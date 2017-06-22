Alejandro Escalona A3

Integrante: Alejandro Escalona CI: 25.929.391 Materia: Higiene y Seguridad Industrial
Factores de riesgos en una Compañía Eléctrica  Quemaduras: Los incendios debidos a la energía eléctrica se producen, fund...
Enfermedades Ocupacionales Enfermedades producidas por la corriente eléctrica • Electrocución: es un accidente frecuente e...
Enfermedades Respiratorias: Este grupo de enfermedades esta relacionado con los contaminantes laborales. Existen dos vías ...
Clasificación de la acción toxica: • Irritantes: Humo de soldadura, ozono (Esta sustancia se compone de tres moléculas de ...
Principales alergias respiratorias: • Dermatosis: son las enfermedades que afectan a la piel y sus anexos que incluyen el ...
Estadísticas publicadas por INPSASEL según el área del cuerpo afectada
Distribución porcentual de accidentes eléctricos en el cuerpo humano Estas son las principales partes del cuerpo que se ve...
Mecánico Esta expuesto a los siguientes riesgos: - Exposición a Monóxido de carbono - Riesgos de dermatitis - Exposición a...
Análisis Estadístico de Accidentes y Enfermedades

