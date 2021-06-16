Successfully reported this slideshow.
Utilizando la Ciencia de Datos en una Organización Librería Iztaccíhuatl Curso de Introducción a la Ciencia de Datos y el ...
INDICE 1.-Introduccion…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….1 1.1 Justificacióndeltipode análisis………...
1. Introducción La librería Iztaccíhuatl se ubica en la ciudad de Monterrey, Nuevo León, México. La empresa tiene como obj...
1.2 Objetivo Desarrollar un proyecto basado en la ciencia de datos para mejorar sus indicadores de desempeño KPI y de ese ...
Porcentaje de libros con buena calificación con respecto al top 20 de los libros más vendidos: evaluado quincenalmente a p...
Binding - Tipo de encuadernación  Publ Date - Fecha de publicación  Product Class - Clasificación del libro  Classifi...
En una segunda instancia sería recomendable hacer proyecciones a futuro en base a los mismos datos, pero es este caso al s...
5. Modelación Determinar qué modelo o técnica es el más apropiado para la resolución del problema a tratar y que técnicas ...
Referencias Eboch, M., n.d. Data mining. Wang, W., Pauleen, D. and Carayannis, E., n.d. Does Big Data Mean Big Knowledge? ...
  1. 1. Utilizando la Ciencia de Datos en una Organización Librería Iztaccíhuatl Curso de Introducción a la Ciencia de Datos y el Big Data Autor: Ing. Alejandro Hinojosa Medina alexhim4@gmail.com
  2. 2. INDICE 1.-Introduccion…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….1 1.1 Justificacióndeltipode análisis……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..1 2.-Comprensiondelnegocio………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..2 2.1.- Identificaciónde Indicadores……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….2 2.1.1 KPI………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………2 2.1.2 KPI………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………2 2.1.3 KPI………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………2 2.2 Situaciónpresente…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………2 3.- Adquisiciónde datos……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………...........2 4.- Preparaciónde datos……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..4 4.1 ¿Qué indicadores serían los más importantes a determinar de acuerdo a la información presentada?...4 4.2 ¿Qué tipo de análisis sería el más adecuado y por qué?............................................................................4 4.3 ¿Qué decisiones se podrían tomar basadas en los descubrimientos o inferencias de la información analizada?..................................................................................................................................................5 5.- Modelación……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………5 6.- Evaluacióne Interpretación…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..6 7.- Despliegue del Modelo………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….6 7.1 Propuestade para laempresa……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..6 8.- Operaciones………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….6 8.1 ConclusionesyResumende propuestaspresentadasenlaempresa……………………………………………………………………6
  3. 3. 1. Introducción La librería Iztaccíhuatl se ubica en la ciudad de Monterrey, Nuevo León, México. La empresa tiene como objetivo desarrollar un proyecto de ciencia de datos para de esa forma poder mejorar sus indicadores clave de desempeño (KPIs) y de ese modo desarrollar una estrategia en la toma de decisiones que sea efectiva y que contribuya al crecimiento tanto del ingreso económico como también del desempeño y desarrollo integral de todos sus colaboradores. Figura 1. Ubicación de Librería Iztaccíhuatl 1.1 Justificacióndeltipodeanálisis En base a los datos presentados se determinó el tipo de análisis a realizar. Mediante un modelo de análisis descriptivo se tomara la información histórica de la empresa ha recolectado y de esa manera de limpiar, ordenara y se trasformara de manera que la empresa pueda realizar una toma de decisiones con claridad. Se tomara como base de apoyo la metodología CRISP-DM (Cross Industry Standard Process) utilizada en data mining se presenta con las siguientes fases: Figura 2. Fases de CRISP-DM 1
  4. 4. 1.2 Objetivo Desarrollar un proyecto basado en la ciencia de datos para mejorar sus indicadores de desempeño KPI y de ese modo desarrollar una estrategia eficiente para la toma de decisiones. 2. Comprensión del negocio En esta fase se identifican los objetivos a conseguir después de un estudio pormenorizado del negocio, exigencias y necesidades del cliente. Crea un plan estratégico para alcanzar dichos objetivos con unos requerimientos de fiabilidad y calidad mínimos. Se debe tener en cuenta la regularización y normativas de ciberseguridad y privacidad de datos y sistemas informáticos. En general y como base para comprender la naturaleza de la empresa, la librería pertenece a un conglomerado de librerías EDIMISA con sus raíces principalmente en Monterrey, Nuevo León, pero con sucursales en varios estados de la República Mexicana como lo son por ejemplo Quintana Roo y Tamaulipas. 