Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Continúa pág. 2 Noti-Contexto BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO El conocimiento como forma de expresión Edición No. 68 ISSN: 2422-3727 F...
Ahora bien, en diez meses evolucionamos en nuestras relaciones, las manifestaciones de afecto ya no son con abrazos y beso...
China o aledaños, puedan causar transmisión. A lo que la OIE (Organización Mundial de Sanidad Animal) informa que “no se r...
sustancias bioactivas, vitaminas, proteínas… entre otros. Hoy por hoy, a nivel mundial se encuentra con facilidad alimento...
5 El conocimiento como forma de expresión Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia Esta leche llega al co...
 Forma: circulo  Color: Naranja  Clientes niños y adultos  Presentación: paquetes de 5 y 10 unidades  Empaque: caja e...
7 El conocimiento como forma de expresión Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia 1. Dos madres y dos hi...
El conocimiento como forma de expresión Foto. Atardeceres y barrio Bahía Quibdó departamento de Chocó Colombia. Eulices Co...
9 El conocimiento como forma de expresión Foto. Atardeceres y barrio Bahía Quibdó departamento de Chocó Colombia. Eulices ...
BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO Nota Aclaratoria Los artículos, imágenes y notas publicadas en Noti- Manigua, son responsabilidad de s...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
Aug. 27, 2021
9 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Noti manigua edición 68

Download to read offline

Education
Aug. 27, 2021
9 views

Noti-Manigua No. 68

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(5/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day Jay Shetty
(4/5)
Free
Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life Christie Tate
(4.5/5)
Free
Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change Maggie Smith
(4/5)
Free
Rude: Stop Being Nice and Start Being Bold Rebecca Reid
(3.5/5)
Free
Feeling Good: The New Mood Therapy David D. Burns, M.D.
(4.5/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
The Gifts of Imperfection: Let Go of Who You Think You're Supposed to Be and Embrace Who You Are Brené Brown
(4.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Full Spirit Workout: A 10-Step System to Shed Your Self-Doubt, Strengthen Your Spiritual Core, and Create a Fun & Fulfilling Life Kate Eckman
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(5/5)
Free
Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life---and Can Save Yours Michelle Williams
(4.5/5)
Free
The Art of Stopping: How to Be Still When You Have to Keep Going David Kundtz
(4.5/5)
Free
Minimal Finance: Forging Your Own Path to Financial Freedom Sam Dixon Brown
(5/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(4.5/5)
Free
The Power of Your Attitude: 7 Choices for a Happy and Successful Life Stan Toler
(5/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4/5)
Free
Winning: The Unforgiving Race to Greatness Tim S. Grover
(5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free
High Conflict: Why We Get Trapped and How We Get Out Amanda Ripley
(4.5/5)
Free
Keep Sharp: How to Build a Better Brain at Any Age Sanjay Gupta
(4.5/5)
Free
Influence, New and Expanded: The Psychology of Persuasion Robert B. Cialdini
(4.5/5)
Free
What Happened To You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing Oprah Winfrey
(5/5)
Free
Average Expectations: Lessons in Lowering the Bar Shep Rose
(4/5)
Free
The Power of Voice: A Guide to Making Yourself Heard Denise Woods
(5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Noti manigua edición 68

