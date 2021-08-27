Successfully reported this slideshow.
El conocimiento como forma de expresión 020 Don Carlos que nunca había pensado en ser vendedor, se había propuesto ese día...
Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia El conocimiento como forma de expresión Viene pág. 1 En el últim...
vivencia y experiencia que consume a la humanidad desde finales del año 2019; y el inicio del 2020; y no sabemos, si tambi...
El conocimiento como forma de expresión Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia Viene pág. 3 En el últim...
5 El conocimiento como forma de expresión G Viene pág. 4 Los avances… contenido de beta caroteno que estimula la producció...
El conocimiento como forma de expresión 6 llegar a dar respuesta a una incógnita planteada por el profesor, ABP presenta u...
El conocimiento como forma de expresión Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia generar ideas de product...
8 El conocimiento como forma de expresión Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia Adivinanzas 1. Si lo t...
Foto: Estrecho Rio Magdalena municipio de San Agustín Huila. Semillero Imanigua 9 El conocimiento como forma de expresión
Foto: Salto de Bordones municipio de Isnos Huila. Semillero Imanigua 10 El conocimiento como forma de expresión Gestión e
BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO Nota Aclaratoria Los artículos, imágenes y notas publicadas en Noti- Manigua, son responsabilidad de s...
Education
Aug. 27, 2021
Noti manigua edición 73

Education
Aug. 27, 2021
42 views

Noti-Manigua No. 73

Noti manigua edición 73

  1. 1. El conocimiento como forma de expresión 020 Don Carlos que nunca había pensado en ser vendedor, se había propuesto ese día y dadas las circunstancias y condicionamientos que imponía la pandemia del Covid19, vender por lo menos, diez suscripciones del periódico físico y virtual llamado El Cronológico para ganarse, según sus precarios cálculos matemáticos, veinticinco mil pesos. Él salió esa mañana con la firme convicción de ganarse veinticinco mil pesos si lograba inscribir a diez potenciales compradores del periódico El Cronológico porque según le había dicho el director, le pagarían el 25% de la venta de las suscripciones. Que más daba; ese día completaba dos semanas de confinamiento o cuarentena que le habían impuesto las autoridades locales; y él no tenía más recursos económicos para la compra de los alimentos que requería su familia. Preocupado una vez más por otra pausa laboral que se había anunciado desde las autoridades locales y como cumplimiento de la normatividad que desde el gobierno central se había decretado desde el lunes 24 de marzo del 2020; don Carlos se sintió obligado a enfrentar nuevamente la situación que se le presentaba con la presencia y continuidad de la pandemia del Covid19, peste que azotaba de forma inmisericorde al mundo entero. Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia Año 6 Edición No. 72 ISSN: 2422-3727 Florencia Caquetá - Marzo 2021 Noti-Contexto pág. 4 * Los avances naturales en función de la salud humana en la actualidad Noti-Opinión pág. 5 * Las TIC como alternativa para la toma de asistencia universitaria Noti-Ciencia pág. 6 * El uso de las TIC en la enseñanza de osteología animal Noti-Técnica pág. 7 * La creatividad e innovación en el éxito del ingeniero de alimentos Noti-Entretenimiento pág. 8 * Solución crucigrama Noti 72 Noti-Imágenes pág. 8-9 * El estrecho del río Magdalena y Salto de Bordones BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO EN EL ÚLTIMO INSTANTE DEL DÍA JORGE ENRIQUE BASTO Docente Uniamazonia Florencia, febrero 2 del 2021. 3.25 A.M Continúa pág. 2 Noti-Contexto Director General Alejandro Geobanny Jurado Mejía Editor general Semillero Imanigua Diseño Oficina Gestión de Información y Comunicaciones Diagramación y Edición Semillero Imanigua Revisión estilo de redacción Jorge Enrique Basto Revisión Ortográfica y Gramatical Jorge Enrique Basto Revisión General Heriberto Vargas Losada Imagen inicial Aleda Mejía Calderon
