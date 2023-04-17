Session 3. Reform Agendas.ppt

1.
Rationale of reform
Strategy of reform
Major areas of PHC reform
Health service packages
2.
The main purpose is to enable participants
to reflect on the major reform areas of
Ethiopia`s PHC in terms of categorizing
client/ users, deploying human resource
and defining health service packages.
3.
By the end of this session, participants will be
able to:
Understand and explain about PHC reform
rationales, objectives and strategies
Understand why and how to categorize PHC
users List components of PHC
Explain how to organize and deploy health
professionals
Explain list of health services to be provided by
FHT and how to provide them
4.
What is the objective/
rationale of reform?
What Strategy we use?
5.
Developing and introducing a well-
functioning system which provides
quality and equitable services to the
community at the primary health care
unit level.
6.
Ensure the neediest segment of the
population are not left behind in accessing
essential health care
Introduce team approach at the primary
health care unit level
Strengthen the Automation of the record
keeping and reporting at the HC and HEP
level.
Build the capacity of the HC governance and
management.
7.
Strengthen referral system (including
consultation) bidirectional.
Ensure health profile of the catchment
population updated regularly.
Improve the supply chain management.
8.
19% of its population living in urban
area.
70% of the urban population is
considered slum dwellers
High Solid and liquid waste burden
9.
facing a triple threat: infectious diseases like
HIV/AIDS, TB, pneumonia, diarrheal diseases;
non-communicable diseases like asthma,
heart disease, cancer and diabetes; and
Violence and injuries, including injuries due
to road traffic accidents.
◦ Due to such multifaceted challenges there is a need
for designing a way to address the complicated
health problems of urban dwellers
10.
Economic transformation to middle income
country may also pose an anticipated
inequities and unhealthy lifestyles in the
urban dwellers.
The recommended reform is eminent for
urban settings with the context of building on
the current principle and lessons of the UHEP
11.
The reform is more of on the delivery
approach in order to reach the neediest
segment of the population, the urban poor,
with high impact interventions alongside
health promotion and diseases prevention
efforts to the general public.
By doing so, it is believed that the inequity
& in accessing quality health care can be
addressed
12.
Implementing Community based health
insurance
Empowering women development army
Introduce team approach at the primary
health care unit level
Ensure the neediest segment of the
population are not left behind in accessing
essential health care
13.
Strengthening providing health service in
schools and youth centers
Strengthening sect oral collaboration
Strengthen referral system (including
consultation) between health centers and
hospitals (bidirectional).
Use appropriate technology( for data
management)
Information revolution (evidence based
decision making)
14.
What do you understand about the
objectives of the PHC reform
(attainability)?
How do you interpret the strategies in
terms of appropriateness?
15.
Catchment area
categorization
Team approach (FHT)
16.
How did you categorize your catchment
population (Process and techniques applied)
The major problems encountered during the
process? And how did you overcome the
problems?
What lessons did you learn out of the
process?
What do you recommend for future
expansion of the reform?
17.
Categorization of households/clients will be
refined with attention to the balance of
health promotion, disease prevention, and
clinical services.
and.
beneficiaries could be categorized and
prioritized based on their risk factors,
diseases, and income levels
18.
Category I: pregnant women and
children U-5 year
Category II: citizens with chronic
communicable and NCDs (HIV/AIDS,
TB, DM, CVDs, Cancer, Asthma…)
Category III: others (people who are
not in Category I & II). Elderly and
children aged 6-14 and are not in
category I fall in this category
20.
.
Over all Category
A
Lowest Quintile
(1st and 2nd
quintiles)
B
Medium
Quintile
C
Highest
Quintile
I:Pregnant women
and children U-5
year
CAT IA(1st
priority)
CAT IB CAT IC
II: Chronic and
NCDs (DM, CVDs,
Cancer, Asthma
CAT IIA
(2nd priority)
CAT IIB CAT IIC
III: Others CAT IIIA CAT IIIB CAT IIIC
Risk categorization mechanism
21.
