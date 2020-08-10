Successfully reported this slideshow.
Perineal endometriosis: a case report and review of the literature A. Odobasic • A. Pasic • E. Iljazovic-Latifagic • L. Ar...
During physical examination, a ﬁrm nodule measuring approximately 609 40 mm was palpated in the episiot- omy scar, intimat...
A certain diagnosis can only be accomplished by his- tological examination of the lesion (biopsy), as done in the case of ...
Perineal endometriosis 2010

  3. 3. Perineal endometriosis: a case report and review of the literature A. Odobasic • A. Pasic • E. Iljazovic-Latifagic • L. Arnautalic • Ad. Odobasic • E. Idrizovic • M. Dervisefendic • L. Dedic´ Published online: 23 September 2010 Springer-Verlag 2010 Abstract Endometriosis is the presence of endometrial- like tissue outside the uterine cavity, which most commonly affects peritoneal surfaces, ovaries and uterine ligaments. Even it is quite rare, endometriosis may affect the vulva, vagina, rectovaginal septum or perineal region, generally secondary to obstetric or surgical trauma. In this case report, we present a patient with perineal endometriosis in an epi- siotomy scar. Diagnostic tools used included transvaginal and endorectal ultrasonography (USG), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and biopsy. The endometriotic mass was wide-excised together with episiotomy scar. The recovery was uneventful with excellent functional and esthetic results. Six months after operation, woman is asymptomatic. According to the literature and our own experience, wide excision of endometriotic tissue seems to be the best chance of cure with satisfactory functional results and should be recommended. Keywords Endometriosis Perineum Episiotomy Introduction Endometriosis is deﬁned as the presence offunctional endometrial tissue outside the uterine cavity [1]. Statistic data showed that decreasing order offrequency is following: ovaries (30%), uterosacral and large ligaments (18–24%), fallopian tubes (20%), pelvic peritoneum, pouch of Douglas and gastrointestinal tract. Extraperitoneal locations include cervical portio (0.5%), vagina and rectovaginal septum, round ligament and inguinal hernia sac (0.3–0.6%), navel (1%), abdominal scars after gynecological surgery (1.5%) and cesarean section (0.5%). Endometriosis rarely affects extra-abdominal organs such as the lungs, urinary system, skin and central nervous system [2, 3]. The following report describes one case of perineal and perianal endometriosis in episiotomy scar treated by wide surgical excision. Case history A 36-year-old, primagravida and primaparous woman presented with a painful mass in episiotomy scar. The pain was appeared six months after normal, not complicated vaginal delivery. The pain was progressive and cyclical, correlating with her menstrual cycle. The menstrual cycle was durable 22–24 days. After 1 year, the patient noticed the nodule on episiotomy scar. She had no familial and personal history of endometriosis. A. Odobasic (& ) Ad. Odobasic E. Idrizovic M. Dervisefendic Surgery Clinic, University Clinical Center Tuzla, Trnovac bb, 75000 Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina e-mail: amer.o@bih.net.ba A. Pasic Plastic Surgery Clinic, University Clinical Center Tuzla, Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina E. Iljazovic-Latifagic Pathology Department, University Clinical Center Tuzla, Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina L. Arnautalic Radiology Clinic, University Clinical Center Tuzla, Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina L. Dedic´ Anestesiology Clinic, University Clinical Center Tuzla, Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina 123 Tech Coloproctol (2010) 14 (Suppl 1):S25–S27 DOI 10.1007/s10151-010-0642-8 Author'spersonalcopy
