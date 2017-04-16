RAFAEL ALBERTIRAFAEL ALBERTI Rafael Alberti Merello fue un escritor español, especialmente reconocido como poeta, miembro ...
Índice • 1. Biografía de Alberti • 2. Característica de su poesía • 3. Diferentes obras • 4. Guiones de cine
Biografía Poeta español, miembro de la Generación del 27. Sus padres pertenecían a familias de origen italiano asentadas e...
Biografía 2.0 No obstante un acontecimiento triste le abrirá las puertas de otra forma de creación. Una noche de 1920, ant...
Su poesía Se distinguen cinco momentos en la lírica albertina: popularismo, gongorismo, surrealismo, poesía política y poe...
Obras • Marinero en tierra (1925) • La amante (1926) • El alba del alhelí (1927) • Cal y canto (1929) • Sobre los ángeles ...
Guiones de cine Realizó los guiones de dos películas: La dama duende (1945) El gran amor de Bécquer (1946)
  RAFAEL ALBERTIRAFAEL ALBERTI Rafael Alberti Merello fue un escritor español, especialmente reconocido como poeta, miembro de la Generación del 27 nacido en El Puerto de Santa María el 16 de diciembre de 1902.
