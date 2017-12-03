Introduccion a la_comunicacion_academica

   !     Introducción a la Comunicación Académica (ICA)
   !     Sistema Nacional de Nivelación y Admisión (SNNA) Coordinación General Nivelación U. de Cuenca: Mst. Lour...
   !     Introducción a la Comunicación Académica Índice de contenidos UC1 Importancia del conocimiento de la com...
   !     ! Método APA ____________________________________________ 199 ! Herramientas y destrezas gramaticales __...
   !     Unidad 1
   !     Unidad de conocimiento 1 Importancia del conocimiento de la comunicación y el lenguaje ! Concepto de com...
   !     Desarrollo del tema 1: Unidad 1: Importancia del conocimiento de la comunicación y el lenguaje Tiempo: 5...
   !     Concepto de comunicación a) Experiencia Estudio de caso: Observación de un video y lectura de su transcr...
   !     corrí apasionadamente mientras latía mi corazón corría algo torpemente y sentí como un desgarrón. Coro J...
   !"     ¿Qué es comunicación? Se llama Comunicación a la transmisión de información entre dos o más personas qu...
   !!     Desarrollo del tema 2: Tema: 2 ! Concepto de comunicación científica Tiempo: 1/2 hora - Entender las di...
   !"     Concepto de Comunicación Científica a) Experiencia: Estudio de caso: Video documental “Amor o dopamina”...
   !"     Dr. Fernando Jiménez (entrevistado) - La dopamina es un neurotransmisor que actúa estimulando las termi...
   !"     b) Reflexión Debate en plenaria: Puesta en común. ¿Qué es para usted el amor? ¿Se ha enamorado alguna v...
   !"     Christine L. Borgman (2004) manifiesta que la comunicación científica “es el estudio de cómo los invest...
   !"     gracias al cambio de forma y de posición de los demás órganos vocales: la lengua, la boca y los labios....
   !"     El estrés ha sido relacionado con casi todas las enfermedades más comunes de la actualidad: ataques car...
   !"     Desarrollo del tema 3: Tema: 3 ! Proceso de la comunicación oral y escrita Tiempo: 1 hora - Valorizar l...
   !"     a) Experiencia Seminario Exposiciones de los estudiantes en función de una investigación previa sobre e...
   !"     ¿Cree que cuando la comunicación entre docente-estudiante no es “flexible”, se desarrolla el individual...
   !"     - En el manifiesto oral se da la retroalimentación inmediata y se logra obtener conclusiones afirmativa...
   !!     - Una buena comunicación escrita se debe manifestar en textos organizados jerárquicamente y bien redact...
   !"     Desarrollo del tema 4: Tema: 4 ! Elementos de la comunicación oral y escrita. Tiempo: 1 hora - Entender...
   !"     Elementos de la comunicación oral y escrita a) Experiencia Simulacro: Organizar grupos de trabajo para ...
   !"     9 Emisor La comunicación es un interminable circuito de interacción. El emisor (persona u organización)...
   !"     Código Los sistemas o idiomas manejan un conjunto de reglas propias para su uso, el emisor necesita com...
   !"     d) Aplicación Dramatización: Role-playing (juegos de rol) 1. Los estudiantes deben preparar un guión es...
   !"     Desarrollo del tema 5: Tema: 5 ! Diferencia entre comunicación y expresión. Tiempo: 1/2 hora - Distingu...
   !"     Diferencia entre comunicación y expresión a) Experiencia Preguntas relacionadas con la comunicación y l...
   !"     c) Conceptualización Micro-conferencia: Disertación del docente sobre el tema (puede apoyarse con power...
   !"     d) Aplicación Estudio de caso: Identificación de comunicación y expresión en textos cortos. 1. Lectura ...
   !"     2. Los estudiantes identifican lo que es expresión y lo que es comunicación. 3. Terminar con un mentefa...
   !!     Desarrollo del tema 6: Tema: 6 ! Herramientas y destrezas gramaticales: La oración. Usos de la “b” y “v...
   !"     Herramientas y destrezas gramaticales La oración a) Experiencia Estudio de caso: Lectura expresiva de o...
   !"     -Lectura e identificación de errores ortográficos en el texto dictado y su corrección. c) Conceptualiza...
   !"     Oraciones unimembres verbales Oraciones unimembres no verbales Se dice. Se dice que llueve mucho. ¡Ay! ...
   !"     * Transforme estas oraciones según correspondan a activas o pasivas: Luisa prepara pan para el carnaval...
   !"     Clasificación de la oración por el significado: * Lea las siguientes oraciones y explique cuál es su in...
   !"     con el verbo en imperativo, también se expresan en futuro de indicativo o en subjuntivo cuando se quier...
   !"     Oraciones interrogativas: Las oraciones interrogativas se manifiestan cuando se desconoce o se desea ex...
   !"     Ejemplos: esclavo, octavo, nuevo, cueva, informativo, permisiva, suave, llueve, proclive. d) Aplicación...
   !"     Desarrollo del tema 7: Tema: 7 Transversal: se presenta en todas las unidades ! Prácticas de escritura ...
   !"     Prácticas de escritura a) Experiencia Seminario: Los estudiantes deben traer temas trabajados y exponer...
   !!     Todos los profesionales, ya sean: abogados, arquitectos, doctores, licenciados, ingenieros, entre otros...
   !"     Unidad 2
   !"     Unidad de conocimiento 2 Lingüística del texto ! Relación de la comunicación con el lenguaje y la lengu...
   !"     Desarrollo del tema 1: Unidad 2: Relevancia del manejo de la lingüística del texto Tiempo: 11:30 horas ...
   !"     Relación de la comunicación con el lenguaje y la lengua a) Experiencia Estudio de caso: Trabajo en la b...
   !"     Norma La norma es el reglamento o la convención social que se establece dentro de cada región lingüísti...
   !"     Desarrollo del tema 2: Tema: 2 ! Definir el texto y sus características Tiempo: 1 hora - Interiorizar y...
   !"     Definir el texto y sus características a) Experiencia Diálogo guiado: Preguntas enfocadas en la explora...
   !"     Sencillez Para que un texto tenga sencillez debemos huir de lo artificioso y de lo complicado; escribir...
   !"     La coherencia se subdivide en coherencia global y coherencia lineal; la primera hace referencia al text...
   !"     La cantidad consumida de papel en el mundo ha ido avanzando con el tiempo, aumentando siempre al ritmo ...
   !!     La fotografía es también necesaria en la industria de la publicidad. En los esfuerzos para vender un pr...
   !"     Desarrollo del tema 3: Tema: 3 ! Tipologías textuales Tiempo: 3 horas - Aplicar las diversas tipologías...
   !"     Tipologías textuales: a) Experiencia Estudio de caso: Lectura expresiva de diferentes tipos de texto. “...
   !"     de averiguar cómo vivir mejor. Si merece la pena interesarse por la ética es porque nos gusta la buena ...
   !"     Telefonema De espalda a las gentes que esperamos en la cola de la caseta telefónica de la esquina, un h...
  1. 1.    !     Introducción a la Comunicación Académica (ICA)
  2. 2.    !     Sistema Nacional de Nivelación y Admisión (SNNA) Coordinación General Nivelación U. de Cuenca: Mst. Lourdes Illezcas Autores: Lcdo. Rodrigo Esteban Vélez Díaz Lcda. Tania Elizabeth Naranjo Guartambel Corrección de estilo: Mst. Nancy Elizabeth Negrete Martínez Cuenca-Ecuador
  3. 3.    !     Introducción a la Comunicación Académica Índice de contenidos UC1 Importancia del conocimiento de la comunicación y el lenguaje ! Concepto de comunicación ___________________________________ 8 ! Concepto de comunicación científica ___________________________ 11 ! Proceso de comunicación oral y escrita _________________________ 18 ! Elementos de la comunicación oral y escrita _____________________ 23 ! Diferencia entre comunicación y expresión ______________________ 28 ! Herramientas y destrezas gramaticales __________________________ 33 ! Prácticas de escritura _______________________________________ 42 UC2 Lingüística del texto ! Relación de la comunicación con el lenguaje y la lengua ___________ 47 ! Definir el texto y sus características: sencillez, claridad, cohesión, concisión, adecuación, concordancia, estilo, verificabilidad, universalidad y objetividad _______________________________________________ 50 ! Tipologías textuales ________________________________________ 56 ! Identificar la función predominante en un texto __________________ 66 ! Funciones del lenguaje: referencial, apelativa, fática, metalingüística, emotiva, expresiva ________________________________________________ 72 ! Niveles de significación del texto: Intención comunicativa (contexto) _ 79 ! Herramientas y destrezas gramaticales _________________________ 96 ! Prácticas de escritura _______________________________________ 105 UC3 Lectura comprensiva ! Nociones básicas de lectura : Prelectura, lectura y poslectura _______ 114 ! Niveles de lectura: literal, inferencial, analógico y crítico valorativo __ 125 ! Aplicación estratégica de los niveles de lectura __________________ 132 ! Comprensión y significado de las palabras: por el contexto, por familias de palabras o por sinonimia y antonimia __________________________ 136 ! Herramientas y destrezas gramaticales _________________________ 145 ! Prácticas de escritura _______________________________________ 153 UC4 El texto científico ! El texto científico __________________________________________ 160 ! Características de un texto científico ___________________________ 167 ! Estructura de un texto científico ______________________________ 174 ! Estrategias de escritura creativa_ ______________________________ 181 ! Ensayos: Tipos de párrafos, estructura y producción _______________ 191
  4. 4.    !     ! Método APA ____________________________________________ 199 ! Herramientas y destrezas gramaticales ________________________ 210 ! Prácticas de escritura ______________________________________ 213 Fuentes de Consulta ____________________________________________ 216
  5. 5.    !     Unidad 1
  6. 6.    !     Unidad de conocimiento 1 Importancia del conocimiento de la comunicación y el lenguaje ! Concepto de comunicación ! Concepto de comunicación científica ! Proceso de comunicación oral y escrita ! Elementos de la comunicación oral y escrita • Emisor, receptor, código, mensaje, canal, contexto y retroalimentación ! Diferencia entre comunicación y expresión • Comunicación • Expresión ! Herramientas y destrezas gramaticales • Las oraciones: " Oración Unimembre " Oración Bimembre • Ortografía: " Usos de la “b” y “v” ! Prácticas de escritura • Escritura académica
  7. 7.    !     Desarrollo del tema 1: Unidad 1: Importancia del conocimiento de la comunicación y el lenguaje Tiempo: 5:30 horas Resultados de aprendizaje: 1. Identifica la importancia, concepto y diferencias de la comunicación y el lenguaje a) Concibe la importancia de la comunicación b) Distingue la comunicación del lenguaje a) Define los conceptos, semejanzas y diferencias entre comunicación, lenguaje y expresión Tema: 1 ! Concepto de comunicación Tiempo: 1/2 hora - Activar las nociones sobre el concepto de comunicación Denominación Momento del ciclo de aprendizaje Actividad sugerida Páginas a) Experiencia Estudio de caso: Observación de un video y lectura de su transcripción Video de Les Luthiers “Juana Isabel”, en el sitio web: http://youtu.be/mvG3ip1YV- s Lectura de la transcripción del sketch (escena). 8 b) Reflexión Debate en plenaria Preguntas de reflexión sobre el video orientadas a identificar los problemas de comunicación basados en el concepto de comunicación. 9 c) Conceptualización Micro-conferencia del docente Texto con el concepto de comunicación y ejemplos. 9 d) Aplicación Resolución de problemas 1. Identificación y corrección de los errores en la comunicación, dentro del texto transcrito de la comedia “Juana Isabel” de los Les Luthiers. 2. Práctica de escritura ejemplificando qué es la comunicación. 10
  8. 8.    !     Concepto de comunicación a) Experiencia Estudio de caso: Observación de un video y lectura de su transcripción. Video de Les Luthiers (canción a ritmo de merengue) “Juana Isabel”. Lectura de la transcripción del sketch (escena): Transcripción de la canción con ritmo merengue “Juana Isabel” de Les Luthiers Coro Juana Isabel, tiene un amante, lo conoció y en ese instante se enamoró de él. Juana Isabel desde ese día únicamente lo ama a él. Solista Recuerdo bien aquel día, yo paseaba por el mercado y descubrí de repente a una muchacha que había llegado, y aunque ella era muy joven me sentí enamorado y pensé que necesitaba un hombre experimentado. Yo quise que fuese mía, besar su cuerpo, tocar su piel le pregunté por su nombre y ella me dijo: Juana Isabel le dije que yo la amaba y que era dulce como la miel. Coro Isabel tiene un amante, lo conoció y en ese instante se enamoró de él. Juana Isabel desde ese día únicamente lo ama a él. Solista Se mostró muy sorprendida, miró hacia la selva oscura, me dijo muy sonriente alcánzame y seré tuya y entonces muy ágilmente huyó hacia la espesura. Yo corrí detrás de ella, todo deseo, toda pasión, Ya casi desfallecía y pasando por una granja, tropecé con una sandía y caí en una zanja y tuve la sensación de que algo se me rompía. Juana Isabel no te alejes, acércate más a mí, extiéndeme tus dos brazos quiero estar cerca, cerca de ti ¡Y tira con ambas manos a ver si puedo salir de aquí! Mi corazón se estremece y tú desprecias mi devoción no seas tan refractaria al latir de mi corazón y llama sin dilación a la unidad coronaria. Me sacó de la zanja ayudada por el granjero, que me llevó en sus hombros al dispensario zonal, y quedé en observación en la cama de un hospital. Que suerte que allí vivía un granjero tan fornido, si no me hubiera asistido con su fuerza de granjero, me quedaba allí varios días esperando a los bomberos. Coro Juana Isabel, tiene un amante lo conoció y en ese instante se enamoró de él. Juana Isabel, mujer sensual supo que lo amaba al salir del hospital.
