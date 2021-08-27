Successfully reported this slideshow.
Continúa pág. 2 Noti-Contexto OLETÍN INFORMATIVO El conocimiento como forma de expresión Edición No. 68 020 WUILMER RUA Do...
2 Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia El conocimiento como forma de expresión JÉSSICA ALEJANDRA GASC...
Referente a su economía encontramos ingresos agropecuarios con diferentes tipos de cultivos como el café, plátano, yuca, c...
Se le mermó al licor, el baile se convirtió en rumbaterapias, nos dio miedo ir al hospital o clínica, pedimos a domicilio ...
5 El conocimiento como forma de expresión Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia La leche es una excele...
6 El conocimiento como forma de expresión Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia puede pagar por nuestr...
7 El conocimiento como forma de expresión LA PERFECCIÓN Y LOS CLIENTES ÍBER STEVEL CASTIBLANCO SUÁREZ Est. Ingeniería de A...
8 El conocimiento como forma de expresión ¿Cómo unir con cuatro líneas rectas y sin levantar la mano todos los puntos la f...
9 El conocimiento como forma de expresión Foto: Puente principal, Belén de los Andaquíes. Jesús Vaquero Foto: Alumbrado na...
10 El conocimiento como forma de expresión Foto: Iglesia sagrado corazón de Jesús, Belén de los Andaquíes. Jesús Vaquero F...
BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO Nota Aclaratoria Los artículos, imágenes y notas publicadas en Noti- Manigua, son responsabilidad de s...
Noti manigua edición 70

  1. 1. Continúa pág. 2 Noti-Contexto OLETÍN INFORMATIVO El conocimiento como forma de expresión Edición No. 68 020 WUILMER RUA Docente Uniamazonia En términos coloquiales, y que culpa tienen los piscos y los marranos en navidad, por un festejo que se llama “cena de noche buena”. Todo es tradición, solo basta con averiguar con nuestros antepasados e incluso ojear las sagradas escrituras, para encontrar razones suficientes y entender que en los grandes festejos se hacen eminentes ofrendas, que consolidan la satisfacción de un final o una llegada feliz que merece ser compartida en familia. Pero el manjar denominado pavo, pisco o guajolote que según la historia; reza de una tradición desde la Edad Media para las celebraciones especiales, en nuestro continente este festejo dio su origen en México, se regó por toda América Latina, impregnando a los norteamericanos de esta tradición, pero que en muchas ocasiones se llevan los honores, cuando la realidad literaria lo muestra como un alimento nativo. Director General Alejandro Geobanny Jurado Mejía Editor general Semillero Imanigua Diseño Oficina Gestión de Información y Comunicaciones Diagramación y Edición Semillero Imanigua Revisión estilo de redacción Jorge Enrique Basto Revisión Ortográfica y Gramatical Jorge Enrique Basto Revisión General Heriberto Vargas Losada Imagen inicial Aleda mejía Calderon ¿Y QUÉ CULPA TIENEN LOS PAVOS Y LOS CERDOS EN NAVIDAD? Año 6 Edición No. 70 ISSN: 2422-3727 Florencia Caquetá - diciembre 2020 Noti-Contexto pág. 2 * Pitalito Huila el municipio llamado el Paraíso Noti-Opinión pág. 4 * Año para recordar Noti-Ciencia pág. 5 * La necesidad de innovar en la creación y comercialización de productos en el Caquetá Noti-Técnica pág. 6 * Todo lo que debes saber sobre un nuevo producto. * La perfección y los clientes. Noti-Entretenimiento pág. 8 * Razonamiento lógico Noti-Imágenes pág. 9-10 * Belén de los Andaquíes y Pitalito Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO El conocimiento como forma de expresión
  2. 2. 2 Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia El conocimiento como forma de expresión JÉSSICA ALEJANDRA GASCA Est. Ingeniería de Alimentos Fue designado cura para la Aldea de los Laboyos, el presbítero José Hilario López, en cuya administración se comenzaron a realizar las primeras construcciones en el actual sitio de Pitalito, en un amplio llano sembrado de Guaduales, cachimbos y árboles propios de éste piso térmico. En 1818 el Doctor José Hilario Sierra, fue nombrado en propiedad cura de la vice parroquia de Laboyos. En el siguiente año empezaron a construir las primeras casas en el pueblo denominado Pitalito. Este sitio atraía muchas personas de otras regiones, por la feracidad del suelo, por su clima y la abundancia de sus aguas, en el casco urbano inicialmente sólo habían dos barrios por así decirlo los cuales eran: la hacienda