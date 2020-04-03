Pasantías Técnicas YPF

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PASANTÍAS TECNICAS 2019 YPF CILC Alejo Zanni
P á g i n a 1 | 23 INDICE  Datos del pasante ………………………………………….2  Introducción ……………………………………………….3  Empresa ……………………………...
P á g i n a 2 | 23 DATOS DEL PASANTE:  APELLIDO: ZANNI PEREZ  NOMBRES: CARLOS ALEJO  DNI: 42.714.090  EDAD: 19 AÑOS  ...
P á g i n a 3 | 23 INTRODUCCIÓN En este informe voy a comentar y explicar mi paso de pasantías por la empresa YPF en el Co...
P á g i n a 4 | 23 MARCO TEÓRICO EMPRESA Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales S. A. (YPF S. A.) es una empresa argentina de e...
P á g i n a 5 | 23 SECTOR DE PASANTIA Complejo industrial Lujan De Cuyo CARACTERÍSTICAS DE LA PLANTA  1.700 trabajadores,...
P á g i n a 6 | 23 Programa de Pasantías para alumnos de escuelas secundarias técnicas El programa se basó en las Práctica...
P á g i n a 7 | 23 Red de refinería completa La Refinería del CILC cuenta con una capacidad de 17600 m3/día. Si bien la ca...
P á g i n a 8 | 23 Como podemos observar son muchos los procesos que se realizan en la refinería. Gracias a ello, logramos...
P á g i n a 9 | 23 Planta y proceso en la cual me encontré HDS III DESCRIPCIÓN El objetivo de la unidad es transformar el ...
P á g i n a 10 | 23 2. SISTEMA DE ALTA: Posteriormente, la descarga de la bomba se divide en dos corrientes paralelas de i...
P á g i n a 11 | 23 3. SISTEMA DE FRACCIONAMIENTO: La fase hidrocarbureada es enviada al Stripper de Gas Oíl en donde se s...
P á g i n a 12 | 23 SISTEMA DE ALTA C1 F 1 Horno C 2 Reactor C 3 Separador de alta GOL TOPPING III GOL TOPPING IV G 2 A/B ...
P á g i n a 13 | 23 Ingresa la Carga a C1 (Acumulador de carga). La función de este es tener una reserva constante, para l...
P á g i n a 14 | 23 CONOCIMIENTO ADQUIRIDO En las primeras 3 semanas estuvimos recibimos cursos y formaciones de todo tipo...
P á g i n a 15 | 23 ORDEN JERARQUICO En este orden se encuentran los principales responsables del complejo industrial Luja...
P á g i n a 16 | 23 TRATO CON EL PERSONAL Tuve la suerte de trabajar con excelentes personas, las cuales siempre estuviero...
P á g i n a 17 | 23 ASPECTOS POSITIVOS Y VENTAJAS DE LAS PASANTIAS EN YPF La principal ventaja que encuentro, para una per...
P á g i n a 18 | 23 Por otro lado, es muy bueno realizar experiencias de este tipo para saber cuáles son las dificultades ...
P á g i n a 19 | 23 ANEXO ADJUNTO IMÁGENES
P á g i n a 20 | 23
P á g i n a 21 | 23
P á g i n a 22 | 23
P á g i n a 23 | 23
