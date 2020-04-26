Successfully reported this slideshow.
Predmet: Farmakognozija Razred: II Farmaceutski tehničar, drugi razred Nastavne jedinice: 59. i 60. Droge sa gorkim hetero...
Cilj časa Upoznati učenike sa najznačajnijim biološkim izvorima gorkih heterozida, njihovim hemijskim sastavom i upotrebom.
Gorki heterozidi  Prirodne supstance jako gorkog ukusa  Primjenjene per os pojačavaju lučenje želudačnog soka, poboljšav...
Gentianae radix
Gentianae radix-korjen lincure Gentiana lutea-Gentianaceae  Višegodišnja zeljasta biljka  Stabljika je šuplja  Listovi ...
Droga:  Kao droga koristi se osušen rizom sa korjenjem  Prikuplja se samo korjenje starijih biljaka, rizomi se obično vr...
Hemijski sastav:  Gorki heterozidi: -genciopikrin (genciopikrozid) -genciomarin (genciomarozid)  Gentizin-žuta boja  Ma...
Upotreba droge:  Veoma gorko sredstvo 1:20 000-1:80 000  Stomahik, tonikum -u obliku galenskih preparata, čajeva  U ind...
Pitanja 1. Šta su gorka sredstva? 2. Biološki izvor droge Gentianae radix 3. Hemijski sastav droge 4. Upotreba droge