de Cálamo que colindaba con la hacienda de Solarte y el resto eran lagunas y pastales, los cuales habitaban puros animales como ganado vacuno, gallinas y caballos que eran utilizados como medio de transporte en aquel tiempo. Foto: Iglesia San Antonio centro de Pitalito Cuando se realizó la conquista se practicaban ciertos eventos tradicionales el 13 de junio de cada año la celebración con la cultura, el folclor y las artesanías de este pueblo como antes lo hacían llamar el pueblo de Pitalito. Viene pág. 1 La nueva Normalidad Con el tiempo, la gastronomía ha cambiado sus toques de sazón, de llevarlo hasta el siglo XXI a tipo gourmet, que permite el deleite de paladares en diferentes rincones del mundo y convirtiéndose en una oportunidad comercial impresionante, a tal punto, que para los niveles socioeconómicos de escasos recursos, no se quedan con ganas del famoso pavo relleno como se le denomina ahora con todas sus bondades, pues si no está al alcance, a comer gallina rellena. Y que me dicen de su majestad el cerdo, marrano, cochino o puerco, que de puerco no tiene nada y que su olor frito, asado, en lechona, en sopas o en platos típicos es una delicia. De este ejemplar no se desperdicia nada, es nada; de sus vísceras, se hace una apetitosa picada; de su piel, el goce del chicharrón, de sus manos, patas y orejas derechito a los fríjoles; su lomo y piernas, a la mamona es exquisito; la costilla frita, es un éxtasis y aunque no se crea sus huesos empezando por el espinazo y sus demás estructuras esqueléticas, imagínese el santo más sabroso, el San Cocho. Pues su única culpa es que son animales de tradición, pero lo que si se debe tener en consideración es que pisco comemos solamente una vez al año, y del marrano por lo menos una vez por semana, aunque se diría que todos los días somos marranos por algo, o simplemente nos marranean. Usted comió pavo y le dieron pisco? O lo engañaron con una gallina rellena. Comió marrano, o lo marranearon? Venturas en el 2021 y que ojalá coma pisco, así no sea, noche buena. “Viene cada año y vendrá para siempre. Y con la Navidad vienen los recuerdos y las costumbres.” Marjorie Holmes PITALITO HUILA EL MUNICIPIO LLAMADO EL PARAÍSO
  3. 3. Referente a su economía encontramos ingresos agropecuarios con diferentes tipos de cultivos como el café, plátano, yuca, cebolla, tomate, fríjol, mora y entre otros, muchos más. Siendo Pitalito el centro de muchos mercados de nuestro departamento y departamentos vecinos como el Caquetá, Putumayo y Cauca. Actualmente este municipio tiene 202 años y cuenta con todos los recursos necesarios para la población, cuenta con demasiada diversidad su economía ha aumentado significativamente lo cual hace que atraiga personas de diferentes municipios como lo mencioné anteriormente ayudando a que nuestro municipio crezca cada día más, tanto en su nivel cultural como en infraestructura. Foto: Panorámica Pitalito desde la glorieta terminal Foto: Pitalito nocturno. Sobresale iglesia San Antonia 3 Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia El conocimiento como forma de expresión Viene pág. 2 Pitalito… Foto: Panorámica Pitalito Pitalito, siendo uno de los territorios más apetecidos entre San Agustín e Isnos al pasar los años el señor José Hilario López dio un paso importante porque en el año 1853 comenzó a transformase en un gran sector productivo, donde al ver que la población y sus recursos fueron aumentando de una forma significativa decidieron llamarlo el Municipio de Pitalito. Los límites del municipio de Pitalito son al norte con los municipios de Timaná, Elías y Saladoblando, al occidente con Isnos y San Agustín, al sur con el municipio de Palestina y al oriente con el municipio de Acevedo. ¿Porque lo llaman paraíso? El clima es muy variado con unas temperaturas de 14ºC y 24ºC esto hace que la gente se sienta a gusto, no siempre se tendrá el mismo clima ejemplo: pueden haber días muy templados como otros donde el frío es demasiado. Si en el día hace calor en la noche se siente una frescura envidiable en comparación de otros municipios del departamento. También porque la tierra es demasiado fértil; lo cual hace que todo lo que se siembre se dé con unas características adecuadas, por eso hace que este pueblo sea tan llamativo, además de ser el Valle del Laboyos, sus tierras son planas, sus calles se les realiza su respectivo mantenimiento, tiene zonas verdes y se respira un aire no tan contaminado como en otras partes.
