Actividades del segundo bloque fisica[3149]

ESCUELA SECUNDARIA OFICIAL NO 0658 “12 DE OCTUBRE” Nombre del Prof.: CESAR JOEL RAMIREZ MONSALVO Asignatura: FISICA ALUMNO...
INSTRUCCIONES: Resuelve los siguientes problemas 1.Sandra lanza una pelota en tiro vertical con una velocidad de salida 85...
INSTRUCCIONES: ANOTA LA LETRA EN EL PARENTESIS SEGÚN CORRESPONDA a) Que es movimiento b) Que es tiempo c) Que es espacio d...
( )es todo lo que se puede medir ( ) cuando cambia un objeto de posicion en cada instante de tiempo de un lugar a otro ( )...
un corredor lleva una distancia de 35 km ¿cual sera su velocidad? Si lleva un tiempo de 23 hrs ¿cual sera la velocidad fin...
INSTRUCCIONES:lee con a tencion y contesta lo que se te pide -dibuja las características principales de una onda -Anota la...
  1. 1. ESCUELA SECUNDARIA OFICIAL NO 0658 “12 DE OCTUBRE” Nombre del Prof.: CESAR JOEL RAMIREZ MONSALVO Asignatura: FISICA ALUMNO: ___________________________ 2°A INSTRUCCIONES: Escribe la letra en el inciso según corresponda a) Tiro vertical b) Formula general de tiro vertical c) Despeje de tiro vertical d) 1 ley de Newton e) 2 ley de Newton f) 3 ley de Newton g) Formula general de fuerza h) Despeje de fuerza i) ¿Qué es energía cinética? j) Formula general de energía cinética k) ¿Qué es energía potencial? l) Formula general de energía potencial m) Unidad de medida de Vi n) Unidad de medida de h o) Unidad de medida de t p) Unidad de medida de g q) Unidad de medida de F r) ¿A que corresponde NEWTONS? s) ¿A que corresponde DINAS? t) Unidad de medida de Ec u) ¿A que equivale ERGIO? v) ¿A que equivale JOULES? w) Unidad de medida de m x) Unidad de medida de a ( ) t=Vi-Vf/g ( ) F=m.a ( ) Ec=m.v2 ( ) Ep=m.g.h ( ) m=F/a ( ) Vf =Vi-g.t ( ) Es cuando un objeto se lanza de abajo hacia arriba ( ) Ley de la inercia “los cuerpos tienden a hacer lo mismo siempre” ( ) Ley de la acción y reacción “a cualquier cuerpo que se le aplique una fuerza la regresara por reacción” ( ) Ley de la fuerza “si a un cuerpo le aplicas una fuerza su aceleración será de acuerdo a su masa mientras más masa menos aceleración, mientras menos masa mas aceleración ( ) Es cuando se mide la energía de un objeto por su posición y su altura ( ) Se obtiene mediante el movimiento de los cuerpos y está determinado en función de la masa del cuerpo en sí y sobre todo el cuadrado de la velocidad ( ) cm, mts, km ( ) mts/seg2 , mts/min2 , mts/hrs2 , cm/seg2 , cm/min2 , cm/seg2 , cm/hrs2 , km/seg2 , km/min2 , km/hrs2 ( ) cm/seg, cm/min, cm/hrs. mts/seg, mts/min, mts/hrs, km/min, km/seg km/hrs ( ) Newtons (masa kg) ( ) Dinas (fuerza gr) ( ) Newtons y Dinas ( ) gr ( ) Ergio y Joules ( ) kg ( ) cm, mts, km ( ) mts/seg2 , mts/min2 , mts/hrs2 , cm/seg2 , cm/min2 , cm/seg2 , cm/hrs2 , km/seg2 , km/min2 , km/hrs2
  2. 2. INSTRUCCIONES: Resuelve los siguientes problemas 1.Sandra lanza una pelota en tiro vertical con una velocidad de salida 85 km/seg , calcula su velocidad a los 5.3 seg de lanzarla DATOS FORMULA DESPEJE SUSTITUCION OPERACIÓN RESULTADO 2.Al estar sujeto a la aplicación de un cuerpo con una masa de 565kg le produce una aceleración de 67 mts/seg2 ¿Cuál es la magnitud de la fuerza aplicada? DATOS FORMULA DESPEJE SUSTITUCION OPERACIÓN RESULTADO 3.Determina la energía cinética que se produce por un cuerpo en movimiento cuya masa es de 183gr y se mueve a una velocidad de 67 mts/seg DATOS FORMULA DESPEJE SUSTITUCION OPERACIÓN RESULTADO 4.obten la energía potencial que por su posición tiene un cuerpo que se encuentra a 38 mts de altura y tiene una masa de 130gr DATOS FORMULA DESPEJE SUSTITUCION OPERACIÓN RESULTADO
  3. 3. INSTRUCCIONES: ANOTA LA LETRA EN EL PARENTESIS SEGÚN CORRESPONDA a) Que es movimiento b) Que es tiempo c) Que es espacio d) Que es movil e) Que es magnitud f) Cuales la formula general de movimiento g) Cuales son los despejes de movimiento h) Cuales la formula general de aceleracion i) Cuales son sus despejes de aceleracion j) Que magnitudes conoces k) Cuales son los despejes de altura l) Cuales son las unidades de medida de distancia m) Cuales son las unidades de medida de tiempo n) Cuales son las unidades de medida de V, Vi, Vf o) Cuales son las unidades de medida de aceleracion p) Cuales son las unidades de medida de altura q) Cuales la gravedad de la tierra r) Son tipos de movimiento s) Formula general de longitud de onda t) Despeje de longitud y onda
  4. 4. ( )es todo lo que se puede medir ( ) cuando cambia un objeto de posicion en cada instante de tiempo de un lugar a otro ( )el cual se define en funcion de como se mueve cualquier fenomeno que ocupa alrededor es la duracion de un fenomeno y puede ser desde muy corto hasta muy largo ( )es todo aquel objeto que se puede desplazar ( )d, t, v, vi, vf, a, h ( )es donde ocurre todo tipo de fenomeno ( )d=v·t Y t=d/v ( )a=vf-vi/t ( )v=d/t ( )vf=a·t”vi y t=vf-vi/a ( ) cm/seg cm/min cm/hrs m/seg m/min m/hrs km/seg km/min km/hrs ( )cm, m, km ( ) seg, min, hrs ( )cm/seg cm/min cm/hrs m/seg m/min m/hrs km/seg km/min km/hrs ( )cm, m, km ( ) no tiene ( ) 9.8 mts/seg 2 ( ) movimiento ractilineo uniforme, movimiento ractilineo acelerado , movimiento circular, movimiento parbolico ( )v=L·f ( )L·v/f
  5. 5. un corredor lleva una distancia de 35 km ¿cual sera su velocidad? Si lleva un tiempo de 23 hrs ¿cual sera la velocidad final de un movil? Si tiene una aceleracion constante de 12 mts/seg2 con un tiempo de 20 seg Luisa deja caer desde lo alto de un edificio una pelota, y tardo en caer al piso 25 seg ¿Cuál es la altura del edificio? Determina la velocidad de una onda,cuya longitud es de 12m y su frecuencia es de 20 C/seg
  6. 6. INSTRUCCIONES:lee con a tencion y contesta lo que se te pide -dibuja las características principales de una onda -Anota las unidades de medida de las siguientes magnitudes d- t- L- h- v- a- g- F- -Anota la formula general de movimiento rectilíneo -Anota los despejes de movimiento rectilíneo uniforme -Anota la formula general de aceleración -Anota los despejes de aceleración