  2. 2. Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia El conocimiento como forma de expresión Viene pág. 1 En el último… En el trayecto y recorrido silencioso que hacía desde las oficinas centrales del periódico hacia los barrios periféricos de la ciudad donde pretendía vender las suscripciones, don Carlos recordaba sus viejos aprendizajes de las mitología griega y consideró que debía tener unos buenos argumentos y conocimientos para convencer a los posibles compradores y pensó que debía empezar por explicar el significado del nombre del periódico, que se llamaba El Cronológico. Fue así como buscó e ideó una forma para afianzar, convencer y argumentar la venta de las suscripciones a sus potenciales compradores. Debía empezar por hablarles y explicarles desde el origen y significado del nombre del periódico. Él recordaba –como buen lector que era- que en la mitología griega, Cronos, etimológicamente significaba tiempo -de ahí cronómetro, cronograma, cronografía… y por lo tanto era el dios del tiempo. De igual forma recordó que Cronos permaneció como el dios antiguo e incorpóreo del tiempo que asediaba el universo, conduciendo la rotación de los cielos y el eterno paso del tiempo. Y también recordaba que en la mitología de los romanos, ellos adoptaron al dios Cronos con el nombre del dios Saturno, y equivalía al dios del tiempo en su mitología. Don Carlos anduvo recorriendo toda la mañana los primeros barrios del sur de la ciudad y no tuvo la suerte que esperaba. Llegó el medio día y no dejaba de pensar en su familia; -su esposa Rosario, y sus hijos Manuel y Sofía-. Don Carlos comenzó a desesperarse porque no encontraba cómo ganarse algún dinero y así remediar en algo, la compra de los alimentos que debía llevar a casa por lo menos para esa semana. Convencido que vendería las suscripciones en lo que faltaba del día -la jornada de la tarde-, don Carlos se sentó cerca a la caseta de una esquina esperando que transcurriera el lapso de la dos horas, -tiempo que sabía, era el que utilizaban las familias para almorzar- y desde la corta distancia veía y escuchaba las estadísticas de los contagiados, los recuperados y los muertos por el Covid19 que ya se contaban por miles en el mundo y que a esa hora mostraban los noticieros televisivos después de un semestre de haberse propagado la pandemia. Igual, pensó: “esta noche veré y escucharé más atentamente los resultados e igualmente las estadísticas; porque el presidente de la República todos los días de lunes a viernes, siempre nos los presentaba e informaba”. No almorzó por supuesto, pero desesperado no sintió hambre pensando en su familia. Recordaba que cuando era chico y no tenía plata para el almuerzo, un amigo le decía: “Hagámosle huelga al hambre”. Así lo hizo por una vez más y se paró del asiento donde estaba sentado (que por cierto eran unos pedazos de adoquines de una casa que estaban remodelando) y salió dispuesto y convencido que con los argumentos aprendidos seguramente vendería las diez suscripciones. Esta vez se fue pensando que tenía que buscar a los potenciales compradores en barrios donde vivieran personas con algún nivel cultural, y quizá con un mejor nivel social y económico y que se evidenciaran algún nexo con las nuevas tecnologías de la comunicación y la información, también presumir que tendrían gusto y algún hábito por la lectura, o quizá que escucharan los noticieros radiales o vieran los medios televisivos. Asimismo que se evidenciaran instalaciones de redes telefónicas y de internet donde les llegara la señal y de esta forma se interesaran de alguna forma para adquirir la compra de las suscripciones. Recorriendo las calles observó el comercio de los barrios que estaba visitando en las primeras horas de la tarde y después de un tiempo no encontraba comprador alguno para la venta de las suscripciones del Cronológico; su desespero aumentaba y su angustia de llegar a casa sin ningún dinero para su familia le hizo pensar hasta cometer algún delito. Pero se autorrespondió rotundamente con un NO. Tengo que lograrlo se dijo. Siguió con su ofrecimiento llegando a recorrer casi todos los barrios que había proyectado visitar ese día y aún 2
  3. 3. vivencia y experiencia que consume a la humanidad desde finales del año 2019; y el inicio del 2020; y no sabemos, si también el año 2021. El término pandemia se origina del griego; y es una fusión del prefijo pan, que significa todo y epidemia del griego epi, prefijo que significa sobre; y demia, que proviene de demus, y significa pueblo. Llevado a un lenguaje coloquial sería: una contagiosa enfermedad que se propaga durante algún tiempo sobre toda una población, afectando un sinnúmero de personas y causando mal o daño; algunas, hasta llegar a la muerte, y que se expande de forma intensa, extensa e indiscriminada. Don Carlos mientras leía el artículo, se había olvidado por un momento –y bastante prolongado- de su realidad y con ello de sus necesidades. No se dio cuenta que las horas de la tarde ya habían transcurrido y que en el horizonte se proyectaba el ocaso de los rayos del sol y aún ninguna suscripción había vendido. Salió del anonadamiento cuando escuchó la voz de alguien que lo saludó por