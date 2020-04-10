Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Наставне јединице: 55. и 56. Припрема примарног стандардног раствора комплексона III Александра Њежић, проф ЈУ Медицинска школа Бања Лука Предмет: Аналитичка хемија Вјежбе
  2. 2. ПРИБОР И РЕАГЕНСИ: Задатак: Израчунај масу комплексона IIIпотребну за припрему 250 cm3 раствора концентрације 0,01 mol/dm3. НАЗИВ ВЈЕЖБЕ КОМПЛЕКСОМЕТРИЈА 30.03- 03.04.2020.ЗАДАТАК Припрема примарног стандардног раствора комплексона III аналитичка вага, сахатно стакло, кашика, комплексон III, чаша,штапић, дестилована вода, лијевак, одмјерни балон од 250 ml, реагенс боца.
  3. 3. с комплексон III =0,01 mol/dm3 V комплексон III =250 cm3=0,25 dm3 M комплексон III =372,5 g/mol c=n/V => n=c · V n=m/M Из ове двије формуле слиједи да је: m=c · V · M = 0,01 mol/dm3 · 0,25 dm3 · 372,5 g/mol =0,9306 g НАЗИВ ВЈЕЖБЕ КОМПЛЕКСОМЕТРИЈА 30.03- 03.04.2020. ЗАДАТАК Припрема примарног стандардног раствора комплексона III
  4. 4. Поступак: 1. Прво све опрати дестилованом водом 2. На аналитичкој ваги одмјерити 0,9306 g комплексона III на сахатном стаклу 3. Пренијети без губитака у хемијску чашу па у одмјерни балон; балон допунити дестилованом водом до прописане запремине 4. Готов раствор пренијети у реагенс боцу и сигнирати. НАЗИВ ВЈЕЖБЕ КОМПЛЕКСОМЕТРИЈА 30.03- 03.04.2020.ЗАДАТАК Припрема примарног стандардног раствора комплексона III
  5. 5. Нацртати у дневнику рада на лијевој страни слику припреме примарног стандардног раствора комплексона III. ЗАДАТАК Припрема примарног стандардног раствора комплексона III