  1. 1. Continúa pág. 2 Noti-Contexto BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO El conocimiento como forma de expresión Edición No. 68 ISSN: 2422-3727 Florencia Caquetá - Octubre 2020 Director General Alejandro Geobanny Jurado Mejía Editor general Semillero Imanigua Diseño Oficina Gestión de Información y Comunicaciones Diagramación y Edición Semillero Imanigua Revisión estilo de redacción Jorge Enrique Basto Revisión Ortográfica y Gramatical Jorge Enrique Basto Revisión General Heriberto Vargas Losada LA NORMALIDAD MORAL ENRIQUE ANTONIO DE LUQUE PALENCIA Docente Universidad del Área Andina. Valledupar No se trata de una apología con relación a la moral, ni definiciones de la misma, mucho menos un exordio de la ética, es más bien una prospectiva de la moral vivida, la cual hace referencia a lo que la gente hace, su comportamiento, su relacionamiento; es decir, sus costumbres. En este escrito, específicamente, nos enfocaremos en actitud y amistad. . Edición No. 68 ISSN: 2422-3727 Florencia Caquetá – octubre 2020 Noti-Contexto pág. 3 * Impacto inminente del nuevo coronavirus (2019-ncov) en la industria alimentaria. Noti-Opinión pág. 4 * Alimentos funcionales una buena apuesta Noti-Ciencia pág. 5 * Venta de leche informal Noti-Técnica pág. 6 * Listado de atributos Noti-Entretenimiento pág. 7 * Ingenio y creatividad desde las matemáticas Noti-Imágenes pág. 8 * Barrio Bahía Quibdó Chocó Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO El conocimiento como forma de expresión
  2. 2. Ahora bien, en diez meses evolucionamos en nuestras relaciones, las manifestaciones de afecto ya no son con abrazos y besos, las amistades no son ya la compañía medida por lo presencial. La paciencia, que es la virtud que hace feliz a los hombres, tomó relevancia, nos vimos obligados a desacelerarnos, a dar y recibir afectos, emitiendo estímulos por medios diferentes al tacto, la tecnología se convirtió en la mejor aliada para filtrar a los amigos y controlar las reacciones. Los amigos de parque, de parranda, de copias en los exámenes, trabajos escolares, universitarios, los arribistas, sufren hoy un proceso de desaparición. Surge en la evolución pandémica el amigo afectivo, el compañero virtual, que, por medio de ella, te escucha y te habla. Quedan atrás reacciones frente a situaciones cotidianas del día a día como los gritos, las malas caras, y es que yo soy así. Frente a un PC o al oído con un celular cambió todo. Nos transformamos para rescatar la actitud positiva frente a la adversidad y la actitud afectiva frente a la soledad, después de 180 días podemos decir lo hemos logrado con actitud y afecto. Foto: Semillero Imanigua El conocimiento como forma de expresión Viene pág. 1 La nueva Normalidad En la evolución del hombre nada tiene retroceso, todo avanza con miradas hacia atrás como marco de referencia o antecedentes con los cuales se fundamentan los nuevos acontecimientos; podemos tomar como ejemplo comunicacional las cartas, los telegramas, los cuales son registros del pasado, que sirven de sustento, alimento para los investigadores, para identificar la forma de expresión y lenguaje escrito en la época en donde éstos quieran ubicar su estudio. No se pretende realizar una investigación científica toda vez que a los problemas humanos es complejo aplicarle los mismos procesos de las ciencias naturales, que se basa en la constitución de los elementos, para de esta manera generalizar la verdad por medio de datos estadísticos. Problemas entendidos como necesidades y actitud como la reacción, que se tiene frente a situaciones específicamente ubicada en la parte afectiva de los seres humanos, intentamos entonces relacionar la amistad con afecto y actitud a las reacciones, todo ello enfocado en la búsqueda constante que tenemos los seres humanos de la felicidad. Los hoy son realidades, los ayeres experiencias y el futuro se planifica, se prospecta, para ello los dos estados anteriores deben existir y así forjar el tercero, que está siempre visionado en mejorar la calidad de vida, lo cual incluye el conocimiento, y este es el que permite formar, fundamentar, relacionar el entorno, asimilarlo y adaptarlo, es decir nuestra realidad y con ello nuestro actuar. Si bien es cierto que lo afirmado es individual, lo cual indica que todos tenemos realidades diferentes en relación con una situación, no es menos cierto que todos necesitamos del afecto como sensación de compañía, la cual podemos percibir por los estímulos que encontramos en nuestro entorno e identificamos como, amigables, confiables; entre esos estímulos están los abrazos, besos, apretones de manos… 2 Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia El conocimiento como forma de expresión