su nombre y le ofreció llevarlo en su carro. Quien lo saludada y lo invitaba que se subiera al carro para llevarlo, era un rector conocido por él, porque había trabajado como vigilante años atrás en esta Institución Educativa llamada La Esperanza donde actualmente seguía siendo rector. Inmediatamente lo identificó por su nombre; era Juan Esteban Rodríguez. Durante el recorrido hubo una plática en donde don Carlos le comentó al rector sus vicisitudes, le explicó lo que había leído en el periódico local, aprovechó este encuentro casual para ofrecerle la venta de suscripciones del periódico. Su ocasional amigo de manera reflexiva pero muy repentina, consideró que con la compra de las suscripciones, contribuiría de alguna forma con la situación económica de su viejo y conocido amigo; y asimismo, contribuiría para promover e incentivar los procesos de lectura de los diversos medios de comunicación en sus profesores y los estudiantes de la Institución que él dirigía. Luego de intercambios de frases coloquiales y de recurrentes momentos que juntos memoraban; el rector le dice a don Carlos que como en la institución que él dirige tiene varias subsedes; sería de mucha utilidad académica, cultural y social 3 Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia El conocimiento como forma de expresión Viene pág. 2 En el último… la venta no llegaba. Desconsolado y con casi perdidas las esperanzas por no haber logrado su cometido, ya había pensado en regresar a casa y encontrarse con su familia para contarle el triste desenlace de la no venta de las suscripciones. Sus pensamientos lo abrumaban, pensar en su familia lo exasperaba, iba perdiendo la fe y esperanza de no tener cómo subsistir en esa semana de la época de Covid 19, su sinsalida lo llevaba a pensar en la muerte que en cada momento estaba acechándolos a todos, y con una interioridad de angustia existencial prefería que esta pandemia a todos se los llevara. En sus cavilaciones dispersas y distantes recordó haber leído recientemente un artículo en un periódico local que hacía alusión a la pandemia y del cual aún guardaba un ejemplar en su bolso. Tomó en sus manos el doblado ejemplar y buscó la página donde hablaba del origen de la palabra pandemia. Hizo un esfuerzo por recordar su significado; y como su memoria presentaba algunas lagunas mentales por su preocupación, ansiedad y su misma edad, era indispensable leerlo nuevamente. Don Carlos como ya se dijo anteriormente, era un buen lector. Con dificultad trajo a su memoria aquellos aprendizajes pretéritos pero para evitar algunas imprecisiones de lo que había leído, era necesario volverlo a leer. En el artículo, el autor decía: En esta época de pandemia mundial causante de grandes desastres humanos, producto quizá de los desórdenes sociales y ecológicos que causa y padece la humanidad, quiero hacer algunas reflexiones con relación a los momentos que de forma preocupante -por decir lo menos-; vive el habitante de la pangea en el mundo entero. Voy a explicarles brevemente -decía el autor del mencionado artículo- desde lo etimológico y desde lo semántico, el término pandemia que encabeza el título de estas reflexiones que son el producto de la angustiosa
  4. 4. El conocimiento como forma de expresión Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia Viene pág. 3 En el último… hacer la adquisición de quince suscripciones del periódico virtual para los profesores de cada una de las subsedes y otras quince suscripciones del periódico físico para que los estudiantes lo leyeran, lo recortaran y lo pegaran en el periódico mural que tenía cada una de las instituciones y así se informaran diariamente de los aconteceres. Don Carlos no salía del asombro al saber que en la parte final de la tarde la venta que no logró realizar en las horas transcurridas hasta el momento, se le triplicaran en los últimos minutos del día. Además de ello el rector le pidió el favor de llevar diariamente los ejemplares del periódico a las sedes de las Instituciones que lo habían adquirido y con ello le pagaría unos pesos de más para mejorar sus precarios recursos económicos. Nunca había llegado a casa tan alegre y regocijado como lo hizo ese día. Don Carlos al ver a su familia que lo esperaba con un poco de preocupación porque no había llegado para el almuerzo, ni siquiera se acordaba que tenía hambre a pesar de no haber almorzado y menos tomar algún refresco. Se sentó con ellos a disfrutar del encuentro nocturno para la cena familiar y se durmió tranquilo pensando en haber logrado lo propuesto ese día. MÁBEL MAIYOENI PARRA GARCÍA Est. Ingeniería de Alimentos La alimentación ha sido de gran importancia