El conocimiento como forma de expresión 020 Alguna vez de niño alguien te preguntó ¿Quién quieres ser cuando seas grande?,...
2 Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia El conocimiento como forma de expresión Frase de uno de los ex...
cotidianos en pensamientos creativos. Y para ello, será necesario ejercer presión llevando a cabo los objetivos y la efect...
4 El conocimiento como forma de expresión Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia La educación en Colomb...
5 El conocimiento como forma de expresión Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia benefician la longevid...
6 El conocimiento como forma de expresión El vodka es extraído de diferentes alimentos como el trigo, maíz y patatas, es f...
7 El conocimiento como forma de expresión Gestn e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia VERTICALES 1. Recta que ...
8 El conocimiento como forma de expresión Foto: Volcán Galeras Pasto-Nariño. Semillero Imanigua Gestión e Investigación pa...
Foto: Vivienda rural municipio de las Lajas-Nariño. Semillero Imanigua 9 El conocimiento como forma de expresión Foto: Pai...
BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO Nota Aclaratoria Los artículos, imágenes y notas publicadas en Noti- Manigua, son responsabilidad de s...
Noti manigua edición 72

  1. 1. El conocimiento como forma de expresión 020 Alguna vez de niño alguien te preguntó ¿Quién quieres ser cuando seas grande?, cada que dabas respuesta a esa pregunta estabas visualizando uno escenario futuro, tal vez no muy elaborado o plausible, pero sí que era algo deseado. Desde la escuela voluntarista, la prospectiva es pensar el futuro, imaginar múltiples escenarios, tomar la decisión de actuar en uno de ellos y realizar las acciones necesarias para hacerlo posible. No existe un sólo futuro, existen múltiples opciones de futuro. Contrario al determinismo, el ser humano es capaz de tomar decisiones que construyen su destino, es una cuestión de causalidad (causa y efecto), el futuro se construye no se predice. Si bien es cierto que cuando se piensa en el futuro, éste muchas veces se imagina como la proyección de los anhelos y deseos actuales, que comprende una expresión altamente creativa que para muchos cae en el subjetivismo, esto hace parte de la capacidad del ser humano para crear soluciones distintas. No quiere decir esto, que sólo con imaginar distintos escenarios futuros ya hemos solucionado nuestros problemas, se requiere tomar las decisiones y acciones necesarias frente al escenario que más nos convenga. Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia Año 6 Edición No. 72 ISSN: 2422-3727 Florencia Caquetá - Febrero 2021 Noti-Contexto pág. 3 * Pensamiento lateral y su importancia en la Ingeniería de Alimentos Noti-Opinión pág. 4 * El inglés y las TIC en el aula Noti-Ciencia pág. 5 * Probióticos Noti-Técnica pág. 6 * Diferencias entre vodka y ginebra Noti-Entretenimiento pág. 7 * Crucigrama Noti-Imágenes pág. 8-9 * Volcán Galeras y paisajes BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO LA PROSPECTIVA: PENSAMIENTO, DECISIÓN Y ACCIÓN HUBERNEY LONDOÑO HERNÁNDEZ Docente Universidad del Valle Continúa pág. 2 Noti-Contexto Director General Alejandro Geobanny Jurado Mejía Editor general Semillero Imanigua Diseño Oficina Gestión de Información y Comunicaciones Diagramación y Edición Semillero Imanigua Revisión estilo de redacción Jorge Enrique Basto Revisión Ortográfica y Gramatical Jorge Enrique Basto Revisión General Heriberto Vargas Losada Imagen inicial Aleda Mejía Calderon
