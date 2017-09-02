Aula metástases cerebrais - Câncer de Mama Gramado 2017

Metástases Cerebrais de Câncer de Mama Dra. Alessandra Morelle www.alessandramorelle.com.br
O que sinto quando minha paciente tem diagnóstico de metástase cerebral?
Sobrevida Após Diagnóstico de Metástase Cerebral Primário n Sobrevida Média (meses) Epidermóide Pulmão 58 2.9 Adenocarcino...
Prognóstico Fator Valor P Paciente ambulatorial P<0.001 Metástase cerebral única P<0.001 Cérebro como Primeiro Sítio Metas...
Sobrevida Após Metástase Cerebral • Taxas dependem do subtipo tumoral, PS e tratamento • Apesar do uso da neurocirurgia e ...
Sobrevida Após Metástase Cerebral • Pacientes HER2 positivo: 5.3 vezes maior risco que Luminal A • Pacientes TN: 3.6 vezes...
Características Biológicas • Expressão Gênica: • “upregulation” da via de sinalização WNT e dos genes envolvidos no contro...
Características Biológicas • Cérebro como primeira metástase: RH negativo, maior expressão de CK5, nestina e prominina-1 (...
Vias de sinalização envolvidas nas metástases cerebrais de câncer de mama Witzel et al. Breast Cancer Research (2016)18:8
Frequência de sítios específicos de metástases em pacientes com câncer de mama Sítio Cérebro (%) Ossos (%) Pulmão (%) Fìga...
Frequência de sítios específicos de metástases em pacientes com câncer de mama Sítio Cérebro (%) Ossos (%) Pulmão (%) Fìga...
Frequência de sítios específicos de metástases em pacientes com câncer de mama Sítio Cérebro (%) Ossos (%) Pulmão (%) Fìga...
Abordagem: Tratamento Local e Sistêmico McPherson CM et al.Neuro Oncol.2010;12:711-9 • Historicamente: RDT holocraniana • ...
Radiocirurgia • Alternativa para doença limitada • Sessão única • Evita retardo do tratamento sistêmico McPherson CM et al...
Tratamento sistêmico além do local: Sim ou Não Niwinska A, Cancer. 2010;116:4238-47
Tratamento sistêmico mais local de acordo com subtipo molecular Niwinska A, Cancer. 2010;116:4238-47
Paciente HER2 positivo • Trastuzumabe: ainda não está claro sua ação no cérebro • Maior risco de metástase cerebral : melh...
Paciente HER2 positivo Taskar KS. Pharm Res.2012;29:770-81 • Lapatinib: pequena molécula, inibidor EGFR • Modelos animais:...
Paciente HER2 positivo • Pacientes que progridem após RDT: lapatinibe tem ação pequena • Taxa de resposta em monoterapia: ...
Landscape Trial • Estudo de Fase II • Pacientes com câncer de mama HER2 positivo • Diagnóstico de metástase cerebral • Tra...
Landscape Trial Bachelot T, et al. Lancet Oncol.2013;14:64-71
Lapatinibe +Capecitabina Revisão Sistemática
Lapatinibe +Capecitabina Revisão Sistemática • Pool análise de 800 pacientes • 30% das pacientes respondem a L + C • 65% d...
Emilia Trial • T-DM1 mostrou melhora sobrevida global em pacientes com MC assintomática no baseline Krop IE, et al. Ann On...
Guidelines NCCN
Guidelines NCCN Carcinomatose Meníngea
Guidelines NCCN Carcinomatose Meníngea
Guidelines NCCN Carcinomatose Meningea
Guidelines ASCO HER2 Positivo
Guidelines ASCO HER2 Positivo
Guidelines ASCO HER2 Positivo
O que se pode fazer para melhorar o controle desta evolução?
Obrigado pela atenção.
  1. 1. Metástases Cerebrais de Câncer de Mama Dra. Alessandra Morelle www.alessandramorelle.com.br
  2. 2. O que sinto quando minha paciente tem diagnóstico de metástase cerebral?