en el desarrollo y evolución del hombre, como se ha visto desde los primates que obtenían energía, proteínas y minerales de frutales, verduras y nueces. Los hábitos alimenticios saludables, la prevención de la obesidad y el estilo de vida activo han sido el objeto de la ciencia y la investigación alimentaria, que últimamente ha tomado preocupación en la sociedad por los alimentos que ingerimos, siendo más conscientes sobre el efecto de los mismos en la salud, dado a las elevadas cifras de morbilidad y mortalidad que atribuye a las enfermedades cardiovasculares y crónicas que conllevan a estilos de vida pocos o no saludables. Los avances científicos en el campo de la alimentación, cada vez más han tomado auge poniendo en manifiesto estos cambios y adopción de hábitos saludables. Estos avances, proporcionan al consumidor diversas variedades en los productos, por el valor nutricional, presentación, propiedades y naturaleza de los ingredientes. En la actualidad la demanda de los consumidores y mercados globales han puesto a la industria alimentaria en una investigación continua a la innovación nuevos productos funcionales. La aplicación de tecnologías ha permitido desarrollar alimentos más seguros, frescos y saludables, con nuevas propiedades. Dentro de las que se destaca la biotecnología, siendo esta ciencia usada para la obtención de bienes y servicios mediante procesos biológicos, que tiene como finalidad el mejoramiento de la funcionalidad de los productos, ofreciendo a los consumidores alimentos sanos y seguros. Así como también, la microencapsulación como método de conservación, clave para el desarrollo de aditivos naturales, ingredientes funcionales, estabilizadores de productos y mejoras en las características sensoriales de los alimentos. Otro avance importante en la alimentación, es la implementación de la bioconservación, que consiste en el alargamiento de la vida útil y el aumento de la seguridad de los alimentos a través de microbiotas naturales que son capaces de producir sustancias inhibidoras que impiden el desarrollo de microorganismos que afectan la calidad de los productos. La inclusión de alimentos genéticamente modificados, también ha tenido cabida en este campo, con mejores propiedades funcionales y nutricionales, proporcionando una alta contribución para la salud y prevención de enfermedades. Las investigaciones en los alimentos con propiedades funcionales son indeterminables a nivel mundial; dentro de los que se destaca la soja con altos contenidos de omegas; tomate con elevado contenido de licopeno con propiedades antioxidantes que ayuda a la prevención del cáncer y enfermedades del corazón; arroz con mayor 4 LOS AVANCES NATURALES EN FUNCIÓN DE LA SALUD HUMANA EN LA ACTUALIDAD
  5. 5. 5 El conocimiento como forma de expresión G Viene pág. 4 Los avances… contenido de beta caroteno que estimula la producción de vitamina A; arroz y trigo con más contenido en hierro que ayuda a combatir la anemia. La implementación de estas tecnologías y el desarrollo de estos avances en la alimentación, proporcionan enormes beneficios que han dado solución a las problemáticas antes mencionadas, optimizando la calidad de los alimentos; porque a diario nos encontramos frente a un mundo alimentario innovador que está en constante desarrollo, con elevadas posibilidades de ofrecer cada vez más, productos saludables, seguros y atractivos siendo éstos, un buen complemento para mejorar la calidad de vida. JOHANT VARGAS Estudiantes de Ingeniería de Sistemas El mundo avanza de manera exponencial tecnológicamente en apoyo de las tic por ese motivo éstos se han vistos inmersos en nuestras vidas para apoyarnos en nuestro diario vivir, una de estas es las diferentes técnicas de toma de asistencia en diferentes momentos como las empresas, industrias, academia en las cuales se ha visto gran aporte. Actualmente en el comercio existen softwares genéricos, también existen empresas de desarrollo que realizan estos procesos y abarcan parte de las necesidades del organismo, los más costosos ofertan gran paquetes, las versiones económicas en algunos casos no realizan actualizaciones o presentan problemas de seguridad, es por ello por lo que es necesario que mantener las técnicas y algoritmos al día estos sistemas para evitar las suplantaciones y/o fraudes. En algunas áreas como la educación aún carece de estos sistemas especialmente en las academias públicas debido a la falta de recursos para invertir en éstos y capacitación del personal en temas tic, adicionalmente los grandes volúmenes de estudiantes hacen que esta tarea sea costosa, por esto es por lo que se propone el diseño y desarrollo