2.1 Identificación deindicadores Particularmente existen datos que muestran los principales KPI actuales que se utilizan los cuales una vez estructurados y analizados correctamente van a permitir lograr el objetivo planteado. Para la identificación de los indicadores de desempeño, se analizaron los archivos presentados, los cuales arrojaron los siguientes datos:  El archivo “books” contiene los datos generales de cada libro existente en la librería y además menciona el promedio de clasificación de cada libro de acuerdo a las votaciones y compras del cliente.  El archivo “top_books” contiene el top 20 de los libros más vendidos de acuerdo a una clasificación general.  El archivo “ratings” contiene los datos de los libros más votados por los clientes dentro del sitio web de la librería.  El archivo “to_read” contiene las recomendaciones que cada cliente o usuario realiza en el sitio web sobre libros para leer. Tomando como base esa valiosa información por si misma se pueden determinar varios indicadores de desempeño que aportan valor. 2.1.1 KPI. To Read. Muestra la cantidad de libros recomendados para lectura y evalúa mensualmente a partir de los datos del archivo “to_read”. 2.1.2 KPI. Books. Porcentaje de libros con buena calificación con respecto al total de libros: evaluado mensualmente, a partir del total de los datos los archivos “books” y la clasificación dada. 2.1.3 KPI. Top Books. 2
  5. 5. Porcentaje de libros con buena calificación con respecto al top 20 de los libros más vendidos: evaluado quincenalmente a partir del total de datos del archivo “top_books” y la clasificación dada a los mismos. 3. Adquisiciónde datos Los datos fueron proporcionados por la misma empresa que solicito el análisis; la información nos provee de la información necesaria para realizar el estudio, a continuación se muestra dividida en 3 grupos: 1.- Muestra la cantidad de libros recomendados para lectura y evalúa mensualmente a partir de los datos del archivo proporcionado. 2.- Porcentaje de libros con buena calificación con respecto al total de libros: evaluado mensualmente. 3.- Porcentaje de libros con buena calificación con respecto al top 20 de los libros más vendidos: evaluado quincenalmente a partir del total de datos. A continuación se muestra en general la información proporcionada: El archivo “books” contiene los siguientes datos:  Id - Identificador del registro  Book Id - Identificador del libro  Number Editions - Número de ediciones  ISBN - Clave estándar internacional del libro  ISBN13 - Clave estándar extendida internacional del libro  Authors - Autor del libro  Original Publication - Fecha de publicación  Original Title - Título original del libro  Title - Título del libro  Language Code - Clave de idioma del libro  Average Rating - Promedio de la clasificación del libro  Image - Enlace a la imagen de la portada del libro  Small Image - Enlace a la imagen en versión optimizada de la portada del libro. El archivo “top_books” contiene los siguientes datos:  Position - Posición del libro en la clasificación del libro  ISBN - Clave estándar extendida internacional del libro  Title - Título del libro  Author - Autor del libro  Imprint - Editorial  Publisher Group - Grupo Editorial  Volume - Volumen de ventas hasta el 2010  Value - Ventas determinadas por el volumen  RRP - Precio recomendado para minoristas  ASP - Precio promedio para venta 3
  6. 6.  Binding - Tipo de encuadernación  Publ Date - Fecha de publicación  Product Class - Clasificación del libro  Classification - Clasificación General del libro El archivo “ratings” contiene los siguientes datos:  Book Id - Identificador del libro  User Id - Identificador del cliente/usuario que clasifico un libro  Rating - Nivel de clasificación del libro. El archivo “to_read” contiene los siguientes datos:  User Id - Identificador del cliente/usuario que clasifico un libro  Book Id - Identificador del libro 4. Preparaciónde datos Se consideran los datos integrados y que serán clava para obtener buenos resultados del pronóstico, se va a proceder a limpiar y ordenar la información para posteriormente filtrar la información a utilizar. 4.1 ¿Quéindicadores seríanlosmás importantesa determinardeacuerdoa la información presentada? Como se mencionó anteriormente de acuerdo a la información presentada los indicadores más relevantes son: 1.-To read. Muestra la cantidad de libros recomendados para lectura y evalúa mensualmente a partir de los datos del archivo “to_read”. 2.-Books. Porcentaje de libros con buena calificación con respecto al total de libros: evaluado mensualmente, a partir del total de los datos los archivos “books” y la clasificación dada. 3.-Top Books. Porcentaje de libros con buena calificación con respecto al top 20 de los libros más vendidos: evaluado quincenalmente a partir del total de datos del archivo “top_books” y la clasificación dada a los mismos. 4.2 ¿Quétipo deanálisis sería elmásadecuado y por qué? Un análisis descriptivo en primera instancia y para ayudar a sentar las bases de una toma de decisiones efectiva. Este análisis tiene la finalidad de ayudar a comprender la información estructurada a través de pasos como lo son: limpieza, orden y transformación para visualizarla de forma sencilla y amigable. 4