  9. 9.    !     corrí apasionadamente mientras latía mi corazón corría algo torpemente y sentí como un desgarrón. Coro Juana Isabel ya te vemos corriendo como gacela, llenando con tu belleza la selva de Venezuela, ella iba como gacela, como brillante estrella fugaz Solista ¡Y yo iba como podía, pues me dolía aquí detrás! No corras amada mía, no corras así mi amor, gocemos serenamente de los momentos que ahora vendrán que ya lo dice el refrán: "no corras que es peor". Solista Ahora por vuestro canto me entero de que ella es mía que mi pinta y mi hombría sedujeron a Isabel, todo es fruto de mi encanto, de mi audacia y valentía. Coro Juana Isabel no es la de antes ahora tiene un amante, un amante colosal pero ese amante no eres tú, es el granjero que te llevó al hospital. 1 b) Reflexión Debate en plenaria: Preguntas de reflexión sobre el video, orientadas a identificar los problemas de comunicación y el concepto de comunicación. Después de observar y escuchar el video, escriba lo que entendió. ¿Cómo se comunican los protagonistas en la canción? ¿Qué es lo que imposibilitó a los protagonistas mantener una comunicación recíproca? ¿Cómo debería ser una comunicación? ¿Cree que el lenguaje utilizado en la canción imposibilita la comunicación? ¿Qué entiende por comunicación? - Transcriba la canción con el correcto uso de la comunicación. c) Conceptualización Micro-conferencia del docente: Lea el siguiente extracto focalizando la atención en los conceptos presentados:                                                                                                                           1 Recuperado del sitio web: http://youtu.be/mvG3ip1YV-s
  10. 10.    !"     ¿Qué es comunicación? Se llama Comunicación a la transmisión de información entre dos o más personas que pertenezcan a una misma comunidad lingüística. En la comunicación se puede utilizar los códigos: lingüísticos (oral y escrito) y los no lingüísticos (visual, auditivo y gestual), siempre que los interactuantes conozcan sus significados. Etimológicamente la palabra “comunicación” corresponde a la voz latina comunis que significa “común”; por tanto, se deduce que comunicación quiere decir “poner en común” ideas, pensamientos, expresiones, sentimientos, entre otros, con la utilización de una misma lengua. Según la Real Academia de la Lengua Española, la Comunicación se define como una “acción y efecto de comunicar o comunicarse”; y, según el Diccionario Nuevo Espasa Ilustrado (2005), Comunicación es el “conjunto de procedimientos que permite trasmitir mensajes cognitivos o afectivos, de forma consciente o inconsciente”.2 * Lea el siguiente ejemplo de Mafalda del autor hispano-argentino Joaquín Salvador Lavado, “Quino” y comente con sus compañeros si hay comunicación y por qué.3 d) Aplicación Resolución de problemas: 1. Identificación y corrección en los errores de la comunicación dentro del texto transcrito de la comedia “Juana Isabel” de los Les Luthiers. 2. Elaboración de un concepto propio de comunicación. 3. Ejemplificación escrita de comunicación en relación con la realidad cotidiana.                                                                                                                           2 Diccionario Espasa de la Lengua Española. (2005). ESPASA LIBROS, S.L.U. Recuperado de http://www.casadellibro.com/libro-diccionario-espasa-de-la-lengua-espanola- primaria/9788467030952/168468 3 Recuperado de: https://www.google.com.ec/search?q=comic+mafalda+de+quino&tbm=isch&tbo=u&source=univ&sa=X &ei=N4ceU6u9Bc3pkAeatoHwAQ&ved=0CCkQsA
  11. 11.    !!     Desarrollo del tema 2: Tema: 2 ! Concepto de comunicación científica Tiempo: 1/2 hora - Entender las diferencias entre comunicación y comunicación científica Denominación Momento del ciclo de aprendizaje Actividad sugerida Páginas a) Experiencia Estudio de caso: Observación de un video y lectura de su transcripción. Video: Documental “Amor o dopamina” http://youtu.be/9Co23s3N7EY Lectura de la transcripción del micro-documental. 12 b) Reflexión Debate en plenaria Preguntas de reflexión sobre el video orientadas a identificar y comparar la comunicación con la comunicación científica. 14 c) Conceptualización Micro- conferencia del docente Texto con el concepto de comunicación científica. Ejemplos. 14 d) Aplicación Resolución de problemas Investigación 1. Identificación de los conceptos de comunicación y comunicación científica. 2. Análisis del texto transcrito del documental “Amor o dopamina” en conformidad con lo estudiado. 3. Escribir un texto corto científico sobre una temática libre en base a la investigación realizada de los textos científicos. 17
  12. 12.    !"     Concepto de Comunicación Científica a) Experiencia: Estudio de caso: Video documental “Amor o dopamina”. (http://youtu.be/9Co23s3N7EY) Transcripción del video documental “Amor o dopamina” Andrea Ledesma (narradora) - ¿Tienes alguna adicción? - ¿Sabías que su origen es el mismo? - ¿Amor o dopamina? - Palpitaciones descontroladas, risas sin control, te tiemblan las manos, te ruborizas, un cosquilleo inexplicable; sí, todos estos son síntomas que bioquímicamente has conocido a tu media naranja, o como decimos, ¡estás enamorado! - Los poetas, literatos, bohemios; nos han descrito el amor con distintos matices, como un sentimiento mágico universal pero… ¿Qué hay detrás de todo esto? ¿Existe una explicación química al respecto? Estas sensaciones tienen su por qué en fundamentos psicológicos y físicos que se van construyendo desde la niñez. Antes de que una persona se fije en otra, ya ha construido un mapa mental, un molde completo de circuitos cerebrales que determinan lo que le hará enamorarse de una persona y no de otra. - Según diversas investigaciones y experimentos realizados en la Universidad Estatal de Nueva York, los cerebros de los enamorados tienen las mismas características que las de los adictos a otra droga. Todos estos síntomas del enamoramiento se deben a que la actividad química de nuestro cerebro cambia y es cuando la bioquímica entra en acción. - La sentencia: ¡prohibido enamorarse! Se electrocutan ante las descargas neuronales, las sustancias y las hormonas, aumentan los niveles de dos estimulantes muy potentes, la dopamina y la norepinefrina. Disminuyen los niveles de otra molécula, la serotonina. Con este cóctel químico sucumbimos al amor y a todos sus efectos, él o ella se convierten en el centro de todo; la dopamina y la norepinefrina ayudan a focalizar nuestra atención, miramos al amado como algo único y nuevo, porque la dopamina favorece el aprendizaje de estímulos novedosos; recordamos detalles minúsculos de esta persona y del tiempo que hemos pasado juntos, gracias a que la norepinefrina aumenta la capacidad de recordar estímulos nuevos. No podemos dejar de pensar en él o ella, es inevitable, y se debe a que los niveles de serotonina disminuyen y provocan un pensamiento obsesivo. - Buscamos la manera de tener cosas en común, cambiamos la manera de vestir, gustos musicales… todo con el fin de agradarle. Es la dopamina, una vez más que también se asocia con la motivación y con las conductas orientadas por alcanzar un objetivo concreto. - Estas tres sustancias que producen el perfil del amante están más presentes en algunas regiones cerebrales que en otras y podemos detectarlas con técnicas de neuro-imagen. Escaneando cerebros enamorados se ha visto actividad cerebral en varias zonas, entre ellas la corteza, destacándose dos módulos del resto, el área ventral tecmental, la mayor fábrica de dopamina en el cerebro; y, el núcleo caudado, una región muy primitiva de donde emana la pasión, se considera el motor de la mente y su combustible, la dopamina. Ambas regiones forman parte del sistema de recompensa del cerebro, una red primordial que nos ayuda a detectar recompensas y a actuar para conseguirlas.
  13. 13.    !"     Dr. Fernando Jiménez (entrevistado) - La dopamina es un neurotransmisor que actúa estimulando las terminaciones nerviosas del hipotálamo y produce un estado de euforia y de bienestar que, en el caso del enamoramiento, esa producción está aumentada y produce una sensación de bienestar, de felicidad cuando se es comprendido, pero cuando no se es comprendido, queda la dopamina libre y viene la reacción de rechazo y violencia. Andrea Ledesma (narradora) - Estas reacciones son las mismas que experimentan personas alcohólicas o adictas a cualquier droga. Al principio nos basta con poco, pero a medida que la adicción aumenta necesitamos más dosis y cada vez es más fuerte; todas las adicciones las rigen los altos niveles de dopamina. - Otro hecho relacionado con el amor es el deseo sexual, aunque sin duda alguna son cosas distintas y que los caminos cerebrales que los rigen, también son diferentes; en algunas ocasiones están conectados. La química también interviene cuando la persona se siente atraída sexualmente por otra, su cerebro envía una señal química a la hipófisis provocando la liberación de hormonas sexuales. Mgtr. Janeth Mendoza (entrevistada) - Cuando se vincula lo que es realmente el sentimiento de amor con la sexualidad hablando desde el punto de vista sexual, aunque suene un poco chistoso o jocoso, estamos hablando de un amor al cuadrado; es decir, se vincula tanto el afecto, el sentimiento, como la lujuria y la pasión. Andrea Ledesma (narradora) - El amor provoca una feliz dependencia cuando se es correspondido, una ansiedad dolorosa, triste y a veces destructiva cuando se es rechazado, por eso su tratamiento es como el de una adicción: cortar de raíz, evitar los lugares que se frecuentaban, no escuchar las mismas canciones; es decir, evitar en nosotros todo aquello que despierte en nosotros el deseo de estar con la pareja. - Para fortuna de los no correspondidos, existe un narcótico contra el mal de amor llamado chocolate. Este alimento como el ejercicio, ayuda a suplir esa abstinencia al regular la producción de adrenalina y serotonina. - Nuestros cuerpos han sido diseñados para sufrir y luego recuperarnos, no podríamos pasarnos toda la vida enamorados. El hipotálamo, una glándula que se encuentra justo debajo del cerebro se encarga de poner en orden segregando dos hormonas: la vasopresina y la oxitocina, que son responsables de generar lazos de cariño, respeto y responsabilidad con los hijos y la pareja; de esta manera, la locura del amor romántico se transforma en un sentimiento de calma, seguridad y unión. Parece ser entonces que el amor es una cosa del cerebro y no del corazón como todos piensan. Así podemos saber que no depende de nosotros sentir toda esta reacción química de nuestro cerebro. El momento de esta adicción amorosa llegará, terminará y volverá a empezar… ¿Y tú? ¿Estás dispuesto a volverte a enamorar? 4                                                                                                                           4  Recuperado  de  la página web: http://youtu.be/9Co23s3N7EY
  14. 14.    !"     b) Reflexión Debate en plenaria: Puesta en común. ¿Qué es para usted el amor? ¿Se ha enamorado alguna vez? ¿Cuál ha sido su comportamiento cuando se siente desilusionado/a? ¿Ha sido fácil afrontar problemas del amor y cómo los ha solucionado? ¿Cree que su familia debería estar relacionada a esta problemática? El documental qué observó ¿tiene un mensaje explícito? Anote el mensaje. ¿En qué lenguaje se presenta este documental? Escriba ejemplos. ¿El lenguaje que utiliza para trasmitir la información es coloquial o unívoco? Explique por qué. ¿El documental transfiere conocimientos científicos? Anote algunos ejemplos. ¿Se considera al documental antes observado como comunicación científica? ¿Por qué? Anote características de la comunicación científica según lo observado. ¿Cree que las informaciones deberían sostenerse con fundamentos científicos? ¿Por qué? c) Conceptualización: Micro-conferencia del docente: ¿Qué se entiende por Comunicación Científica? Es preciso explicar que “Comunicación” es la trasmisión y la puesta en común de ideas, pensamientos, emociones; entre personas que utilizan un mismo lenguaje. Por su parte “Ciencia” proviene del latín scire “saber”, en donde el conocimiento es su aliado para expresar alguna información, investigación, experimentación y descubrimientos. Si unimos los significados podemos decir que Comunicación Científica es la trasmisión de ideas, pensamientos, emociones; explicadas a través del conocimiento, de la investigación, de la experimentación y de los descubrimientos. Esta comunicación es más profunda y comprobable. La comunicación científica utiliza un lenguaje técnico, en referencia a las diversas ciencias.
