Continúa pág. 2 Noti-Contexto El conocimiento como forma de expresión 020 Con la gran alegría de poder saludarlos en este ...
2 Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia El conocimiento como forma de expresión El corazón no sólo es ...
A pesar de las grandes consecuencias y la gran taza en deforestación y problemas ambientales lo importante en éstos es ten...
Ahora bien, si se entendiera esta dinámica, los porcentajes de favorabilidad para el avance y el alcance de las metas prop...
5 El conocimiento como forma de expresión Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia Los productos deben se...
6 El conocimiento como forma de expresión Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia En la actualidad exist...
7 El conocimiento como forma de expresión Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia SOLUCIONES 1. ¿Cuántas...
8 El conocimiento como forma de expresión Foto: Orilla del río Magdalena en El Banco Magdalena. Enrique de Luque Gestión e...
9 El conocimiento como forma de expresión Foto: Muelle de El Banco Magdalena. Enrique de Luque Gestión e Investigación par...
BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO Nota Aclaratoria Los artículos, imágenes y notas publicadas en Noti- Manigua, son responsabilidad de s...
Noti manigua edición 71

  1. 1. Continúa pág. 2 Noti-Contexto El conocimiento como forma de expresión 020 Con la gran alegría de poder saludarlos en este nuevo año, que particularmente no se vislumbra como el más colorido de la última década, el poder estar aquí y compartir este reencuentro no es una veleidad cualquiera. Los seres humanos que somos "una especie de monos muy raros", según la expresión del expresidente Pepe Mujica, porque además de estar dotados de conciencia tenemos una serie de condiciones muy particulares dentro de las que se destaca la gran necesidad de afecto, de acercamiento y de familiaridad como una manera de mantener el equilibrio emocional; situación que se ha visto truncada por todas las implicaciones de la pandemia y que nos ha " obligado" " a asumir algunas de nuestras cotidianas tareas como algo lejano e impersonal, cosa que nos cuesta y nos abruma, y que de mantenerse por largo tiempo, nos traerá dificultades mayores y peligros para la salud emocional de la humanidad. Es por eso por lo que una de las metas para este nuevo año será el de recuperar el sentido de lo humano de las más elementales tareas, reconocer nuestra naturaleza y hacer un esfuerzo enorme Año 6 Edición No. 71 ISSN: 2422-3727 Florencia Caquetá - Enero 2021 Noti-Contexto pág. 2-3 * Grandes estrategias para cuidar el corazón * El Amazonas como estrategia de planificación y desarrollo de la agroindustria Noti-Opinión pág. 4 * ¡Una atraso colectivo¡ Noti-Ciencia pág. 5 * Aprovechamiento del fruto Amazónico (arazá) en bebidas lácteas (yogurt) Noti-Técnica pág. 6 * Proceso técnico pasteurización Noti-Entretenimiento pág. 7 * Acertijos matemáticos de lógica Noti-Imágenes pág. 8-9 * El Banco Magdalena Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO Director General Alejandro Geobanny Jurado Mejía Editor general Semillero Imanigua Diseño Oficina Gestión de Información y Comunicaciones Diagramación y Edición Semillero Imanigua Revisión estilo de redacción Jorge Enrique Basto Revisión Ortográfica y Gramatical Jorge Enrique Basto Revisión General Heriberto Vargas Losada Imagen inicial Aleda Mejía Calderon LUCIDEZ EN ESTE 2021 EDGAR GÓMEZ MOSQUERA Docente Uniamazonia
  2. 2. 2 Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia El conocimiento como forma de expresión El corazón no sólo es un músculo para bombear sangre, es mucho más que eso, es un sistema de electromagnetismo interno, es una puerta de entrada a nuestra divinidad, es un gran consejero y guía para mantener nuestra templanza. Algunas grandes estrategias para cuidarlo y mejorar tu relación con él:  Come alimentos que promuevan su salud  Toma mucha agua  Ve al bosque a respirar aire puro  Haz 30 minutos diarios de ejercicio  Evita el estrés y practica técnicas de control y paz emocional  Duerme al menos 7-8 horas diarias  Elige bien los entornos para vivir y trabajar  Elige bien con quien relacionarte, gente que te agregue valor y con quien vivas tus valores y virtudes Viene pág. 1 Lucidez en este 2021 por cambiar la escala de nuestras prioridades. La pandemia cambió las necesidades del mercado, del trabajo, del turismo, de la salud, de la educación y en fin nos cambió la vida, democratizó la muerte y nos mostró la fragilidad de la existencia, con máximos detalles. La vida que hasta ahora veníamos disfrutando con mucha cercanía y familiaridad, hoy es sospechosa y hasta considerada peligrosa, de hecho, hoy lamentamos la partida de muchos de nuestros amigos o familiares, lo que nos impone una nueva dinámica de fraternidad y de humanidad, pero la serendipia que buscamos no está en el horizonte sino en nuestro interior, en el cambio del sentido de lo cotidiano, de las prioridades y de la actitud. Sin embargo, debemos seguir nuestra dinámica de la vida con las dimensiones que estamos proyectando, pero cuidándonos y luchando por unas mejores condiciones personales, sociales y políticas. Lucidez en este 2021. Buscar la sencillez y lucidez es un deber moral de todos los intelectuales; la falta de claridad es un pecado y la presunción un crimen. Karl Popper GRANDES ESTRATEGIAS PARA CUIDAR EL CORAZÓN RICARDO PERRET Psicologo – México
