Session 3. Reform Agendas.ppt

  1. 1.  Rationale of reform  Strategy of reform  Major areas of PHC reform  Health service packages
  2. 2.  The main purpose is to enable participants to reflect on the major reform areas of Ethiopia`s PHC in terms of categorizing client/ users, deploying human resource and defining health service packages.
  3. 3.  By the end of this session, participants will be able to:  Understand and explain about PHC reform rationales, objectives and strategies  Understand why and how to categorize PHC users List components of PHC  Explain how to organize and deploy health professionals  Explain list of health services to be provided by FHT and how to provide them
  4. 4. What is the objective/ rationale of reform? What Strategy we use?
  5. 5.  Developing and introducing a well- functioning system which provides quality and equitable services to the community at the primary health care unit level.
  6. 6.  Ensure the neediest segment of the population are not left behind in accessing essential health care  Introduce team approach at the primary health care unit level  Strengthen the Automation of the record keeping and reporting at the HC and HEP level.  Build the capacity of the HC governance and management.
  7. 7.  Strengthen referral system (including consultation) bidirectional.  Ensure health profile of the catchment population updated regularly.  Improve the supply chain management.
  8. 8.  19% of its population living in urban area.  70% of the urban population is considered slum dwellers  High Solid and liquid waste burden
  9. 9.  facing a triple threat: infectious diseases like HIV/AIDS, TB, pneumonia, diarrheal diseases; non-communicable diseases like asthma, heart disease, cancer and diabetes; and Violence and injuries, including injuries due to road traffic accidents. ◦ Due to such multifaceted challenges there is a need for designing a way to address the complicated health problems of urban dwellers
  10. 10.  Economic transformation to middle income country may also pose an anticipated inequities and unhealthy lifestyles in the urban dwellers.  The recommended reform is eminent for urban settings with the context of building on the current principle and lessons of the UHEP
  11. 11.  The reform is more of on the delivery approach in order to reach the neediest segment of the population, the urban poor, with high impact interventions alongside health promotion and diseases prevention efforts to the general public.  By doing so, it is believed that the inequity & in accessing quality health care can be addressed
  12. 12.  Implementing Community based health insurance  Empowering women development army  Introduce team approach at the primary health care unit level  Ensure the neediest segment of the population are not left behind in accessing essential health care
  13. 13.  Strengthening providing health service in schools and youth centers  Strengthening sect oral collaboration  Strengthen referral system (including consultation) between health centers and hospitals (bidirectional).  Use appropriate technology( for data management)  Information revolution (evidence based decision making)
  14. 14. What do you understand about the objectives of the PHC reform (attainability)? How do you interpret the strategies in terms of appropriateness?
  15. 15. Catchment area categorization Team approach (FHT)
  16. 16.  How did you categorize your catchment population (Process and techniques applied)  The major problems encountered during the process? And how did you overcome the problems?  What lessons did you learn out of the process?  What do you recommend for future expansion of the reform?
  17. 17.  Categorization of households/clients will be refined with attention to the balance of health promotion, disease prevention, and clinical services.  and.  beneficiaries could be categorized and prioritized based on their risk factors, diseases, and income levels
  18. 18.  Category I: pregnant women and children U-5 year  Category II: citizens with chronic communicable and NCDs (HIV/AIDS, TB, DM, CVDs, Cancer, Asthma…)  Category III: others (people who are not in Category I & II). Elderly and children aged 6-14 and are not in category I fall in this category
  19. 19.  Category A: Lowest Quintiles  Category B: Medium Quintiles  Category C: Highest Quintiles.
  20. 20.  . Over all Category A Lowest Quintile (1st and 2nd quintiles) B Medium Quintile C Highest Quintile I:Pregnant women and children U-5 year CAT IA(1st priority) CAT IB CAT IC II: Chronic and NCDs (DM, CVDs, Cancer, Asthma CAT IIA (2nd priority) CAT IIB CAT IIC III: Others CAT IIIA CAT IIIB CAT IIIC Risk categorization mechanism
  21. 21. Key community activities schedule Visit to Households in CAT I A Visit to Households in CAT II A School health, youth center Work place intervention sites Interventions for homeless individuals Other categories of the HH Twice a week /8 days per month Once a week /4 days per month Once in a month Once every month Once every month As deemed necessary Preparation /review meeting /reporting at Health center level One day - Every Friday
  22. 22. HR deployment
  23. 23.  Composition of FHT  Approximately 3 to 5 FHT each HC  Each FHT have 5-10 professionals and need to encompass:  2 Physician/ Medical Doctor/HO/ BSc. nurses; 2 clinical nurses; and 3 HEPs. 1midwifery  Other health professionals assigned as apool as necessary
  24. 24.  Based on neighboring Ketena and size of the population  UHEPs is distributed among 5 of the FHTs  3 up to 5 team will estabilished
  25. 25.  Main purpose of the team based approach is to ensure every household has an easy access to all spectrums of health care services ranging from primary to tertiary care services using the Family Health Team (FHT) as an entry point.