Key community activities schedule
Visit to Households in CAT I A
Visit to Households in CAT II A
School health, youth center
Work place intervention sites
Interventions for homeless
individuals
Other categories of the HH
Twice a week /8 days per
month
Once a week /4 days per
month
Once in a month
Once every month
Once every month
As deemed necessary
Preparation /review meeting /reporting at Health center
level One day - Every Friday
23.
Composition of FHT
Approximately 3 to 5 FHT each HC
Each FHT have 5-10 professionals and need to
encompass:
2 Physician/ Medical Doctor/HO/ BSc. nurses; 2
clinical nurses; and 3 HEPs. 1midwifery
Other health professionals assigned as apool as
necessary
24.
Based on neighboring Ketena and
size of the population
UHEPs is distributed among 5 of the
FHTs
3 up to 5 team will estabilished
25.
Main purpose of the team based approach
is to ensure every household has an easy
access to all spectrums of health care
services ranging from primary to tertiary
care services using the Family Health Team
(FHT) as an entry point.
26.
The team will cover health
interventions at households, at
community, at schools, at youth
centers, Streets for homeless
people, workplace, and facility
services for a designated
catchment population.
27.
The team will have two
broad functions; (Health
Facility and Community
based ).
Every sub-team changes every
month??? (Everytwo weeks –
Option 2).
28.
Mainly focus on curative services
and the flow of activities takes 5
major steps:
1. Registration and Triage,
2. consultation,
3. service provision,
4. record the process and
5. refer for advanced care
29.
Will have one unique colored card for each
zone/ketena or different color displays for the
electronic records.
The registration and triage is separated.
The persons assigned in the card room and do all
the registration, then send the clients to their FHT.
The nurse sends the client to the specific department
for the required services.
30.
Members of each FHT have a mark or a badge
on their gown with similar color.
Diagnose the case and in consultation with
the client or guardian/parent
First contact physician/health professional is
the first contact at OPD service
Specialized care; such as, TB, ART clinic and
MCH services provided at their respective
clinics.
31.
Record of the process and results and
the management of cases and
communication between units are
made electronically.
One person/nurse from the FHT would
take responsibility to ensure the
documentation
The records also been linked to the
HH identification and baseline.
32.
Referrals of all routes need to be
communicated prior to each referral.
A team members in the FHT takes the
responsibility
prior communication follow the
outcome of every referral and
Document in the register.
33.
The interventions focuses on
1. Health promotion,
2. diseases prevention and
3. basic curative tasks as well as
4. home based palliative care.
5. home visit, school ,
workplace and targeting
homeless people visit.
34.
The FHT prepares a map to outline the
household with the major land marks
in their ketena/Mender.(roads,
churches, mosques, schools,
government offices, youth centers,
order of the households, private
clinics, pharmacies, households in
each category, etc.
35.
The sub-team needs to prepare
the weekly schedule
UHE packages and other activities
capture to this guide are
implemented by family health
team.
UHEP need to plan to conduct
home visit to cover all of the HHs
36.
The team pay a visit up to 10 selected
priority HHs every day.
The priority should be given primarily
based on the cases presented by the
UHEPs,
but the family health sub-team also
selects households reviewing the
profile collected during the baseline.
37.
Team Coordinator
Medical Doctor
HO
BSc Nurse in their order and directly
accountable to the HPDP CPO
Prepare schedule for team to properly
utilize the pooled resource:
leads the teams (community or static
services)
38.
Sub-team Leaders(Health Officer/BSc
Nurse)
accountable to Team Coordinator:
leads the sub teams (community or
static services)
Reports to the team coordinator.
39.
Serves as a member of the team.
Based on the placement,
◦ Register and triage cases
◦ Link the client to services
◦ Assist physician in both facility and
community tasks
◦ Collect cards/reports & record case in the
FHT register
◦ Serve as a liaison officer for referrals from
& to UHEPs
40.
Can be 3 to 5 per each FHT.
visit the HHs
Prioritize HHs for FHT visit
Refer cases for advanced care
Identify and schedule activities/programs at
implementing areas
Conduct baseline and update the family folder or
register for each HHs
Work with YHDA/ WHDA and other allies
Implement the UHEP packages
41.
Resources (Preparation of Family
Health Team Kit )
Planning for the family health team
Family Health team performance
monitoring