  3. 3. China o aledaños, puedan causar transmisión. A lo que la OIE (Organización Mundial de Sanidad Animal) informa que “no se recomiendan las restricciones comerciales en materia de importaciones de alimentos u otros productos del continente asiático”. Ahora bien, en materia al pánico, falta de información e incertidumbre que genera esta nueva enfermedad de trasmisión, la industria alimentaria mundial se está viendo y se verá muy afectada a nivel comercial, por grandes impactos económicos. Grandes compañías de alimentos a nivel mundial han anunciado pérdidas millonarias en los primeros meses de este año. McDonald’s y Starbucks primeras empresas en anunciar cierres temporales en china para evitar contagio entre empleados y clientes; Coca-Cola Co estima un impacto aproximado de 1 a 2 centavos en las ganancias por acción para el primer trimestre de este año; industrias como el vino y restaurantes están devastadas con la orden de cerrar por completo durante algunas semanas en China; Servicios de entrega como Meituan, donde se incluyen cadenas globales como McDonald’s y Pizza Hut, ha visto un aumento en el servicio de entrega sin contacto en el país asiático, puesto que más del 80% de todos los pedidos solicitaron una entrega sin contacto; Diageo, el fabricante de Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, Guinness y el Capitán Morgan, advirtió que las ventas podrían ser afectadas en un 39% para finales del primer trimestre del año; La asociación vinícola de Chile comunicó que las exportaciones a China redujeron un 50% en febrero; Las estradas de los supermercados en Italia se vaciaron a medida de que se multiplicaron los casos contagiados en los últimos dos días; Danone, que produce agua embotellada y yogur, dijo que se plantea que el coronavirus reduzca $ 109 millones en ventas en el primer trimestre; Por último el director financiero de Unilever, Graeme Pitkethly resumió que en este momento, China como gran protagonista del mercado mundial de alimentos es un gran signo de interrogación. 3 Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia El conocimiento como forma de expresión SERGIO ALEJANDRO GARCÍA LÓPEZ Estudiante Ingeniería de Alimentos El nuevo coronavirus (2019-nCoV), o coronavirus del mercado de mariscos de Wuhan China, hizo su aparición a finales del año anterior y se ha convertido en una crisis a nivel mundial en enero de 2020. Según la OMS la que hasta el momento es considerada una epidemia, debe ser tratada como un riesgo altamente elevado de contagio. Se trata, de un virus zoonótico, que ha pasado de una especia animal al ser humano, además está demostrado que la transmisión se realiza persona a persona o hasta persona animal, porque las mascotas o animales pueden llegar a contagiarse. Con más de 80.000 contagiados y 2745 muertes reportadas en el mundo hasta el 27 de febrero de este año, esta enfermedad causada por una nueva cepa de Coronavirus, se ha convertido rápidamente en una situación a la que se deben tomar precauciones en todos los países sin excepción. ¿El (19-nCoV), podría transmitirse a través superficies y alimentos? La OMS indica la importancia de evitar el consumo de productos crudos o poco cocidos de origen animal, esta institución además intenta prevenir la transmisión zoonótica por los probables casos de que los animales también puedan ser contagiados. De acuerdo a científicos de la Universidad de Leibniz, no se sabe con exactitud el tiempo de supervivencia de esta cepa fuera de un hospedador (superficies), pero si éste se comporta de manera similar a los otros tipos de Coronavirus estudiados como el MERS o el SARS, la supervivencia en superficies podría llegar hasta los 9 días. En algunos países empieza a extenderse el miedo, no sólo por el contagio entre personas, sino por el pánico a que alimentos con origen en IMPACTO INMINENTE DEL NUEVO CORONAVIRUS (2019-NCOV) EN LA INDUSTRIA ALIMENTARIA