  2. 2. 2 Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia El conocimiento como forma de expresión Frase de uno de los exponentes de la prospectiva estratégica en Colombia. “El futuro depende del presente, porque las acciones que realizamos actualmente van a permitir moldear y acuñar determinado tipo de futuro. En consecuencia, la realización del futuro depende solamente de nuestra decisión y ésta de un acto de la voluntad”. Mojica (2006., p. 125). Referencias. Mojica, Francisco José (2006). Concepto y Aplicación de la Prospectiva Estratégica. Revista Med, 14(1),122-131.[fecha de Consulta 26 de febrero de 2021]. ISSN: 0121-5256. Disponible en: https://www.redalyc.org/articulo.oa?id=910/91014117 Betancourt Guerrero, B., & Scarpetta Calero, G. (2018). Prospectiva estratégica de la cadena productiva de frutas y hortalizas del Valle del Cauca. Revista Estrategia Organizacional, 6(2). https://doi.org/10.22490/25392786.2474 Medina Vásquez, Javier Enrique y Edgar Ortegón (2006), "Manual de prospectiva y decisión estratégica: bases teóricas e instrumentos para América Latina y el Caribe", Serie Manuales - CEPAL, Nº 51 (LC/L.2503- PLC/IP/L.270), Santiago (CEPAL). Publicaciones de las Naciones Unidas, Nº de venta S.06.II.G.37 El pasado no puede ser cambiado. El futuro está aún en tu poder. Mary Pickford Viene pág. 1 La prospectiva Asimismo, la realidad es compleja y en el camino se presentarán situaciones que afecten la construcción de ese futuro, se debe repensar y tomar decisiones siempre que sea necesario. Una de las mayores críticas que se presentan con respecto al ¿por qué planear el futuro, si las cosas no siempre salen como se planean? es precisamente por la complejidad de la realidad y la rigidez en nuestros planes. Por otra parte, no planear nuestro futuro, es dejar que otros sean los que construyan nuestro destino, quedando disminuido a sus decisiones. Finalmente, la prospectiva no pretende predecir el futuro, sino entender que nuestros actos en el ahora construyen nuestro futuro, es una gran responsabilidad como seres humanos tomar las decisiones y acciones en medio de la complejidad y la incertidumbre para construirlo y merecerlo.
  3. 3. cotidianos en pensamientos creativos. Y para ello, será necesario ejercer presión llevando a cabo los objetivos y la efectividad de éstos, razón por la que nuestro celebro tiende a utilizar el pensamiento vertical que es (selectivo) y es el encargado de hacer siempre lo mismo de una forma repetitiva y quizás mediante el tiempo realice las mismas actividades pero de una forma mejorada a diferencia del pensamiento lateral. Es decir, que si se hace lo mismo ante los cambios que se presentan vamos a obtener resultados diferentes; y esto lo vemos reflejado en empresas como Nestlé, Alpina, Zenú, Popsy o Noel que quisieron hacer lo mismo al producir productos alimentarios y obtuvieron resultados diferentes. Esta técnica nos ayuda a despertar nuestras habilidades, la oportunidades para ingresar al campo de la innovación y la capacidad de abrir nuevas puertas; Lo cual no quiere decir que todas sean buenas pero si por el contrario nos detenemos o quedamos en el mismos lugar vamos a retroceder hasta tal punto a fracasar. También esta técnica la podemos emplear siendo líderes en una empresa, creando y diseñando un ambiente lúdico y recreativo con el fin de generar nuevas ideas en donde éstas principalmente se analizan y no se descartan desde el primer momento, aunque sean locas, costosas o soñadoras. La innovación es la capacidad de seleccionar, ejecutar y llevar a la práctica estas ideas, es decir es el motor de aterrizarlas y transformarlas. Pnterest 3 Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia El conocimiento como forma de expresión MÓNICA SUÁREZ SOTO Ingeniera de Alimentos El pensamiento lateral fue creado por el escritor y psicólogo Edward de Bono en el año 1967. En su libro El uso del pensamiento lateral, su contenido está relacionado a las ideas creativas mediante conceptos ya existentes en la mente. Y a partir de los problemas o las dificultades aplicadas en múltiples alternativas para hallar diferentes soluciones. De este modo nos enseña a dimensionar y ver el mundo que nos rodea de una forma menos automática y más generalizada. El pensamiento lateral se basa en utilizar herramientas que permitan generar más ideas y descomponer modelos