de un software que realice estos procesos a la medida de la universidad tratada. En la universidad de la Amazonia que está ubicada en el departamento del Caquetá, actualmente cuenta con una plataforma propia integrada con la parte administrativa, contable, académica, entre otros; pero los procesos de toma de asistencia aún carecen de innovación tic es donde se plantea la propuesta de toma de asistencia haciendo uso tecnologías de bajo costo como lo es la codificación QR y los smartphone con sistema operativo Android para la lectura de los mismos, adicionalmente su integración con el sistema misional para fortalecer los procesos de calidad, mejorar el rendimiento académico y veracidad en la información de la asistencia de cada estudiante. Para que las TIC desarrollen todo su potencial de transformación (…) deben integrarse en el aula y convertirse en un instrumento cognitivo capaz de mejorar la inteligencia y potenciar la aventura de aprender. Beltrán Llera LAS TIC COMO ALTERNATIVA PARA LA TOMA DE ASISTENCIA UNIVERSITARIA Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia
  6. 6. El conocimiento como forma de expresión 6 llegar a dar respuesta a una incógnita planteada por el profesor, ABP presenta un problema real o simulado con el fin de que los estudiantes fortalezcan sus conocimientos y los puedan aplicar en inconvenientes futuros siendo supervisados por el docente apoyados en las tecnologías de la información y la comunicación (TIC). La aplicación de las TIC en los procesos de aprendizaje ha despertado un interés de forma positiva por parte de los estudiantes logrando atraer su atención, de tal forma que dedican más tiempo a permanecer activos y participativos con las herramientas educativas donde acceden a la información de forma rápida generando motivación por el autoaprendizaje. En la actualidad las aulas virtuales han hecho que el aprendizaje tenga otro enfoque, porque permite al investigador acceder de manera remota y autónoma a un sistema educativo virtual permitiendo el desarrollo de competencias cognitivas donde fortalecen sus procesos de formación académica gracias a la implementación de las estas. Los sistemas óseos son aquellos que conforman el cuerpo de los animales permitiendo su movimiento, fuerza y soporte. Además de los huesos, las articulaciones, los músculos y los tejidos, los cuales se colaboran entre sí para poder darle vida al cuerpo. Algunos sistemas óseos son utilizados para la enseñanza y aprendizaje en instituciones educativas, facilitando a los estudiantes su comprensión a partir del uso de esqueletos de fácil acceso con el fin de optimizar resultados académicos. Para llevar a cabo la enseñanza y aprendizaje de los sistemas óseos, se implementan herramientas educativas, algunas de ellas son: los esqueletos virtuales, los cuales presentan facilidad de ser impresos en tres dimensiones teniendo la posibilidad de adquirir una amplia variedad de animales que terminan formando una especie de diccionario virtual, los modelos digitales 3D son utilizados como práctica complementaria de los temas vistos en las aulas de clase donde los estudiantes tienen a disposición algunos modelos o esqueletos de animales dado que poseen mayor accesibilidad y además son guiados por el maestro para llevar a cabo investigaciones, evaluaciones o aprendizaje de los sistemas óseos que tengan a su alcance y las animaciones permiten dar movimiento a las imágenes de los sistemas óseos con el fin de encontrar una manera divertida y entretenida de explicarles a los estudiantes. Adicional a lo anterior, existe una metodología llamada Aprendizaje Basado en Problemas (ABP) para la enseñanza y aprendizaje, la cual se centra en el aprendizaje e investigación que los alumnos deben seguir para EL USO DE LAS TIC EN LA ENSEÑANZA DE OSTEOLOGÍA ANIMAL GUEVARA I. M. & ROJAS P. J. Est. de Ingeniería de Sistemas Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia OSTEOLOGÍA Sistemática Paleobiología Tafomonioa Evolución