  4. 4. Se le mermó al licor, el baile se convirtió en rumbaterapias, nos dio miedo ir al hospital o clínica, pedimos a domicilio como buenos ricachones, trabajamos más de los esperado y otros descansaron más de lo acostumbrado y como si fuera poco, entendimos que es tener prisión domiciliaria y ojalá haya quedado tiempo para sentir, lo que es un ave en una jaula. Pero bien, recordemos este año como una oportunidad de vida, que podemos contar un cuento en la historia a nuestros nietos o a nuestros futuros hijos, que se diga que en el año bisiesto 2020, que ese día extra de más, la literatura describe en diferentes épocas, algunas de ellas como una hecatombe, otras con diferentes pestes o virus como la nuestra, salimos adelante. Estamos esperando el reencuentro, calles atiborradas de estudiantes, rumbas, sin restricciones y como lo éramos antes, todos contra todos. ¿Esta lección 2020, para qué sirvió? hágase esa pregunta, cuestiónese, pero que eso no le derrumbe los sueños y deseos, que asuma los retos para llegar a la meta, que después hay otra meta y otra. Adiós a los que se fueron, fuerza para los convalecientes aún, felicidad para los sanos y gracias a Dios por la oportunidad de escribir algo para alguien y que espero no se moleste, lo hago con el firme propósito de decirle que usted y yo, mejor, que todos nosotros, ¡somos privilegiados! Foto: Iglesia San Antonio. Pitalito. Jessica Gasca 4 El conocimiento como forma de expresión Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia En resumen, no fue un año extraño, los extraños fuimos nosotros que cambiamos de costumbres, que aprendimos muchas más cosas, para algunos estábamos apilonados en nuestra rutina y de seguro para muchos acartonados sin saberlo en una cotidianidad, era, de lo mismo para lo mismo y por lo mismo, pero a la hora de hacer el balance 2020, quedan recuerdos de todo orden, que afloran sonrisas, lágrimas, es decir, nuestro sistema límbico brilló por su presencia y autorizó al hipocampo que diseñara lujosos detalles en cada oportunidad. Fijémonos que con el SARS-CoV-2 o el reconocido COVID-19, nos encerraron, nos taparon media cara, nos enfermamos y otros ni lo sintieron, lo desafíos presentes, estuvimos en crisis, aparecieron depresiones, ansiedades, estrés postraumáticos, angustias, ideas suicidas, destrucción de hogares, arreglos de hogares, se redujo la economía, otros aumentaron su potencial, las redes sociales nos mostraron el camino amargo de los que se fueron y terminaron en hornos crematorios, no hubo entierros con mariachis o audios estridentes. No es una matriz del 2020, pero aprendimos a manejar aplicaciones y nos metimos; gústenos o no a redes sociales, vimos cine hasta la saciedad con o sin crispetas, subimos de peso otros aprovecharon para bajar, por comer tantas harinas somos prediabéticos, compramos equipos para la salud, tomamos aromáticos y otros medicamentos impensados, se aprendió a tocar instrumentos o a escribir poemas e incluso a redactar su propia biografía. AÑO PARA RECORDAR WUILMER RUA Estudiante de Psicología
