Toy Cantando - Lola canta bajo la lluvia (Storyboard))

"Toy Cantando - Lola canta bajo la lluvia" is a storyboard for a children's educational program or video. It likely includes illustrations or sketches of each scene in the video, along with brief descriptions or dialogue for each. The storyboard may be used to plan out the visual and narrative elements of the video and ensure that it is cohesive and engaging for young viewers. The title translates to "Toy Singing - Lola sings in the rain," so the storyboard may depict a toy character named Lola singing in the rain. The word "cantando" means "singing" in Spanish.