  3. 3. A pesar de las grandes consecuencias y la gran taza en deforestación y problemas ambientales lo importante en éstos es tener un propósito de sí mismo y unas buenas ideas claras y específicas con objetivos claros, teniendo en cuenta que el saber iniciar ya es un buen comienzo, además resaltando los buenos deseos, la actitud y de la mano una buena responsabilidad personal, laboral y ambiental, acompañado del mecanismo y generador de nuevas fuentes de empleo y trasformación de materias primas o servicios para el beneficio de la misma comunidad, dejando de un lado los temores, miedos y resaltando las oportunidades que pueden brindar y generar cada alternativa de liderazgo acompañado de un personal con óptimas cualidades cubriendo las mejores necesidades de productos o servicios, satisfaciendo al cliente. 3 Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia El conocimiento como forma de expresión ÍBER STEVEL CASTIBLANCO SUÁREZ Est. Ingeniería de Alimentos El departamento del Caquetá siendo una de las zonas más amplias y con mayor extensión territorial a nivel Colombia, presenta unas características de gran biodiversidad en flora y fauna y que además de eso, hacen parte de la gran región Amazónica, también conocida como la Puerta de Oro de la Amazonía. La poca visión y el poco acompañamiento de inversión del Estado ha llevado a que esto represente una gran salida para las nuevas oportunidades y nuevos mercados, conectándose con gran facilidad al interior del país porque en ella nos permitiría visibilizar en potencial de nuestra región resaltando los diferentes enfoques que en ella se puedan considerar viable como lo son, el eje turístico, la textilería y los nuevos productos alimentarios, la alternancia en gastronomía y demás, consigo a ello la gran viabilidad de los productos que representan buenas propiedades nutricionales como lo son frutos y alimentos autóctonos de nuestra región. EL AMAZONAS COMO ESTRATEGIA DE PLANIFICACIÓN Y DESARROLLO DE LA AGROINDUSTRIA RESPONSABLE
  4. 4. Ahora bien, si se entendiera esta dinámica, los porcentajes de favorabilidad para el avance y el alcance de las metas propuestas sería considerablemente alto, como lo demostró nuestro programa, en el alcance del Certificado de Educación de alta Calidad, meta propuesta por docentes y directivos del programa de Ingeniería de Alimentos, donde se vincularon las diferentes instancias de la universidad, cuerpo estudiantil y egresados, para que en un sólo trabajo colectivo se alcanzará tal logro propuesto, trabajo reconocido en la ceremonia que celebra el Ministerio de Educación La Noche de los Mejores con “La Orden a la Educación Superior y a la Fe Pública Luis López de Mesa”. Caso igual ha sido para algunos empresarios productores de Queso, quienes, bajo el nombre de “Quesos Caquetá” han obtenido reconocimiento a nivel Nacional e Internacional lo cual ha sido muy estratégico para la creación de nuevos canales de comercio y afianzar nuevos clientes. El empresario o empresaria, mandataria o mandatario o rector o diferentes directivos de alguna entidad debe entender que su principal función es coordinar al equipo que con conocimiento o sin conocimiento previo espera las directrices para cumplir las funciones que reposan sobre cada uno de ellos y es responsabilidad de esta persona velar porque la armonía y correcto funcionamiento del equipo de colaboradores se conserve. Las entidades de la región para ser más específicos los empresarios, olvidaron o en algunos casos nunca desarrollaron, las herramientas para crear nuevos productos o desarrollar la destreza de saberlos vender después de elaborados, cosas como entrar en la mente cliente crear necesidades, entender sus gustos, observar detenidamente las demandas que plantean y caracterizaciones específicas en los productos que requieren, hacen la diferencia entre vender y el no vender. Y en general las entidades o sus dirigentes propios o encargados en su gran mayoría no entienden ni saben que sus colaboradores son la pieza fundamental, de lo que es el gran engranaje que la conforma. 