Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Фармацеутски техничари, II разред Наставне јединице: 55. Мацерација 56. Дигестија Александра Њежић, проф ЈУ Медицинска шко...
Циљ Познавање мацерације и дигестије као фармацеутско-технолошких операција за добијање активних принципа.
Мацерација  Мацерација је једнократна екстракција прописано уситњене дроге одговарајућим растварачем на собној температур...
Поступак: Уситњена дрога се прелије,ако није другачије прописано, са 5 дијелова растварача и у добро затвореној посуди, за...
Двострука мацерација  Двострука мацерација је екстракција дроге прописане уситњености са одговарајућим растварачем, два п...
Поступак: Уситњена дрога се прелије, ако није другачије прописано, са 3 дијела растварача и у добро затвореној посуди, заш...
Дигестија  Дигестија је једнократна екстракција прописано уситњене дроге у прописаном растварачу, ако није другачије проп...
Питања 1. Који степен уситњености прописује Фармакопеја за различите биљне дијелове?
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Farmaceutska tehnologija ii_55 i 56 maceracija i digestija

24 views

Published on

Farmaceutska_tehnologija_II_55 i 56 Maceracija i Digestija

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Farmaceutska tehnologija ii_55 i 56 maceracija i digestija

  1. 1. Фармацеутски техничари, II разред Наставне јединице: 55. Мацерација 56. Дигестија Александра Њежић, проф ЈУ Медицинска школа Бања Лука Предмет: Фармацеутска технологија - теорија
  2. 2. Циљ Познавање мацерације и дигестије као фармацеутско-технолошких операција за добијање активних принципа.
  3. 3. Мацерација  Мацерација је једнократна екстракција прописано уситњене дроге одговарајућим растварачем на собној температури.
  4. 4. Поступак: Уситњена дрога се прелије,ако није другачије прописано, са 5 дијелова растварача и у добро затвореној посуди, заштићеној од директне Сунчеве свјетлости, мацерује 5 дана, уз мућкање или мијешање најмање два пута дневно. Изузетак су тинктуре које се израђују на исти начин, али се преливају са 4 дијела растварача. Затим се мацерат одвоји од дроге цијеђењем и накнадним пресовањем, остави два дана на хладном мјесту заштићеном од свјетлости и филтрира.
  5. 5. Двострука мацерација  Двострука мацерација је екстракција дроге прописане уситњености са одговарајућим растварачем, два пута узастопно, на собној температури, а примјењује се претежно за екстракцију дрога чвршће структуре.
  6. 6. Поступак: Уситњена дрога се прелије, ако није другачије прописано, са 3 дијела растварача и у добро затвореној посуди, заштићеној од директне Сунчеве свјетлости, мацерује 3 дана, уз мућкање или мјешање најмање два пута дневно. Затим се мацерат одвоји од дроге цјеђењем и накнадним пресовањем. Дрога се поново мацерује три дана на исти начин са још 2 дијела растварача. Мацерат се одвоји цјеђењем и пресовањем, сједини са првим мацератом, остави два дана на хладном мјесту заштићеном од свјетлости и филтрира.
  7. 7. Дигестија  Дигестија је једнократна екстракција прописано уситњене дроге у прописаном растварачу, ако није другачије прописано, на температури од 50°С.  Користи се за добијање декокта.
  8. 8. Питања 1. Који степен уситњености прописује Фармакопеја за различите биљне дијелове?

×