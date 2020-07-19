Fundamentos de Windows

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Soporta particiones de mayor capacidad: Es un sistema operativo gráfico, que a, posee el sistema de archivos NTFS, LO que ...
La velocidad: Son 30 segundos aproximadamente que demora en cargar Windows 7, en comparación con el Windows Vista. La comp...
Cambios en la Interfaz Gráfica de Usuario. Características Online. Windows 8 está diseñado para configurear el computador ...
Trajo consigo • El menú inicio • Modo táctil • Escritorios virtuales • Interfaz mejorada • Multitareas • Se pueden usar va...
Caracteristicas dw windows xp ejemplo de https://www.ejemplode.com/8-informatica/3504-caracteristicas_de_windows_xp.html W...
  1. 1. Soporta particiones de mayor capacidad: Es un sistema operativo gráfico, que a, posee el sistema de archivos NTFS, LO que le permite a este sistema operativo soportar particiones de unidades de discos duros de mayor capacidad. Facilidad para reconocer dispositivos y controladores: Posee la capacidad para que sean instalados distintos controladores y se puedan instalar nuevas aplicaciones. Escritorio remoto: Cuenta con la opción de abrir una sesión con otra computadora que funcione con Windows XP. Cuentas de usuario: Este sistema operativo permite el uso de varias cuentas de usuario; posibilitando el acceso de otro usuario a su propia sesión. VENTAJAS Mayor compatibilidad de hardware. Fue enfocado en el desarrollo para uso de videojuegos. Mayor velocidad en procesamiento. Extensa compatibilidad con redes (Inalámbricas, Infrarrojo - Etc.). Mayor facilidad de uso para usuarios inexpertos. DESVENTAJAS El Kernel del sistema operativo es muy pequeño, por lo que puede ser atacado por virus. La seguridad en Windows es muy baja. Al ser propietario se necesita que se compre una licencia. El programa Wordpad El programa Paint La calculadora La ventana de MS-DOS El programa SCANDISK Grabadora, Reproductor multimedia Copias de seguridad Cada ventana tiene tres botones en la barra de título, en la esquina superior derecha, los cuales son, de izquierda a derecha: Minimizar: oculta la ventana en la barra de tareas. Maximizar: Permite cambiar entre el modo de pantalla completa o permitir modificar su tamaño a gusto. Cerrar: Cierra la ventana. Para acceder a distintas carpetas, solo basta con primero acceder a Mi PC, luego a la unidad de disco deseada, y comenzar a abrir carpetas. Para comenzar a explorar Windows XP, se hace clic en el botón de inicio, para desplegar el menú, que es la puerta de acceso a todas las aplicaciones alojadas en el computador. En el lado izquierdo del menú de Inicio, se encontrará el listado de los programas más usados del computador; y en el lado derecho, los accesos a las carpetas básicas de Windows. El menú Inicio también brinda acceso a otras opciones como: Ayuda y soporte técnico, Buscar y Ejecutar. La papelera mantendrá los documentos eliminados hasta el momento siempre y cuando no la vaciemos. Ésta nos permite la oportunidad de restaurar los archivos que ya han sido eliminados. Para abrir la papelera se debe ir hacia el Escritorio y hacer doble clic sobre el icono de papelera de reciclaje. Su instalación es bastante sencilla, sólo basta tenerlo en un CD o USB y proceder a colocarlo en nuestra computadora, para luego esperar y ejecutarlo. Eso sí se debe realizar una copia de seguridad antes. Para desinstalarlo, hay que ir a Inicio, Panel de control y abrir Agregar o quitar programas. Haga clic en el botón Cambiar o quitar programas que aparece en el lado superior izquierdo de la pantalla. Seleccione en listado de programas de la pantalla de la derecha Desinstalar Windows XP y haga clic en el botón Cambiar o quitar. Luego le damos clic a desinstalar Windows XP y listo.
  2. 2. La velocidad: Son 30 segundos aproximadamente que demora en cargar Windows 7, en comparación con el Windows Vista. La compatibilidad: según algunos datos el Windows 7 admite hasta 80.000 dispositivos de conectividad compatibles. Seguridad: Windows 7 permite ejecutar aplicaciones que solo están permitidas por el Administrador del Sistema. Ahorro de energía: Windows 7 reduce el consumo de energía hasta un 30%. Interfaz gráfica: Mejorada del Windows 7, la barra de tareas es más grande. Bajo consumo de memoria: La gente de Microsoft ha informado que se pueden tener hasta 50 ventanas abiertas y mantener un rendimiento óptimo. Ventajas Mayor sincronizaciónentre el usuarioy el ordenador. Ocupará menosmemoria, tantosu nuevo kernel como el SistemaOperativo en sí. Soportarádiversas plataformas de prcesadores:32 y 64 bits. Es un SistemaOperativo abierto. Ahorraráenergíapues no requiere de tantosoporte de hardware o integración de tantos componentes. Desventajas No traerá soporte o compatibilidadcon los drivers y dispositivos de tecnologíasobsoletas No seríauna total innovación,por contar con características propias de otros sistemas operativos. Traería desventajas económicas en casode que no haya actualizaciones de Windows XP o Vista El programa Wordpad El programa Paint La calculadora Función recortes Notas rápidas Block de notas Reproductor de windows media Las ventanas son bastante similares al nombrado anteriormente (windows XP) pero están más grandes, digitakizadas, y modernas. También permite que el administrador las modifique según el color que se guste. Aparte, Windows 7 ha introducido nuevos controles para que se pueda dominar la creciente cantidad de ventanas que se suelen tener abiertas simultáneamente. El Menú de Inicio te permite iniciar programas, abrir carpetas de uso frecuente, buscar archivos, programas, carpetas y páginas web, ajustar la configuración del Sistema Operativo, obtener ayuda de Microsoft sobre el SO y apagar o poner la computadora en estado de hibernación. Para abrir el menú de Inicio presiona el botón de inicio que se encuentra en el extremo inferior izquierdo de tu pantalla o presiona el botón que tiene el símbolo de Windows en tu teclado. La papelera no es más que una carpeta donde se almacena los documentos, carpetas o accesos directos que eliminamos, de forma que podamos recuperaralgún elementoborrado por equivocación. Por tanto, es un paso intermedio antes del borrado definitivo. Si tratamos de recuperarun elementoeliminado que se encuentre en la papelera de reciclaje por defecto volverá a su ubicación original. Similar a la instalación de las anteriores versiones, si se tiene en un CD o USB es bastante sencillo. Su desinstalación se realiza primero modificando el sector de arranque y luego borrando el sistema.