4 El conocimiento como forma de expresión Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia En los últimos años, el Caquetá se ha visto inmerso en una serie de procesos de transformación que pretenden lograr que el sector agrícola, empresarial, el comercio local, el sector educativo y otros sectores integrados al gobierno local, sea impulsado por diferentes herramientas para convertir sus actividades y tareas en resultados más eficientes y eficaces en cada área de desempeño. Sin embargo, cada sector en la búsqueda acelerada por lograr resultados efectivos, ha desarrollado una serie de estrategias (individualmente), que en la mayoría de los casos de las entidades gubernamentales, educativas, comerciales, productivas… ha fracasado en las metas propuestas y en consecuencia ha generado un atraso colectivo en la región en diferentes campos de la producción, a tal punto que ningún dirigente parece tener la visión para hacer cambios significativos que permitan recatar al departamento del embotellamiento de atraso en el que se encuentra. Las diferentes falencias y cosas por corregir que se tienen en cada entidad y sector del entorno regional para poder surgir de la manera acertada, aún, con o sin intención, desconocen una de las herramientas que pueden llevar a un desarrollo real, productos de excelencia, trabajo eficiente y resultados de éxito es: “el trabajo colaborativo y asociativo”. Como herramienta lo decía Steve Jobs en un video sobre nuevos productos y del mismo modo en una presentación de “cómo preparar mi queso” de Samuel Clavell, el trabajo colaborativo y asociativo es la más eficiente de las herramientas, porque permite entender que solos con la idea no logramos un avance ni un desarrollo significativos, pero en el camino de la construcción y desarrollo objetivos trabajar acompañados y en equipo es un espacio de constante aprendizaje y compartir de ideas de quienes lo rodean. ¡UN ATRASO COLECTIVO! MARÍA FERNANDA HOYOS Est. Ingeniería de Alimentos
  5. 5. 5 El conocimiento como forma de expresión Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia Los productos deben ser modificados continuamente fijándonos en los gustos y las preferencias de nuestros clientes; por esta razón las empresas están realizando cambios e innovaciones continuas, Las estrategias que emplean las empresas se basan en la planificación para el progreso empresarial, de esta forma pueden competir con otras organizaciones, utilizando las herramientas de marketing podemos diseñar y planificar para así crear otro modelo de negocio y así aumentar la participación de mercado introduciendo un nuevo producto. El arazá es la fruta de los siete sabores, con apariencia de naranja y piel de durazno El tiempo El arazá que es originario de la región amazónica, es muy desaprovechado por el entorno siendo esta fruta de un buen sabor y aroma, apto para producir jugos, mermeladas y helados, además su principal componente es el agua, entre un 90 a 94% y Vitaminas (Ay B1); entre la que se destaca con niveles muy elevados la Vitamina C, en cuanto a los minerales tiene un elevado índice de Potasio y en menor grado Calcio, Magnesio y Fósforo; también aporta gran cantidad de carbohidrato, es así que lo aprovecharía en bebidas lácteas en este caso el yogurt; aportando gran sabor y resaltando la flora amazónica donde se implementaría en el desarrollo de la estrategia de desarrollo de nuevos productos:  Variedad del producto, además de producir el yogurt se podrían implementar postres, jugos en leche así el cliente tenga diversas alternativas.  Diseño del producto, atender a múltiples varias necesidades.  Innovación en el producto: Respuestas referenciadas a las necesidades del mercado, y a las necesidades del cliente, donde en esta fase se cumplen las expectativas del cliente al encontrar variedad de opciones  Servicio al cliente busca la fidelidad del cliente, al no dejar que busque una opción en otro lugar, sino que lo encuentre todo en un mismo paquete. APROVECHAMIENTO DEL FRUTO AMAZÓNICO (ARAZÁ) EN BEBIDAS LÁCTEAS (YOGURT) ÁNDERSON GRANJA SALCEDO Est. Ingeniería de Alimentos
  6. 6. 6 El conocimiento como forma de expresión Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia En la actualidad existes diferentes tipos de pasteurización, entre ellos varia el tiempo de exposición y la temperatura a la que se realiza. VAT es un tratamiento donde el fluido es sometido a una temperatura aproximada de 63 ºC y luego dejarla enfriar durante 30 minutos dentro del mismo recipiente. Al cumplirse ese tiempo se realiza un envasado para prevenir contaminación. HTST: esta consiste en calentar el líquido rápidamente a entre 71 ºC y 89 ºC, la oscilación de la temperatura dependerá del tipo de fluido, por sólo 15 segundos. Este tipo de técnica es la implantada en la industria ya que se puede trabajar con grandes volúmenes y es rápida o su tiempo de exposición es mínimo. UHT: También conocido como la ultra pasteurización, consiste