  15. 15.    !"     Christine L. Borgman (2004) manifiesta que la comunicación científica “es el estudio de cómo los investigadores de cualquier campo, utilizan y difunden información a través de canales formales e informales”.5 Para los científicos es muy importante trasmitir sus descubrimientos a la ciudadanía. Para lograr su objetivo es indispensable que los resultados obtenidos a través de las investigaciones, sean comprendidas por todas las personas; por ello, sus fórmulas han sido transformadas en un idioma legible y entendible para todo público. Gracias a los comunicados sobre los descubrimientos científicos, la ciencia puede trascender en todos los tiempos. La comunicación científica también facilitará el estudio de la lingüística textual: tipos de textos, clasificación, redacción y sus estrategias, estructuras textuales, métodos científicos; generando así conocimiento que con su difusión, será a futuro útil para la sociedad. La comunicación científica asume un proceso: primero se presenta con un código (lengua especializada) que puede ser codificada o decodificada. Este proceso facilita el entendimiento del mensaje que puede ser un acontecimiento o suceso científico trasmitido por un emisor que sería el investigador, conferencista, expositor, científico; siendo el receptor el público que observa, escucha o lee la información. Ejemplos de textos científicos: Lea los siguientes textos científicos y converse con sus compañeros sobre el por qué se consideran textos científicos. Los órganos de la palabra Los órganos de la palabra se modificaron cuando el hombre adoptó la posición erguida. Los antepasados del hombre se desplazaban apoyándose sobre sus manos, al igual que los grandes simios. El primer hombre que se mantuvo erguido fue el que llamamos Homo erectus. Erguirse le permitió usar las manos en lugar de las mandíbulas para atrapar su alimento. Como ya no era necesario que las mandíbulas fueran tan poderosas, la cabeza se alivianó y enderezó; entonces se liberó la laringe y se desarrollaron los órganos vocales. Estas modificaciones físicas fueron necesarias para que apareciera el lenguaje articulado, que es controlado en el cerebro por las áreas del lenguaje. El aire que sale de los pulmones, pasa a través de la laringe y hace vibrar las cuerdas vocales, provocándole la emisión de un sonido. Luego, ese sonido es modulado                                                                                                                           5 Córdoba, G., S. (2004) La comunicación científica. Recuperado de www.casinpc.com/diapositiva/icc/1.5cuatro%20diferencias.pptx  
  16. 16.    !"     gracias al cambio de forma y de posición de los demás órganos vocales: la lengua, la boca y los labios. Los primates poseen un aparato vocal similar al de los seres humanos, aunque menos desarrollado: no pueden hablar. 6 Las primeras redes La primera red Arpanet, nació a fines de la década de 1960, a raíz de las investigaciones del ejército norteamericano, que quería construir una red de telecomunicaciones que funcionaría incluso en caso de guerra. Concibió entonces, un sistema que unía a las computadoras por varios días diferentes; si se destruía una parte de la red, la información llegaba de todas formas a su destinatario, pasando por otro camino. En la década de 1970 se crearon otras redes informáticas, como Transpac, en Francia. Pero hubo que esperar que se inventara un “lenguaje” común, el TCP/IP, para conectar a todas las redes entre sí. Este permitió desarrollar una red mundial de computadoras: internet. Esta red está compuesta por múltiple redes informáticas, por eso a veces se la llama la “red de redes”. Inicialmente internet fue utilizada por los universitarios para intercambiar información. Luego, en la década de 1990, su uso se masificó, principalmente gracias a la Web, un sistema que permitió desplazarse fácilmente por la red. 7 Estrés El estrés ha sido definido como cualquier acción o situación que cause una demanda especial sobre el individuo. En otras palabras, cualquier cosa que cause un desequilibrio en el físico o en lo psicológico de la persona y que requiera ajuste y adaptación. Las situaciones estresantes causan reacciones diferentes en cada individuo. Esa reacción es la que hace la diferencia. Dependiendo de la manera cómo el individuo responda, su organismo superará bien la situación, o sufrirá daños mayores o menores. Gran parte del resultado depende de la forma cómo el individuo escoja reaccionar. Por ejemplo, imaginémonos que en una tarde de verano cae repentinamente e inesperadamente una lluvia fuerte. Una señora mal humorada y quejosa, con actitudes negativas, a quien la lluvia sorprendió en la calle, queda empapada por la lluvia. Ella maldice, reniega, se enoja…y sufre el desgaste de eso. En la misma lluvia, un grupo de muchachitos que están jugando a la pelota deciden aprovechar la situación y se divierten con el agua que cae. Los chicos saltan, ríen…y reciben el beneficio de esa actitud.                                                                                                                           6 Enciclopedia Larousse del estudiante. (2002). La comunicación: Los órganos de la palabra. Santiago, Chile: Sociedad comercial y editorial Santiago Ltda. 7 Enciclopedia Larousse del estudiante. (2002). La comunicación: Las primeras redes. Santiago, Chile: Sociedad comercial y editorial Santiago Ltda.  
  17. 17.    !"     El estrés ha sido relacionado con casi todas las enfermedades más comunes de la actualidad: ataques cardiacos, presión alta, úlceras, colitis, dolor de cabeza, dolor de espalda, asma, sistema nervioso afectado e incluso, el cáncer. Esa es la razón por la cual es imprescindible tomar medidas conscientes para reducir el estrés y evitar los daños que pueden causar al organismo. 8 d) Aplicación Resolución de problemas e investigación: - Identificación de los conceptos de comunicación y comunicación científica. - Análisis (es el refuerzo de lo estudiado a través de la “separación de las partes de un todo hasta llegar a conocer sus principios o elementos”. “Examen que se hace de una obra, de un escrito o de cualquier realidad susceptible de estudio intelectual”, según el diccionario de la Real Academia Española (2001). Con el análisis se puede entender y valorar el contenido de un texto. Entonces, es pertinente elaborar el análisis del texto transcrito del documental “Amor o dopamina” en conformidad con lo estudiado: Identificar cómo inicia el texto, qué ideas principales comunica en el desarrollo, cómo concluye el texto, determinar el lenguaje especializado y los argumentos científicos, identificar si hay hipótesis (suposiciones sobre lo investigado para luego obtener resultados favorables o no, de ahí obtenemos consecuencias). - Escoger un tema que sea de nuestro agrado, investigar la temática escogida, leer y entender la información recopilada y; por último, escribir un texto corto científico sobre la información recopilada, tomando en cuenta que tenga: inicio, desarrollo, conclusión, lenguaje especializado e hipótesis.                                                                                                                           8 Gullón, R. (2002). El placer de comer bien: Estrés. Argentina: Casa publicadora brasileña
  18. 18.    !"     Desarrollo del tema 3: Tema: 3 ! Proceso de la comunicación oral y escrita Tiempo: 1 hora - Valorizar los procesos comunicativos (oral y escrito) tanto en la vida cotidiana como en la académica Denominación Momento del ciclo de aprendizaje Actividad sugerida Páginas a) Experiencia Seminario Exposiciones de los estudiantes en función de una investigación previa sobre el proceso de la comunicación oral y escrita. Preguntas relacionadas por parte de sus compañeros. 19 b) Reflexión Resolución de problemas Los estudiantes deben enfocarse en los problemas de comunicación existentes en el ambiente educativo, diferenciando el lenguaje que emplea el docente con el que emplea comúnmente el estudiante. 19 c) Conceptualización Micro-conferencia del docente Texto con conceptos de comunicación oral y escrita, con ejemplos. 20 d) Aplicación Role-playing (juegos de rol) 1. Los estudiantes deben trabajar un texto escrito para expresarlo oralmente por medio de una dramatización: actividad grupal. 2. Los estudiantes que visualizan la obra, deben tratar de transcribirla con la mayor fidelidad posible. Es preciso que utilicen los signos de puntuación correctamente, luego deben leer expresivamente para compartir con los compañeros e identificar falencias comunicativas. 3. Elaborar un cuadro comparativo entre la comunicación oral y la escrita. 4. Indagar en nuestro entorno natural e identificar ejemplares comunicativos orales y escritos que formen parte de nuestro buen vivir. Representar en conformidad con su creatividad. 22
  19. 19.    !"     a) Experiencia Seminario Exposiciones de los estudiantes en función de una investigación previa sobre el proceso de la comunicación oral y escrita. Preguntas relacionadas por parte de sus compañeros. Asuntos que podrían tratarse: ¿Qué entiende sobre la comunicación oral y escrita? ¿Cuáles son las características de la comunicación oral y escrita? ¿Existe diferencia entre comunicación oral y escrita? Explique sus diferencias. Anote ejemplos de comunicación oral y escrita. Identifique si una de las dos comunicaciones (oral o escrita) es más útil en la comunicación: explique el motivo de la elección. b) Reflexión Resolución de problemas: Los estudiantes deben enfocarse en los problemas de comunicación existentes en el ambiente educativo, diferenciando el lenguaje que emplea el docente con el que emplea comúnmente el estudiante. ¿Cómo es la interacción entre docente-estudiante? ¿El docente motiva al estudiante a interactuar en las clases? ¿Cómo lo hace? ¿El docente se comunica con el estudiante solo para trasmitir información sin recibir críticas? ¿Por qué? ¿Los estudiantes intercambian información y construyen junto al maestro los contenidos de la asignatura? ¿Cómo lo hacen? ¿El maestro utiliza un lenguaje especializado frecuentemente? ¿Por qué? ¿Cuáles cree que serían las razones para que los estudiantes no manejen un vocabulario especializado? ¿Cree que los docentes tienen un “nivel de preparación” para establecer un tipo de comunicación “democrática y flexible” con los estudiantes? ¿Por qué? ¿Cree que el estudiante aprende comportamientos comunicativos similares al del docente? ¿Por qué?