  7. 7. El conocimiento como forma de expresión Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia generar ideas de productos innovadores. Como es el caso de la técnica de Pmi (más, menos, interesante) “Esta es una técnica perteneciente a los procesos individuales de generación de ideas, la cual consiste en analizar ideas con los siguientes criterios: plus (más) relacionado con lo positivo de la idea, lo que parece atractivo de ella; minus (menos) lo negativo de la idea, lo que no satisface; interesante lo relevante, lo que se aprecia como un aporte de la idea analizada, esta técnica puede brindar al ingeniero de alimentos innovador a crear ideas de pensamientos relevantes e incompletos que hallamos generado” (Ortuño, 2016). Por Ejemplo, Idea: Elaboración de Chorizos ahumados de Pirarucú (Pescado) en el departamento del Caquetá. Plus (mas): Creación de una empresa productora de cárnicos en el departamento. Minus (menos): El hecho de que sea elaborada de pescado podría no gustar a los consumidores por su sabor y olor característico. Interesante o relevante: El desarrollo de este producto con materias primas promisorias de la región Amazónica Colombiana, le daría un valor agregado al producto y al departamento. De esta manera clasificamos nuestras ideas de tal manera que nos brinde un enfoque más amplio y profundo para así desarrollar infinidades de Nuevos proyectos y productos que garanticen el éxito empresarial, laboral, regional y personal de los llamados por su título de grado Ingenieros De Alimentos. Referencia bibliográfica Ortuño, B. H. O., & Mora, M. C. M. (2016). Creatividad, Innovación y Desarrollo de Nuevos productos. Recuperado 6 septiembre, 2019, de http://disseny.ivace.es/es/desarrollo-de-producto/de-la-idea- al-concepto/creatividad-innovacion-y-desarrollo-de-nuevos- productos.html La ingeniería de alimentos es la carrera profesional en que pocos quieren estar, suele ser devaluada, confundida o simplemente ignorada, por creer que es solo elaborar alimentos e incluso trabajar en una cocina, pero esta carrera es mucho más que eso, más de lo que cualquier aspirante o estudiante a ser profesional podría pensar, el mundo laboral de esta profesión ofrece tanta versatilidad que un profesional no podría desempeñarse en todas sus posibles áreas. La humanidad nace, crece y vive gracias a los alimentos, es por esto que existen tantas empresas que enfocan sus productos a la alimentación y nutrición humana, pero entonces podríamos pensar que las industrias ya están establecidas y no se podría crear nuevas empresas por que ya todos los productos han sido creados, pero esto no es así, ya que el auge y la tendencia es que las personas ya no solamente se preocupan de comer por sobrevivir si no que quieren más, un nuevo sabor, diferentes texturas, nuevos aromas y hasta si este alimento es nutritivo y si genera otras sensaciones como felicidad, satisfacción, energía y placer. Es por esto que el ingeniero de alimentos debe de estar en la capacidad de entender la necesidad de brindar acompañamiento al consumidor y, por ende, termina por construir innovación relacionada al consumo de alimentos y bebidas. Debemos, apostar a producir alimentos cargados de conciencia. Utilizando el área de innovación y desarrollo de nuevos productos podemos conectar todas las áreas de la carrera y enfocarlas a la satisfacción del cliente, haciendo uso de técnicas de creatividad que permitan LA CREATIVIDAD E INNOVACIÓN EN EL ÉXITO DEL INGENIERO DE ALIMENTOS SERGIO ALEJANDRO GARCÍA LÓPEZ Ingeniería de Alimentos 7
  8. 8. 8 El conocimiento como forma de expresión Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia Adivinanzas 1. Si lo tienes, quieres compartirlo. Si lo compartes, ya no lo tienes. ¿Qué es? 2. Te la digo y no la entiendes, te la vuelvo a repetir, y por más que te la digo, no me la sabes decir. 3. Cuando me amarran voy, cuando me sueltan me quedo. 1. SOLUCIÓN CRUCIGRAMA Noti-72 DANNY PERICH CAMPANA Sector matemática
  9. 9. Foto: Estrecho Rio Magdalena municipio de San Agustín Huila. Semillero Imanigua 9 El conocimiento como forma de expresión Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia
  10. 10. Foto: Salto de Bordones municipio de Isnos Huila. Semillero Imanigua 10 El conocimiento como forma de expresión Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia
  11. 11. BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO Nota Aclaratoria Los artículos, imágenes y notas publicadas en Noti- Manigua, son responsabilidad de sus autores y no comprometen de manera alguna ni al semillero, ni la Universidad, ni a la edición de Noti-Manigua. Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia Noti-Manigua Uniamazonia notimanigua@gmail.com ingenieria.manigua@gmail.com Sintoniza la 98.1 Fm - Viernes 11:00 a. m. Programa radial: Ingeniería y Manigua Opinión y ciencia para que trasciendan tus ideas Amigo docente, estudiante, administrativo, escritor: Noti-Manigua es un espacio escrito para compartir artículos cortos de diferentes temas. Publicación mensual: semillero de investigación Ingeniería & Manigua, programa de Ingeniería de la Alimentos Universidad de la Amazonia. Te invitamos escribir un artículo corto sobre una temática de interés en: investigación, ciencia, técnica región, hechos, opinión, imágenes y actividades de entretenimiento