en someter a los líquidos a una temperatura de 137 ºC por sólo 2 segundos, para luego enfriarla rápidamente. Los productos en los cuales es implementado mayormente el proceso de pasteurización son los lácteos y sus derivados, también es utilizada en jugos y zumos de frutas ya que permite alargar la vida útil por medio de la inhibición de microorganismos; cabe resaltar que las utilizaciones de todos los métodos utilizados en la industria de alimentos se realizan con el fin de generar más confianza en los consumidores y proteger la salud del sur humano. La pasteurización es un proceso técnico utilizado en la industria alimentaria el cual es llevado acabo a altas temperaturas y en diferentes fluidos. Realizada por primera vez por el químico francés Louis Pasteur, a quien se le debe su nombre. Este proceso es realiza con el fin de inhibir la carga microbiana que puede estar presente en los alimentos tales como hongos, bacterias, levaduras entre otros. Esta técnica es muy implementada en diferentes productos elaborados en la industria de los alimentos ya que permite llevar un control del microrganismo en los productos debido a que los microorganismos patógenos al someterse a temperaturas altas mueren, una ventaja que ofrece este procedimiento es que a pesar de llevarse a temperaturas altas no altera significativamente las propiedades organolépticas y nutricionales del producto. El proceso mediante el cual se efectúa la pasteurización es mediante temperaturas mediante las cuales se hace una inhibición de los microorganismos, generalmente este proceso es llevado a temperaturas por debajo del punto de ebullición del alimento al que se le va a practicar la técnica y en periodos de tiempo cortos, esto con el fin de no alterar o disminuir sus propiedades físicas y químicas. Una vez terminado el procedimiento el producto debe ser enfriado a temperatura ambiente para posteriormente ser llevado a temperaturas de refrigeración y conservasen asa hasta su consumo. PROCEDIMIENTO TÉCNICO PASTEURIZACIÓN JAQUELINE ROA AGUILAR Ingeniería de Alimentos
  7. 7. 7 El conocimiento como forma de expresión Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia SOLUCIONES 1. ¿Cuántas veces puede restarse el número 1 del número 1.111? 2. Un granjero tiene 10 conejos, 20 caballos y 40 cerdos. Si llamamos “caballos” a los “cerdos”, ¿cuántos caballos tendrá? 3. ¿Cómo puede sobrevivir alguien que cae de un edificio de 50 pisos? 1. 4. Conduces un autobús, en el que se montan 18 personas. En la siguiente parada, se bajan 5 pero suben otras 13. Al llegar a la siguiente estación, se bajan 21 y se suben otras 4. ¿De qué color son los ojos del conductor? 5. Juan se levanta por la mañana y descubre que la luz de la habitación no funciona. Abre el cajón de los guantes, en el que hay diez guantes negros y diez azul oscuro. ¿Cuántos debe coger para asegurarse de que obtiene un par del mismo color? ACERTIJOS MATEMÁTICOS DE LÓGICA HÉCTOR BARNES 1. Tan sólo una, puesto que en las ocasiones consecutivas estaríamos restándolo al número 1.110, 1.109, 1.108… 3. Cayendo desde el primer piso: el enunciado no identifica de dónde cae la persona. 2. Seguirá teniendo 20. Llamarlos de otra manera no provoca que se transformen. 4. ¿De qué color son tus ojos? 5. Pongámonos en el peor de los casos, en el que Juan coge los diez guantes derechos (o izquierdos) de ambos colores, lo que le haría imposible obtener una pareja. Con uno más le bastaría para completar la pareja.
  8. 8. 8 El conocimiento como forma de expresión Foto: Orilla del río Magdalena en El Banco Magdalena. Enrique de Luque Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia
  9. 9. 9 El conocimiento como forma de expresión Foto: Muelle de El Banco Magdalena. Enrique de Luque Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia
  10. 10. BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO Nota Aclaratoria Los artículos, imágenes y notas publicadas en Noti- Manigua, son responsabilidad de sus autores y no comprometen de manera alguna ni al semillero, ni la Universidad, ni a la edición de Noti-Manigua. Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia Noti-Manigua Uniamazonia notimanigua@gmail.com ingenieria.manigua@gmail.com Sintoniza la 98.1 Fm - Viernes 11:00 a. m. Programa radial: Ingeniería y Manigua Opinión y ciencia para que trasciendan tus ideas Amigo docente, estudiante, administrativo, escritor: Noti-Manigua es un espacio escrito para compartir artículos cortos de diferentes temas. Publicación mensual: semillero de investigación Ingeniería & Manigua, programa de Ingeniería de la Alimentos Universidad de la Amazonia. Te invitamos escribir un artículo corto sobre una temática de interés en: investigación, ciencia, técnica región, hechos, opinión, imágenes y actividades de entretenimiento

Noti-Manigua No. 71