  20. 20.    !"     ¿Cree que cuando la comunicación entre docente-estudiante no es “flexible”, se desarrolla el individualismo, al margen de interrelacionarse con la sociedad? ¿Por qué? La falta de comunicación recíproca reafirma una educación tradicionalista. ¿Cómo debería ser la comunicación entre docente-estudiante para evitar este proceso en la actualidad? ¿Cómo debe orientarse la comunicación entre docente y estudiante, en la reflexión y la crítica dentro de clases? c) Conceptualización Micro-conferencia del docente: La comunicación oral es el medio por el cual el ser humano trasmite necesidades múltiples, utilizando una misma lengua que, sistematizada, produce el habla para interactuar con los entes sociales. Este proceso comunicativo beneficia y facilita la estancia del hombre en el planeta. En la comunicación oral un factor indispensable es el saber expresarse correctamente, ya que se pueden cometer errores conllevando a los malos entendidos, consiguiendo así que la comunicación fracase. Esto se debe a que lo expresado anteriormente no se puede borrar ni corregir, “lo dicho, hecho está” lo que puede traer consecuencias comprometidas, afectando así la vida social, familiar, laboral, académica, entre otros. Si recordamos que la comunicación entre las personas se manifestó con sonidos provocando así el habla, podemos decir que la expresión oral fue el instrumento más útil y sencillo para comunicarse con los demás. La comunicación oral es temporal; por ser así en el circuito de la comunicación se pueden detectar a tiempo los errores y corregirlos si es necesario. También cuando nos expresamos oralmente podemos comunicar con mayor credibilidad nuestras emociones o sentimientos, que son decisiones propias; por eso llamamos a esta comunicación personalizada ya que es capaz de elegir qué intención comunicativa deseo manifestar. Características de la comunicación oral - Para su comprensión necesita del órgano auditivo (oír/escuchar). - La comunicación se presenta según el orden progresivo o sucesivo que ocupa cada palabra en la cadena hablada. - El hablante puede revocar lo ya dicho, pero el efecto provocado en el destinatario no se puede corregir.
  21. 21.    !"     - En el manifiesto oral se da la retroalimentación inmediata y se logra obtener conclusiones afirmativas o negativas de la conversación entre interlocutores. - Se enriquece la comunicación oral cuando se emplean elementos paraverbales (movimientos corporales o gestuales, observación de imágenes o la intromisión de la tecnología contemporánea) en una conferencia, discurso, oratoria, conversación; para dar mayor comprensión a lo expuesto, pese a que las palabras se desvanecen con fluidez en un tiempo inmediato. - La información receptada por el oyente se reproduce en mayor cantidad y en menor tiempo. Ejemplos de comunicación oral: Conferencia, oratoria, discusión, discurso, panel, simposio, conversación, noticieros narrados en la televisión o la radio, entre otros. Comunicación escrita La necesidad del hombre por ser recordado a través de los tiempos y de poder contar su historia y evolución, dio impulso a la creación de los pictogramas (representaban palabras y objetos, pero no se trataban de conceptos) que fueron los inicios de la escritura. Poco a poco, según su necesidad, se fueron creando los fonemas y luego las palabras que aparecieron en forma espontánea e indispensable dentro del circuito de la comunicación. La creación de la escritura fue muy importante y esto obligó al hombre a analizar, estudiar y corregir su uso y forma. La comunicación escrita plasma todo relato en el tiempo, puede ser modificada, transcrita, estudiada y compartida en diversos entornos sociales. La elaboración del escrito tiende a demorar porque es más trabajado y pensado, su interés recae en la necesidad de redactar bien el texto para que el lector lo entienda y el mensaje sea claro. El escritor se manifiesta con creatividad y su escrito es personalizado. Cuando el emisor redacta, lo hace con subjetividad porque suele impulsarse por sus deseos, gustos, pensamientos en conformidad con las experiencias vividas; por tanto, el emisor debe estar atento para no ser muy subjetivo en sus relatos porque puede perder el valor estético en conformidad de lo que quiere comunicar. Características de la comunicación escrita - La visión es el sentido o instrumento que facilita la comprensión de lo escrito. - La escritura fue creada para contar y recordar la historia del universo cronológicamente, por eso es permanente. - En la escritura la retroalimentación no es inmediata, tiempo que es aprovechado para el análisis y corrección de la misma.
  22. 22.    !!     - Una buena comunicación escrita se debe manifestar en textos organizados jerárquicamente y bien redactados (coherentes y concordantes), de tal manera que el lector entienda el mensaje y pueda dar una respuesta recíproca a lo antes manifestado. - El mensaje producido en la comunicación escrita es verificable, claro, lógico, siempre y cuando el mensaje trasmitido se base en argumentos verificables y sean de fuentes confiables. Ejemplos de la comunicación escrita: La tipología de textos: informativos, argumentativos, narrativos, instructivos, expositivos, descriptivos, se pueden encontrar en: periódicos, revistas, libros, internet, una carta que trasmite sentimientos y emociones, los mensajes por celular, Facebook, ask, entre otros. d) Aplicación Estudio de caso: Role-playing (juegos de rol) Laboratorio: Ejemplificación en el entorno social y dinámico. 1. Los estudiantes deben trabajar un texto escrito para expresarlo oralmente por medio de una dramatización: actividad grupal. 2. Los estudiantes que visualicen la obra deben tratar de transcribirla con la mayor fidelidad posible. Es preciso que utilicen los signos de puntuación correctamente, luego deben leer expresivamente para compartir con los compañeros e identificar falencias comunicativas. 3. Elaborar un cuadro comparativo entre la comunicación oral y la escrita. 4. Indagar en nuestro entorno natural e identificar ejemplares comunicativos orales y escritos, que formen parte de nuestro buen vivir. Representar de acuerdo a su creatividad.
  23. 23.    !"     Desarrollo del tema 4: Tema: 4 ! Elementos de la comunicación oral y escrita. Tiempo: 1 hora - Entender la importancia de los elementos de la comunicación y diferenciar cada uno de ellos en la práctica. Denominación Momento del ciclo de aprendizaje Actividad sugerida Páginas a) Experiencia Simulacro Organización grupal de estudiantes para simular conversaciones de la vida cotidiana, académica o laboral. 24 b) Reflexión Conversatorio en plenaria Preguntas relacionadas por parte de sus compañeros (¿qué nombre le damos a cada elemento?, entre otras.) 24 c) Conceptualización Micro- conferencia del docente Texto con el concepto de comunicación oral y escrita, con ejemplos. 24 d) Aplicación Role-playing (juegos de rol) 1. Los estudiantes deben preparar un guión escrito, en grupos, para una dramatización en base al cortometraje animado de Clio Chiang y Kendelle Hoyer “Paperman” http://youtu.be/HSxJkKiHXbw 2. Los estudiantes que visualizan la obra deben separar los elementos de la comunicación. 3. Terminar con un cuadro sinóptico, redactando en forma resumida lo que le compete a cada uno de los elementos. 27
  24. 24.    !"     Elementos de la comunicación oral y escrita a) Experiencia Simulacro: Organizar grupos de trabajo para simular conversaciones cotidianas. b) Reflexión Conversatorio: Plenaria. ¿Cómo se da el proceso de la comunicación oral? ¿Cómo se da el proceso de la comunicación escrita? ¿Qué elementos intervienen en este proceso? De los elementos que se encontraron: ¿Cuáles son los de mayor importancia? ¿A qué se refiere cada uno de ellos y qué papel cumplen dentro del proceso de la comunicación? ¿Cómo se da este proceso en sus hogares? ¿Cómo se da este proceso en la institución en donde estudia? ¿Cómo es este proceso en el círculo de amistades? c) Conceptualización Micro-conferencia: En el circuito de la comunicación intervienen varios elementos, tales como: emisor, receptor, código, mensaje, canal, contexto, retroalimentación y ruidos. Desarrollaremos el concepto de cada uno de ellos para su mayor comprensión.
  25. 25.    !"     9 Emisor La comunicación es un interminable circuito de interacción. El emisor (persona u organización) es el responsable de codificar el sistema, organizarlo, adecuarlo y vincularlo con la intensión comunicativa y, lo que quiere transmitir; es decir, emitir el mensaje. La codificación del sistema de signos o también llamada “lengua natural” o “lengua 1”, se hace necesaria para que el mensaje sea lo más claro posible, ya que tiene que viajar hasta llegar al receptor. Receptor El receptor (persona u organización) emplea un rol inverso y proporcional al del emisor, por cuanto es el encargado de la decodificación, organización y comprensión del mensaje enviado por el emisor. Existen dos clases de receptor: el activo y el pasivo. El pasivo es quien se queda solo en recibir el mensaje y, el activo o perceptor es quien tiene una intensión comunicativa mutua con el emisor, realiza el proceso de decodificación y de nueva codificación para dar su respuesta, transformándose en emisor al producirse una retroalimentación. Sistema, lengua natural o lengua 1 Es la lengua o el idioma que se emplea para que se pueda dar o presentar la comunicación. Si los conformantes de una conversación no manejan el mismo sistema, no existirá comprensión; es indispensable que entre los dos elementos de la comunicación: emisor-receptor, exista la misma lengua natural.                                                                                                                           9  (Cuadro elaborado por Esteban Vélez con caricatura de “Quino”)  
  26. 26.    !"     Código Los sistemas o idiomas manejan un conjunto de reglas propias para su uso, el emisor necesita combinar los fragmentos de los que se componen los sistemas, de una manera adecuada, para que se comprenda con el receptor; caso contrario la comunicación sería inútil. Podemos ver que el manejo del código es imprescindible para que funcione el proceso, pues si un técnico de fútbol emplea un código para enviar un mensaje a sus jugadores, ellos a su vez deben estar familiarizados con el sistema que usa para comprender las instrucciones. Del mismo modo en ajedrez, en la marina, entre otros ejemplos. Mensaje El mensaje es el contenido de la información enviada; es un conjunto de ideas, experiencias, sentimientos, entre otras cosas que expresa el emisor y que deben estar codificadas de una manera correcta para que el receptor lo pueda entender por medio de la decodificación. Son las cosas que decimos o escribimos, dependiendo el canal que usemos. Canal Es el espacio por donde se transmite el mensaje o información, formando una conexión entre el emisor y el receptor: Una conversación en una cena, en un estacionamiento, en un auditorio, se llama también medio. Pueden sumarse otros ejemplos como las conversaciones por medio de la web, teléfonos y otros artículos electrónicos como el chat, videoconferencias y llamadas por celular. Contexto El contexto es toda la carga referencial, histórica-cultural, temática, que describe toda la realidad que se percibe gracias al mensaje. Es un colectivo que envuelve a los interlocutores. No es el lugar sino la situación comunicativa. Retroalimentación La retroalimentación se produce cuando el receptor es activo y reacciona ante lo que busca la comunicación, una respuesta. Al producirse una respuesta por parte del receptor, éste se convierte en emisor provocando un cambio de rol y demostrando que la comunicación puede ser infinita. Ruidos Los ruidos son todas las cosas que pongan en peligro a la comunicación, desde un celular sonando, hasta la falta de intensión comunicativa por parte de uno de los interlocutores. Siempre que exista algún problema en la comunicación, podemos atribuirlo a los ruidos. Recordemos que no todo ruido es sonoro.
  27. 27.    !"     d) Aplicación Dramatización: Role-playing (juegos de rol) 1. Los estudiantes deben preparar un guión escrito, en grupos, para una dramatización en base al cortometraje animado de Clio Chiang y Kendelle Hoyer “Paperman” (http://youtu.be/HSxJkKiHXbw). 2. Los estudiantes que visualizan la obra deben separar los elementos de la comunicación. 3. Terminar con un cuadro sinóptico redactando, en forma resumida, qué es lo que le compete a cada uno de los elementos. El cuadro sinóptico es un organizador gráfico que nos permite poner los elementos y sus características en orden jerárquico; se puede partir de clases y luego colocar las subclases. Ejemplo: Cuadro sinóptico de las clases y subclases de las máquinas que contiene un gimnasio:
  28. 28.    !"     Desarrollo del tema 5: Tema: 5 ! Diferencia entre comunicación y expresión. Tiempo: 1/2 hora - Distinguir las semejanzas y diferencias entre comunicación y expresión. Denominación Momento del ciclo de aprendizaje Actividad sugerida Páginas a) Experiencia Debate (plenaria) Preguntas para los estudiantes sobre la comunicación y la expresión. 29 b) Reflexión Organizador gráfico Organizar en una tabla de doble entrada “T” las diferencias encontradas entre comunicación y expresión. 29 c) Conceptualización Micro- conferencia del docente Texto con el concepto de comunicación oral y escrita, con ejemplos. 30 d) Aplicación Estudio de caso 1. Lectura de textos cortos cómics (Mafalda-Quino). 2. Los estudiantes identifican lo que es expresión y lo que es comunicación. 3. Terminar con un mentefacto sobre lo que compete a cada uno de los elementos. 31
  29. 29.    !"     Diferencia entre comunicación y expresión a) Experiencia Preguntas relacionadas con la comunicación y la expresión. ¿Qué entiende por comunicación? ¿Qué entiende por expresión? ¿Qué diferencias encuentran entre comunicación y expresión? ¿Toda comunicación implica expresión? ¿Toda expresión implica comunicación? ¿Podría dar un concepto de comunicación? ¿Podría dar un concepto de expresión? ¿Cuáles son las diferencias entre comunicación y expresión? b) Reflexión Elaboración de un organizador gráfico de doble entrada. La tabla de doble entrada es conocida como tabla de comparación/ contraste. La finalidad es mostrar semejanzas y diferencias del aspecto estudiado. Elaborar una tabla de doble entrada con las semejanzas y diferencias entre expresión y comunicación. Ejemplo: Tabla de doble entrada con semejanzas y diferencias de la primera y segunda guerra mundial.
