐ Crusting⭐ Powder⭐ Skin Prep⭐ Ring⭐ Leaks⭐ Skin Irritation⭐ Moods⭐ Constipation⭐ Diarrhea⭐ Blockages and More⭐Plus⭐ a Medicine Log⭐ Vitamin Log⭐ Blood Pressure Log⭐ Weight Tracker⭐ page for Important phone numbers and Pages For Notes. There is even a place to write in the item numbers for the products you use so you have the numbers at your fingertips for reordering!You also get a motivational pages and 3 pages of tips from other Ostomates!Fill this out to keep track of LOTS and LOTS of info for you to watch for trends with your ostomy⭐ whether it is a Colostomy⭐ Urostomy or an Ileostomy. Keep track of your ostomy bag changes and what you have used to help keep the irritation away. Keep track of your supplies on hand⭐ your stoma nurse notes and many other things associated to your ostomy.Be prepared at your next Doctor / Surgeon / Wound Care appointment. They will be amazed at how well prepared you are!This paperback notebook is 8.5" x 11" and has 151+ pages. Pages are double sided. Glossy Cover. There are a few different COVERS available with the same interior⭐ just depends on what colors you like.Also⭐ Check Amazon for this book with a cover for Men⭐ women and for Children. Children will love to be involved in tracking their progress.