Iis risk-responsibilities-rewards

Survey DetailsSurvey Details Online survey Distributed through central office of ACRP in February, 2007 n=285 Demography o...
Does your standard contract language clearly indicate when the investigator was the sponsor? Does your standard contract l...
Undefined RolesUndefined Roles
Ambiguous Roles and Responsibilities Taking on responsibilities outside the scope of an assigned role
What Am I? (And what are they?) What Am I? (And what are they?) Sponsor Investigator-Sponsor Investigator Collaborator
SponsorSponsor A person who takes responsibility for and initiates a clinical investigation. . .may be an individual or co...
SPONSOR • Financial Support • Protocol Development Assistance • Provision of Product • Anything other than a contractual s...
InvestigatorInvestigator An individual who actually conducts a clinical investigation (i.e., under whose immediate directi...
Sponsor-InvestigatorSponsor-Investigator Individual who both initiates & conducts a clinical investigation, and under whos...
Why Do Investigator Initiated Research?Why Do Investigator Initiated Research? Improve Science/Data Patient Benefit Suppor...
Potential Risk PerspectivePotential Risk Perspective Industry • Ineffective use of resources (financial and personnel) tha...
Potential Risk PerspectivePotential Risk Perspective Institution / Investigator • Local sponsorship ambiguity • Inadequate...
Subject: Risk to Benefit RatioSubject: Risk to Benefit Ratio An invalid study resulting from the inappropriate/incomplete ...
Categories of IIRCategories of IIR Traditional IND/IDE Non-IND/IDE Drug or Device studies Non-Drug or Device studies Each ...
Standards of AccountabilityStandards of Accountability Federal Regulation ICH Guidelines State Laws Institutional Policy C...
IIR: Responsibilities Plan to Succeed (or failing to plan is planning to fail) IIR: Responsibilities Plan to Succeed (or f...
Make A PlanMake A Plan • Protocol (including oversight) • Infrastructure Review • Contracts
Protocols and Oversight PlansProtocols and Oversight Plans • Sample size (power) of study appropriate for study design and...
Does your company/institution have a formalized policy and/or procedures for oversight of IIS? Does your company/instituti...
Review of InfrastructureReview of Infrastructure • Knowledge Base • Personnel Resources • Facility (space, services and eq...
Functional InfrastructureFunctional Infrastructure Infrastructure appropriate for: monitoring regulatory submissions overs...
Start ResponsiblyStart Responsibly Spell out roles and responsibilities in contracts with industry collaborators. Read all...
Financial BudgetsFinancial Budgets Assure that budget is representative of full study costs. • Personnel • Procedures • Su...
Warning: Assure not in violation of anti-kickback statute. Warning:Warning: Assure not in violation of anti-kickback statu...
Contract Financial ConsiderationsContract Financial Considerations A written budgetary agreement should be in place, speci...
Sponsor-Investigators 21 CFR 312.50 Sponsor-Investigators 21 CFR 312.50 Maintain the IND or IDE as required Qualify invest...
Follow the PlanFollow the Plan • Obtain approvals • Stay the course
Record the Conduct of the PlanRecord the Conduct of the Plan Essential Documents: • Who? •What? •Where? •Why? •How?
Essential Documents: (see ICH E6 Consolidated Guidance, Section 8) Essential Documents: (see ICH E6 Consolidated Guidance,...
The FDA’s “ALCOA” requirement for source documentation The FDA’s “ALCOA” requirement for source documentation Attributable...
Report on the PlanReport on the Plan • Waivers, Deviations, and Amendments • Continuing Review • Progress Reports • Interi...
RewardsRewards Promotes innovative thinking. For already approved drugs, there is a potential expansion of medical knowled...