  30. 30.    !"     c) Conceptualización Micro-conferencia: Disertación del docente sobre el tema (puede apoyarse con power point, pizarra, cuadros conceptuales y comparativos, en base al material temático). Comunicación La comunicación es el intercambio de información, ya sea esta oral, escrita, simbólica, audiovisual, entre otras, que necesariamente es manifestado por medio de expresiones entre dos o más personas y que requiere una respuesta mediata o inmediata. Expresión La expresión es una manifestación de sentimientos que puede formar parte de la comunicación. Podemos demostrarlo por medio de expresiones naturales como: dolor, angustia, tristeza, amor, pasión, al igual que en la comunicación, con la diferencia de que no requiere una respuesta. Podemos expresarnos a solas: cuando nos golpeamos un dedo, cuando gritamos o cuando lloramos; pero para que se presente la comunicación se necesita tener una intención comunicativa y buscar una respuesta.
  31. 31.    !"     d) Aplicación Estudio de caso: Identificación de comunicación y expresión en textos cortos. 1. Lectura de textos cortos del cómic “Mafalda”. Autor: Joaquín Salvador Lavado “Quino”. 10                                                                                                                           10 Imágenes de comic Mofada de "Quino". (s.f.). Recuperado de https://www.google.com.ec/search?q=comic+mafalda+de+quino&tbm=isch&tbo=u&source=univ&sa=X &ei=N4ceU6u9Bc3pkAeatoHwAQ&ved=0CCkQsA
  32. 32.    !"     2. Los estudiantes identifican lo que es expresión y lo que es comunicación. 3. Terminar con un mentefacto sobre lo que compete a cada uno de los elementos El mentefacto es un organizador gráfico que emplea relaciones de igualdad, diferencia, proveniencia y características o subclases. Ejemplo: Mentefacto de las Bellas Artes
  33. 33.    !!     Desarrollo del tema 6: Tema: 6 ! Herramientas y destrezas gramaticales: La oración. Usos de la “b” y “v” Tiempo: 1 hora clase - Conocer las nociones de oración y su clasificación para poder escribir textos correctamente. - Adquirir destrezas ortográficas en el uso de la “b” y “v”. Denominación Momento del ciclo de aprendizaje Actividad sugerida Páginas a) Experiencia Estudio de caso Dictado de palabras Lectura expresiva de oraciones y preguntas generales sobre el conocimiento de las mismas. Evaluación sobre las dificultades ortográficas en el uso de la “b” y “v” a través de un dictado de palabras. 34 b) Reflexión Conversatorio en plenaria Corrección Intervención de los estudiantes: criterios, dudas y conocimientos sobre la oración. Lectura e identificación de errores ortográficos en el texto dictado y su corrección. 34 c) Conceptualización Micro-conferencia del docente Texto con el concepto de oración y su estructura: unimembres y bimembres, simple y compuesta: activas y pasivas. Oraciones según su significado: Enunciativas, exhortativas, desiderativas, dubitativas, exclamativas e interrogativas. Reglas sobre el uso de la “b” y “v”, ejemplos. 35 d) Aplicación Laboratorio 1. Los estudiantes deben construir textos con oraciones según las clasificaciones antes estudiadas. Pueden escoger un tema que sea de su agrado. 2. Elaborar un organizador gráfico sobre la oración y su clasificación. 3. Los estudiantes deben escribir frases de cualquier índole con el uso repetitivo de la “b” y “v”; para ello se requiere la ayuda del diccionario. 4. Elaborar un glosario, tomando en cuenta los usos de la “b” y “v”. 5. Ejercicios de refuerzo: http://boj.pntic.mec.es/psuare2/ortogra fia.htm 41
  34. 34.    !"     Herramientas y destrezas gramaticales La oración a) Experiencia Estudio de caso: Lectura expresiva de oraciones y preguntas generales sobre el conocimiento de las mismas. Por favor, rápido. Amanece lloviendo. ¡Qué alegría! Cerquita de aquí. El jardinero de la escuela siembra rosas rojas. Los albañiles construyen los edificios de la ciudad. Los norteamericanos expulsan a los individuos indocumentados. El Ecuador exporta banano. ¿Por qué son oraciones estos ejemplos? ¿Cree que deberían tener alguna normativa para ser oraciones? ¿Trasmiten estas oraciones un mensaje? Escriba el mensaje de cada oración. ¿La comunicación que diariamente trasmitimos la hacemos por medio de oraciones? ¿Por qué? ¿Cómo se podrá escribir un texto significativo, coherente y concordante? Según sus conocimientos, ¿cuáles son las características que debería tener una oración? Uso de la “b” y “v” Evaluación sobre las dificultades ortográficas en el uso de la “b” y “v” a través de un dictado de palabras elaboradas por el docente. b) Reflexión Conversatorio en plenaria: Leer y compartir las respuestas, corregir errores y concientizar sobre el uso y valor de las oraciones en nuestra vida cotidiana y estudiantil. -Intervención de los estudiantes: criterios, dudas y conocimientos sobre la oración. Corrección del dictado de las palabras.
  35. 35.    !"     -Lectura e identificación de errores ortográficos en el texto dictado y su corrección. c) Conceptualización Micro-conferencia del docente La oración gramatical Se considera oración a la unidad mínima del lenguaje, que se puede representar en emisiones fónicas que por sí solas dan un mensaje… ¡Hola!; ¡Achachay!; ¡Corre!; ¡Hasta pronto! Estos ejemplos tienen un elemento funcional y no se sujetan a la estructura sujeto-predicado, siendo solo predicados. * Leamos estas oraciones: Los estudiantes tendrán que asistir a las clases de Nivelación obligatoriamente. Los docentes de cada asignatura planificarán con anticipación sus clases. El cronograma de actividades ha sido entregado a todos los estudiantes que se han matriculado en la Institución. En estas oraciones su estructura consta de sujeto-predicado y expansiones. En su estructura también pueden presentarse dos o más predicados y sin embargo cumplen la misma finalidad que las oraciones anteriores y estructuradas con un elemento funcional: el de comunicar, el de dar un mensaje. Entonces, una oración es la unidad mínima del lenguaje o elementos funcionales con expansiones que cumplen la función de comunicar, dar un mensaje entre los miembros de una comunidad lingüística determinada. Características de la oración - Empieza en mayúscula con la inicial de la primera palabra. - Termina con un punto seguido o aparte. - Expresa un mensaje con sentido, que se entienda, que comunique. - Carece de autonomía sintáctica. Clasificación de la oración según su estructura: Oraciones unimembres Las oraciones unimembres son aquellas que constan de un solo predicado (se entiende por predicado al elemento o grupo funcional con o sin expansiones que por sí solo da una comunicación o mensaje) sin presencia de un sujeto. Las oraciones unimembres pueden ser verbales o no verbales, todo está en el predicado si es verbo o una categoría no verbal. Veamos los siguientes ejemplos:
  36. 36.    !"     Oraciones unimembres verbales Oraciones unimembres no verbales Se dice. Se dice que llueve mucho. ¡Ay! ¡Ay! Qué dolor. Corre. Corre de prisa. Alegre. Alegre, por lo sucedido. Hay. Hay personas amables. Allá. Allá en el horizonte. Hace. Hace calor. Tú. ¡Tú, como siempre! Oraciones bimembres Las oraciones bimembres se las identifica cuando el predicado tiene un sujeto (explícito o implícito). Los hablantes utilizan estas clases de oraciones con frecuencia en la comunicación: El vicepresidente de la República del Ecuador entregó víveres a los discapacitados. Los perros de mi barrio ladran enfurecidos a los desconocidos. El auto de Esteban se quedó embancado en la zanja de mi vecino. La comunidad debe mirar más programas de televisión adecuados para la educación. Los estudiantes consultan al Coordinador de Especialidad si pasarán el ciclo. Oraciones activas y pasivas * Lea las siguientes oraciones e identifique cómo están estructuradas: Las rosas negras son sembradas por el jardinero de la escuela. Los albañiles construyen edificios en la ciudad. Los docentes imparten sus conocimientos a los estudiantes de primaria. Los bananos son exportados por el Ecuador a países europeos. La acción verbal que realiza el sujeto en la oración es muy importante en este tipo de oraciones; por tanto, cuando el sujeto es el actor de la acción verbal está en voz activa y cuando el sujeto es el receptor de la acción verbal, está en voz pasiva: Estructura de la voz activa Estructura de la voz pasiva SN1 verbo en voz activa SN2 SN2 ser participio por SN1 El agricultor siembra maíz. El maíz es sembrado por el agricultor. El mecánico fabricó un automóvil. Un automóvil fue fabricado por el mecánico. Un perro muerde a Juan. Juan es mordido por un perro. María escribió una carta. Una carta fue escrita por María. La erupción de un volcán destruyó a Pompeya. Pompeya fue destruida por la erupción de un volcán.
  37. 37.    !"     * Transforme estas oraciones según correspondan a activas o pasivas: Luisa prepara pan para el carnaval. Los migrantes son privados de la identificación por gobiernos monopolistas. Las campañas electorales son organizadas por los candidatos a la alcaldía. Los docentes planifican las clases día a día. Los jóvenes aplicados serán becados por el Gobierno ecuatoriano. Oraciones simples Son aquellas oraciones que presentan un solo predicado y un solo sujeto: Mario y Josefina bailaron toda la noche. Las niñas y niños asistieron a una función de teatro. El Presidente de la República viajó a Chile para participar en un congreso. Los cantantes de rock partieron esta noche a México. Oraciones compuestas Consisten en presentar dos o más predicados con sus respectivos sujetos, también se pueden manifestar con uno o más predicados y uno o más predicatoides (explicita al sujeto o complementa el mensaje del predicado): Luis se va de viaje mientras María se queda en la casa. Los estudiantes que tienen beca viajarán en el mes de agosto a las universidades escogidas. Las ciudades fantasmas que no son habitadas serán consideradas refugios para quienes lo necesitan. * Lea el siguiente fragmento escrito por José Saramago en su artículo titulado “Sin papeles” publicado en diario El Mundo. Extraiga las oraciones simples y las oraciones compuestas: La identidad de una persona no es el nombre que tiene, el lugar donde nació, ni la fecha en que vino al mundo…Negarle a alguien el derecho de ser reconocido socialmente es lo mismo que retirarlo de la sociedad humana... La ley es para servir y no para ser servida. La ley abusará de su poder siempre que se comporte como si la persona que tiene delante no estuviera. Ningún ser humano es humanamente ilegal…Negarles su identificación será la última de las humillaciones. 11                                                                                                                           11 Recuperado de: http://pendientedemigracion.ucm.es/info/uepei/carta.html
  38. 38.    !"     Clasificación de la oración por el significado: * Lea las siguientes oraciones y explique cuál es su intención comunicativa: El Che Guevara decía que el subdesarrollo es un enano de cabeza enorme y panza hinchada. Quisiera aprobar el curso de nivelación de la Senescyt y ser un gran profesional. Debes estudiar con mucho ímpetu para soslayar un camino con penurias. Probablemente me vaya a Canadá. ¿Por qué los cambios repentinos afectan a los más afligidos? ¡Solo la verdad honrará a nuestro País! Oraciones enunciativas o declarativas Las oraciones enunciativas o declarativas informan algo al receptor, se construyen en el modo indicativo para expresar la realización de una acción en los diferentes tiempos: pasado, presente y futuro. Se pueden presentar en oraciones afirmativas y negativas: Ha salido el sol a temprana hora. No llegó el presidente para la reunión de los novenos años de básica. La bandera del Ecuador tiene tres colores: amarillo, azul y rojo. La candidata para la Alcaldía María José Rivera no cumplió con su propuesta. El domingo pasado un accidente automovilístico dejó cuatro fallecidos. Oraciones desiderativas u optativas Las oraciones desiderativas u optativas se manifiestan en un estado de deseo que puede darse o no, estas oraciones se construyen en modo subjuntivo. Quizás viaje a Francia la próxima semana. Tal vez reciba una bonificación del Estado. Ojalá mi papá pueda conseguir un trabajo estable. Quisiera una beca de estudio en la mejor universidad del mundo. Oraciones imperativas o exhortativas Las oraciones imperativas o exhortativas son aquellas que recurren a manifestaciones de ruego, consejo, prohibición, orden o mandato. Se las puede construir
  39. 39.    !"     con el verbo en imperativo, también se expresan en futuro de indicativo o en subjuntivo cuando se quiere ordenar con cortesía y por último, en infinitivo: Con verbo en imperativo Póngase de pie. Lávese la cara. Muéstreme su tarea. Con verbo en futuro Cuidarás a tus padres. No asistirás a esa fiesta. Cobrarás los décimos. Con subjuntivo de cortesía Lea, por favor. Sean solidarios con sus compañeros. Haga silencio, gracias. Con infinitivo Comprar los útiles escolares. Salir de vacaciones. No fumar en lugares públicos. Oraciones dubitativas: Las oraciones dubitativas se manifiestan en la cadena hablante como duda, temor o probabilidad, se parecen a las desiderativas ya que es algo que puede darse o no, con la diferencia de que no forma parte de mis deseos, solo se presenta o no; por ejemplo: Serían acusados siendo inocentes. Probablemente no renueven el contrato. ¿Asistirán Patricia y Maritza a la reunión? Parece que tu enfermedad será curada. Oraciones Exclamativas: Son estados de ánimos expuestos en una entonación mayor a lo usual, ya sea, por la intensificación del acento o por la prolongación de las sílabas acentuadas o de una palabra entera. Estas oraciones se escriben entre signos de interrogación o admiración. Los pronombres interrogativos llevan tilde. ¡Qué feliz me siento, Lucía! ¡Quién dices que me ama! ¡Cómo me dolió perderte! ¡Has ganado el concurso! ¡Podré ayudarte!