establecidos. Su importancia en la Ingeniería de Alimentos, describe la creatividad y el ingenio. Tiene como objetivo cambiar nuestros conceptos e ideas, como también el saber actuar ante los problemas de una forma indirecta con un enfoque creativo y distintivo. Como futuros profesionales estaremos en el rol de competitividad continúa y para ello no sólo será necesario generar ideas correctas, sino un gran número de ideas que al final nos facilite priorizarlas y valorizarlas desde todos los puntos de vista. La creatividad no es un don o algo mágico como a veces lo denominamos en aquellas personas que han logrado obtener grandes éxitos, triunfos o logros a lo largo de su vida. Según Edwin de Bono “la creatividad es una habilidad que puede ser enseñada” La enseñanza es la secuencia lógica del pensamiento y todos tenemos la capacidad de desarrollarla a la hora de crear o recrear cosas nuevas. Si lo relacionamos en nuestro campo laboral en una empresa, en algún momento tendremos que detenernos para analizar y transformar nuestros pensamientos rutinarios o PENSAMIENTO LATERAL Y SU IMPORTANCIA EN LA INGENIERÍA DE ALIMENTOS
  4. 4. 4 El conocimiento como forma de expresión Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia La educación en Colombia ha sido una gran lucha, puesto que muchos niños residentes en el campo no se les brinda las mismas oportunidades que a los que viven en zonas rurales, debido a esta situación, los docentes ven necesario emplear diferentes métodos de enseñanza, los cuales en algunos casos generan retrasos en su enseñanza. En la actualidad, la educación tiene un gran desafío porque día a día está en constante cambio, por lo tanto, surge la necesidad de adaptarnos a las herramientas tecnológicas que se presentan en nuestra cotidianidad, un caso particular son las dificultades que surgen en la enseñanza del idioma más hablado en el mundo el inglés. Teniendo en cuenta las dificultades que se manifiestan en el momento de enseñar inglés, existen muchas falencias, en primer lugar, la falta de interés por adquirir este idioma, en segundo lugar, los docentes con sus métodos de enseñanza implementando metodologías antiguas que en su momento aportaron en el aprendizaje de los estudiantes, pero hoy en día no generan motivación en las aulas, por lo que están en un entorno lleno de tecnologías. Partiendo de esto, conviene empezar a formar a los docentes en el uso de herramientas tecnológicas y mejorar la didáctica de enseñanza en el aula de clase, porque las Tic cada vez tienen más influencia en nuestro entorno, permitiendo enseñar de forma dinámica e interactiva. Además, el aporte de las nuevas tecnologías es relevante en la parte educativa, a causa de que hoy en día los niños se relacionan fácilmente al estar rodeado en un mundo tecnológico, esto ayuda a que la implementación de las Tic en el aula tenga una gran acogida por parte de los alumnos. Los estudiantes, al enfocarse en estas herramientas y no siempre con lápiz y cuaderno, debido a que no incentivan, es EL INGLÉS Y LAS TIC EN EL AULA QUIGUA L. R. & VÉLEZ P. N. Est. de Ingeniería de Sistemas por ello que la Realidad Aumentada, Realidad Virtual, pizarra digital, páginas web y programas educativos apuesta por una mejora en el aprendizaje de la enseñanza de una metodología innovadora. Cuando los niños perciben el entorno de modo gráfico, real y coloreada, despiertan interés en por conocer y adquirir nuevos conocimientos, aunque en la mayoría de los casos este aprendizaje se adquiera sin saberlo, es decir, mientras juegan aprenden, como consecuencia de no sentir la presión de tener que memorizar algo. En definitiva, el idioma inglés es para muchos algo complicado, difícil de aprender y esto debido a los antiguos métodos de enseñanza que lo hacen parecer así, pero gracias a los avances en las Tic que facilitan su aprendizaje, al implementar herramientas tecnológicas como Realidad Aumentada, Realidad Virtual, Objeto Virtual de Aprendizaje (OVA), la gamificación y aplicaciones móviles en las aulas con los niños de básica primaria, los cuales se encuentran en una edad temprana que les permite captar con facilidad el conocimiento por medio del entretenimiento, la motivación, y diversidad de contenido para desarrollar sus actividades, sintiendo que pueden involucrarse en dicha situación. Anónimo
  5. 5. 5 El conocimiento como forma de expresión Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia benefician la longevidad porque favorecen el tránsito intestinal y previenen la autointoxicación intestinal. Así mismo, el Doctor Sebastián la Rosa alega que el consumo de probióticos tienen tanta incidencia positiva en el cuerpo humano que inclusive mejoran el estado de ánimo o el humor de la persona; ésto se debe a la sensación intestinal de estar más liviano, no sentir malestar estomacal o cólicos derivados de la intoxicación intestinal a causa de entero bacterias. Las malas costumbres alimentarias que llevamos día a día es el precursor de muchas enfermedades que nos aquejan, ¿a poco sabías los beneficios de los probióticos?, yo al igual que tu, desconocía estos beneficios y pasaba muy mal rato con estreñimiento y cólicos, hoy puse en práctica alimentarme un poco más responsable y de la misma forma incluir los probióticos en mi dieta, y créeme que funciona, además de que no me volvieron a molestar los cólicos me siento más liviano. A parte de esto, los alimentos en donde los encuentras son muy ricos, entonces, ¿por qué no probarlos? Imagen microscópica de los probióticos Fuente: UFV (Universidad Francisco de Victoria) ¿Sabías qué son los probióticos?, ¿Dónde los encuentras?, ¿Por qué es bueno consumirlos? Los probióticos son microorganismos vivos que se encuentran intencionalmente o no en algunos alimentos, éstos están destinados a cumplir funciones especiales en nuestro organismo, así, La Organización de las Naciones Unidas para la Alimentación y la Agricultura (FAO) afirma que “Estudios científicos recientes sobre las propiedades y la funcionalidad de microorganismos vivos en los alimentos sugieren que los probióticos desempeñan un importante papel en las funciones inmunitaria, digestiva y respiratoria, y que podrían tener un efecto significativo en el alivio de las enfermedades infecciosas en los niños y otros grupos de alto riesgo” (FAO, 2002); se cree que estos microorganismos se encuentran mayormente en los alimentos fermentados, tales como el yogurt, kumis, y algunas bebidas alcohólicas como el vino, aunque también éstos se pueden encontrar en algunos suplementos dietéticos . La Organización Mundial de Gastroenterología afirma que consumir probióticos sanamente dentro de nuestra dieta es muy importante puesto que el alcance del aporte a la salud va mucho más allá de lo que se puede imaginar, como lo afirma también Elie Metchnikoff (científico Ruso y premio Nobel) los probióticos presentes en los derivados lácteos, también conocidos como BAL (Bacterias Acido Lácticas) PROBIÓTICOS JESÚS ALBERTO VAQUERO RODRÍGUEZ Est. Ingeniería de Alimentos
  6. 6. 6 El conocimiento como forma de expresión El vodka es extraído de diferentes alimentos como el trigo, maíz y patatas, es fermentado entre 40 días después se destila. Para el vodka el contenido Contiene un contenido de alcohol entre 30% a 50%. Diferencia La diferencia entre el vodka y la Ginebra es que la ginebra contiene un grado de alcohol del 39% y el vodka contiene un porcentaje más alto o bajo, entre 30% y 50%. La materia prima para elaborar estas bebidas alcohólicas son diferentes, la Ginebra se elabora de frutos del enebro y el vodka es elaborado de diferentes alimentos… como el maíz, trigo y patatas. El principio de estas dos bebidas fue para el uso medicinal, hoy en día son para la industria de bebidas alcohólicas. Ginebra La bebida alcohólica Ginebra es extraída del fruto enebro, y contiene un sabor de nebrina. La Ginebra es una destilación muy amplia, se produce en diferentes partes, con diferentes sabores, lo único que tienen en común las nebrinas de enebro o gálbulas. Surgió en la edad media, ha tenido una evolución de medicina a bebida alcohólica con un buen comercio en la industria. La Ginebra se extrae de una destilación neerlandes “jenever”, donde tuvo más reconocimiento fue en Gran Bretaña. El grado de alcohol de la ginebra es de 39%. Vodka El vodka es una bebida blanca destilada, el nombre vodka es de origen ruso, así se refieren a una bebida blanca destilada. Surgió en la edad media, su uso era medicinal, donde más se consumía era en Rusia ya que era un remedio eficaz contra el frio. DIFERENCIA ENTRE EL VODKA Y GINEBRA YILBER EFRÉN VARGAS SÁNCHEZ Est. Ingeniería de Alimentos Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia
  7. 7. 7 El conocimiento como forma de expresión Gestn e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia VERTICALES 1. Recta que se aproxima a una curva infinitamente sin intersectarla. 2. Unidad de longitud equivalente a 100 centímetros. 3. Polígono de siete lados. 4. Primer número natural. 5. Peso que equivale a 240 gramos. 7. Doble negación. 8. Mil veces mil. 10. Elemento opuesto. 11. Conjunto de vértices y aristas. 14. Puntos en una misma recta. 15. Curva cúbica con un punto doble en el origen y una asíntota. 17. 60 segundos. 18. Con forma de esfera. 20. Prefijo que significa cinco veces. 25. Todo aquello que es capaz de medirse o enumerarse. 26. Determinare la magnitud. 29. Uno. 30. Relativo a la línea. 31. Dígito. 32. Instrumeto geométrico. 33. Número de la forma 2n. 34. 60 minutos. HORIZONTALES 5. Nombre del signo +. 6. Figura resultante de la intersección de dos figuras geométricas. 8. Diez veces cien. 9. Diferencia. 12. Símbolo de la cotangente. 13. Correspondiente al número. 16. Cuerpo geométrico engendrado por la rotación de un triángulo rectángulo. 17. Cantidad de materia de los cuerpos. 19. Datos que se tienen en una demostración. 21. Reunión de elementos de dos conjuntos. 22. Residuo de una división inexacta. 23. Teorema que sirve de base para la demostración de otro más importante. 24. Ángulo que mide 90º. 25. Con el mismo eje. 27. Prefijo que expresa la milésima parte. 28. Recta sobre la que se referencia un giro o una simetría. 31. Símbolo del coseno. 32. Función trigonométrica inversa a la tangente. 33. Número mayor que 1 divisible sólo por 1 y por sí mismo. 35. Ángulo formado por dos semiplanos. 36. Sistema de numeración de base 8. 37. Denominación para la curva de Agnesi. 38. Prefijo que indica el producto por diez elevado a diez. 1. 2. CRUCIGRAMA DANNY PERICH CAMPANA Sector matemática
  8. 8. 8 El conocimiento como forma de expresión Foto: Volcán Galeras Pasto-Nariño. Semillero Imanigua Gestión e Investigación para el D Foto: Panorámica volcán Galeras Pasto-Nariño. Semillero Imanigua Gestión e investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia
  9. 9. Foto: Vivienda rural municipio de las Lajas-Nariño. Semillero Imanigua 9 El conocimiento como forma de expresión Foto: Paisaje rural municipio de las Lajas-Nariño. Semillero Imanigua Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia
  BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO Nota Aclaratoria Los artículos, imágenes y notas publicadas en Noti- Manigua, son responsabilidad de sus autores y no comprometen de manera alguna ni al semillero, ni la Universidad, ni a la edición de Noti-Manigua. Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia Noti-Manigua Uniamazonia notimanigua@gmail.com ingenieria.manigua@gmail.com Sintoniza la 98.1 Fm - Viernes 11:00 a. m. Programa radial: Ingeniería y Manigua Opinión y ciencia para que trasciendan tus ideas Amigo docente, estudiante, administrativo, escritor: Noti-Manigua es un espacio escrito para compartir artículos cortos de diferentes temas. Publicación mensual: semillero de investigación Ingeniería & Manigua, programa de Ingeniería de la Alimentos Universidad de la Amazonia.