  5. 5. 5 El conocimiento como forma de expresión Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia La leche es una excelente fuente de nutrientes, rica en proteínas y calcio, es esencial para el crecimiento y desarrollo de los huesos, considerado el alimento más completo para el ser humano. Caquetá es uno de los mayores productores de leche en Colombia, pero no sabe comercializarla, y por esto muchas veces se pierde. Todas las personas tienen la necesidad de comprar leche, pero aun así los microempresarios caqueteños no han sabido venderla, ni en su estado natural, ni en la creación de nuevos productos a base de ésta. Los frutos de arazá son conocidas en todo el departamento, en los años anteriores éstos se perdían porque nadie pensaba que podría ser una excelente idea de negocio, hoy día se puede ver que hay personas que han creado nuevos productos con esta fruta tales como dulces, mermelada, tortas, vino, pulpas, empacados de la mejor manera para que perduren y abriendo a nueva oportunidad de Mercado. El departamento del Caquetá tiene todo para ser potencia en producción y comercialización de sus productos, tiene la posibilidad de innovar en la creación de nuevos alimentos a base de las materias primas autóctonas de la región, está la necesidad de invertir por parte de los empresarios y, microempresarios en nuevas estrategias de venta de sus productos, capacitaciones, maquinaria para mejorar la calidad y apoyo del Estado. YULIANA ROJAS NÚÑEZ. Est. Ingeniería de Alimentos El mundo se encuentra en constantes cambios que generan nuevos niveles de exigencia para las personas. La creación de nuevos productos que se conserven durante tiempos prolongados se ha convertido en una necesidad por la rápida y masiva expansión de la población. Debido a esto la incrementación de empresas e industrias es cada vez más amplia, y la calidad de los productos es más elevada. Steven Jobs es recordado como uno de los más grandes diseñadores e inventores en el área de la informática, él decía que la base del éxito de un producto nuevo no era sólo el hecho de tener la idea, sino de ejecutarla hasta el final, aprendiendo de cada error y mejorando, y que lo esencial en cada artículo nuevo que hacía era su diseño y el trabajo en equipo, Eso se puede ver reflejado en todas sus creaciones únicas y auténticas, si llevamos su teoría al área de los alimentos en el Caquetá que se puede ver qué aunque se tiene la materia prima, no hay productos a base de ésta, innovadores que lleguen al consumidor final. El Caquetá cuenta con excelentes recursos naturales, se destaca por los cultivos de cacao, azará, copoazú, guanábana, uva caimarona, y su producción ganadera y lechera. Este departamento es conocido por sus ricos lácteos y frutos amazónicos, pero no logra posesionarse como un importante productor y distribuidor de éstos, debido a que al momento de crear alimentos derivados de la materia prima que disponen no innovan en nuevos bienes, además de que los empresarios que se dedican a esta actividad no se esfuerzan por la necesidad que tienen de aprender y mejorar para crear nuevas estrategias y así expandirse a otras regiones. LA NECESIDAD DE INNOVAR EN LA CREACIÓN Y COMERCIALIZACIÓN DE PRODUCTOS EN EL CAQUETÁ.