  40. 40.    !"     Oraciones interrogativas: Las oraciones interrogativas se manifiestan cuando se desconoce o se desea explicación de alguna información, puede también presentarse como mandato o sugerencia. Las oraciones se escriben entre signos de interrogación. Los pronombres interrogativos (cómo, cuál/es, cuándo, por qué, qué, quién/es, dónde, en dónde…) son utilizadas para elaborar este tipo de oraciones: ¿Cómo elaborar un ensayo? ¿Quién fue el presidente del Ecuador en 1945? ¿Cuándo nos vamos de vacaciones? Sabes qué dijo el profesor en la clase de ayer. Hoy estaba pensando por qué el profesor se enojó cuando copiamos. Reglas sobre el uso de la “b” y la “v” Uso de la “b” 1- Se escribe con “b” las palabras que empiezan por al (sus excepciones: Alvarado, Álvarez, altivo, altavoz, alveolo y sus derivados); ar (menos arveja); ab, abs, ob, obs; bu, bus, bur, su, sub. Ejemplos: Albaricoque, arbusto, abstenido, burla, imperdonable, visible, sobrino, súbitamente, abominable, obispo, subterráneo. 2- Se escriben con “b” las palabras con sonido: bundo, bunda, bilidad (menos las derivadas de civil y móvil); bene, bien, bon, buen, bibl. br y bl. Ejemplos: Abundante, meditabundo, responsabilidad, beneficio, bienaventurado, bonificación, buenaventura, biblioteca, bronce y blanco. Uso de la “v” 3- Se escribe con “v”, cuando existe este sonido, después de las secuencias “na, ne, ni, no” siempre existen excepciones. También de las secuencias “lla, lle, llo, llu”; “pre, pri, pro, pol”. Ejemplos: naval, nevasca, nivoso, novelístico, llave, llevadero, llovizna, llovioso, prevalencia, privanza, provisión, polvazal. 4- Se escribe con “v” las palabras que comienzan con vice, villa, di, fla, flu. Ejemplos: vicealcalde, villancicos, diversión, flavo, fluvial. 5- Se escribe con “v” las palabras que terminen con avo/ava, evo/ eva, ivo/iva, ave/eve/ ive:
  41. 41.    !"     Ejemplos: esclavo, octavo, nuevo, cueva, informativo, permisiva, suave, llueve, proclive. d) Aplicación 1. Los estudiantes deben construir textos con oraciones según las clasificaciones antes estudiadas. Pueden escoger un tema que sea de su agrado. (5 de cada una) 2. Elaborar un organizador gráfico sobre la oración y su clasificación. 3. Los estudiantes deben escribir frases de cualquier índole con el uso repetitivo de la “b” y “v”, para ello se requiere la ayuda del diccionario. (5 con cada regla) 4. Elaborar un glosario, tomando en cuenta, los usos de la “b” y “v”. 5. Ejercicios de refuerzo: http://boj.pntic.mec.es/psuare2/ortografia.htm
  42. 42.    !"     Desarrollo del tema 7: Tema: 7 Transversal: se presenta en todas las unidades ! Prácticas de escritura Tiempo: 1 hora clase - Activar las nociones de escritura y motivar la producción textual. Denominación Momento del ciclo de aprendizaje Actividad sugerida Páginas a) Experiencia Seminario Los estudiantes deben investigar temas que sean de su agrado para exponerlo en clases. Luego de esta actividad deben elegir temas que sean de interés social, personal y académico. Libre elección. 43 b) Reflexión Debate Preguntas sobre la investigación y exposición realizada en base a los conocimientos adquiridos sobre el tema. Apreciación de las temáticas expuesta y valoración en torno a la realidad en la que vivimos. 43 c) Conceptualización Micro- conferencia del docente Texto con la explicación sobre la importancia que tiene una escritura adecuada dentro de la vida cotidiana y académica. 43 d) Aplicación Redacción El estudiante debe profundizar en la lectura de textos relacionados con los temas que escogieron y redactar, de la manera más clara posible, un texto de entre cinco y seis párrafos. 44
  43. 43.    !"     Prácticas de escritura a) Experiencia Seminario: Los estudiantes deben traer temas trabajados y exponerlos para que, en base a las exposiciones, vayan escogiendo temas a libre elección. b) Reflexión Debate: Preguntas para asegurarnos de que los estudiantes tengan afinidad y vinculación con los temas que están escogiendo. ¿Me interesa este tema para realizar una investigación? ¿Me servirá a futuro la investigación que voy a realizar? ¿Estoy dispuesto a leer mucho sobre este tema? ¿Podría servir este tema para aplicarlo en una tesis? c) Conceptualización Micro-conferencia del docente La escritura es de gran importancia en la vida académica. Un ensayo, un informe, un oficio, entre otros documentos, son los que necesitaremos para desenvolvernos, sin problemas, en el transcurso de la carrera que haya sido de nuestra elección, durante toda la vida de postgrado, profesional y personal. Para elaborar un texto académico bien logrado, debemos investigar y preguntarnos ¿Qué es investigar? Investigar es sondear, de entre varias obras y varios autores, las partes más relevantes o útiles que nos servirán para escribir una nueva información; se puede también tomar parte de diferentes textos y ponerlas en nuestro escrito, siempre y cuando las citemos y referenciemos de la manera correcta. Escribir en la Universidad de una manera académica adecuada, es uno de los más grandes desafíos que tenemos, puesto que no es fácil, requiere de concentración, esfuerzo, creatividad y lo más importante, conocer las reglas gramaticales, ortografía, sintaxis, sumado a muchas horas de lectura y criterio, para sistematizar toda la información que encontramos en la gran variedad de textos que tenemos que consultar. Dentro de las diferentes asignaturas que tenemos que cursar, siempre habrá ejercicios de escritura académica, ya que es la mejor manera de investigar y llevar a la práctica la expresión de nuestros criterios de un modo correcto.
  44. 44.    !!     Todos los profesionales, ya sean: abogados, arquitectos, doctores, licenciados, ingenieros, entre otros, necesitan dominar las estrategias le lectura y escritura, pues todos tenemos que leer y escribir en todos los momentos de nuestra vida, ya sea: un oficio, un informe, una monografía o una tesis para maestría o doctorado, una carta al profesor de nuestro hijo, un ensayo que podría ser publicado como artículo científico o de investigación, incluso una carta para nuestra novia o esposa. Escribir es importante y debemos darle la relevancia que merece. Lo más aconsejable es practicar la iniciación de un ensayo. Para ello es necesario tener un párrafo de introducción donde explicamos sobre lo que vamos a escribir; cuatro párrafos de cuerpo o desarrollo, aquí necesitamos argumentos concluyentes para convencer a nuestros lectores y por último, un párrafo de conclusión para redactar todos los resultados a los cuales hemos llegado. Es muy importante que nunca olvidemos la consigna de citar la bibliografía utilizada. En los siguientes capítulos iremos profundizando en los procesos de lectoescritura y sus herramientas. d) Aplicación Redacción: El estudiante debe profundizar en la lectura de textos relacionados con los temas que escogieron y redactar, de la manera más clara y sencilla posible, un texto de entre cinco a seis párrafos cortos.    
  45. 45.    !"     Unidad 2
  46. 46.    !"     Unidad de conocimiento 2 Lingüística del texto ! Relación de la comunicación con el lenguaje y la lengua • Lengua, habla, norma, uso e idiolecto. ! Definir el texto y sus características: • Definición de texto • Características del texto: " Sencillez, claridad, cohesión, concisión, adecuación, coherencia, concordancia, estilo, verificabilidad, universalidad y objetividad. ! Tipologías textuales: • Según la forma del discurso: " Narrativo, descriptivo, expositivo, argumentativo, diálogo e instructivo. • Según el ámbito de uso: " Periodísticos, humanísticos, científicos, jurídicos, literarios y cotidianos. ! Identificar la función predominante en un texto ! Funciones del lenguaje: • Referencial, apelativa, fática, metalingüística, emotiva, expresiva. ! Niveles de significación del texto: • Intención comunicativa (contexto) " Según su intención narrativa " Según su intención descriptiva " Según su intensión expositiva " Según su intención argumentativa " Según su intención dialogal " Según su intención instructiva ! Herramientas gramaticales y destrezas gramaticales • Nociones básicas de gramática: morfología " Clasificación de la palabras: o Variables: sustantivo (género y número), adjetivo, pronombre (relativo e interrogativo) y verbo. o Invariables: conjunciones, preposiciones y adverbio. " Ortografía: o Usos de “c” “s” y “z” o Usos de “h” ! Prácticas de escritura
  47. 47.    !"     Desarrollo del tema 1: Unidad 2: Relevancia del manejo de la lingüística del texto Tiempo: 11:30 horas Resultados de aprendizaje: 1. Relaciona, define y determina los conceptos, características y funciones de la lingüística del texto b) Comprende la importancia de la lingüística del texto. c) Identifica las características del texto y su utilidad. d) Distingue las funciones comprendidas en la lingüística del texto y las usa de una manera adecuada. Tema: 1 ! Relación de la comunicación con el lenguaje y la lengua. Tiempo: 1 hora - Diferenciar y relacionar de una forma correcta las relaciones entre comunicación, lenguaje y lengua. Denominación Momento del ciclo de aprendizaje Actividad sugerida Páginas a) Experiencia Estudio de caso: Trabajo en biblioteca para buscar las definiciones de: lengua, habla, norma, uso e idiolectos. 48 b) Reflexión Debate en plenaria Preguntas de reflexión sobre las definiciones encontradas, sus semejanzas y diferencias. 48 c) Conceptualización Micro-conferencia del docente Texto con los conceptos de: lengua, habla, norma, uso e idiolectos. 48 d) Aplicación Indagación en contextos de aplicación 1. Buscar en diferentes lugares de la ciudad a extranjeros de varias procedencias y consignar ejemplos de: lengua, habla, norma, uso e idiolecto. 2. Elaborar organizadores gráficos con los resultados obtenidos en una tabla de varias entradas. 49
  48. 48.    !"     Relación de la comunicación con el lenguaje y la lengua a) Experiencia Estudio de caso: Trabajo en la biblioteca para buscar las definiciones de: lengua, habla, norma, uso e idiolectos. b) Reflexión Debate (plenaria): Debatir sobre los conceptos encontrados por los estudiantes. c) Conceptualización Micro-conferencia del docente: Texto con los conceptos de: lengua, habla, norma, uso e idiolectos. Lengua, habla, norma, uso e idiolecto La comunicación se interrelaciona, muy de cerca, con la lengua o idioma y con el lenguaje, que es a su vez el uso de la misma; también por medio del conocimiento de las reglas gramaticales y en unión con nuestra cultura, ya que somos individuos sociales y tenemos acceso al idioma. Todas las vinculaciones que existen en el idioma corresponden al lenguaje y al emplearlo accedemos a la comunicación. Lengua La lengua es el conjunto de elementos, tanto escritos como orales, que intervienen en la comunicación. Este conjunto de signos es propio de un conglomerado, puesto que se rige a cierto grupo de individuos pertenecientes a una región o comunidad lingüística. Entre los ejemplos de lengua podemos citar: español, francés, inglés, italiano, entre otros. Son diversos los idiomas que se hablan en distintos lugares del mundo por determinadas comunidades, de acuerdo a sus influencias previas a causa de desplazamientos durante las diferentes ramas de influencia y colonización. La lengua es un código social y una facultad universal, compartida por todas las personas y no se la puede cambiar. Lenguaje: El lenguaje se subdivide en diferentes niveles que lo abordaremos desde su expresión máxima que es el habla, hasta su mínima escala que es el idiolecto. Habla El habla es el uso de la lengua dentro de las características propias de cada comunidad lingüística, se pueden ver sus divisiones dependiendo del dónde; por ejemplo, el habla del español de España es diferente al de Ecuador, pues se distinguen varios formatos en las expresiones a usarse y en la carga semántica de las palabras.