  4. 4. sustancias bioactivas, vitaminas, proteínas… entre otros. Hoy por hoy, a nivel mundial se encuentra con facilidad alimentos con propiedades saludables, puesto que para la población resultan atractivos, les atrae y cumplen con la necesidad del consumidor, aunque en la mayoría de las veces, la población compra su alimentación sin tener en cuenta estas propiedades. Por investigaciones realizadas, se conoce que en Asia, Europa y Norteamérica son los lugares donde se les da mayor importancia a los alimentos funcionales; mientras que en América Latina, apenas se está despertando el interés por este tema, aunque en esta parte del planeta existe un alto potencial para producir este tipo de alimentos, por sus bondades climáticas, riqueza en recursos naturales y amplia biodiversidad en flora y fauna asociada a gran variedad de plantas y frutos comestibles con efectos benéficos para la salud. Es un “misterio” del ¿Por qué? No se ha diseñado una política para fomentar la investigación científica sobre el tema, con excepción de Brasil. En Colombia pese a estos desarrollos, aún se encuentran altos porcentajes de menores de 5 años con sobrepeso, con una mala nutrición o con enfermedades provocadas por una mala alimentación. Aumentar el consumo de alimentos con propiedades funcionales, es posible a muy bajos costos y con grandes beneficios para la salud y más cuando se tiene todos los recursos y los medios para diseñar una excelente dieta alimentaria. Por lo anterior, se puede afirmar que los alimentos funcionales son una buena oportunidad y alternativa para fomentar en los países la búsqueda de poblaciones que gocen de buena salud, tengan y desarrollen altas capacidades físicas y mentales, de disminuya el número enfermos, se subsane la inseguridad alimentaria y se generen sistemas de producción para mejorar la economía del sector rural y aportarle de alguna manera a la búsqueda de cero hambre y disminución de la pobreza. Ello, exige políticas y compromiso del ente gobernativo y empresarial, para promover una buena información, generar siempre ideas y desarrollos entorno a los alimentos funcionales que beneficien a toda la humanidad. 4 El conocimiento como forma de expresión Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia Viene pág. 3 Impacto inminente… A raíz de todo esto podemos concluir que esta epidemia como la OMS la prefiere llamar por el momento, representa en la industria alimentaria una preocupación alta, por las pérdidas que pueda ocasionar tanto en la cadena de suministros como en el mercado mundial, más por lo que representa China en materia de proveedores e importaciones en alimentos agrícolas y compañías de servicios de alimentación; aunque no hay que alarmase, se deben tomar medidas preventivas para poder combatir esta epidemia y que se puedan subsanar las pérdidas en la industria de los alimentos. CALVO BEDOYA CRISTIAN MATEO Estudiante Ingeniería de Alimentos Los alimentos funcionales, son productos que aparte de suplir con la nutrición básica al consumirlos, generan beneficios adicionales para la salud y reducen el riesgo de las enfermedades. Un alimento o componente funcional, puede ser un macronutriente con capacidad de fortalecer el desarrollo físico o un micronutriente esencial en la dieta alimentaria; lo importante es que sea este componente macro o micronutriente, su consumo siempre trae beneficias al organismos y previenen siempre el desarrollo de enfermedad. Los avances tecnológicos, en el estudio, desarrollo y creación de alimentos funcionales, han permitido comprobar que su consumo habitual siempre disminuye la posibilidad de adquirir enfermedades, toda vez que las investigaciones han mostrado resultados favorables en las pruebas realizadas en diferentes sistemas de nuestro organismo; Así, los alimentos funcionales en la actualidad se encuentran diferentes formas y presentaciones y en ocasiones como partes complementarias de algunos productos o dietas, como por ejemplo la fibra no digerible (que se conoce que previene el cáncer colorrectal), prebióticos, probióticos, ALIMENTOS FUNCIONALES, UNA BUENA APUESTA