  6. 6. 6 El conocimiento como forma de expresión Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia puede pagar por nuestro producto para así no generar pérdidas y por ultimo no nos confiemos de un sólo cliente hay que tener una segunda opción donde éste nos genere ingresos y ninguna pérdida de lo que le ofrecemos. Para tener en cuenta el aspirante es decir el fabricante del nuevo producto y que su producción sea efectiva es necesario que su coeficiente emocional esté muy alto, es decir que tiene que ser positivo que su energía fluya para que lo realizado salga excelente tener valores, liderazgo, ante todo ser humano tomando decisiones con base de las emociones y no necesariamente de la lógica tener arduamente un nivel de responsabilidad donde no debemos de perder la fe y siempre ser optimista, conscientes y persistentes. Apasionados por todo lo que hagamos no importando el resultado, creativos e innovadores y sobre no perder la voluntad y la disciplina, y sobre todo ser el mejor pero no creerse el mejor, donde finalmente todo lo que hagamos tratemos de hacerlo lo mejor posible, además de eso incluir amor hacia todo lo que hacemos porque si hacemos las cosas porque nos toca no porque nos gusta no será igual todo esto influye a la hora de proporcionar e innovar un producto. Foto. Muestra nuevos productos 2019 ÁNDERSON GRANJA SALCEDO Est. Ingeniería de Alimentos El desarrollo de nuevos productos nace de un producto ya hecho, donde este se perfecciona y se desarrolla algo completamente innovador, es así que los consumidores con este desarrollo de nuevos productos les proveerá las mejores satisfacciones para sus deseos y necesidades, pero con ello se debe analizar el conjunto de las debilidades, fortalezas, amenazas y oportunidades donde con estas limitaciones deben de ser utilizadas en el desarrollo de estos nuevos productos, para hacerlos así más competitivos y confiables e innovadores, mejorando así la calidad de vida de los consumidores. Con lo dicho anteriormente nace la necesidad ya con el producto ello y llevado al mercado que es hora de pensar las estrategias o formas de cómo vender ese producto, y ofrecerlos ante los consumidores, como usted vende ese producto como lo va hacer conocer a los mercados, porque ese producto va a ser mejor que otros productos ya en el mercado, porque el cliente tiene que llevar su producto y no el de lo demás. Es así, que le tenemos que dar a conocer a los consumidores lo siguiente: tenemos que ser efectivos es decir buscar el cliente ideal y convencerlos que nuestro producto es el mejor, también conocer de manera detallada las características de nuestros candidatos es decir aquellas personas que queremos que se conviertan en nuestros clientes, es decir que yo ofrezco no le interesa a todo sino a una a una población en general, desde luego hay que prestar atención a los detalles, no solo hay que enfocarnos en una sola necesidad, hay que conocer todas las expectativas, para ello hay que saber lo que la gente quiere, siempre cumpliendo lo que prometemos para tratar de alcanzar nuestro objetivo, definiendo lo esencial que nos ayudará a constatar y verificar toda la información requerida, hay que asegurarnos que nuestros clientes nos TODO LO QUE DEBERÍAS SABER DE UN NUEVO PRODUCTO
  7. 7. 7 El conocimiento como forma de expresión LA PERFECCIÓN Y LOS CLIENTES ÍBER STEVEL CASTIBLANCO SUÁREZ Est. Ingeniería de Alimentos En el trascurso de la vida, la creación de nuevos productos y el acecho por interiorizar en un mayor potencial para llegar a los mercados más grandes y captar a los consumidores para dejarlos sumergidos en el consumo, es el mayor reto de las grandes industrias y sus competidores, es la carrera de posicionar sus productos para ser ellos quienes puedan controlar hasta la moda y el gusto de cada cliente. Como es de saber, todos los productos y más aquellos que son de primera necesidad cuentan con un término de utilidad o beneficio, esto siendo clave para los negocios y el éxito de consumo, el volumen de venta, la mayor cantidad o la calidad en el mercado no les hace ser los acreedores de tener el poder y control sobre los consumidores, es ir más allá de cada cliente. Ante el acelerado incremento de población las empresas requieren