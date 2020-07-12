Successfully reported this slideshow.
Personal information, verb TO BE
Key words for personal information and examples of the verb to be

  1. 1. 1. Name 2. Last name 5. From 16. Color, T.V program, movie, hobby, food, animal, soccer team. 3. Middle name 14. Study 11. Work/profession 4. Full name 13. Pets 15. Children 7. Address 6. Nationality 12. Phone 8. Live 10. Birthday 9. Actor/singer17. Age 18. Marital status 19. Spell name 20. e-mail 21. Sister/brother
  2. 2. “TO BE” VERB APPLICATION Affimative: Negative Abreviation Pronouns I am not I’m not You are not You' re He/ she/ it is not He’s/ She’s/ It’s We are not We’re They are not They’re
  3. 3. Interrogative Are you? Is he, she, it? Are we? Are they? Example: • Jennifer is a pop music singer. ?____________________________ +____________________________ +____________________________ -____________________________ -____________________________ -/+____________________________ Your turn: • Carlos and Mario are from Brazil. ?____________________________ +____________________________ +____________________________ -____________________________ -____________________________ -/+____________________________
  4. 4. it's your turn  Stefany and Tony _____ law students.  Tony ____ a law student.  ____ Meni and George teachers? are is am are amis AmAre Is
  5. 5. order the sentences  singer / Is / Colombian / ? / Carlos Vives / a  She’s / English/ student/ an  aren’t/ Mario/ in/ Jose/ football/ and/the/ cup/ world Is Carlos Vives a Colombian Singer.? She’s an English student . Mario and Jose aren’t in the football world cup.
  6. 6. 1. My name _______ James. 2. Mary _______the secretary. 3. John and Lucy _____ at school. 4. I_____ a student. 5. The boys ____ in the garden. 6. He _____a lawyer. 7. Susie ____a housewife 8. They ____ my friends. Complete the sentencesusing thecorrect formof the verbTo be’