  26. 26.  The team will cover health interventions at households, at community, at schools, at youth centers, Streets for homeless people, workplace, and facility services for a designated catchment population.
  27. 27. The team will have two broad functions; (Health Facility and Community based ).  Every sub-team changes every month??? (Everytwo weeks – Option 2).
  28. 28.  Mainly focus on curative services and the flow of activities takes 5 major steps: 1. Registration and Triage, 2. consultation, 3. service provision, 4. record the process and 5. refer for advanced care
  29. 29.  Will have one unique colored card for each zone/ketena or different color displays for the electronic records.  The registration and triage is separated.  The persons assigned in the card room and do all the registration, then send the clients to their FHT.  The nurse sends the client to the specific department for the required services.
  30. 30.  Members of each FHT have a mark or a badge on their gown with similar color.  Diagnose the case and in consultation with the client or guardian/parent  First contact physician/health professional is the first contact at OPD service  Specialized care; such as, TB, ART clinic and MCH services provided at their respective clinics.
  31. 31.  Record of the process and results and the management of cases and communication between units are made electronically.  One person/nurse from the FHT would take responsibility to ensure the documentation  The records also been linked to the HH identification and baseline.
  32. 32.  Referrals of all routes need to be communicated prior to each referral.  A team members in the FHT takes the responsibility  prior communication follow the outcome of every referral and  Document in the register.
  33. 33.  The interventions focuses on 1. Health promotion, 2. diseases prevention and 3. basic curative tasks as well as 4. home based palliative care. 5. home visit, school , workplace and targeting homeless people visit.
  34. 34.  The FHT prepares a map to outline the household with the major land marks in their ketena/Mender.(roads, churches, mosques, schools, government offices, youth centers, order of the households, private clinics, pharmacies, households in each category, etc.
  35. 35.  The sub-team needs to prepare the weekly schedule  UHE packages and other activities capture to this guide are implemented by family health team.  UHEP need to plan to conduct home visit to cover all of the HHs
  36. 36.  The team pay a visit up to 10 selected priority HHs every day.  The priority should be given primarily based on the cases presented by the UHEPs,  but the family health sub-team also selects households reviewing the profile collected during the baseline.
  37. 37.  Team Coordinator Medical Doctor HO BSc Nurse in their order and directly accountable to the HPDP CPO  Prepare schedule for team to properly utilize the pooled resource:  leads the teams (community or static services)
  38. 38.  Sub-team Leaders(Health Officer/BSc Nurse)  accountable to Team Coordinator: leads the sub teams (community or static services) Reports to the team coordinator.
  39. 39.  Serves as a member of the team.  Based on the placement, ◦ Register and triage cases ◦ Link the client to services ◦ Assist physician in both facility and community tasks ◦ Collect cards/reports & record case in the FHT register ◦ Serve as a liaison officer for referrals from & to UHEPs
  40. 40.  Can be 3 to 5 per each FHT.  visit the HHs  Prioritize HHs for FHT visit  Refer cases for advanced care  Identify and schedule activities/programs at implementing areas  Conduct baseline and update the family folder or register for each HHs  Work with YHDA/ WHDA and other allies  Implement the UHEP packages
  41. 41.  Resources (Preparation of Family Health Team Kit )  Planning for the family health team  Family Health team performance monitoring
  42. 42. Summary
  43. 43.  Categorization  Catchment area  Team approach
  44. 44. KETENA 5 KETENA 3 KETENA 2 KETENA 1 KETENA 4 Low risk High risk Midium risk High risk Midium risk Low risk High risk Midium risk Low risk High risk Midium risk High risk Midium risk
  45. 45. TEAM
  46. 46. Jimlalonde.ccom
  47. 47. Thank you