mayor productividad y demanda en nuevos productos porque éstos tienen que poseer nuevas formas, gustos, sabores, olores, y tamaños; de tal relevancia que se convertirán en sustituyentes activos en las personas, bien sea de carácter laboral, deportiva, nutricional o de gustos explícitos de forma homogénea, concisa y perfecta. Las empresas deben tener la visión de impactar a toda población, porque, si se siguen utilizando métodos antiguos y estrategias obsoletas, el comercio de estos mismos se verá afectado por la falta de creatividad e imaginación y limitará el desarrollo y eficiencia al reposicionamiento del consumidor y satisfacción del mismo. Se conoce como nuevos productos aquellos servicios o productos que sean originales o tengan modificaciones, innovación, o modelos llamativos, porque éstos dejarían de ser nuevos sin importar que sea una réplica o sistema de imitación. Aunque se tiene la seguridad que existen características a mayor rango y especificaciones donde se estipulan las características esenciales de un nuevo producto. Pero también se habla de los factores en la aceptabilidad de si son nuevos productos o no, cumpliendo éste un papel esencial en el mercado, teniendo en cuenta que casi el 50% de productos tienen mejorías, innovación, y cierto grado de novedad y un 78% de las empresas desarrollan nuevos productos con éxitos. La innovación es un camino de éxito para el desarrollo de las empresas sin asumir el riesgo de perderlo todo, por eso es de alto riesgo el intentar innovar sin temor a arriesgar, aun sabiendo que en ello está la posibilidad del fracaso. Sin importar los altos índices de posibles fracasos en algunos estudios el mercadeo e investigación son el soporte para decidir si es viable o no el introducir nuevos productos o servicios al mercado, considerando que son factores como mala estrategia, mercado objetivo y de posicionamiento, insatisfacción con el producto y expectativas al consumidor, mala publicidad y pocos esfuerzos. 7 Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia
  8. 8. 8 El conocimiento como forma de expresión ¿Cómo unir con cuatro líneas rectas y sin levantar la mano todos los puntos la figura 1? Opción de respuesta: No se vale uniendo por tangente, sino por el centro EJERCICIO DE LÓGICA Por: soytuprofe ¿Cuál es la lógica que siguen estas operaciones? 3+1= 24 7+2= 59 7+5=212 5+2 =37 8+1= 79 15+3=1218 Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia PRUEBA DE RAZONAMIENTO LÓGICO Alejandro Snarch. Nuevo Producto. Figura 1 Soluciones Para resolver las operaciones, para obtener la primera cifra de derecha a izquierda restamos los dos primeros y para obtener la segunda realizamos la suma: 3-1= 2 3+1= 4 Por tanto, 24. El segundo problema el orden de llegada es B, C, D, A.
  9. 9. 9 El conocimiento como forma de expresión Foto: Puente principal, Belén de los Andaquíes. Jesús Vaquero Foto: Alumbrado navideño parque principal, Belén de los Andaquíes. Jesús Vaquero Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia
  10. 10. 10 El conocimiento como forma de expresión Foto: Iglesia sagrado corazón de Jesús, Belén de los Andaquíes. Jesús Vaquero Foto: Atardecer panorámica Pitalito. Jessica Alejandra Gasca Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia
  11. 11. BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO Nota Aclaratoria Los artículos, imágenes y notas publicadas en Noti- Manigua, son responsabilidad de sus autores y no comprometen de manera alguna ni al semillero, ni la Universidad, ni a la edición de Noti-Manigua. Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia Noti-Manigua Uniamazonia notimanigua@gmail.com ingenieria.manigua@gmail.com Sintoniza la 98.1 Fm - Viernes 11:00 a. m. Programa radial: Ingeniería y Manigua Opinión y ciencia para que trasciendan tus ideas Amigo docente, estudiante, administrativo, escritor: Noti-Manigua es un espacio escrito para compartir artículos cortos de diferentes temas. Publicación mensual: semillero de investigación Ingeniería & Manigua, programa de Ingeniería de la Alimentos Universidad de la Amazonia. Te invitamos escribir un artículo corto sobre una temática de interés en: investigación, ciencia, técnica región, hechos, opinión, imágenes y actividades de entretenimiento