  5. 5. 5 El conocimiento como forma de expresión Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia Esta leche llega al consumidor sin haber sido sometida a ningún tipo de tratamiento térmico, y sin ninguna prueba que respalde que es apta para el consumo, lo que pone en riesgo la salud pública puesto que la leche que sale de los hatos debe conservar su calidad para garantizar la salud en el consumidor; sin embargo, se puede ver alterada durante su transporte y comercialización por diversos factores que contribuyen a su deterioro dentro de los que se incluyen: adición de agua, residuos de detergentes, desinfectantes, antibióticos, pesticidas, acidez, también puede albergar microorganismos peligrosos que representan riesgos graves para la salud de quienes la consumen tales como; Brucella, Campylobacter, Cryptosporidium, E. coli, Listeria y Salmonella; ocasionando generalmente vómitos, diarrea y dolor abdominal. Según estudios realizados el consumo de leche cruda tiene 150 veces más probabilidades de causar enfermedades y genera 13 veces más hospitalizaciones que las enfermedades que involucran el consumo de productos lácteos que han sido pasteurizados(FDA, 2020). Es por esto que el decreto 616 de 2006 en el capítulo IV establece que la leche es considerada como un alimento de mayor riesgo para la salud pública por lo cual prohíbe su comercialización si ésta es cruda. Referencias FDA. (2020). Leche cruda y enfermedad grave Síntomas y recomendaciones. http://www.fda.gov/educationresourcelibrary La Republica. (2017). La mitad de la producción nacional de leche es informal. https://www.larepublica.co/economia/la-mitad-de- la-produccion-nacional-de-leche-es-informal- 2492096 Ministerio De La Protección Social. (2006, February 28). Decreto 616 de 2006. http://www.ica.gov.co/getattachment/15425e0f- 81fb-4111-b215-63e61e9e9130/2006D616.aspx A la leche se le conoce como el producto de la secreción mamaria de diferentes animales tales como; bovinos, caprinos y bufalinos mediante el ordeño (Ministerio De La Protección Social, 2006). Es uno de los productos alimenticios básicos y más consumidos por las familias; por su aporte nutricional, por su disponibilidad y por la cultura de consumo. Figura 1. Ordeño de un Bovino En la actualidad más del 40% de la leche producida se comercializa de manera informal (La Republica, 2017), es decir; se vende callejeada o a empresas no acreditadas, esto debido a la crisis económica por la que se está pasando, al mal estado de las vías, el alto costo de los insumos para la ganadería lechera y al bajo precio que están pagando las empresas por litro de leche, por ello los productores han visto como día a día su economía es más inestable por lo cual algunos han tomado la iniciativa de salir a venderla a los municipios más cercanos, obteniendo una buena aceptación por parte del mercado porque muchos de los consumidores la prefieren porque piensan que están consumiendo un producto natural, auténtico y sin la adición de conservantes ni químicos. VENTA DE LECHE INFORMAL Ruth Dilia Basto Quiñonez Estudiante Ingeniería de Alimentos
  6. 6.  Forma: circulo  Color: Naranja  Clientes niños y adultos  Presentación: paquetes de 5 y 10 unidades  Empaque: caja elaborada de polímero Lo mencionado se logró de hacer la definición de los atributos o características para las galletas de chontaduro, de analizar y plantear interrogantes que orientaron los aspectos que se deseaban modificar para mejorar el nuevo producto final. Las preguntas orientadoras fueron: Formula: especial ¿Qué ingredientes acompañan y amasan mejor el chontaduro? ¿Qué sabor resalta el chontaduro o se busca un sabor natural? ¿Cuál sería la mejor consistencia? ¿Se trabaja en mezcla o puro y en qué proporción? Forma: Circulo ¿Se podrá elaborar en diversas formas? ¿Podría tener un diseño completamente diferente a las ya existentes en el mercado? ¿Cuál sería? Color: Naranja ¿Qué aceptabilidad tendrá si se elabora en distintos colores? ¿Los colores las harán más llamativas para el consumidor? Empaque ¿Será más factible distribuirlas en bolsa de polietileno de baja densidad? ¿Tendrá mejor presentación en un empaque de vidrio? Una vez obtenidas y planteadas las nuevas ideas, se estudiaron y se fabricaron como prototipo con las mejoras propuestas para ser evaluadas y posiblemente implementadas en un futuro para un mercado como nuevo emprendimiento. 