  1. 1. Investigator Initiated Research: Risks, Responsibilities, and Rewards Investigator Initiated Research: Risks, Responsibilities, and Rewards Lori T. Gilmartin BUMC GCRC RSA Support Research Consultant
  2. 2. A Growing ConcernA Growing Concern PhRMA recently reported that spending on IIR had increased by 20% IIR spending is rising faster than on Phase I through III studies OIG suggests IIR activity be carefully watched to ensure that the activity is legitimate, and not just a pretext to expand a product’s market Recipe for risk and corporate liability Research professionals must manage the risks
  3. 3. ConsiderationsConsiderations –Who are the parties? –What are their roles? –How can you manage the risk of IIR? –What are the criteria for an appropriate IIR project? –How should IIR be reviewed and processed?
  4. 4. Survey DetailsSurvey Details Online survey Distributed through central office of ACRP in February, 2007 n=285 Demography of participants includes response from Industry and Academic Research
  5. 5. Does your standard contract language clearly indicate when the investigator was the sponsor? Does your standard contract language clearly indicate when the investigator was the sponsor? 62% 38% Yes No
  6. 6. Undefined RolesUndefined Roles
  7. 7. Ambiguous Roles and Responsibilities Taking on responsibilities outside the scope of an assigned role
  8. 8. What Am I? (And what are they?) What Am I? (And what are they?) Sponsor Investigator-Sponsor Investigator Collaborator
  9. 9. SponsorSponsor A person who takes responsibility for and initiates a clinical investigation. . .may be an individual or company, government agency, academic institution, private organization, or other organization. . . 21 CFR 312.3
  10. 10. SPONSOR • Financial Support • Protocol Development Assistance • Provision of Product • Anything other than a contractual statement and/or listing on the 1571 designating “Sponsor”
  11. 11. InvestigatorInvestigator An individual who actually conducts a clinical investigation (i.e., under whose immediate direction the drug is administered or dispensed to a subject). 21 CFR 312.3
  12. 12. Sponsor-InvestigatorSponsor-Investigator Individual who both initiates & conducts a clinical investigation, and under whose immediate direction the investigational drug is administered or dispensed. The term does not include any person other than an individual. The requirements applicable to a sponsor investigator under this part include both those applicable to an investigator and a sponsor. 21 CFR 312.3
  13. 13. Why Do Investigator Initiated Research?Why Do Investigator Initiated Research? Improve Science/Data Patient Benefit Support a New Use/Indication Supports Product Strategy
  14. 14. Potential Risk PerspectivePotential Risk Perspective Industry • Ineffective use of resources (financial and personnel) that do not support strategic plan. • Lack of up front planning leading to potential non-validated data that can not be utilized for publication or support of FDA submission. • Data results oppose current data results or strategic plan. • Inappropriate budgets suggesting marketing influence • Legal issues from non-compliance
  15. 15. Potential Risk PerspectivePotential Risk Perspective Institution / Investigator • Local sponsorship ambiguity • Inadequate resources to act as sponsor • Presentation / publication of data that may not have been validated (False Claims). • Pivotal impact for research subject safety • Legal issues from non-compliance to regulation • Lack of indemnification of site from funding sources.
  16. 16. Subject: Risk to Benefit RatioSubject: Risk to Benefit Ratio An invalid study resulting from the inappropriate/incomplete conduct of any study, places the subject at risk, potentially without providing any benefit….even to medical generalizable knowledge.