  7. 7. En una segunda instancia sería recomendable hacer proyecciones a futuro en base a los mismos datos, pero es este caso al ser un proyecto nuevo para la empresa lo ideal es empezar con un análisis descriptivo y sobre este hacer algunas sugerencias que ayuden como estrategia en la toma de decisiones para el negocio a futuro. Se pueden hacer las siguientes predicciones con los datos proporcionados: 1.- Previsión de la demanda: Se realizaran estimaciones en base a datos históricos ya proporcionados por la librería, por ejemplo con la siguiente formula: Previsión de la demanda=demanda media(Es decir, el periodo actual)* Factor estacional 4.3 ¿Quédecisionesse podrían tomarbasadasen los descubrimientos o inferenciasdela información analizada? Propuesta de decisiones: 1. To read. En este indicador va a permitir identificar los elementos con tendencia de compra más marcada que existen en la librería. Dicho indicador es de esperarse que se mantenga o aumente, facilitando identificar los libros que los compradores o usuarios desean leer en un futuro próximo y se esa forma tomar estrategias de venta, por ejemplo impulsándolos en redes sociales, eventos de tardes de lectura, promociones, descuentos, 2x1, etc. En elcasoque elindicador disminuya se deben reforzar las acciones antes mencionada para de esa manera atraer más compradores. 2. Books. Con estos datos va a permitir realizar una medición en el porcentaje de libros con una calificación buena en cuanto a la venta. Es de esperar que este indicador aumente lo cual indica que los elementos vendidos fueron satisfactorios para los compradores y de esa manera se puedes definir estrategias para incrementar el consumo como por ejemplo: colocarlos en la entrada de la librería. En el caso de que la venta disminuya o se estanque es necesario aplicar estrategias de marketing para fortalecer ese elemento. 3. Top Books. Con este dato vamos a poder priorizar la estrategia de ventas a seguir para mejorar aún más el flujo de ventas. Si el indicador disminuye será necesario implementar estrategias como rotación de libros, adquisición de nuevos o por ejemplo la creación de círculos de lectura, se debe buscar que mediante dinámicas se refuerce en caso de disminuir este dato. 5
  8. 8. 5. Modelación Determinar qué modelo o técnica es el más apropiado para la resolución del problema a tratar y que técnicas a aplicar de forma consistente atendiendo a los datos que tenemos, los recursos y necesidades. Por lo general, se puede volver a la fase anterior para trabajar con los datos y tener una entrada de los mismos, acorde a las necesidades del modelo. En esta fase se debe crear los test de evaluación y desempeño del sistema para estudiar la calidad y fiabilidad de los resultados obtenidos con el modelo seleccionado y los objetivos marcados . Se propone el uso de técnicas machine learning sobre los datos proporcionados, el diseño y la construcción através de análisis de datos y experimentos. 6. Evaluacióne Interpretación En estasecciónse busca hacer una visualizaciónyanálisisde losdatosobtenidosysucorrespondenciasobre losobjetivos, la fiabilidadycalidaddeseada. El modelodescriptivoseleccionadoasícomolas propuestaspredictivasrealizadas 7. Despliegue del modelo En este apartadose visualizael conocimientoylosresultadosobtenidosyse muestranal cliente. Eneste puntodel proyecto este modelo deberá ponerse en marcha siempre y cuando los ejecutivostengan la certeza de que les agregara el valor que estábuscandoconel gradoeficaciaque buscan.Unavezesteseaaprobadose debende evaluarel impactorealenlosingresos de la empresa;unavezevaluadoslosresultadosse determinasi esnecesariomejorarel modeloobiencomplementarlocon otros indicadores o en el peor de los casos llevar a cabo otro proyecto de ciencia de datos. 8. Conclusiones En estapráctica se realizóel análisisde un conjuntode datos estructuradosenuna organización específicaparagenerarun modelo basado en una metodología de análisis de datos denominada CRISP-DM(Cross Industry Standard Process) el cual mantiene un proceso estándar en seisfases que fue concebido para el desarrollo de proyectos de Data Mining (Minería de datos),lacual busca la recolecciónyanálisisde grandesvolúmenesde datos;dichametodologíase centraenla necesidades de compresión del negocio, también se enfatiza en la fase de identificación de fuentes de datos y la preparación y procesamiento de los mismos, así como la necesidad de evaluar el algoritmo de extracción de conocimiento acorde a los datos que manejamos y los objetivos marcados. La metodología utilizada se basa en un modelo de análisis descriptivo y que se fundamenta en la limpieza, ordenamiento, transformación, visualización de la data para transformarla en información de valor para la empresa y que le ayude con el proceso de toma de decisiones enel futuro. Finalmente debemosrecordar que el la metodología CRISP-DMes iterativo, es decir, que se repite por lo cual toda aquella retroalimentaciónque tengamos en la producción de esta deberá ser utilizado como insumo para mejorar continuamente dicho modelo. 6
  9. 9. Referencias Eboch, M., n.d. Data mining. Wang, W., Pauleen, D. and Carayannis, E., n.d. Does Big Data Mean Big Knowledge? Knowledge Management Perspectives on Big Data and Analytics. 7