6 El conocimiento como forma de expresión Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia El listado de atributos es una técnica de creatividad propuesta por Crawford en 1954, que busca apoyar de manera novedosa la generación de ideas creativas, idealmente tiene por objeto la modificación o mejora de un proceso o producto, sea éste un bien o un servicio, siempre serán una fuente de perfeccionamiento o modificación, para lograr nuevos conceptos y con ello nuevos productos. Uno de los principales pasos para que esta técnica de resultados positivos es realizar un listado de los atributos y características del producto o servicio que se desea mejorar o elaborar. Luego de obtener este listado se analiza y se buscan nuevas ideas que permitan cambiar o mejorar la función de cada uno de los atributos ya mencionados. Así, en secuencia de pasos es: a. Identificar el proceso o producto sea bien o servicio que se quiere mejorar o innovar b. Establecer y analizar una lista de atributos c. Diagnosticar cada uno de los diferentes atributos enfocándolo siempre hacia el cambio o perfeccionamiento que se quiere hacer como innovación. La técnica mencionada se implementó en un nuevo producto alimenticio que se quiere llevar al mercado. El producto “Galletas de Chontaduro”, utilizando la técnica de Crawford identificó los atributos o características del producto entre los que se obstuvo: LISTADO DE ATRIBUTOS Julieth Roa Aguilar Estudiante Ingeniería de Alimentos
  7. 7. 7 El conocimiento como forma de expresión Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia 1. Dos madres y dos hijas se sentaron a desayunar huevos. Cada una se comió un huevo y en total se comieron tres huevos. ¿Cómo lo hicieron? 2. Este era un número impar, pero un día la vuelta boca abajo se dio y en un número par se convirtió. 3. Corren más que los minutos pero nunca llegan los primeros. ¿Qué son? 4. Si Rosa habla más bajo que Carmen y Cris habla más alto que Carmen. ¿Habla Rosa más alto o más bajo que Cris? 5. Hay un número que muy valiente se cree, pero al quitarle su cinturón todo su valor pierde. ¿Cuál es? 6. ¿Cómo podemos hacer para que cuatro nueves den como resultado cien? 7. ¿En qué momento será correcta la operación 11+3=2? 8. ¿Cómo hacemos para que a veinte, añadiéndole uno nos dé diecinueve? INGENIO Y CREATIVIDAD DESDE LAS MATEMÁTICAS Miguel Ángel Ruíz Domínguez Ingeniero Técnico de Minas 1. Hay 3 personas: abuela, madre e hija. 2. El 9 8. Con números romanos, si a XX le añado I me da XIX 7. Si pensamos en las horas, si a las 11 le sumamos 3 nos dan las 2. 6. 99+9/9 = 100 3. Los segundos 4. Bajo 5. El 8
  8. 8. El conocimiento como forma de expresión Foto. Atardeceres y barrio Bahía Quibdó departamento de Chocó Colombia. Eulices Cordoba Zuñiga Foto. Atardeceres y barrio Bahía Quibdó departamento de Chocó Colombia. Eulices Cordoba ZuñigaGestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia
  9. 9. 9 El conocimiento como forma de expresión Foto. Atardeceres y barrio Bahía Quibdó departamento de Chocó Colombia. Eulices Cordoba Zuñiga Foto. Atardeceres y barrio Bahía Quibdó departamento de Chocó Colombia. Eulices Cordoba Zuñiga Getión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia
  10. 10. BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO Nota Aclaratoria Los artículos, imágenes y notas publicadas en Noti- Manigua, son responsabilidad de sus autores y no comprometen de manera alguna ni al semillero, ni la Universidad, ni a la edición de Noti-Manigua. Gestión e Investigación para el Desarrollo de la Amazonia Noti-Manigua Uniamazonia notimanigua@gmail.com ingenieria.manigua@gmail.com Sintoniza la 98.1 Fm - Viernes 11:00 a. m. Programa radial: Ingeniería y Manigua Opinión y ciencia para que trasciendan tus ideas Amigo docente, estudiante, administrativo, escritor: Noti-Manigua es un espacio escrito para compartir artículos cortos de diferentes temas. Publicación mensual: semillero de investigación Ingeniería & Manigua, programa de Ingeniería de la Alimentos Universidad de la Amazonia. Te invitamos escribir un artículo corto sobre una temática de interés en: investigación, ciencia, técnica región, hechos, opinión, imágenes y actividades de entretenimiento

    Be the first to comment

Noti-Manigua No. 68

Views

Total views

9

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×