  3. 3. Cambios en la Interfaz Gráfica de Usuario. Características Online. Windows 8 está diseñado para configurear el computador por medio de una cuenta Microsoft! También se encuentran cambios en otros aspectos como: los programas incorporados de seguridad que buscan la protección y el cuidado del equipo y sus archivos, la forma de apagar el equipo, la recuperación del sistema y la manera cómo se utilizan los comandos del teclado, del mouse y la pantalla, en el caso de un equipo táctil. Ventajas El sistema operativo cuenta con un nuevo menú de inicio que es muy impecable. Las aplicaciones son interactivas. Al crear una cuenta no pide un nombre si no tu cuenta de correo. El Sistema de Windows 8 es más rápido al encender el equipo. Desventajas El Sistema Operativo está enfocado a tabletas, no a un PC que no cuente con pantalla táctil. Las aplicaciones por ahora son gratuitas pero cuando el sistema operativo este en forma, algunas van a ser cobradas y esto no es muy favorable. El programa Wordpad El programa Paint La calculadora Función recortes Notas rápidas Block de notas Reproductor de Windows media Debido a las quejas de los usuarios con respecto a la desaparción de el botón del menú inicio y las clásicas ventanas,Windows decidió reimplementarlos, colocando de nuevo sus ventanas y el adorado botón de inicio, en una actualización que llegó 2 años después de la aparición de este Windows. Mucha gente se quejó de esta versión de Windows ya que no posee el clásico botón de inicio que todas las versiones anteriores habían tenido, y las personas estaban acostumbradas a su utilidad diaria. Su menú es totalmente diferente, es bastante innovador pero a muchas personas les pareció tedioso y optaron por descargar su viejo menú.. La Papelera de reciclaje es una función de Windows, presente desde sus primeras versiones, que tiene una gran utilidad, ya que nos permite dado el caso recuperar archivos borrados por error. Aunque se puede desactivar (cosa esta que no es recomendable) también se puede configurar para que el espacio que ocupe sea el indicado Similar a la instalación de las anteriores versiones, si se tiene en un CD o USB es bastante sencillo. Para desinstalar… Abra el Panel de control Navegar a Panel de control -Programas Allí, haz clic en el enlace -Actualizaciones instaladas bajo el elemento -Programas y características o, puedes pulsar Win+R en el teclado y escribir lo siguiente en el cuadro de ejecución: shell:AppUpdatesFolder Ahora, necesita desinstalar estos archivos KB:KB2949621, KB2938439, KB2937592, KB2932046, KB2919355 Reiniciar y eso es todo
  4. 4. Trajo consigo • El menú inicio • Modo táctil • Escritorios virtuales • Interfaz mejorada • Multitareas • Se pueden usar varios programas a la vez en la pantalla Ventajas Modo oscuro Vuelve el menú inicio Sistema más ligero Consume menos recursos Mayor seguridad Cortana Desventajas No reproduce DVDs Bugs El panel de control es distinto a los antiguos Las actualizaciones automáticas son obligatorias Los mismos de las versiones anteriores, más… Lupa Reconocimie nto de voz Teclado en pantalla (mejorado) Paint (EN 3D) Windows Journal Visor de XPS Las ventanas son bastnate estilizadas, y tienen un sinfín de funciones nuevas, como la ALT+TAB para pasar de una ventana a otra. También se pueden visualizar varias ventanas a la vez en la pantalla, algo nunca antes visto en la historia de Windows. El menú de inicio regresó en Windows 10 como híbrido entre el clásico de Windows 7 y la pantalla de inicio de Windows 8 al añadir un marco propio para aplicaciones Modern UI. La verdad es que el intento de Microsoft por hacer los tiles interactivos la versión pasada no le gustó nadita a los usuarios, que optan por una versión totalmente distinta a esa y más parecida a la del Windows 7. Este directorio nos permite almacenar archivos que deseamos eliminar de nuestro sistema y si estos se encuentran en este lugar, también tendremos la posibilidad de restaurarlos a donde estaban anteriormente. Para instalar, es igual que en las versiones anteriores, se debe de disponer de un CD o un USB para luego proceder a ejecutarlo en nuestro PC. Para desinstalar: Abrir la Configuración de sistema (clic en menú Inicio > Configuración). Ir a la sección Actualización y seguridad, y dentro de ella a Recuperación. Si hemos instalado Windows 10 bajo la modalidad de actualización, deberíamos ver una opción titulada Regresar a Windows 7/8.1. Simplemente hay que presionar el botón "Empezar" dentro de esa sección.