  49. 49.    !"     Norma La norma es el reglamento o la convención social que se establece dentro de cada región lingüística sobre el uso de la lengua. Hace referencia a la elección de un determinado código por parte del conglomerado, ya sea por tradición o porque es lo socialmente aceptado y pactado. Uso El uso es la práctica del lenguaje. Dentro de la comunicación cada individuo tiene diferentes maneras de emplear el código (lengua) para expresar un mensaje por medio del habla y de acuerdo a las normas establecidas, pero la vinculación de los fragmentos utilizados es de libre elección para cada persona. El uso de la lengua dependerá de la intención comunicativa que tengamos, de acuerdo al nivel de lenguaje que necesitemos, al contexto en dónde lo vayamos a emplear y responderá a una función del lenguaje. Idiolecto El idiolecto es algo un poco más íntimo, se reduce a pequeñas zonas o regiones; proviene de las voces griegas Idios que significa “propio” y leksis que es “lenguaje”. Es un lenguaje propio que se emplea en determinados grupos sociales o culturales; las llamadas “Tribus Urbanas” son un claro ejemplo, comunicándose de una manera que sólo quienes pertenecen a ellas pueden comprender, por medio de la jerga, las expresiones y gestos especiales e inherentes a cada agrupación. También es la manera en la que miembros de las comunidades pequeñas o apartadas se comunican. d) Aplicación Indagación en contextos de aplicación: 1. Buscar en diferentes lugares de la ciudad a extranjeros de varias procedencias y consignar ejemplos de: lengua, habla, norma, uso e idiolecto. 2. Elaborar organizadores gráficos con los resultados obtenidos en una tabla de varias entradas.
  50. 50.    !"     Desarrollo del tema 2: Tema: 2 ! Definir el texto y sus características Tiempo: 1 hora - Interiorizar y aplicar las características del texto en sus creaciones textuales. Denominación Momento del ciclo de aprendizaje Actividad sugerida Páginas a) Experiencia Diálogo guiado Preguntas enfocadas en la exploración de los conocimientos de los estudiantes sobre el tema 51 b) Reflexión Debate en plenaria Preguntas de reflexión sobre las definiciones encontradas, sus semejanzas y diferencias. 51 c) Conceptualización Micro-conferencia del docente Concepto de “texto” y sus características. 51 d) Aplicación Laboratorio 1. Lectura de textos e identificación de características. 2. Retoma el texto escrito al final de la Unidad 1, rectifícalo e identifica claramente todas las características del texto. 53
  51. 51.    !"     Definir el texto y sus características a) Experiencia Diálogo guiado: Preguntas enfocadas en la exploración de los conocimientos de los estudiantes sobre el tema. ¿Qué entiende por texto? ¿Cómo se construyen los textos? ¿Para qué sirven los textos? ¿Cuáles cree que son las características de los textos? ¿Las características son formas de construcción de los textos? ¿Cuáles son las características más importantes? ¿Qué debe tener un texto para que se comprenda fácilmente? b) Reflexión Debate en plenaria: Preguntas de reflexión sobre las definiciones encontradas, sus semejanzas y diferencias. ¿Qué es texto? ¿Cuáles son las características del texto? ¿Para qué sirven las características del texto? c) Conceptualización Micro-conferencia del docente: Concepto de “texto” y sus características. Definición de Texto El Texto es un conjunto coherente y ordenado de signos que transmiten un mensaje. Viene del latín textus “texto” y puede tener una extensión variable: desde una expresión, hasta un libro completo que contiene cientos de páginas. Se trata de una composición de signos, ya sean orales o escritos, que tienen unidad de sentido, determinada intención comunicativa y adquiere sentido de acuerdo a un contexto determinado. Características del texto: Las características son las nociones fundamentales que le permiten tener comprensión a un texto, también le brindan sentido y orden dentro de una normativa determinada. Estas son:
  52. 52.    !"     Sencillez Para que un texto tenga sencillez debemos huir de lo artificioso y de lo complicado; escribir no tiene por qué convertirse en un ejercicio complejo ni tedioso, pero tampoco quiere decir que debamos dejar de lado la elegancia que lleva consigo un trabajo académico. Debemos cuidarnos de no emplear terminología indescifrable, de no ir por las ramas cuando se puede ser muy concreto y simple en la expresión de las ideas. Claridad Un texto tiene claridad cuando el pensamiento es transparente, sin ruidos; hay que evitar las cacofonías (malos sonidos) y usar palabras que estén al alcance de los lectores. Dicho de otra manera, el escrito es claro cuando no presenta dificultad para la comprensión del lector. También aquí se trata sobre las partes estructurales y gramaticales, ya que si no somos capaces de estructurar una oración, mucho menos podremos organizar un párrafo; hablamos de coherencia en género y número, en los verbos, adjetivos, sustantivos, singular, plural, entre otros. La estructura fundamental de la oración es sujeto, verbo y finaliza con los complementos. Cohesión Es la colaboración de los párrafos entre ellos, para la total comprensión del texto. Tienen que ir de lo general hacia lo específico, haciéndolo con orden y progresivamente para lograr un desenlace satisfactorio. Concisión Se refiere a la capacidad de síntesis que posee el texto, no es necesario dar vueltas para llegar a una respuesta. En el escrito se deben condensar, la idea principal o argumento con las ideas secundarias o de apoyo. Adecuación Esta característica en particular hace referencia a la elaboración de un texto dirigido hacia un conjunto de personas determinadas. Si estamos escribiendo para abogados, debemos asegurarnos que en el texto exista un lenguaje adecuado para su nivel y en función de sus especificidades profesionales. El nivel de respeto, el tono de voz, la estructura y las palabras empleadas, dependen de la adecuación para que sea fácilmente comprendido el mensaje y llegue al receptor en las mejores condiciones. Coherencia La coherencia se refiere a la unión y seguimiento de las ideas dentro de cada párrafo y entre los distintos párrafos del texto. La idea principal debe visualizarse fácilmente y las de apoyo deben ser eso, un apoyo para su argumento sin salirse del tema, facilitando su concatenación con el resto del escrito.
  53. 53.    !"     La coherencia se subdivide en coherencia global y coherencia lineal; la primera hace referencia al texto en su totalidad que debe estar de acuerdo con la comprensión totalitaria; y la segunda, se encuentra en cada parte del texto, en los párrafos y en cada oración que debe guardar correlación con el todo. Concordancia Se dice que un texto posee concordancia cuando está relacionado el todo con sus partes y viceversa. También se entiende que los sustantivos deben estar en la misma relación de número y persona con los verbos y adjetivos. Estilo Es por definición, indefinible. Es la manera propia que tiene cada persona para expresar su pensamiento por medio de la escritura o la palabra. Verificabilidad La empleamos cuando brindamos en nuestros escritos fuertes bases bibliográficas a los lectores, por medio de citas o referencias de autores que tienen gran importancia en la materia tratada; es el lenguaje comprobable. Universalidad Se habla de universalidad cuando existe una unidad que expresa un todo comprensible para el círculo de lectores en un campo determinado, con un lenguaje al alcance de un contexto para quien va dirigido. Objetividad Esta característica tiene que ver con la imparcialidad o neutralidad que le damos a un escrito de opinión o científico. Se debe escribir con la verdad desde todos sus puntos de vista, para que el lector sea quien se forme un criterio acerca de lo que está leyendo. d) Aplicación 1. Lectura de textos e identificación de características. El papel en la actualidad La importancia del papel y de los productos papeleros en la vida moderna es evidente, pues es el medio más utilizado como soporte para la producción y difusión de la información, aspecto crucial en el desarrollo de la civilización a lo largo del tiempo, pues el conocimiento científico y la cultura son dos parámetros característicos del nivel de desarrollo de un pueblo y de su bienestar social. Incluso se puede establecer una relación directa entre el consumo per cápita de papel con el grado de desarrollo de un país, comprobándose que a la cabeza se encuentran países como EEUU, Canadá, Suecia, Suiza, Noruega, Japón y Reino Unido, los cuales se encuentran también a la cabeza mundial del desarrollo. En los países denominados del primer mundo, el consumo de papel por habitante se sitúa sobre 170 kg/año.
  54. 54.    !"     La cantidad consumida de papel en el mundo ha ido avanzando con el tiempo, aumentando siempre al ritmo que la tecnología permitía, pues ello significa siempre una adquisición de información, por veces valiosísima, la cual podía ser esparcida allende las fronteras y compartida con cada vez mayor número de individuos. Todo el saber acumulado a lo largo de los tiempos por pueblos primitivos era transmitido generación tras generación por vía oral, lo cual significaba a veces la alteración del mensaje e incluso la desaparición del mismo en caso de catástrofes que aniquilaban a la población. Es por ello que el conocimiento que tenemos sobre las civilizaciones antiguas es por medio de restos arqueológicos, en cambio, tras la invención de la escritura y sobre todo del papel, la información acumulada por estos pueblos quedó registrada y documentada, pudiendo ser revisada y estudiada años más tarde por generaciones posteriores, que se enriquecieron del conocimiento de sus antecesores. De ahí la enorme importancia del papel como soporte de transmisión y acumulación del conocimiento, pues es bien sabido que de no existir comunicación entre diferentes descubridores, sería dificilísimo el avance científico y la expansión de las ideas, los cuales provocan el avance de la civilización (…)12 . ¿Qué características encontró en este texto? El empleo de las características del texto, ¿es útil para facilitar la comprensión del mismo? ¿Por qué? La fotografía en la Comunicación Desde su invención en 1839, las facultades únicas de fotografía de descripción visual se han usado para registrar, reportar e informar. La gente prefiere ver las cosas con sus propios ojos, pero cuando esto es imposible, la cámara puede frecuentemente servir para el mismo propósito. No es cierto que las fotografías nunca yacen, pueden falsearse y manipularse. No obstante, una fotografía puede llevar una medida fuerte de autenticidad y convicción. Como medios no verbales de comunicación, la fotografía puede superar las barreras de idioma y comunicarse mediante símbolos visuales universales. Las fotografías se favorecen con su uso en los medios masivos. Hoy son reproducidas por billones, y pueden encontrarse en todos lados: en las páginas de periódicos, las revistas, libros, catálogos y prospectos; en exhibición en carteleras, ventanas de negocios, carteles y emitidas en la televisión. En los días tempranos de la fotografía algunas de las imágenes más ansiosamente buscadas eran las traídas por exploradores y viajeros. Estas satisfacían la curiosidad de la gente sobre lugares distantes como la China, Egipto y el Oeste Estadounidense. El mismo tipo de curiosidad existe hoy. La gente se fascina con fotografías de la superficie de la luna, el paisaje de Marte y el aspecto de otros planetas en el sistema solar. Las fotografías en los medios masivos de comunicación han hecho las caras de líderes políticos, animadores populares y otras celebridades, familiares al público. Cuando una noticia importante ocurre hay fotoperiodistas para registrar el suceso. Los fotoperiodistas a veces gastan meses cubriendo una historia.                                                                                                                           12  Recuperado de: http://www.textoscientificos.com/papel/el-papel  
  55. 55.    !!     La fotografía es también necesaria en la industria de la publicidad. En los esfuerzos para vender un producto se usan las fotografías atractivas del artículo. La fotografía es también ampliamente usada en la educación y el entrenamiento dentro del mundo académico, industrial y los servicios armados. Las fotografías también se usan frecuentemente en intentos por cambiar la opinión pública. Los gobiernos, partidos políticos y grupos de intereses especiales, han usado por largo tiempo la representación gráfica y el impacto emocional de fotografías para fomentar sus causas. Tal uso puede desembocar en propaganda destructiva, tal como la de los Nazis durante el Tercero Reich. La fotografía puede también ayudar a ocasionar cambios deseables. Las fotografías de la región de Yellowstone eran instrumentos en la decisión de Congreso para establecer esa área como un parque nacional, y las fotografías de niños trabajando ayudaron a sancionar la legislación de protección a la explotación de los niños. 13 ¿Qué características hay en este texto? El empleo de las características del texto, ¿es útil para facilitar la comprensión del mismo? ¿Por qué? 2. Retome el texto escrito al final de la Unidad 1, rectifíquelo e identifique claramente todas las características del texto.                                                                                                                           13  Recuperado de: http://www.textoscientificos.com/fotografia/definicion  
  56. 56.    !"     Desarrollo del tema 3: Tema: 3 ! Tipologías textuales Tiempo: 3 horas - Aplicar las diversas tipologías textuales según su intención comunicativa. Denominación Momento del ciclo de aprendizaje Actividad sugerida Páginas a) Experiencia Estudio de caso Lectura expresiva de diferentes tipos de texto. 57 b) Reflexión Diálogo guiado Conversatorio sobre las temáticas tratadas en los textos antes leídos e interpretación. 59 c) Conceptualización Micro-conferencia del docente Texto con los “tipos de texto” y ejemplos. 59 d) Aplicación Escritura creativa, revisión, corrección y presentación en plenaria 1. Escribir sobre cualquier tópico vinculado al tema de su ensayo de la Unidad 1, empleando por lo menos cuatro tipos diferentes de texto. 2. Identificar las partes que hacen de ese texto: narrativo, descriptivo, científico, cotidiano, humanístico, entre otros. 3. Preparar exposición. 65
  57. 57.    !"     Tipologías textuales: a) Experiencia Estudio de caso: Lectura expresiva de diferentes tipos de texto. “Darse la buena vida” ¿Qué pretendo decirte poniendo un «haz lo que quieras» como lema fundamental de esa ética hacia la que vamos tanteando? Pues sencillamente hay que dejarse de órdenes y costumbres de premios y castigos, en una palabra de cuanto quiere dirigirte desde fuera, y que tienes que plantearte todo este asunto desde ti mismo, desde el fuero interno de tu voluntad. No le preguntes a nadie qué es lo que debes hacer con tu vida: Pregúntatelo a ti mismo. Si deseas saber en qué puedes emplear mejor tu libertad, no la pierdas poniéndote ya desde el principio al servicio de otro o de otros, por buenos, sabios y respetables que sean: interroga sobre el uso de tu libertad... a la libertad misma. Si te digo «haz lo que quieras» parece que te estoy dando de todas formas una orden, «haz eso y no lo otro», aunque sea la orden de que actúes libremente. Si la cumples, la desobedeces (porque no haces lo que eres, sino lo que quiero yo que te lo mando), si la desobedeces, la cumples (porque haces lo que tú quieres en lugar de lo que yo te mando... ¡Pero eso es precisamente lo que te estoy mandando!): no se trata de pasar el tiempo, sino de vivirlo bien. La aparente contradicción que encierra ese «haz lo que quieras» no es sino un reflejo del problema esencial de la libertad misma: a saber, que no somos libres de no ser libres, que no tenemos más remedio que serlo. Por eso un filósofo francés de nuestro siglo, Jean-Paul Sartre, dijo que «estamos condenados a la libertad». Para esa condena no hay indulto que valga... De modo que mi «haz lo que quieras» no es más que una forma de decirte que te tomes en serio el problema de tu libertad, lo de que nadie puede dispensarte de la responsabilidad creadora de escoger tu camino. No te preguntes con demasiado morbo si «merece la pena» todo este jaleo de la libertad, porque quieras o no eres libre, quieras o no tienes que querer. Aunque digas que no quieres saber nada de estos asuntos tan fastidiosos y que te deje en paz, también estarás queriendo no saber nada, queriendo que te dejen en paz aun a costa de aborregarte un poco o un mucho. Pero no confundamos este «haz lo que quieras» con los caprichos de que hemos hablado antes. Una cosa es que hagas «lo que quieras» y otra bien distinta que hagas «lo primero que te venga en gana». No digo que en ciertas ocasiones no pueda bastar la pura y simple gana de algo. La vida está hecha de tiempo, nuestro presente está lleno de recuerdos y esperanzas. Si te digo que hagas lo que quieras, lo primero que parece oportuno hacer es que pienses con detenimiento y a fondo qué es lo que quieres. Sin duda te apetecen muchas cosas, a menudo contradictorias, como le pasa a todo el mundo: quieres tener una moto pero no quieres romperte la crisma por la carretera, quieres tener amigos pero sin perder tu independencia, quieres tener dinero pero no quieres avasallar al prójimo para conseguirlo, quieres saber cosas y por ello comprendes que hay que estudiar pero también quieres divertirte, quieres que yo no te dé la lata y te deje vivir a tu aire pero también que esté ahí para ayudarte cuando lo necesites, etc. Eso mismito es lo que yo quería aconsejarte: cuando te dije «haz lo que quieras» lo que en el fondo pretendía recomendarte es que te atrevieras a darte la buena vida. Y no hagas caso a los tristes ni a los beatos, la ética no es más que el intento racional
  58. 58.    !"     de averiguar cómo vivir mejor. Si merece la pena interesarse por la ética es porque nos gusta la buena vida. Sólo quien ha nacido para esclavo o quien tiene tanto miedo a la muerte que cree que todo da igual se dedica a las lentejas y vive de cualquier manera... Quieres darte la buena vida: estupendo. Pero también quieres que esa buena vida no sea la buena vida de una coliflor o de un escarabajo, sino una buena vida humana. Es lo que te corresponde, creo yo. Y estoy seguro de que a ello no renunciarías por nada del mundo. Ser humano, consiste principalmente en tener relaciones con los otros seres humanos. Precisamente la gracia de todas esas cosas estriba en que te permiten relacionarte más favorablemente con los demás! Por medio del dinero se espera poder deslumbrar o comprar a los otros; las ropas son para gustarles o para que nos envidien, y lo mismo la buena casa, los mejores vinos, etcétera. Muy pocas cosas conservan su gracia en la soledad; y si la soledad es completa y definitiva, todas las cosas se amargan irremediablemente. La buena vida humana es buena vida entre seres humanos o de lo contrario puede que sea vida pero no será ni buena ni humana. Las cosas pueden ser bonitas y útiles, los animales resultan simpáticos, pero los hombres lo que queremos ser es humanos, no herramientas ni bichos. Y queremos también ser tratados como humanos, porque eso de la humanidad depende en buena medida de que los unos hacemos con los otros. El hombre no es solamente una realidad natural sino también una realidad cultural. No hay humanidad sin aprendizaje cultural y para empezar sin la base de toda cultura, el lenguaje. El mundo en el que vivimos los humanos es un mundo lingüístico, una realidad de símbolos y leyes sin la cual no sólo seríamos incapaces de comunicarnos entre nosotros sino también de captar la significación de lo que nos rodea. Pero nadie puede aprender a hablar por sí solo porque el lenguaje no es una función natural y biológica del hombre sino una creación cultural que heredamos y aprendemos de otros hombres. Por eso hablar a alguien y escucharle es tratarle como a una persona, por lo menos empezar a darle un trato humano. Es sólo un primer paso, desde luego, porque la cultura dentro de la cual nos humanizamos unos a otros, parte del lenguaje pero no es simplemente lenguaje. Hay otras formas de demostrar que nos reconocemos como humanos, es decir, estilos de respeto y de miramientos humanizadores que tenemos unos para con otros. Todos queremos que se nos trate así y si no, protestamos. Lo más importante de todo esto: la humanización es un proceso recíproco. Para que los demás puedan hacerme humano, tengo yo que hacerles humanos a ellos; si para mí todos son como cosas o como bestias, yo no seré mejor que una cosa o una bestia tampoco. Por eso darse la buena vida no puede ser algo muy distinto a fin de cuentas de dar la buena vida. Fernando Savater, “Ética para Amador” 14                                                                                                                           14 http://mimosa.pntic.mec.es/~sferna18/materiales/ETICA/ETICA-PARA-AMADOR-cap.4.pdf
  59. 59.    !"     Telefonema De espalda a las gentes que esperamos en la cola de la caseta telefónica de la esquina, un hombre, medio encorvado y vestido de traje verde seco, está mordiendo el teléfono desde hace diez minutos; cuando se vuelve hacia nosotros, descubrimos que se ha puesto la bufanda del teléfono a pesar del calor que nos ahoga. Levanta el brazo izquierdo en especie de saludo marcial, junta los dedos índice y pulgar a manera de espérenme tantito, y entonces el teléfono es la barba negrísima que se rasca. Pero la cola no está dispuesta a tolerar el abuso de este cínico que ahora usa un barbiquejo de hule azabache; empezamos a discutir en forma desordenada sobre política nacional, fútbol y el precio de las verduras. Ante esto, el tipo le mete los dedos a la caja tragamonedas; al recibir una respuesta tan fría del artefacto, decide enredarse el cable ondulado alrededor del cuello. Se deja caer de golpe; su lengua amoratada es una corbata guinda que alguien cortó a la mitad con unas tijeras para podar el césped. Guillermo Samperio, “La brevedad es una catarina anaranjada” 15 b) Reflexión Diálogo guiado: Conversatorio sobre las temáticas tratadas en los textos antes leídos e interpretación. c) Conceptualización Micro-conferencia del docente: Texto con los “tipos de texto” y ejemplos. Según la forma del discurso: Narrativo El texto narrativo se expresa por medio de acciones o hechos, reales o imaginarios, que acompañan el transcurso de una historia que se presenta en un tiempo y en un espacio determinado. Los autores de los acontecimientos son los personajes, ya sean estos principales o secundarios. Los hechos se alternan entre principales y secundarios, pudiendo dar la historia varios giros, según la intención del autor. Ejemplo: Juan se puso la camiseta de su equipo, salió dando saltos muy altos, tomó el bus hacia el centro de prácticas y se sentó a escuchar música mientras llegaba. Ya en la práctica salió muy entusiasta y justo cuando estaba a punto de meter gol, le hicieron una falta y terminó metiendo el gol de penal.                                                                                                                           15 Recuperado de: http://books.google.com.ec/books?id=SU6fk- tW6g8C&lpg=PA69&ots=fPHW9ZdrFS&dq=La%20oruga%20va%20caminando%20lenta%2C%20ond ulada%2C%20tendida%20como%20sexo%20masculino%20sobre%20la%20rama%2C%20o%20subiend o%20por%20el%20tallo%20de%20una%20hoja%20amplia.&hl=es&pg=PA73#v=onepage&q&f=false

×