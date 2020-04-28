Successfully reported this slideshow.
Probability : Finding the Possible Outcomes 7th Grade Math Alejandro Hernandez This presentation was adapted from match fi...
Objectives & Standards • Students will know how to find the possible outcomes of a probability problem. • Students will kn...
Educational Hook Think of a time you heard someone say, “What are the chances of that?” Maybe it was you who said it! Brie...
Outcomes in Probability - With every situation, there are a variety of outcomes - Understanding how to find and identify a...
Now You Try Thoughts on the Video? • Why is it important that we understand all the possible outcomes in a probability pro...
Different Ways to Find and Write the Outcomes 1. LIST • Example: We have a bag with 4 different colored marbles in it and ...
2. TABLE • Example: We have a bag with 4 different colored marbles in it and a coin to flip. What are the possible outcome...
3. TREE DIAGRAM Blue Heads Tails Red Heads Tails Orange Heads Tails Green Heads Tails Heads Blue Red Orange Green Tails Bl...
Now You Try • If we didn’t include all the possible outcomes, what effect might that have? • What if we included more outc...
- Which of the following accurately depicts the correct possible outcomes? Example: We have a spinner with sections number...
1 2 3 4 5 6 1 1,1 2,1 3,1 4,1 5,1 6,1 2 1,2 2,2 3,2 4,2 5,2 6,2 3 1,3 2,3 3,3 4,3 5,3 6,3 4 1,4 2,4 3,4 4,4 5,4 6,4 5 1,5 ...
Tips for Finding Outcomes - Choose a way that you are most comfortable with to begin (list, chart, or tree diagram) - Make...
Now You Try
Interactive Lecture
Interactive Lecture
  1. 1. Probability : Finding the Possible Outcomes 7th Grade Math Alejandro Hernandez This presentation was adapted from match fishtank, https://www.matchfishtank.org/curriculum/mathematics/7th-grade-math/probability/
  2. 2. Objectives & Standards • Students will know how to find the possible outcomes of a probability problem. • Students will know how to write the possible outcomes of a probability problem in multiple ways. • CCSS.M.7.SP.7a Develop a uniform probability model by assigning equal probability to all outcomes, and use the model to determine probabilities of events. For example, if a student is selected at random from a class, find the probability that Jane will be selected and the probability that a girl will be selected. • CCSS.M.7.SP.8b Represent sample spaces for compound events using methods such as organized lists, tables and tree diagrams. For an event described in everyday language (e.g., “rolling double sixes”), identify the outcomes in the sample space which compose the event.
  3. 3. Educational Hook Think of a time you heard someone say, “What are the chances of that?” Maybe it was you who said it! Briefly write down the situation and describe what could have been other possible outcomes in that specific situation? What else could have happened that didn’t?
  4. 4. Outcomes in Probability - With every situation, there are a variety of outcomes - Understanding how to find and identify all the outcomes is key to probability application - These outcomes can vary depending on the number of factors that influence events (i.e. rolling a dice, picking from a deck of cards, flipping a coin, etc.)
  5. 5. Now You Try Thoughts on the Video? • Why is it important that we understand all the possible outcomes in a probability problem? • What lead you to come up with this thought?
  6. 6. Different Ways to Find and Write the Outcomes 1. LIST • Example: We have a bag with 4 different colored marbles in it and a coin to flip. What are the possible outcomes? Blue, Heads Orange, Heads Blue, Tails Orange, Tails Red, Heads Green, Heads Red, Tails Green, Tails
  7. 7. 2. TABLE • Example: We have a bag with 4 different colored marbles in it and a coin to flip. What are the possible outcomes? Blue Red Orange Green Heads Blue, Heads Red, Heads Orange, Heads Green, Heads Tails Blue, Tails Red, Tails Orange, Tails Green, Tails
  8. 8. 3. TREE DIAGRAM Blue Heads Tails Red Heads Tails Orange Heads Tails Green Heads Tails Heads Blue Red Orange Green Tails Blue Red Orange Green Option 1 Option 2
  9. 9. Now You Try • If we didn’t include all the possible outcomes, what effect might that have? • What if we included more outcomes than possible, what effect might that have? • Based on these effects, what would happen as a result?
  10. 10. - Which of the following accurately depicts the correct possible outcomes? Example: We have a spinner with sections numbered 1-5 and a coin to toss. What are the possible outcomes? A. B. C. D. 1H 1T 2H 2T 3H 3T 4H 4T 1H 1T 2H 2T 3H 3T 4H 4T 5H 5T 1H 1T 2T 2T 3H 3T 4H 4H 5H 5T 1H 1T 2H 2T 3H 3T 4H 4T 5H 5T 6H 6T
  11. 11. 1 2 3 4 5 6 1 1,1 2,1 3,1 4,1 5,1 6,1 2 1,2 2,2 3,2 4,2 5,2 6,2 3 1,3 2,3 3,3 4,3 5,3 6,3 4 1,4 2,4 3,4 4,4 5,4 6,4 5 1,5 2,5 3,5 4,5 5,5 6,5 6 1,6 2,6 3,6 4,6 5,6 6,6 If we roll two 6-sided dice, what are all the possible outcomes we can get?
  12. 12. Tips for Finding Outcomes - Choose a way that you are most comfortable with to begin (list, chart, or tree diagram) - Make your list, chart, or tree diagram organized and clear to avoid any confusion - Underline or highlight the key information such as colors, numbers, letters, or other items that determine outcomes - If possible and if time allows, double check by using another method to ensure you have all the outcomes down
  13. 13. Now You Try