  3. 3. Sobrevida Após Diagnóstico de Metástase Cerebral Primário n Sobrevida Média (meses) Epidermóide Pulmão 58 2.9 Adenocarcinoma Pulmão 33 3.7 Pequenas Células Pulmão 28 3.8 Mama 26 3.6 Primário Desconhecido 16 7.2 Melanoma 8 3.3Zimm S, et al. Cancer, 1981
  4. 4. Prognóstico Fator Valor P Paciente ambulatorial P<0.001 Metástase cerebral única P<0.001 Cérebro como Primeiro Sítio Metastático P<0.08 Sintomas Visuais P<0.02 RE positivo (vs RE negativo) P=0.05 Intervalo mais longo entre o primário e surgimento da metástase P<0.05 Cefaléia P<0.001 Alterações Personalidade P<0.09 Zimm S, et al. Cancer, 1981
  5. 5. Sobrevida Após Metástase Cerebral • Taxas dependem do subtipo tumoral, PS e tratamento • Apesar do uso da neurocirurgia e radioterapia, poucas pacientes sobrevivem mais de 1 ano • Pior prognóstico: TN com metástase cerebral como primeiro sítio metastáticoWitzel, I et al. Breast Cancer Res 2016
  6. 6. Sobrevida Após Metástase Cerebral • Pacientes HER2 positivo: 5.3 vezes maior risco que Luminal A • Pacientes TN: 3.6 vezes maior risco que Luminal A Smid M, et al. Cancer Res.2008;68:3108-14
  7. 7. Características Biológicas • Expressão Gênica: • “upregulation” da via de sinalização WNT e dos genes envolvidos no controle do ciclo celular Smid M, et al. Cancer Res.2008;68:3108-14
  8. 8. Características Biológicas • Cérebro como primeira metástase: RH negativo, maior expressão de CK5, nestina e prominina-1 (CD-133) Smid M, et al. Cancer Res.2008;68:3108-14
  9. 9. Vias de sinalização envolvidas nas metástases cerebrais de câncer de mama Witzel et al. Breast Cancer Research (2016)18:8
  10. 10. Frequência de sítios específicos de metástases em pacientes com câncer de mama Sítio Cérebro (%) Ossos (%) Pulmão (%) Fìgado (%) Pleura (%) Todos Subtipos 12-17 48-62 23-32 15-27 7-31 Luminal A A 8-15 65-67 6-7 12-29 15-28 Luminal B B 11 58-71 24-30 4-32 11-35 TN/Basal 25-27 17-39 40-43 13-21 3-29 HER2 11-20 61-62 15-42 22-44 0-32 Witzel et al. Breast Cancer Research (2016)18:8
  11. 11. Frequência de sítios específicos de metástases em pacientes com câncer de mama Sítio Cérebro (%) Ossos (%) Pulmão (%) Fìgado (%) Pleura (%) Todos Subtipos 12-17 48-62 23-32 15-27 7-31 Luminal A A 8-15 65-67 6-7 12-29 15-28 Luminal B B 11 58-71 24-30 4-32 11-35 TN/Basal 25-27 17-39 40-43 13-21 3-29 HER2 11-20 61-62 15-42 22-44 0-32 Witzel et al. Breast Cancer Research (2016)18:8
  12. 12. Frequência de sítios específicos de metástases em pacientes com câncer de mama Sítio Cérebro (%) Ossos (%) Pulmão (%) Fìgado (%) Pleura (%) Todos Subtipos 12-17 48-62 23-32 15-27 7-31 Luminal A A 8-15 65-67 6-7 12-29 15-28 Luminal B B 11 58-71 24-30 4-32 11-35 TN/Basal 25-27 17-39 40-43 13-21 3-29 HER2 11-20 61-62 15-42 22-44 0-32 Witzel et al. Breast Cancer Research (2016)18:8
  13. 13. Abordagem: Tratamento Local e Sistêmico McPherson CM et al.Neuro Oncol.2010;12:711-9 • Historicamente: RDT holocraniana • RDT holocraniana após ressecção de MTS única – melhor controle • Problema: Declínio cognitivo
  14. 14. Radiocirurgia • Alternativa para doença limitada • Sessão única • Evita retardo do tratamento sistêmico McPherson CM et al.Neuro Oncol.2010;12:711-9
  15. 15. Tratamento sistêmico além do local: Sim ou Não Niwinska A, Cancer. 2010;116:4238-47
  16. 16. Tratamento sistêmico mais local de acordo com subtipo molecular Niwinska A, Cancer. 2010;116:4238-47
  17. 17. Paciente HER2 positivo • Trastuzumabe: ainda não está claro sua ação no cérebro • Maior risco de metástase cerebral : melhora do controle sistêmico pelo trastuzumabe (?) • Em pacientes já com metástases cerebrais – usar o trastuzumabe é melhor (controle cerebral ou controle sistêmico?) Olson EM et al. Ann Oncol.2013;24:1526-33
  18. 18. Paciente HER2 positivo Taskar KS. Pharm Res.2012;29:770-81 • Lapatinib: pequena molécula, inibidor EGFR • Modelos animais: concentração nas MC 10-20% em comparação com metástases periféricas • Somente 17% das lesões cerebrais atingiram níveis de concentração como das lesões periféricas
  19. 19. Paciente HER2 positivo • Pacientes que progridem após RDT: lapatinibe tem ação pequena • Taxa de resposta em monoterapia: 6% • Landscape Trial: Lapatinibe + capecitabina aumentou taxa de resposta para 20% Bachelot T et al. Lancet Oncol 2013; 14: 64-71
  20. 20. Landscape Trial • Estudo de Fase II • Pacientes com câncer de mama HER2 positivo • Diagnóstico de metástase cerebral • Tratamento com capecitabina 2000mg/m2/dia D1 a D14 21/21 dias + lapatinibe 1250mg/dia
  21. 21. Landscape Trial Bachelot T, et al. Lancet Oncol.2013;14:64-71
  22. 22. Lapatinibe +Capecitabina Revisão Sistemática
  23. 23. Lapatinibe +Capecitabina Revisão Sistemática • Pool análise de 800 pacientes • 30% das pacientes respondem a L + C • 65% das pacientes que respondem permanecem livres de progressão em 1 ano • 50% e 30% estão vivas em 1 e 2 anos, respectivamente
  24. 24. Emilia Trial • T-DM1 mostrou melhora sobrevida global em pacientes com MC assintomática no baseline Krop IE, et al. Ann Oncol.2015;26:113-9
  25. 25. Guidelines NCCN
  26. 26. Guidelines NCCN Carcinomatose Meníngea
  27. 27. Guidelines NCCN Carcinomatose Meníngea
  28. 28. Guidelines NCCN Carcinomatose Meningea
  29. 29. Guidelines ASCO HER2 Positivo
  30. 30. Guidelines ASCO HER2 Positivo
  31. 31. Guidelines ASCO HER2 Positivo
  32. 32. O que se pode fazer para melhorar o controle desta evolução?
  33. 33. Obrigado pela atenção. Baixe esta apresentação no slide share. www.alessandramorelle.com.br Visite o site:

