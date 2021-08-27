Successfully reported this slideshow.
Continúa pág. 2 Noti-Contexto OLETÍN INFORMATIVO El conocimiento como forma de expresión Edición No. 68 020 Director Gener...
2 Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia El conocimiento como forma de expresión JESÚS ALBERTO VAQUERO ...
Las calles de Belén son muy acogedoras, no se ve contaminación alguna que a diferencia de otras ciudades pueda causar male...
que en realidad lo importante no será lo que cuesta sino en realidad lo que producirá y así mirar las cosas con base a su ...
Para el caso de Colombia en donde más se presenta pobreza extrema y desnutrición infantil es en la Guajira, el Chocó, Magd...
6 El conocimiento como forma de expresión Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia En este caso específic...
7 El conocimiento como forma de expresión ¿Cuál es el mínimo número de monedas que hay que mover para pasar de la figura 1...
8 El conocimiento como forma de expresión Foto: Playa con Buitres. Rio Guayas Rio Negro Caquetá. Semillero Imanigua Foto: ...
9 El conocimiento como forma de expresión Foto: Atardecer en Santa marta Magdalena. Enrique Antonio de Luque Palencia Foto...
BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO Nota Aclaratoria Los artículos, imágenes y notas publicadas en Noti- Manigua, son responsabilidad de s...
Noti manigua edición 69

  1. 1. Continúa pág. 2 Noti-Contexto OLETÍN INFORMATIVO El conocimiento como forma de expresión Edición No. 68 020 Director General Alejandro Geobanny Jurado Mejía Editor general Semillero Imanigua Diseño Oficina Gestión de Información y Comunicaciones Diagramación y Edición Semillero Imanigua Revisión estilo de redacción Jorge Enrique Basto Revisión Ortográfica y Gramatical Jorge Enrique Basto Revisión General Heriberto Vargas Losada ¿QUÉ IMPLICA COMPRENDER LA CONDICIÓN HUMANA? JOSÉ ARLEY VARGAS Docente Uniamazonia Foto. Aleda Mejía Calderón Ante tal problemática, los educadores (y demás personas interesadas en el tema), han expuesto la necesidad urgente de abordar la condición humana, a través del trabajos pedagógicos donde se enmarque la educación en valores éticos con modelos susceptibles de aprendizaje que resuelvan conflictos morales de contextos. Una educación en valores con comunicación asertiva, proactiva y capaz de cambiar estructuras mentales pensadas hacia la humanización. Año 6 Edición No. 69 ISSN: 2422-3727 Florencia Caquetá - noviembre 2020 Noti-Contexto pág. 2-3 * Belén de los Andaquíes Noti-Opinión pág. 4 * El éxito depende de tu actitud Noti-Ciencia pág. 5 * Día mundial de la alimentación Noti-Técnica pág. 6 * Refresco de yuca, alternativa de un nuevo producto Noti-Entretenimiento pág. 7 * Prueba razonamiento lógico Noti-Imágenes pág. 8-9 * Atardecer de Santa Marta y playa en rio Guayas. Rio Negro Caquetá Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO El conocimiento como forma de expresión La degradación ética que sufre la humanidad actualmente, va creciendo, corrompiendo y acabando con la convivencia, la seguridad y la tranquilidad de los seres humanos; y propiciando nuevos problemas a lo que se debe enfrentar con nuevas actitudes para reconstruir los valores perdidos y construir otros que orienten comportamientos individuales y colectivos capaces de construir una sociedad digna de humanidad.
  2. 2. 2 Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia El conocimiento como forma de expresión JESÚS ALBERTO VAQUERO RODRÍGUEZ Est. Ingeniería de Alimentos Belén de los Andaquíes es un municipio ubicado al sur del departamento del Caquetá a escasos 45 minutos de Florencia la capital caqueteña. Su historia se remite a siglos anteriores en donde los indígenas Andakíes ocuparon el territorio, ubicándose en la zona montañosa media del municipio. Se encontraban en transición del nomadismo al sedentarismo; sus actividades eran la agricultura, la cacería y la pesca. De igual forma, se encontraban dispersos en pequeños clanes a lo largo y ancho del territorio. Con la extracción del Canelo de los Andaquies, la quina y el caucho, a mediados del siglo XVIII, su población fue diezmada. Actualmente en parte de estos territorios encontramos las etnias de los Embera Katios, en el resguardo indígena La Cerinda, Los Nasa en el resguardo indígena La Esperanza, y los Misak organizados en el cabildo el Águila. Inicialmente el territorio estaba localizado al sur occidente del departamento hasta el límite con el Putumayo y lo conformaban el municipio de Curillo, San José del Fragua, Albania. El siglo pasado se fueron desagregando, hecho que cambia no solamente sus límites y cifras de población, sino también su dinámica social y económica. Para ubicar la cabecera municipal fueron taladas 40 hectáreas de bosque. Se instalaron la capilla y el convento, se trazaron las calles y se dividieron en lotes, desarrollando las primeras construcciones urbanas. Hacia 1920 el municipio contaba con 1000 colonos los cuales se movilizaban por la trocha que conduce hacia Acevedo y que aún es la vía de penetración por la zona alta del municipio. Viene pág. 1 ¿Qué implica…? Uno de estos planteamientos ético- pedagógicos que hace el francés Edgar Morín, señala que la labor de la educación del futuro debe estar basada en la enseñanza de la comprensión entre las personas como condición y garantía de la solidaridad intelectual y moral de la humanidad. Para llevar a cabo este proceso, es necesario que comencemos por la práctica mental del auto-examen, es decir, conocernos y comprendernos integralmente. Si no se puede hacer, no podremos comprender a las demás personas sus ideas, sus sentimientos y su visión del mundo. libertades, venciendo todo tipo de egocentrismo y autojustificación que sólo llevan a la hipertrofia, la mentira, la falta de convicción, la deshonra y a la duplicidad; actos por demás, contrarios a la convivencia éticamente humana. En síntesis, comprender la condición humana implica, que se deba enseñar la ética de la comprensión como un arte de vivir de manera desinteresada con argumentos que validen formas de vida sana, en lugar de excomulgar y anatemizar, comprendiendo antes de asumir la posición de juez en todas las cosas. Comprensión significa tolerancia para las ideas no para los insultos, agresiones y crímenes. Y en esta época en las que nos encontramos, ¡qué falta que nos hace comprendernos humanamente! Señala Morín, que se debe de educar no sólo para el respeto y la solidaridad hacia los niños mujeres y ancianos sino a todos los individuos, a sus creencias religiosas, a sus ritos, costumbres y BELÉN DE LOS ANDAQUÍES Imagen: Aleda Mejía Calderon
  3. 3. Las calles de Belén son muy acogedoras, no se ve contaminación alguna que a diferencia de otras ciudades pueda causar malestar para quien nos visita. Actualmente el parque principal del municipio se encuentra iluminado por el alumbrado navideño hecho de reciclaje más bonito del departamento, es por eso que en estos momentos decembrinos las personas nos visitan para tomarse una foto en este espectacular alumbrado. Si estás pensando en un plan para este fin de semana y no sabes a donde ir, te invito a mi municipio, Belén de los Andaquíes, es sólo tomar la vía a Morelia en tu automóvil podrás observar el paisaje tan genial y maravilloso que tenemos, luego puedes bañarte en los ríos Pescado, Sarabando o San Juan; en cualquiera de los tres puedes refrescarte un rato y si quieres también puedes hacer un sancocho de olla allí, luego en la noche podrás observar el parque principal y su alumbrado navideño, te invito, sé que es un paseo genial e inolvidable…. Foto: El último Anaquí Jesús Alberto Vaquero Rodríguez Foto: Río el pescado. Jesús Alberto Vaquero Rodríguez 3 Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia El conocimiento como forma de expresión Viene pág. 2 Belén de los… El 17 de febrero de 1917, el misionero Capuchino Fray Jacinto María de Quito fundó Belén de los Andaquíes. El nombre de "Belén" exalta el aspecto religioso y "de los Andaquíes" en honor a los indígenas que ocuparon el territorio. Territorio ancestral de la cultura Andakí. En la actualidad se encuentran restos del material lítico (hachas de piedra), en las veredas La Quisaya, Los Ángeles, Bellavista, Alto Sarabando. Y a través de relatos históricos documentados se recuperan algunos nombres de su etnia Andaíi como: Tonavirí (Jefe de los Andaquíes), Ultaró y Ayakuná. Este municipio se le conoce como el municipio con el nombre más bonito de Colombia, es por eso que desde hace 4 años aproximadamente todos los 17 de febrero se celebra sus cumpleaños como una fiesta patronal en donde además de partir una torta gigantesca para todos los habitantes del municipio, se hacen encuentros culturales y hasta se invitan cantantes de talla nacional e internacional para que amenicen la fiesta. Además, este municipio también se le reconoce como el municipio verde de Colombia puesto que cuenta con muchas especies de flora y fauna, está bañado por 3 ríos súper cristalinos que hacen más amena la estadía en él. Por parte de sus habitantes hay que reconocer que los Belemitas son gente amable, gente social que te pueden invitar a un buen plato de bocachico o un buen desayuno con caldo de “cucha”. Los niños en este municipio se dedican en sus ratos libres a practicar fútbol y a bailar danza teatro, es por eso que hemos sido invitados especiales en eventos nacionales e internacionales para mostrar nuestra cultura y costumbre. Es muy común en la cancha municipal del municipio mirar un encuentro deportivo entre la selección de Belén y equipos como Envigado y Nacional, pues hay gente oriunda del municipio que está bien ubicada y que hace posible estas actividades.
  4. 4. que en realidad lo importante no será lo que cuesta sino en realidad lo que producirá y así mirar las cosas con base a su valor real y dependiendo de eso se establecería un costo. Es por eso que se requiere un nivel de energía alto y constante, generando un nivel de responsabilidad en el cual se haya el verdadero objetivo de la vida, el cual es, que realmente lo que importa es lo que dejamos para la humanidad cuando se nos acaba el tiempo en la tierra. Los resultados que obtenemos en la vida son consecuencia directa a nuestros pensamientos, nuestros hábitos y nuestras acciones. Es por esto la importante que es que nuestros pensamientos positivos sean dominantes ante los pensamientos negativos. Recuerda siempre, atraigo a mi vida todo aquello que le doy mi atención, mi energía y mi enfoque. Aprovecha todas las oportunidades que te de la vida, recíbelas con toda la energía y la mejor actitud, ése es el verdadero trampolín para alcanzar el éxito, no permitas que se cierren las ventanas, es más fácil aprovechar las oportunidades con las ventanas abiertas que tratar de abrirlas cuando están cerradas. Sé una persona que maximice sus fortalezas y ten la capacidad de delegar tus debilidades, es decir, reconoce que tus debilidades pueden llegar hacer la fortaleza de alguien más. Sé optimista, conciente y persistente en tus objetivos de vida. Apasiónate por lo que haces, da lo mejor de ti en todo y cada una de tus acciones y actividades, se creativo en tus ideas, en tus opiniones, en tu vivir. NO BUSQUES SER UNA ESTRELLA, CREA ESTRELLAS Y MIRA POSIBLE LO IMPOSIBLE. 4 El conocimiento como forma de expresión Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia Dayana Gaona Muñoz. Estudiante Ingeniería de Alimentos ¿Éxito? ¿Triunfo? Unas palabras tan simples, pero tan importantes y tan poco obtenibles, te has llegado a preguntar por qué algunas personas no tienen éxito en el momento de lanzar un producto e incluso montar un negocio. ¿Crees en las energías? ¿En atraer lo que piensas? ¿Obtener o hacer realidad lo que quieres? Te has llegado a preguntar por qué no es suficiente el tener una buena idea de un producto para poder hacerlo realidad. Se requiere de un gran conocimiento y una capacidad para hacer de esa idea un buen producto. No obstante, a medida que se vaya realizado o desarrollando la idea se van cambiando debido a que estas fluyen cada día sugiriendo una nueva pregunta, un problema o una oportunidad hasta que todas las ideas encajen y así ir mejorando cosas importantes para el resultado final de este. Es necesario tener claro que no se puede realizar solo, el trabajo en equipo es esencial. El talento del equipo, el poder discutir y trabajar juntos hace que los resultados sean los ideales. La idea de la creación de un nuevo producto es con el fin de generar una necesidad en el cliente, es decir, no es suficiente con conocer sólo el producto, sino que se requiere la capacidad de despertar la necesidad en los clientes y así poder llegar a vender todo aquello que quieras. ¿Por qué es tan difícil conseguir tener una buena energía y una buena actitud? Se debe a la falta de definición, a la falta de valores, a la falta de enfoque y el tener pensamientos negativos o estar acostumbrados a pensar de una forma pobre, es decir, como voy a poder tener algo en la vida si siempre he vivido conforme con lo que tengo. Es necesario tener actitud de ganador, de triunfador, creerse una persona con éxito, tener experiencia del pasado, vivencia de logros y retos para así poder planificar un futuro y visualizar siempre con la mejor energía, teniendo en cuenta EL ÉXITO DEPENDE DE TU ACTITUD Foto: Pescador Rio Guayas. San Vicente del Caguán. Semillero Imanigua
  5. 5. Para el caso de Colombia en donde más se presenta pobreza extrema y desnutrición infantil es en la Guajira, el Chocó, Magdalena, Córdoba y Sucre(El Tiempo, 2018). Pero esto no quiere decir que aquí en el Caquetá no se presente este problema, porque también se presenta. Pero el problema no es sólo la desnutrición, sino también la obesidad. Según un reporte de la FAO; en el mundo aproximadamente 672 millones de adultos y 124 millones son obesos y otros 40 millones tienen problemas de sobre peso (FAO, 2020). Un dato curioso es que cada año generalmente se produce el doble de alimentos necesarios para cubrir las necesidades de la población mundial, pero aun así son muchísimas las personas que pasan hambre. Es por esto que debemos ser conscientes de la problemática que estamos viviendo y que no se trata de desperdiciar y despilfarrar los alimentos, sino de que tasarlos y darles el mejor uso posible, porque lo que nosotros estamos botando, otra persona lo está necesitando. Tampoco se trata de comer sólo lo que nos parece más rico, como pizzas y hamburguesas sino lo que es más saludable y que nos aporte los nutrientes que nuestro cuerpo necesita. Referencias El Tiempo. (2018, December 20). Departamentos más pobres de Colombia y los que más progresan 2018 - Otras Ciudades - Colombia - ELTIEMPO.COM. https://www.eltiempo.com/colombia/otras- ciudades/departamentos-mas-pobres-de-colombia- y-los-que-mas-progresan-2018-307094 FAO. (2020). Obesidad infantil. http://www.fao.org/home/en/ World Vision. (2015). 7 países en donde abunda la desnutrición infantil y el déficit de crecimiento | World Vision España. https://www.worldvision.es/actualidad/blog/paises- donde-abunda-la-desnutricion-infantil 5 El conocimiento como forma de expresión Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia El 16 de octubre del 2020 se celebró el día mundial de la alimentación. Este día se celebra cada año desde 1979 promovido por la Organización de las Naciones Unidas para la Alimentación y la Agricultura (FAO) con el propósito de concientizar a las personas sobre los problemas que se viven por la falta de alimentos en todo el planeta, busca crear conciencia frente al hambre, la pobreza y la malnutrición en la que viven muchas personas, puesto que no todos tienen cómo adquirir los alimentos necesarios. Muchas personas lo celebran, pero sin saber realmente que es lo que significa. La alimentación son todos aquellos alimentos que se ingieren de los cuales se obtienen los nutrientes necesarios para el buen funcionamiento del organismo. Una buena alimentación es fundamental en todos los aspectos de la vida de una persona desde que nace, puesto que se necesita para tener un buen crecimiento, desarrollo y gozar de buena salud. Pero no todas las personas tienen acceso a una buena alimentación debido a la pobreza en la que se vive. Países como Afganistán, Burundi, India, Timor Oriental, Malawi, Zambia y Guatemala son de los más afectados en cuanto a la desnutrición infantil entre otros muchos (World Vision, 2015). DÍA MUNDIAL DE LA ALIMENTACIÓN Ruth Dilia Basto Quiñonez Estudiante Ingeniería de Alimentos
  6. 6. 6 El conocimiento como forma de expresión Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia En este caso específico existe una alternativa que hasta ahora no ha sido evaluada y es el de la yuca industrializada porque su comercialización es muy reducida a escala mundial y la falta de investigación y desarrollo de tecnología trae como consecuencia el mal aprovechamiento del cultivo. Es básicamente un producto vegetal que está dedicado fundamentalmente al autoconsumo en los países productores. Caracterizar el proceso de elaboración de refresco de yuca como alternativa de un nuevo producto, con el fin de darle un buen aprovechamiento a la materia prima he incursionar en el mercado dando a conocer que este alimento por sus propiedades tiene un alto contenido en su valor nutricional. Lograr una mayor participación en el mercado mediante este producto teniendo en cuenta que sea de buena calidad, para así poder sustituir productos con equivalencia nutricional. DIORLING QUINTO IBARGUEN Est. Ingeniería de Alimentos El sector alimenticio crece constantemente y esto trae consigo un aumento en la demanda a nivel mundial de alimentos con características distintas o mejores, lo cual hace necesario implementar diferentes métodos de proceso. Son muchos los cultivos realizados hoy en día, y de acuerdo a investigaciones uno de los cultivos más efectuados desde épocas remotas es el de la yuca, el cual tiene mucho tiempo de existencia, y se cultiva para lograr el desarrollo de consumo diario, porque da como resultado diversos derivados que son utilizados por el hombre, principalmente para su alimentación. Teniendo en cuenta que en el departamento del Caquetá la agricultura se concentra básicamente en siete productos entre los cuales está la Yuca, el Plátano, el Maíz y la Caña Panelera siendo los más significativos. La yuca (Manihot esculenta Crantz) es una especie endémica de Suramérica, recibe otros nombres como cassava, manioca y mandioca, ésta se consume como raíz fresca para consumo humano, procesada como productos fritos, productos deshidratados (hojuelas, harina), productos congelados (trozos, puré) y productos empacados al vacío (trozos semicocidos y esterilizados). REFRESCO DE YUCA, ALTERNATIVA DE NUEVO PRODUCTO Foto: Pructor agrícola. Vereda Villa Hermosa Florencia Semillero Imanigua Foto: Producción de yuca . Vereda Villa Hermosa Florencia Semillero Imanigua
  7. 7. 7 El conocimiento como forma de expresión ¿Cuál es el mínimo número de monedas que hay que mover para pasar de la figura 1 a la 2 o viceversa? Opción de respuesta: 1 2 3 4 ¿Cómo dividir la figura en cuatro partes iguales en forma y tamaño? ¿Cuál es el peso en kilogramos de un gato? Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia Un pero, un gato y un mico pesan en total 12 kilogramos. 2 micos y 1 gato pesan 10 kilogramos. 3 micos y 1 perro juntos pesan 2 kilogramos más que 1 gato, 1 perro y 1 mico juntos. PRUEBA DE RAZONAMIENTO LÓGICO El tiempo $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ Figura 1 Figura 2
  8. 8. 8 El conocimiento como forma de expresión Foto: Playa con Buitres. Rio Guayas Rio Negro Caquetá. Semillero Imanigua Foto: Transporte de Leche. Rio Guayas Rio Negro Caquetá. Semillero Imanigua a Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia
  9. 9. 9 El conocimiento como forma de expresión Foto: Atardecer en Santa marta Magdalena. Enrique Antonio de Luque Palencia Foto: Atardecer en Santa marta Magdalena. Enrique Antonio de Luque Palencia Desarrollo de la Amazonia Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia
  10. 10. BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO Nota Aclaratoria Los artículos, imágenes y notas publicadas en Noti- Manigua, son responsabilidad de sus autores y no comprometen de manera alguna ni al semillero, ni la Universidad, ni a la edición de Noti-Manigua. Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia Noti-Manigua Uniamazonia notimanigua@gmail.com ingenieria.manigua@gmail.com Sintoniza la 98.1 Fm - Viernes 11:00 a. m. Programa radial: Ingeniería y Manigua Opinión y ciencia para que trasciendan tus ideas Amigo docente, estudiante, administrativo, escritor: Noti-Manigua es un espacio escrito para compartir artículos cortos de diferentes temas. Publicación mensual: semillero de investigación Ingeniería & Manigua, programa de Ingeniería de la Alimentos Universidad de la Amazonia. Te invitamos escribir un artículo corto sobre una temática de interés en: investigación, ciencia, técnica región, hechos, opinión, imágenes y actividades de entretenimiento