  4. 4. During physical examination, a ﬁrm nodule measuring approximately 609 40 mm was palpated in the episiot- omy scar, intimately associated with vagina and anal canal (Fig. 1). After ﬁrst examination, the incision biopsy was done. Histopathology revealed the foci of endometriosis. Anos- copy and rectoscopy were normal, as well as internal pelvic organs on gynecological and ultrasound examination. Endorectal ultrasonography demonstrated a hypo/hypere- chogenic mass extending along the right part of the anal canal. Rectal and anal wall, puborectal muscle and anal sphincter muscles are preserved. According to the speciﬁcity and sensitivity of the anal- ysis, we performed the pelvic MRI. Sagittal and transversal scan showed a roundish lesion, with irregular contour, size 38 9 37 9 32 mm in subcutaneous adipose tissue and ischiorectal fossa with characteristic of endometriotic focus (blood content). Lesion intimately overlaps on the anterior right wall of the vaginal introitus and external anal sphincter, with no inﬁltration. The patient was operated in general anesthesia in the lithotomy position. Wide excision of the endometriotic lesion together with the episiotomy scar was performed (Fig. 2). The histopathologic examination revealed islands of endometrial tissue in ﬁbro-elastic tissue. Microscopically, there were multiple endometriotic foci composed of proliferative type of endometrial glands and moderate dense stroma, surrounded by dense ﬁbro-elastic tissue. Associated areas offocal microscopic hemorrhages were observed as well as rare hemosiderin-laden macrophages. The postoperative course was uneventful, and the patient was discharged on the ﬁfth postoperative day. Six months after operation, the patient is symptom-free with no signs of recurrence. Discussion Endometriosis is a common disease, but the etiology and pathogenesis of endometriosis are still unclear. Many the- ories have been proposed to explain this condition as the endometrium implantation theory, the coelomic metaplasia theory, the lymphatic and vascular metastasis theories, the mechanical transplant theory of remnant endometrium in spontaneous or operative delivery, the embryonic rests theory, a recent hypothesis based on the relationship of local immune factors [4]. Perineal endometriotic lesions can be explained by some of those theories. During vaginal delivery in combination with episiotomy implantation of endometrial tissue in episiotomy, wound occurs [5]. Angio-lymphatic theory and mechanical transplantation of endometrial cells during surgical procedure are among the others, which put forward explanation of the etiopathogenesis of other ectopic and perineal endometriotic lesions [6]. However, other factors, such as immunological, genetic and familial, could be involved in the pathogenesis of this disease. Most of the endometriotic lesions in the perineal area occur secondary to obstetrical and surgical trauma and mostly on episiot- omy scars [7]. Among those theories and literature, we believe that perineal endometriosis in our case could be the result ofimplantation in the perineal area during parturition or instrumentation because the patient had episiotomy with endometriotic center located in the episiotomy scar. Also, perineal endometriosis with perineal trauma can be explained by the theory of transplantation. For certain diagnosis, except family and personal history and physical examination, biopsy, ultrasonography (USG) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) are very important. USG is recommended for detecting the endometriomas of the ovary, bladder and rectum, but it is less sensitive than MRI for the assessment of deep pelvic endometriosis [1]. Pelvic MRI has a greater sensitivity (90–92%) and speci- ﬁcity (91–98%) for the diagnosis of endometriomas than the other non-invasive imaging techniques [1, 8]. MRI is highly sensitive in detecting very small masses and offers excellent differentiation of endometriomas from neigh- boring tissue. Fig. 1 Preoperative status with ﬁrm nodule in the episiotomy scar Fig. 2 Status immediately after operation S26 Tech Coloproctol (2010) 14 (Suppl 1):S25–S27 123 Author'spersonalcopy