  17. 17. Categories of IIRCategories of IIR Traditional IND/IDE Non-IND/IDE Drug or Device studies Non-Drug or Device studies Each may be industry/association sponsored or not
  18. 18. Standards of AccountabilityStandards of Accountability Federal Regulation ICH Guidelines State Laws Institutional Policy Contractual Agreements The Protocol Investigator SOPs
  19. 19. IIR: Responsibilities Plan to Succeed (or failing to plan is planning to fail) IIR: Responsibilities Plan to Succeed (or failing to plan is planning to fail) Make a Plan Report on the Plan Follow the Plan Record the conduct of the Plan
  20. 20. Make A PlanMake A Plan • Protocol (including oversight) • Infrastructure Review • Contracts
  21. 21. Protocols and Oversight PlansProtocols and Oversight Plans • Sample size (power) of study appropriate for study design and purpose. • Appropriate Endpoints • Detailed plan for oversight of study conduct, subject safety, validity of data
  22. 22. Does your company/institution have a formalized policy and/or procedures for oversight of IIS? Does your company/institution have a formalized policy and/or procedures for oversight of IIS? Yes 59% No 41%
  23. 23. Review of InfrastructureReview of Infrastructure • Knowledge Base • Personnel Resources • Facility (space, services and equipment) Resources • Recruitment Potential • Financial Resources
  24. 24. Functional InfrastructureFunctional Infrastructure Infrastructure appropriate for: monitoring regulatory submissions oversight of study conduct (including qualification and education of staff) oversight of data and research subject safety
  25. 25. Start ResponsiblyStart Responsibly Spell out roles and responsibilities in contracts with industry collaborators. Read all agreements or conditions of awards
  26. 26. Financial BudgetsFinancial Budgets Assure that budget is representative of full study costs. • Personnel • Procedures • Supplies • Facilities • Recruitment • Training • Monitoring
  27. 27. Warning: Assure not in violation of anti-kickback statute. Warning:Warning: Assure not in violation of anti-kickback statute. OIG: [A]ny remuneration from a manufacturer provided to a purchaser that is expressly or impliedly related to a sale potentially implicates the anti-kickback statute and should be carefully reviewed. To reduce risk, manufacturers should insulate research grant making from sales and marketing influences. Source: OIG Pharma Compliance Guidance – 68 Fed. Reg. 23736
  28. 28. Contract Financial ConsiderationsContract Financial Considerations A written budgetary agreement should be in place, specifying the type of the research services to be provided and the basis for payment for those services Investigator compensation should be reasonable for services performed Payment should not be tied to study outcome. The Investigator team (or their families) should not have conflict of interest related to the product being studied.
  29. 29. Sponsor-Investigators 21 CFR 312.50 Sponsor-Investigators 21 CFR 312.50 Maintain the IND or IDE as required Qualify investigators and monitors (all sites)—CV’s, 1572, financial disclosures Ensure proper monitoring (all sites) Ensure appropriate study conduct (all sites) Inform FDA and investigators of significant new AEs or risks with respect to the drug. Maintain accountability of investigational product (all sites).
  30. 30. Follow the PlanFollow the Plan • Obtain approvals • Stay the course
  31. 31. Record the Conduct of the PlanRecord the Conduct of the Plan Essential Documents: • Who? •What? •Where? •Why? •How?
  32. 32. Essential Documents: (see ICH E6 Consolidated Guidance, Section 8) Essential Documents: (see ICH E6 Consolidated Guidance, Section 8) Examples: Protocol/Investigator Brochures Informed Consent and Recruitment Materials CV/License/Certifications Approvals Key Communication Accountability of test articles Training Staff permissions (not delegation) 1571 & 1572 when applicable Adverse Event reports Source documents and CRF when applicable
  33. 33. The FDA’s “ALCOA” requirement for source documentation The FDA’s “ALCOA” requirement for source documentation Attributable: is it obvious who recorded it? Legible: can it be read? Contemporaneous: is the information in the correct time frame (how much time elapsed from the time of observation to the time of recording)? Original: is it a copy; has it been altered? Accurate: are conflicting data recorded elsewhere?
  34. 34. Report on the PlanReport on the Plan • Waivers, Deviations, and Amendments • Continuing Review • Progress Reports • Interim and/or Final Analysis • DSMB reports • Clinical Study Report/ Manuscripts to IRB, FDA, and perhaps collaborating group
  35. 35. RewardsRewards Promotes innovative thinking. For already approved drugs, there is a potential expansion of medical knowledge Less “resource” intensive for industry When partnered with industry financial support, a means to fund research programs.

×