  5. 5. A certain diagnosis can only be accomplished by his- tological examination of the lesion (biopsy), as done in the case of our patient. Endometriosis is one of the commonest benign gynecological conditions, but the incidence of endometriosis at the episiotomy site is quite rare. Although endometriosis has been associated with the occurence of menstrual cycles, it can affect between 2 and 5% of men- opausal women and generally occurs as a side effect of hormone use [9]. In these cases, a differential diagnosis to exclude malignancies is critical. Magtibay et al. [10] pre- sented a case of a 76-year-old woman with endometriosis- associated invasive adenocarcinoma involving the rectum. Chene et al. [11] presented a case with malignant degen- eration of endometriosis in episiotomy scar. These cases are very rare, only 0.3% to 1% in endometriosis surgical scars. The perineal endometriosis is a speciﬁc disease with possibility of the malignant transformation, and therefore adequate surgical treatment is necessary. Primary treatment modality is the surgical excision of the lesion. Dougherty et al. [12] presented 7 patients with perianal endometriosis, and he observed surgical wide excision with primary sphincteroplasty, narrow excision and incomplete excision with two recurrences in the narrow excision group and no recurrences in the wide excision group. In a case series of 6 patients by Liang et al. [5], endometric lesions occured on the episiotomy scars after vaginal delivery. He observed recurrence in patient treated with only surgery; however, none of the patients treated with surgical and medical combination had recurrence of disease. Kanellos et al. [13] presented a patient with perineal endometriosis in an episiotomy scar with anal sphincter involvement. The procedure was followed by overlapping sphincter recon- struction. Barisic et al. [14] presented two cases with same treatment. They afﬁrm that the wide surgical excision is the best chance of cure. In a case series of 26 patients, Wang Han-Bi et al. [ 15] presented that complete excision of lesion is the ﬁrst choice of treatment. Recurrence rate of incomplete excision is high. Finally, we can conclude that the principle of mana- gement includes adequate, wide excision to prevent recurrence. Anyway, some diagnostic methods, including ultrasonography, magnetic resonance imaging and biopsy, should proceed to the surgical approach. Conﬂict ofinterest The authors declare that they have no conﬂict ofinterest related to this article. References 1. Bazot M, Darai E, Hourani R, Thomassin I, Cortez A, Uzan S (2004) Deep pelvic endometriosis: MR imaging for diagnosis and prediction of extension of disease. Radiology 232:379–389 2. Bergqvist A (1993) Different types of extragenital endometriosis: a review. Ginecol Endocrinol 7:207–221 3. Lin YH, Kuo LJ, Chuang AY, Cheng TI, Hung CF (2006) Extrapelvic endometriosis complicated with colonic obstruction. J Chin Med Assoc 69:47–50 4. Witz CA (2002) Pathogenesis of endometriosis. Gynecol Obstet Invest 53:152–162 5. Liang CC, Tsai CC, Chen TC, Soong YK (1996) Management of perineal endometriosis. Int J Gynecol Obstet 53:261–265 6. Audebert AJ (1990) External endometriosis: histogenesis, etiol- ogy and natural course. Rev Prat 40:1077–1081 7. Kahraman K, Sonmezer M, Gungor M, Unlu C (2003) Recurrent vulvar-perineal endometriosis. Artemis 4:77–79 8. Kinkel K, Frei KA, Balleyguier C, Chapron C (2006) Diagnosis of endometriosis with imaging: a review. Eur Radiol 16:285–298 9. Sesti F, Vettraino G, Pietropolli A, Marziali M, Piccione E (2005) Vesical and vaginal endometriosis in postmenopause following oestrogen replacement therapy. Eur J Obstet Gynecol Reprod Biol 118:265–266 10. Magtibay PM, Heppel J, Leslie KO (2001) Endometriosis-asso- ciated invasive adenocarcinoma involving the rectum in a post- menopausal female. Dis Colon Rectum 44:1530–1533 11. Chene G, Darcha C, Dechelotte P, Mage G, Canis M (2007) Malignant degeneration of perineal endometriosis in episiotomy scar, case report and review of the literature. Int J Gynecol Cancer 17:709–714 12. Dougherty LS, Hull T (2000) Perineal endometriosis with anal sphincter involvement. Dis Colon Rectum 43:1157–1160 13. Kanellos I, Kelpis T, Zaraboukas T, Betsis D (2001) Perineal endometriosis in episiotomy scar with anal sphincter involve- ment. Tech Coloproctol 5:107–108 14. Barisic G, Krivokapic Z, Jovanovic D (2006) Perineal endome- triosis in episiotomy scar with anal sphincter involvement: report of two cases and review of the literature. Int Urogynecol J 17:646–649 15. Han-Bi W, Lan Z, Jing-He L, Zhu-Feng L, Da-Wei S, Jin-Hua L, Qing-Bo F (2008) Clinical presentation and management of perineal endometriosis with anal sphincter involvement: a report of 26 cases. J Reprod Med 17:69 Tech Coloproctol (2010) 14 (Suppl 1):S25–S27 S27 123 Author'spersonalcopy

